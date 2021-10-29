Do not send motorway sit down protesters to prison

I have no wish to load the prisons with the protesters who block main roads. Some of them want to be sent there to heighten their newsworthiness. There are often too many to send them all. Why should we taxpayers have to pay more to keep them in prison to increase the coverage they get?
A friend this week suggested to me a punishment for deliberately blocking the highway as part of a protest which might better fit the crime and might be more of a deterrent to many of them. Why not make the penalty the loss of your driving licence? The crime would be deliberately blocking the road as a protest. The police and courts could remove as many licences as there were protesters with licences.
The protesters should welcome this. As they want us all to create less carbon dioxide we would be enabling them to do just that themselves, by banning them from using personal transport in future. It would force them to do as they preach, going by bike or public transport. The ones who do make their own sacrifices already would not mind, whilst many of them who lecture the rest of us how to live but do not follow their own advice would face a disagreeable penalty that did inconvenience them .
What do you think about this?
October 29, 2021
Come on , surely they should work for FREE for roof insulting and cavity wall filling council departments, and other such socially responsible activities.
PS, how many super-trawlers are now in UK fishing grounds?
October 29, 2021
Yes and over fishing our now under stocked waters. . How green is that?
October 29, 2021
@Peter Woods; I would not want members of IB anywhere near, often vulnerable, members of the public, even less within their own homes.
As for super-trawlers, I doubt there are many within our non-disputed 12 nmi territorial waters/fishing grounds, though how many are in disputed EEZ’s who knows, and as they are disputed perhaps even the UK trawlers should not be present either!
October 29, 2021
Why does XR get so much coverage? It’s a tiny group of activists. I know why –
This PM will no doubt agree with the views and actions of XR, as would the BBC and the Green zealots who now populate our ruling establishment.
I have no doubt that the State itself has become an activist in its own right. I can see it with my own eyes. I saw it with BLM and I can see it with XR. Both promote a cause Boris Johnson and Parliament eagerly promote themselves.
All is politicised, all of civil, social, economic and moral life is dragged kicking and screaming into the political arena without our permission. Laws passed. Victimhood encouraged. Demonisation encouraged. Social division invoked ie vax v. anti-vax. All of this politics comes straight from both this government and Labour. Marxist strategy has one purposes..divide and conquer. Johnson’s embraced it with gusto
If Parliament can pass laws to crush freedom of expression for the ‘little man’ they can pass laws to smash XR into next week..they don’t because XR and the State is now one and the same
October 29, 2021
I think its a great idea. Let them have a taste of their own medicine.
They say they want to save the planet, but they have shown a total ( and sometimes, callous) disregard of the rights of others. We should act now!
October 29, 2021
They still arrive by car to the protest sites without any sense of irony.
With Boris they are pushing at an open door so I would ship them to China and let them protest there.
October 29, 2021
And by the way, the vile BBC’s rehabilitation of Rayner and her portrayal as a victim of those nasty abusive voters is utterly repugnant. This politician and those like her are a disgrace to public life and our nation. She encourages and promotes bigotry and then is portrayed as the victim. It stinks to high heaven
The BBC is now simply Labour’s propaganda unit as the above evidently shows.
I have given up hoping that the Tories dismantle Labour’s client state. Their refusal to reform all that has built since 1997 will mean one thing, totalitarianism and don’t think they can’t happen either because it can. There’s an air of revenge in today’s political class and their lackeys
October 29, 2021
+1 Although Chav totalitarianism is at least a novel political philosophy.
October 29, 2021
Look at the protests (including road blocking) that are pandered to and tolerated by the police and you know exactly which protests are promoting/helping government policy.
The treatment meted out to those who protest against government policy is barbaric so we can only conclude that road blocking is helpful to those in charge.
It prevents travel by diesel and petrol.
It dismays and frustrates, distresses and demotivates.
It empties offices, threatens businesses and forces work from home.
It also encourages people to want to ban ALL protests ( which govt. is doing.)
It is yet another sneaky, horrible, cruel “nudge” to get compliance.
( Is it legal to use psychological warfare against us?)
And to think that Agenda 21/30 was always denounced as a “conspiracy theory”!
October 29, 2021
An excellent idea, but will those without licences get off scot free? How about a term of house arrest to keep them away from the long suffering public? I would be tempted to give heavy fines too, to help repay the police costs being incurred by the taxpayer. I doubt there is a way to compensate the public they have caused hardship to, by denying them hospital visits and work.
October 29, 2021
Nice idea, Sir John. And what about those who do not have, or already have lost the Driving License ? May I add something else that might dissuade them. Allow members of the general public and private business to pursue them for unlimited damages. They would have to spend more time in Court then protesting. Oh ! And deny them any legal aid.
As I sit here writing, outside it is raining. I wonder how many protesters will be out today ?
October 29, 2021
“If there’s anything you need don’t hesitate to let us know. Like a nice cup of tea? Oh by the way hand over your driving licence!”
