BBC – and Opposition party – think : public spending

The Director General of the BBC has asked all the BBC staff to try harder to ensure impartiality and fairness. The BBC has long favoured every kind of diversity save for diversity of opinion. It pursues its own agenda, often mistaking a one sided presentation or propaganda for the truth, as it sometimes finds it difficult to even comprehend the other side of an issue.
Today I start an occasional series of articles which I will send to the DG about unconscious bias or deliberate distortion of the arguments. The BBC in most of its comment programmes and new broadcasts accepts the proposition that if there is any problem with the quality or quantity of a public service it is owing to a lack of money. They also presume that a lot of money for any given service is a good thing, and more money is a better thing. They fall foul of the lump of money fallacy as the best descriptor of a public service. They make the often disproved assumption that more money will secure the improvements people want.
I’m sure none of them go shopping like that. They would not enter the shop and offer to pay £50 for the groceries up front without seeing what was available and what the prices were. They would not assume they had had a more successful shop if they had ended up paying £60 instead of £50. When they got home they would not say isn’t it great, I have spent £50 on groceries. They would return triumphant to parade the cauliflower and the apples, the eggs and the bread. Nor would a family member turn round and say you should have spent £60 though they might complain if there were no chocolate biscuits.
The BBC should concentrate more on the outputs of the public service, and on the resources in terms of skills, people, supplies, properties or whatever might be needed to increase the quantity or raise the quality. They will need to challenge opposition and government politicians who simply assert it must be bad because it is only costing £10bn or it must be good because it is costing as much as £10bn . They need to get into more of the detail of how well managed a service is, whether productivity is rising, whether the service needs to get more right first time and work harder at quality management both to improve the experience of users and control the costs to the taxpayer. Quite often professional lobbies lobby MPs for more cash for a service yet they are unable to tell you what the current budget actually is or how it is spent. The doctrine of new money haunts the debate, yet all next year’s money is in one sense new money.
How many more times will we be treated to the lazy story that the hospital treated patients badly because it was short of funds, or that School A with bad results was short of money to do a better job even though it got more per pupil than School B with a lower per pupil amount. Sometimes the true story is a lack of funding, but other times the story is bad management, absentee staff, poor training , bad buying , too much administration or whatever. The reason people do not come back from the shop kicking themselves for only spending £50 when they could have spent £60 is they would probably have wasted the other £10. They would have bought more food than they could eat before the use by date had passed, or bought the dearer items that were no better, missing out on the special promotions and good prices.
So it is with public services. Most of us want good public services and are happy to pay a decent price through tax for them. Most of us want well remunerated public sector employees, but recognise there has to be a quality and productivity back up to good pay. Our experience of the service quality will not be swayed by whether it cost a lot or less. A good series of examinations of both good and bad examples of public service management would inform a better public debate. To many in the opposition and the BBC it seems there should be no limit on how much money is directed into some public services, and any shortcoming will always be blamed on Ministers once again failing to vote enough cash.
More taxpayer funding for the public sector equals a more politically powerful unionised public sector. Your party has aided and abetted through appeasement this planned process of exploiting and feeding off the value creating, tax paying private sector to finance an impeachable and insular two party political State from which both parties benefit.
The Tory party is now a Socialist party captured by a more powerful Socialist client State loyal to the vile Labour party
The BBC is now more powerful. The BBC still exists. The BBC is now a political player using his role to demonise anyone who dares to question the Marxist diversity, eco-fascist and racial agenda
Tory party capitulation has destroyed the UK and Mr Redwood knows it so please let’s have less of this ‘nowt to do with my party’ bilge, stand up and admit your party’s connivance in this wicked and deliberate importation of a culture, a politics and a people with one purpose, the destruction of our nation to assert total political control over its political and cultural institutions by weaponising any issue that promotes this agenda
History will condemn both vile parties and their betrayal who let’s be honest died years ago and now represent a unified political and bureaucratic class
I see odious Johnson is ramping the apocalyptic tosh before COP26. How long do we have to tolerate these blatant lies?
News headlines this morning… ‘ Johnson says climate change will result in the end of civilisation’…. my shout to the radio in response to that is unprintable.
Sleepy Joe arrives in Airforce One with a fighter escort and 8 Globemasters carrying 85 SUvs.
25,000 descending on Glasgow living off the taxpayer to tell me I have to freeze, starve and sit at home so they can preserve their way of life.
Staring with Greta the goblin, these people have absolutely no self awareness just like the Brussels Broadcasting Company.
The immorality of Boris, the BBC, that doom goblin, Attenborough and various world bodies, Quangos, schools & charities scaring the more gullible (and especially the young gullible) half to death with climate alarmist porn and this bogus new religion is an evil outrage.
11 years in office with many headline catching ideas how the fake Tories are going to sort out the BBC. Nothing to date.
Two weeks ago a £75,000 pay rise to the head taking his pay to £575,000! Cameron told us no one was going earn more than the PM! Over 42 new NHS bosses announced on more than twice amount of the PM.
