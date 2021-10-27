My speech in response to the Budget October 27, 2021 3 Comments Part A http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/House_of_Commons_27-10-21_15-47-13.mp4 Part B http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/House_of_Commons_27-10-21_15-50-10.mp4 October 27, 2021 3 Comments
You give us a glimpse of what we could have had instead, what would leave us advantaged over what we are getting from Mr. Sunak, and what may be obliged to be provided in due course once this Government wakes up.
I have commented on the budget under your previous post so here I just want to say that it is an absolute disgrace that MPs are so restricted in the time they have to express their views. You did very well (as one would expect) in your short intervention, but it was obvious you were rushing through your comments, with your eyes constantly darting to the clock. If we want our MPs to take their responsibilities seriously they must analyse proposed policies more thoroughly and scrutinise the government in a methodical and detailed fashion, so we cannot limit their speeches to what amounts to no more than a few soundbites. No wonder the quality of our governance is so poor!
Growth is the way I agree but it has to come with interaction and trade with outsiders. At this time we have burned our bridges with the EU and are sailing by WTO rules,
but with no favoured trade status with any of the other large world economic areas or countries- we need trade agreements if we are to progress. Then as far as I know WTO terms apply to goods trade only and says nothing at all about services and if this is true then I cannot see any hope for growth the way we are at present.