Not very likely.
Whoever gives the orders would have to take this on board and change the entire prevailing narrative.
Climate Change Protest Good.
Freedom and Democracy Protest Bad!
October 29, 2021
Rather similar to…
Totally legal, jabbed and tested travel abroad BAD.
Unregulated, illegitimate entry GOOD!
Overseen by the same government department?
October 29, 2021
Definitely remove their licence although the Human rights lawyers would have a field day and we would most likely end up paying enormous sums of money in compensation. Also they would continue to drive anyway. They obviously have no respect for the law or anyone abiding with it. We should also remove any state benefit that is being given as it is clearly not needed but once again the lawyers would be drooling.
So I say again get us out of the ECHR. Repeal the Act. It Is outdated, it has served its purpose and clearly abused by anyone wanting to harm this country.
Replace it with a Bill of Rights which is linked to personal responsibility.
October 29, 2021
+1 – the ECHR exists to protect criminals, not their victims and the safety of other people.
October 29, 2021
I’m afraid your argument falls down from the phrase “The ones who do make their own sacrifices already would not mind” ie no punishment at all!!
This will be a difficult one to grapple with until a Ministerial car is subject to a long hold up when the answer will be swiftly found!
Prison may mot be the answer, but huge fines, tagging and community service will surely be required soon.
October 29, 2021
Not all of them might have a driving licence but, in the round, a jolly good idea! Not that the police force or government would be keen to implement such a measure.
October 29, 2021
Yes good idea. Extremists always discredit an argument .I often cringed when remainers accused Brexit voters of being racists ( whilst doing it myself ….yes I am lovably imperfect ), the language was ridiculous .It was also not true other than of a tiny minority.
The Conservative Party has always loved the opposition of the absurd and sanctimonious fringe . Loony left councils , cancelling Universities. In fact in the absence of any convenient bogeyman they will invent one. I suppose it is this attachment to moderation I miss now the always-angry Brexit Party blights our days . The sort of conservatism one finds in Jane Austen more than in the dense thickets of some academic bore – fest. Gone now , of course , Boris Johnson`s role is pretend it has not .That is his secret.
October 29, 2021
I understand what you are getting at, John, but even though it’s quite early in the morning, I can think of several ways of circumventing that kind of punishment. Rather than incurring the expense of prison, why not sentence the idiots to some kind of house-arrest, making them wear an electronic tag to prevent them leaving a delineated area?
And I still fail to understand 1) how thoroughly enraging the general public is meant to achieve the protestors’ aims, and 2) how, according to the media, the offenders have not yet been charged – the police have witnessed their actions, and in many cases it has been filmed, so why the delays?
October 29, 2021
I want them imprisoned – for long enough a time that they reflect on their utter selfishness. And I want prompt action taken by the police in London this afternoon against any protesters getting between me and ENO’s ‘HMS Pinafore’. And I want activist trouble-makers turned away from our airports if they try and enter the country, to abuse our hospitality.
Protesters should be directed to Speaker’s Corner or invited to hire a football stadium for the afternoon. Their ‘right’ to protest shouldn’t be allowed to trump my rights to go about my business.
October 29, 2021
How many of these protesters actually have driving licenses, how many who do still own/use a motor vehicle, only the one who scarpers having dropped the rest off I suspect.
I disagree with this ‘no jail’ idea, the likes of IB & ER etc. are basically economic terrorists, they might not kill people (at least not directly) but they do terrorise , such as that poor lady who could not get to see her dying mother the other week, or those who were waiting for that ambulance that got caught up in the congestion caused by another attack. I take your point about jail capacity but the Home Office have no problem ‘jailing’ suspected illegal migrants and find detention facilities to suit. As for publicity, whatever the punishment such people will use it to further their cause, that is unfortunately the price of living in a free democracy, after all we do not fail to jail other terrorists simply because they might become a living martyr.
October 29, 2021
Rather than moaning at the demonstrators, this pensioner government of the minority should listen to them.
Whilst glueing yourself to a motorway is not my cup of tea, the protesters have a not particularly controversial cause – they want to get Britain’s housing stock properly insulated within a decade. The Tories promised net zero in their manifesto. You literally need to do what these demonstrators are demanding to reach your manifesto pledge. Insulate Britain are at least trying to get the Pensioners to do something useful, which would be a first.
Certainly the demonstrators are making a far more important contribution to our country than any Brexitist I have ever encountered. The Brexitists are still whinging about fish, Northern Ireland and are generally embarrassing our country with their pathetic huffing and puffing. The demonstrators are showing a better way forward.
It would be far better to put members of this useless government in prison. And one day we will.
October 29, 2021
If their problem is with government, why don’t they go and blockade Downing Street and Whitehall? How about Chequers? Why subject ordinary members of the public to their nuisance?