Over 75’s forced to pay the tax and criminalisation still there despite fake Tories saying it would be decriminalised.
There is not a day when another ‘oh god moment’ happens because of this wretched chaotic misfit Govt.
I do not know who is taking part in the surveys but everyone I speak to are brassed off with this idiotic govt. on all fronts.
How many times has JR raised issues with about the rotten BBC? After 11 years everyone in the BBC must be laughing at how utterly useless the fake Tories are. I suspect the BBC are quaking in their boots, along with Macron in France, or Putin or Chinese president after idiot Johnson saying China must do more for climate change! Even India ignored him!
+++So well put!
Tice calls it “consocialism” which is pretty good since the “odious” ( such a good adjective) one has both conned us and imposed hard left politics on the country.
ConSocialism, a command economy combined with expensive and intermittent energy, plus net zero is economic and political insanity.
October 30, 2021
Indeed. His Farming Minister says they’re going to put carbon taxes on our meat. After banning our cars and boilers, such a vote winner. The Consocialists have lost the plot. Looking out my windows I see no climate change but experience all the price increases/taxes that this ridiculous Government are imposing on us. Climate change-let us pray!
Boris warns that “failing to act on climate change could consign future generations to shortages of food caused by global warming.” These deluded Classic graduates! The main requirements for growing food are CO2 in the atmosphere more helps, rain/water and slightly warmer helps too. So extra CO2, a little warming and more precipitation (which you tend to get if warmer) are all net positives for food crops actually, plants, trees, seaweeds and also fish, animals and indeed humans.
So what is his mechanism for it all getting worse? I suppose forcing farmers to use electric tractors certainly would.
So what are you on about Boris? Just stop listening to that deluded theatre studies lass. Your net zero agenda lunacy far more harm than any man made climate change. Political insanity too.
Not even a good Classics graduate either it would appear.The end of the Roman Empire(he means the Western empire;the much more durable Eastern empire became even more powerful after the demise of the west) was the start of Europe as we know it-heavily Germanic.
It was,however,the end for the previous ruling elite across the west-which is,I am sure,what really concerns his handlers!
If Johnson was serious would he not stop mass immigration, stop mass vaccination to help reduce world population? He recklessly took the stance with UK elderly transferring from hospital to care homes!
He was also reckless how he caught and spread Chinese virus.
Who paid the £8 million to extend an airport in Cornwall for Biden’s 747 to land? Who went on the same 747 just to watch a basketball game with a Obama? The husky Cameron and Osborn!
Indeed. The fools don’t even know that plant growers increase the CO2 in their green houses to increase plant growth. They mix up pollution and the environment with climate change that has always happened. Ice Ages have happened recently every 100,000 years. We are 20,000 years into the current inter ice age period. The next being expected in 80,000 years. We all agree that cutting down the rain forests/greenbelt is wrong for the flora and fauna. We agree that pollutants and vehicles should be as clean as possible. But trying to reduce our carbon footprint for NO reason, whilst importing 700,000 people a year is a so special kind of stupid that this Government can be ignored. Carrie on Boris. It’s the economy stupid!
@DOM; The opposite is also true, More consumer funding for the private sector equals a more politically powerful (unionised) private sector, WITHOUT the necessary controls a govt managed public sector brings.
There have always been more damaging strikes in the private sector than anything in the pubic because the govt of the day tended to settle the issues, often via an arbitration body, the same can not be said about your beloved private sector.
“The Tory party is now a Socialist party captured by a more powerful Socialist client State loyal to the vile Labour party”
That, and the rest of your daily rants, probably tells us far more about your own politics than it does the Tory party!
JeRry : I must say you do sound like John Redwood himself, trying to excuse the party.
I have some sympathy with Dom; plus, to digress somewhat from financial issues, who forced the Tory party to build a brutish totalitarian state in Britain? With worse to come; next will be the complete destruction of free speech with the passing of the Online Harms Bill. Presented to sound as if it’s for the noblest of intentions, while really it will completely silence anyone who has reasonable doubts about Government policy. Eg it will protect the lies and crimes of Big Pharma, leaving the public completely at their mercy.
October 30, 2021
Fake Tories enacted the Snooper charter to watch everything you do on line and give the power to countless public sector bodies like the food agency!
October 30, 2021
there doesnt seem to be anyone in any of the main parties who provides any realistic hope of moving away from this nonsense
Boris this morning was an absolute disgrace
Hope you are having a good weekend.
” More taxpayer funding for the public sector ”
Simply not true I’m afraid. As explained clearly in my post on the previous topic.
Dom. Finely put. Boris thinks climate change will be like the fall of the Roman Empire. No Boris. It will be the fall of our empire or what was an empire when the Chinese walk in. Your policies dealing with so called climate change will destroy this nation.
Why continue to accommodate a wholly politicised broadcaster.
Come on…you know beyond a shadow of doubt that a far right broadcaster would not be tolerated.
So where is the balance?
Like the NHS, the BBC has had chance after chance and it always betrays the “let’s pretend we want a balanced service” government.
Maybe MPs don’t fully understand what the BBC has actually been up to all these years…or it is what they want?
Disband it!
Don’t have live TV. Stop paying a TV licence. There is so much dross – regardless of bias.
I can still listen to BBC radio for free but I rarely bother. Predictable news stories, predictable analysis. ‘The World at One’ is even worse – Sarah Montague reading from a script in a monotonous voice with no attempt to use emphasis or stress a point. Basic presenting skills no longer evident.
Can’t bear repeats either because they remind me of better times!
The other day I regretted an unusual decision to watch an archaeology prog.
Utter blatant propaganda. Sickening.
+1. For goodness’ sake if anyone here is sick of the BBC then do what I did and stop looking at live TV. Unless you are a sports fanatic you will miss nothing, save money and deprive auntie of her tithe. There is a simple online form to declare you don’t watch TV and get a refund of your current years licence fee.
A Politicised Broadcaster and totally wrong on nearly every topic.
@EH; “Why continue to accommodate a wholly apolitical broadcaster.”
There, corrected that for you…
So you think GB News is, or Sky News a decade ago were, not political?!
@EH; No, I was not being serious, just a tipper truck load of sarcasm. Why are some so ready to object to the BBC for perceived political bias but have no concerns when it comes to GB News or the Murdoch years of Sky News?
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
Nor is the BBC a State broadcaster, at least not in the accepted meaning of the phrase, the BBC is totally editorially independent, much to the annoyance of successive govts in the past, perhaps most notably in 2003. The BBC is a Public Sector Broadcaster, in the same way as Ch4 is (at the moment).
Yes, there is a tonne of rubbish content in the BBC at moment. Content that is left-wing / social liberal / WOKE. Cr-p like that. And that all needs to be be purged away. One way of doing that is to reduce the license fee and be more strict about the raison d’etre of the BBC.
So what should be the raison-d’etre of the BBC?
1) To create great original programmes that commercial TV can’t do because of commercial pressures regarding quick ratings.
2) Create programmes that celebrate the life of this country. So create quality programmes in film, drama, arts, children’s, nature and more.
This would enrich the minds of viewers. Add to patriotism. But also indirectly help the commercial sector, as the BBC would inspire / educate people in the commercial sector to come up with the best programmes they can create – programmes that can be sold abroad. BBC also positively impacts other areas of commercial industry as well related to TV and Radio.
It should be made a subscription service. Like that the BBC would soon recognise what its raison-d’etre should be.
@Ed M; Yes that is what the BBC should be dpo9ing, it was what they used to do, until our hosts ex boss and her govt told the BBC to be more like commercial TV, from that moment the BBC has dumbed down, as any one can see if they look at the old Radio times listings available via the “BBC Genome” web portal.
It may well be politicised.
I invite commenters to study the CVs of both the BBC’s Director General and its Chairman.
October 30, 2021
Our politicians have had ample opportunity but have always failed to deal with the anachronistic BBC Licence system. The only thing left for us is to stop buying the TV Licence and to stop buying the “wasted vote” spiel.
It’s time the British people kicked out the legacy party career politicians, just vote against them.
@What ever your name is; Nor has any govt dealt with the anachronism that is subscription TV, funding minority channels (often Woke or right wing content) via the profits made from more populist content such as sport or premiere run films. What do you think paid for FoxNews to be simulcast here in the UK, for a long time it carried no adverts…
Does the government really not realise that we can all see how far public services have plummeted?
It is unbelievable what we have been reduced to.
The really terrifying thing is that generation on generation will not remember or know what a safe, well-ordered world is like. Their reality will be this Marxist Hell, their past erased by the BBC, cheered on by government.
None of it has been inevitable and now we are seeing a sort of climax of madness.
All brought to us by politicians who think they know best.
Never in the history of the UK have so many paid so much tax to receive so little of any value, competence or quality back.
+1. Absolute incompetence in all our health and public services. This Government has actively connived with Labour to ensure they’re all stuffed to the rafters with lefty, woke, pc leaders. The police are now like an arm of the BLM/woke environmental warriors taking no action against them whilst arresting old women for peaceful protest against the lock downs. No selection processes changed from new Labour in any of them and the quangos. Labour people appointed to review pay, pensions and other reforms. No change to MP’s pay and pensions, that’s just for the minion’s………………but there’s a climate emergency to tax us more!! NOT. Johnston should go to China with his Ministers………and stay there.
October 30, 2021
You say “the BBC pursues its own agenda, often mistaking a one sided presentation or propaganda for the truth.”
Indeed but not “often” it is “almost invariably”. Worse still the BBC agenda is profoundly wrong on almost every issue this on – net zero, economics, energy, the EU, on the lack of fair competition between state and private in healthcare, education, housing, broadcasting, energy, banking, transport… It is an organisation almost entirely led/staffed by misguided, lefty, fairly dim, art graduates.