If it’s climate change they’re complaining about, why can’t they choose their targets more precisely? How about blockading the Channel from invaders bringing their carbon footprint? What about doing sit-ins at building sites? All that energy intensive cement, well we could do without that. Ruining green pasture to be replaced with concrete. Plus even more poo going into sewerage systems that can’t cope with the current load.
As to removing the protestors from roads, pass a law that empowers ordinary citizens to remove them, using reasonable force if necessary.
October 29, 2021
No , this is not a good way of revealing an individual hypocrisy of a problem which affects everyone. Not one person is innocent of overuse of our earths resources .There are degrees of the problem and it is inconvenient to have roads blocked , but they simply should be moved on, That is newsworthy in itself.
October 29, 2021
These people are unlikely to be drivers. The police arrive and protect them. Just keep the police away and let held up drivers deal with them.
XR protesters could be put in an army lorry and driven to a camp on Salisbury Plain where they could be tethered, housed in ecologically neutral tents and fed on baked beans for three weeks.
October 29, 2021
Why not seize their cars too? Then they couldn’t get another driver to transport them. They are a damned nuisance and endanger others lives. Get tough. Most people would applaud a tougher stance. Please God, get this COP26 rubbish out of the way. We are being bombarded from every angle. I notice school children being ultra brainwashed too.
October 29, 2021
That reminds me of those eco fanatics that camped out a couple of years ago, but were arriving in diesel run 4×4’s etc and using diesel generators on their ‘campsites’. Hypocrisy writ large.
So I am inclined to think a fitting retribution to their political blackmail is to add an additional 25% to their energy bills. A case of living up to their green credentials. Plus a (no advance notice given) of a full inspection of all their electrical household equipment and also their cars. If any of them fail to meet the highest eco standards, the details are made public with an explanation why this has been made public. Plus they will only allowed to use green power (that means no gas supply) and when the wind doesn’t blow or when there is no sun, their power is cut off.
In short, inconvenience them, shame them for their hypocrisy and make them live and experience their utopian dream that they want to force on others.
October 29, 2021
I suggest that the Irritate Britain protesters are continuing to defy injunctions and preventing others from carrying out their lawful activities because there is a lack of punishment for their actions. I don’t recall hearing of any of the protesters even being fined, but it was reported that one had been arrested eleven times.
Don’t dismiss prison, the first few jailed might revel in the publicity but the novelty would fade both for the protesters and the media.
October 29, 2021
It would not work if they do not have a driving licence. Instead of prison, how about a period of quarantine in a locked hotel room with NHS food? For entertainment I suggest a recording of that man seen playing the bagpipes to some of them the other day be piped into their rooms 20 hours a day.
October 29, 2021
Withdraw the police. They are helping them break the law after all, are clearly in sympathy with.
October 29, 2021
I think you have moved on from the monetary disaster situation rather too quickly. Banning them from using fossil fuel transport would mean other people having to be even more economically active to support them. Why not ban them from using heating in their homes so that they have to go out to work and do their bit to earn a tax reduction sometime never? That’ll learn them!
October 29, 2021
What about those with no driving license?
What about 3 months of community work. Could be picking up litter, cleaning up generally. Weeding, mowing grass verges etc?
October 29, 2021
How many of those losing their licences would be professional drivers? Apart from the penalty being a harsh one for them,. many are greatly needed at present.
October 29, 2021
The suggestion has merit.
The only problem is that I could see this penalty being used for other punishments. You know how these things escalate – if courts are allowed to ban us from driving from non-driving related crimes. How far do you go in removing rights when someone needs to be punished?
Shouldn’t the penalty always be related to the crime?
For example, as the health passport comes in, penalties will most certainly be added to the crime of being unvaccinated. A vast number of ‘incentives’ could be added to the list of not being able to visit restaurants and large venues.
Once we start down this slope where will it end?
October 29, 2021
There are many lawbreakers and nuisances for whom prison would be no deterrent. Many would value their martyrdom. There are many crimes for which prison is a costly reaction to taxpayers but crime must not pay and victims (the public in this case) deserve some compensation or retribution.
Their penalty MUST be a loss of personal freedom so tagging, house arrest might work except we’ve already seen their preparedness to break the law, so I’m afraid it must be a criminal record and a term in prison. Perhaps we could build an inexpensive “Public Nuisance Facility” or a “Shame Centre” where they’re all held and required to work all day.
October 29, 2021
We can sit and discuss all sorts of different ways of punishing/holding these climate change terrorists to account, but it’s pointless.
If the Establishment wanted to stop them blocking motorways and disrupting the traffic, they would. The laws are there; they just need to be enforced. The fact that they have been allowed to continue their campaign for a month now is a clear indication that the Establishment is supportive of the purpose of their campaign (highlighting the climate “crisis” they are currently obsessed with) and will therefore tolerate their methods.
I’d rather discuss how we deal with an Establishment which is determined to make the British people colder, poorer and have a far lower quality of life, when they DO know that any actions we take in the UK will make no difference whatsoever to the global climate.