Programmes like Question time, The Papers and Any Question rarely have anyone much to the right of centre.
Yesterday for example Any Question had the deluded dope Lord Deben, Claire Fox, Richard Madeley, Melanie Onn. Though the chairman – Chris Mason (Geography Christ’s Camb.) is rather more down to earth and far less dim than most BBC people (though still clearly left of centre).
Programmes like Question time and Any Question rarely have anyone much to the right of centre. If they do it is 1 to 5 or 1 to 4.
People to the left of centre accuse Chris Mason of being to the right of centre. You’re just upset that the BBC doesn’t parrot your views. And it doesn’t parrot your views because your views are not very popular.
October 30, 2021
@Andy; Twenty five years ago those who pushed climate alarmist views were not very popular either!…
It is not the purpose, or shouldn’t be, of the MSM to be “popular” when it comes to news or current affairs, they should merely be conduits of facts, all of them, people can then make up their own minds. Your generation are to used to being told what you should believe, like most who left school in the last 20 odd years, having been taught what to think rather than HOW to think.
……………………….having been taught what to think rather than HOW to think……………..SPOT ON. You will support mass immigration, everything anti English is good, we must welcome illegal migrants and support them in 4* Hotels, EU is our friend, more taxes are good to pay for all of this, all diversity views and values will be supported, nuclear families will not be supported, transgender is good, gay rights will be supported, heterosexual families ridiculed, senior management in our public services are too white, the NHS is free for the world, oh and let us pray Mr climate change!!
October 30, 2021
@Timaction; Oh the irony…
Some on the right just love to tell the rest of us what to think, heck 100 years ago they even still told many how to vote, now if the majority vote for something different to what they want we all “lefties”, we have all been brainwashed, doubts are raised about the legitimacy of the vote etc!
If the BBC gave an open mic to Mr Farage for an hour, like GB News has, I do wonder how many commentators would be complaining about the BBC on this site; about four I suspect, myself, Andy, that lad from Nottingham and Newmania…
Mainly because the beliefs, on which those views are based, are wholly erroneous, and have been repeatedly and conclusively debunked.
For example, contrary to what some on the Right claim –
The European Union’s accounts have been properly certified every year for decades, and to a higher standard than the UK’s own.
Masks do greatly reduce the spread of covid19, by stopping the virus-laden droplets, which would otherwise carry it in the air.
The UK has never had “open borders”. Proper documentation has always been required for normal entry.
He is a little left of centre, but he is a bit bright than most lefties, unlike most BBC staff he can think in real time and respond to what the interviewee has actually said.
Lifelogic,
Why do you bother to watch a programme like ‘Any Questions’?
It had been poor viewing for ages – carefully selected audiences that often don’t reflect the area visited, strange panellists(Bonnie Greer) who unaccountably keep being invited back plus the mandatory ‘comedian’ (Eddie Izzard in the pink)to lighten the proceedings.
I imagine it has only got worse.
Charles Moore is surely right today. The hounding of Owen Paterson sets a dangerous precedent in Parliament. The two-year inquiry into the MP has a high human cost – and a democratic one.
It is completely unacceptable that an elected representative – or indeed anyone – can be traduced and hounded out of their position on the whim of some (invariably leftwing) quangocrat. The govt needs to use its majority to swing the axe widely over the statist bureaucracy. We’d be much better without it. If Owen Patterson is accused of doing something wrong there should be a proper process with potential judicial review to establish that.
The persecution of Owen Patterson by the so-called ‘Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards’ is utterly baffling. It is not disputed that neither he nor the companies he is a consultant for – and which were public knowledge – gained any financial benefit from the cases he pursued, so it is clear that he did absolutely nothing wrong.
If Boris had any sense he would sack the Commissioner immediately. But of course we know that Boris is an absolute fool who never does what is sensible, so there is no chance of that.
The BBC is a lost cause. No amount of tinkering will put it right. The same applies to this government. I have come to the conclusion that this government just wants the easiest life possible by appeasing all the noisy minorities and letting all and sundry walk all over us (including the BBC). This may bring temporary relief, but it will lead to even more problems in the future. If you let threats and intimidation win the day, then the success of threats will lead to more and more threats. What happens then?
The New Boris – led I assume by Carrie or long Covid insanity is now “BBC think” to his core. Wrong, wrong wrong can we have the old one back please?
I don’t want the ‘ old one’ back either.
Whom would you prefer?
On reading this morning’s post I felt the message was meant for the present occupier of No. 10, and possibly No. 11. Downing St. We know all this stuff but there seems no effort to take action.
One gets the impression Bunter Boris won’t be changed from spending money on wasteful activity, until we reach a 1976 type financial crisis.
I usually get deleted for this thought but I always remember a particular part of “Wind in the Willows” where a very naughty fellow gets taken in hand.
Needs to happen!
Pensioners are the noisiest minority and the most expensive. We literally fork out a fortune for your pension handouts and you spending your days whinging.
But think of all the messy and expensive and harmful things we don’t do: we rarely get involved with fatal knife fights and illegal drug dealing, we don’t leave vast mounds of rubbish at music festivals for others to clear up (despite vociferating loudly about care for the environment), we don’t get involved with spiking drinks with harmful substances or assaulting and raping women and gay men, we don’t get addicted to playing violent video games alone in our bedrooms…
do we?
And the state pension is contributory. It is not a handout.
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
It has failed to change and is too guided on themes for the day until a new one comes along. It hasn’t changed to exceed the expectations of its viewers as it doesn’t feel it needs to.
Your first sentence is spot on. The Emily Maitlis affair left no doubt as the nature of the BBC.
6.46am
A case in point.
The private ( global) waste disposal company contracted by our appalling council is emptying the garden waste bins. Noisily.
The job should have been done yesterday.
We now pay extra for the once included service.
Where were they yesterday I wonder. On some ludicrous training course?
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
No indeed!
And to add insult to injury they’ve left our bin skewed across our neighbour’s drive!!
October 30, 2021
You’re lucky.
23% of my single person’s pension is taken by my district council yet they won’t maintain the grass and woodland on my boundary that is their responsibility.
Fortunately I receive a private pension for which, proportionately, I paid less in salary deductions than I did in tax and NHI for my measly state pension.
October 30, 2021
Exactly – this pensioner and her husband are being mugged for 13% of our pensions in council tax every month to provide them with the sort of pension we can only dream of. Thanks to Boris council tax in England will take another massive hike next Spring. Funny how Sunak/Johnson could find a few extra billions in the budget to bribe the devolved nations on top of their already over generous block grants but nothing to alleviate the council tax burden in England or the social care crisis of their making.
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
Indeed millions of motorist muggings to be organised, ULEZ zones, bus lane cameras and other parasitic thieving to be arranged.
October 30, 2021
The poor people running (yes) behind the trucks emptying the bins, in the dark, and in all weathers, are usually private sector employees – as the comment above states.
They do not get any generous pension, and nor do ordinary public sector ones either these days. It may be different for the “executives” as ever of course.
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
Have a read of this:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/permits-move-will-not-plug-huge-shortage-of-lorry-drivers-hauliers-warn-1.4712251
and then stop writing nonsense day after day.
Andy there are plenty of young people dossing around who could do the jobs. How about some of those pointless protestors? They could try doing something useful.
Good morning
Good ! And whilst you are about it, is there any room for the unconscious, or otherwise, bias the BBC has towards its largest contributors to its coffers – THE ENGLISH? I deplore my country being referred to as the, ‘Regions’. There is no country on a map in the whole world that is known as the ‘Regions’. It does not exist ! I would also like it when they show the flags of the other three nations in this union, they use the English flag and not the Union flag. This is naked discrimination.
As to the BBC, schools and money I have two short stories. One I have told here before, albeit a long time ago, and the other not.
The first involves a school administrator who, told me with a straight face, that whenever there is more funding the first demands come from the teachers themselves. Not for books or school outings but, wage increases. So if a school is short of funds you know where the money is going. 😉
The second involves the BBC itself. I was informed by a third party whose partner worked for a fit-out company that worked for the BBC. His overall impression was the shear waste in money.
Anyway. Why should the DG ask something that is, I believe, demanded in their Charter. If an employee, usually the producers, breaks the code they can be dismissed, can’t they ?
They take their lead from this anti English Conservative Government Mark and the vile opposition that is Labour. Don’t mention England at any cost.
October 30, 2021
@Mark B
Some while ago I went through the convoluted BBC compaints procedure, to complain about the BBC way of referring to Scottish or Welsh sports men or women as Scottish or Welsh, but always referred to English sports men and women as British. They replied saying that they can’t investigate this because it was too general a complaint.
I made another complaint about the same thing, this time giving programme name, date and time. They replied to say that they will make sure the English sports men and women are referred to as such in future. The next time I heard a sports report, theye did indeed refer to the English ports man as English.
I don’t know if this will be kept up or whether they will revert to type.
I also detest seeing the union flag, to the exclusion of the English flag.
MWB – it’s not just the BBC, it’s the U.K. Government also. Just look at what happens after the Olympic or Commonweath Games. The devolved nations celebrate their athletes and the UK Government celebrates the U.K. athletes holding a reception at no. 10 for them all. The English athletes alone enjoy no such honour. They all have their own anthems except the English teams who of course are only allowed the U.K. anthem.
Dear Mr Redwood, I have noted your many predictions about Brexit – no trade barriers, no downturn in inward investment, no shortages, new trade deals with the US, etc – and every single one has been proved wrong. So thank you for your advice, I shall do the exact opposite of what you suggest
Reply I did not predict no barriers or a new deal with the US. I proposed leaving on WTO terms. I correctly forecast on exit GDP would grow, employment would rise and house prices would rise, the opposite of the false Remain forecasts.
Perhaps if we’d exited cleanly instead of the mess that was made by remainer May you might have had a point.
Er, no, SJS. Instead of ripping up that odious WA, Alexander de Pheffel Johnson signed it. There are consequences.
I certainly didn’t expect that Brexit would lead to a huge shortage of lorry drivers, but apparently it has.
And even in Ireland, which has not left the EU:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/permits-move-will-not-plug-huge-shortage-of-lorry-drivers-hauliers-warn-1.4712251
“Permits move will not plug huge shortage of lorry drivers, hauliers warn”
“Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English said a fresh overhaul of the employment permits system for workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) will allow more haulage drivers into Ireland.
The haulage industry estimates there is currently a shortage of between 3,000 and 4,000 drivers.
More builders, hospitality managers, horticulture workers, dairy-farm assistants and meat processors are also to be allowed the work permits, as are social workers and opticians.
Mr English said he was abolishing a quota of 320 for employment permits granted to HGV drivers from outside the EEA. Some 187 such employment permits have been issued, many to South Africa.”
“But Pat O’Donovan, of Cork-based O’Donovan Transport, said it was the additional bureaucracy involved in bringing in drivers to Ireland from outside the EEA that was driving the shortage.”
October 30, 2021
Denis, HGV drivers only have nine driving hours per day, when all of our motorways are constantly ‘smart’ reducing speeds for no good reason down to 50 mph for long stretches, down to 40 mph, down to 30 mph, back to 50mph, 40 mph again for some obstruction for 5 miles no obstruction to be seen just everyone bumper to bumper not getting anywhere fast, removing hard shoulders which now mean 4 lanes doing 50 mph putting them in danger, no one working on the motorways with sections still shut off for years on end. Other roads slowed right down so speeding offences trap people on what used to be 50 mph by-passes reduced to 40 mph 4 captures and you’re out of your job. Just how many foreign drivers ever get speeding points gained in the UK applied, how many pay the fines, how many lose their licences? When people see HGV drivers behaving badly they’re not British drivers they’d be out of work sharpish.
October 30, 2021
Dubai discovered it was difficult to attract foreign skilled and semi-skilled labour in hospitality, unless they were offered a two year contract with a couple of return flights home included; otherwise, it just isn’t worth the hassle. The same goes for itinerant labour in the UK and Ireland.
BTW Denis. The word is the Northern Irish are 52% in favour of the Protocol being enacted as written. You will be aware that 52% represents an overwhelming majority in “leave” voters terms. Also, I read that IDS has given up flogging Article 16 of the NI Protocol and has switched to Article 13(6 – 8 presumably) of the same.
Oh Denis, do you remember the days when the UK was holding all the cards; and, the ERG were claiming that Article XXIV GATT would allow for an (interim) agreement which – while the UK and EU negotiated a free trade agreement – could maintain the existing arrangements with the EU for 10 years; the so-called Malthouse Compromise. Those were the days; how did it go so wrong?
October 30, 2021
By “the word” you mean an unreliable LucidTalk opinion poll:
https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion/columnists/owen-polley-unconvincing-poll-was-twisted-by-pundits-to-support-the-northern-ireland-protocol-3438618
“Unconvincing poll was twisted by pundits to support the Northern Ireland Protocol”
“There are many ways to promote an opinion, but one reliable technique is to devise a poll that asks leading questions, commission the company that is most likely to return amenable data and cherry-pick headline grabbing results.”
October 30, 2021
“Haulage firms have to advertise for a month in Ireland that they are looking for drivers before applying to bring in one from outside the EEA. Then there is a process of visas, driving licence exchange and other paperwork to be completed.”
Hence my reference to the “Norway option”, which would have kept us in the EEA.
“Eugene Drennan, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), said regulations to get drivers into the country are “cumbersome” and “troublesome” and can cost up to €4,000 per driver.”
That’s nothing to do with Brexit, is it?
Sir John. You have just described my council tax. They will want more next year. Yet I get less. The police want more and have closed the police station etc etc. What pressure are you putting on Wokingham Council not to increase the tax next April. I am sure there are huge savings to be made there. The massive salaries would be a start point. It’s not just the BBC that needs your scrutiny
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
But Sir John would not do anything like that as out of the 54 seats of the Wokingham Borough Council 31 are to the Conservatives. And if we as Wokingham District residents are paying more and more council tax (+6% increase last year, to continue at the same level in the coming years, see Sunak’s recent budget) how much is due to the 11-year hold of the Conservatives in government transferring so much more financial responsibility (social care among them) to the local level under the guise of ‘reducing taxes’?
Reply I regularly discuss keeping the tax down with Councillors
October 30, 2021
Reply to the reply
Can you tell us when your discussions with the council have succeeded in the past to reduce council tax. We have overpaid councillors voting to increase their budgets and salary and then dip their grubby little hands deep into my pocket to pay and I don’t get a say. I have to pay irrespective of my income based on the size of my house. Please no lectures about democracy, they are all the same so voting is a waste of time. It is broken in this country. I expect that the Councillors listen to you as much as the government doesn’t.
October 30, 2021
Nonsense, the BBC used to broadcast very divers opinions, then September 1986 and the new Chairman arrived, less than 6 months later the then DG was gone, replaced by someone widely acknowledged to be more Thatchers liking…
Funny how the BBC went from being considered a poodle of the (right wing) establishment in the mid 1970s, apparently intent on ousting Harold Wilson, to being the poodle of the left by 1980, intent on ousting Thatcher. Might the truth be the BBC was just doing its job, holding the executive to account, but of course the executive do not like being held to account, they far prefer to spin their own news agenda, leave skeletons in the cupboard etc.
“[the BBC] pursues its own agenda, often mistaking a one sided presentation or propaganda for the truth, as it sometimes finds it difficult to even comprehend the other side of an issue.”
As do/did other broadcasters, but the BBC is not so easy to be rid of, unlike say Thames and their “This Week” brand of programming, not so easy to sell off either, like Ch4, ho-hum…
“Today I start an occasional series of articles which I will send to the DG about unconscious bias or deliberate distortion of the arguments.”
I take it you will also be sending similar letters to the other UK broadcasters, ITV/ITN, Ch4, Ch5 & Sky, detailing perceived failings, or is this just the continuation of the anti BBC hatchet job started in 1986?
Reply I am sending them just to the BBC because it is the BBC DG who has initiated thus debate, and because they levy a tax on us whether we watch them or not.
@JR reply; Just because the other broadcasters have not asked for such letters doesn’t mean you (or anyone else) can not also send them similar letters, pointing out their own perceived failings.
At times I wish the govt would cut the BBC free (and quickly, before the next general election) [1], make the TVL fee more akin to a subscription, most modern TV’s and even set top boxes now have the necessary CAM slots for subscription cards, and at the same time remove the UK’s own ‘fairness doctrine’, we might then actually start to see just how popular each diverse political opinion/leaning is via TV ratings -just as happens in the USA. What are the current ratings figures for GB News?!…
[1] the govt certainly need to cut the (BBC) Parliament channel free, we need a UK equivalent to the US C-Span network
October 30, 2021
Jerry, do you ever watch GB News? I actually see more balanced panels on Dewbs and co and Farage always has opposing opinions and interviewees points of view represented every time I’ve watched and Colin Brazier is a great interviewer that I’d never heard of before, very balanced and careful.
I’m not actually a big fan of Farage and I don’t agree with all he says, I thought it was very odd when he fought like an alley cat for leave then just walked away and pulled all his candidates. But I like to watch him defending his perspective with an interviewee of opposing views. I used to watch the news at 7pm on C4 which is very biased to a socialist left view and it was my only option at that time slot, surely you can’t just dismiss alternatives that people don’t have to pay for as its on freeview .
October 30, 2021
@a-tracy; Yes I have watched GB News. I think you might have miss understood what I was proposing, I was not objecting to GB News, let them or any other channel be heard loud and clear, sans any regulation that makes them be “very balanced and careful” -interesting language you used there by the way… Let the viewers be the judge, hence my comment about ratings.
October 30, 2021
Why do you people always compare us with the US ? There’s a world out there that isn’t a slave to what happens in the US.
I don’t think we need to follow the US in anything.
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
That is a very good suggestion, Jerry. Public tolerance of the lockdowns was surely due to so many people believing what the BBC told them. If the public were less likely to believe that the BBC was objective, they would perhaps be more inclined to think for themselves. Likewise with Net Zero.
Yes, let’s have the BBC’s political biases open in plain view, as well as those of other media. Then the public might start questioning what’s behind the news stories they’re being bombarded with.
October 30, 2021
Because if they didn’t then they might have to compare this country with Germany, or with France, Scandinavia, and so on.
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
“I’m sure none of them go shopping like that. They would not enter the shop and offer to pay £50 for the groceries up front without seeing what was available and what the prices were. They would not assume they had had a more successful shop if they had ended up paying £60 instead of £50. When they got home they would not say isn’t it great, I have spent £50 on groceries.”
They might if they were spending someone else’s money. Particularly as they were spending someone else’s money on themselves, as Milton Friedman explained so well.
@BIW; Who were you and our host talking about, the BBC or Sky, the latter is very swish in their quality of advertising but how do we know if the quality seen on the shelves carries through to the products, wanting us to spend not £160 on goods we can not see up-front [1] but just a mere £400, OK so its on easy payment terms (as can the TVL fee) but the consumer is held in contract for -currently- 18 months in which time prices may rise, available content may change…
[1] something that is actually possible with the BBC, even if illicitly
October 30, 2021
Jerry, I never watch Sky because I won’t pay for it. I have that choice.
October 30, 2021
Many also do not watch any TV, thus they do not pay the TVL fee, they have that choice, radio reception has been free since 1971 here in the UK and of course now there are many license free ways to watch content via the internet;.
October 30, 2021
The BBC won’t hold a mirror up to itself. It is a socialist paradise with umpteen overpaid ‘Directors’, ‘Managers’, ‘Senior Editors’, with the talent paid via external production companies to avoid scrutiny.
Incapable of changing itself. It cannot comprehend, let alone answer, the fundamental question, ‘Why should the BBC exist?’.
Nadine should launch a review of the future of broadcast tv in the U.K., with the starting presumption that the BBC should be totally privatised.
I note that this Government in its reply to the sixth waffle from the select committee on DCMS says:
The Government also agrees with the Committee that the pandemic has reinforced the critical importance of free and easy access to trusted news provided by PSBs, both in terms of disseminating essential information and tackling disinformation and misinformation.
How is it free? Resources have to be paid for. The government should make watching government propaganda free for the viewer by getting rid of the obsolete licence fee. That still doesn’t make it free: it just means the taxpayer is paying.
Contracts for propaganda should be competed for, with the rewards dependent not on hours of input, but on changes in public awareness and opinion on issues that the government considers important. No-one cares if the result is achieved by earnest art programmes on BBC2, Facebook ads, or Banksy cartoons. What does the government want to achieve? That’s what matters. The answer should not be number of awards won at BAFTA for best costume period drama with a multi-ethnic, bisexual, one- legged, red-haired cast.
October 30, 2021
Do not wish to rain on your parade John, but nothing will change at the BBC it is too well entrenched and filled with left leaning producers, programmers, presenters, directors, and so called experts all with their own agenda, but I admire you for trying.
One only has to look at the set up of guests on almost any programme that has any political or news content to realise the problem.
Just look at the latest one sided farce of reporting Fuel shortages, food shortages, HGV driver shortages, all supposedly due to the Government.
Then we have the reporting of Covid, more freedom requested, but then joyous reporting of infections rising.
October 30, 2021
Sir John should focus on one specific question: Why has Question Time NEVER had a majority of guests that support Brexit? This would reflect the population as a whole, and this should be the NORM, every single week, but the BBC refuses to do so. Until the producers of the programme are SACKED the BBC does not represent me and I will certainly not give them any of my money!
October 30, 2021
Maybe it’s because there are not a majority of people in the country who support brexit – only 26% of them voted for it after all – and the BBC might even try to make their panels and audiences representative of that if they can?
Just a thought, like.
So no, what you demand – with grinding predictability – would not represent the population as a whole at all.
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
The BBC is beyond redemption. It is entirely self serving and will not change. Institutional inertia and a self replicating oligarchy will see to that. Change will only come from an overpowering external force. It will not be political; the will does not exist. It might come from technology if an IP driven world replaces terrestrial and satellite TV. The first signs of this shift are evident.
I was stuck by the BBC’s reporting on the budget, making much of the fact that this Johnson Government has taken spending and taxing to record levels , and they were right to do that, the rest of the budget reporting was how the Government should be spending loads more on education, loads more on health, loads more on social care, loads more on climate change, essentially loads more on everything. Not once did they take note of their initial statement and suggest to politicians that taxing and spending has been maxed out, and may be, just may be, they should be getting a better bang for our buck.
October 30, 2021
Iain, if your revenue is from the government (taxpayer compulsory taxes) and you are public sector with public sector pensions and wage packages to protect then you will form and represent the public sector union’s view. It is just human nature to represent positively something that supports your view of the world and your security and gain safety in numbers.
Nothing will change because the Houses of Parliament and the House of Lords and the councils are all funded from compulsory taxation with no choice in it. Even if your services drop to level you don’t agree with anymore you still have to cough up more and more.
October 30, 2021
far too scattergun an approach and each one will be easily batted away by the BBC with bland statements that they appreciate your views but they fully take into account all arguments consistent with their charter. Why not – and with your like minded colleagues and scientists – relentlessly concentrate on just one issue: the BBC’s continued shameful editorial ban on informed scepticism about climate alarmism? If you could get the Director General to move on that issue that would be a measurable success that could be built on. A further series of articles will be all very interesting but will achieve nothing surely.
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
Agree re BBC but once again in denial about things closer to home. Politicians of all parties, addicted to ‘more spending equals good’ less equals bad. Zero knowledge or interest in efficiency, hence eye watering sums wasted, that would have made tax rises, broken manifesto promises etc, unnecessary.
The Consocialist party is the latest manifestation. Budget delivered by Sunak written by Gordon Brown.
More political spending equals authoritarianism but the vested interest that is the Socialist State conceal this by perpetuating a moral narrative that more is moral and humane. This deceit has become a threat to democracy. The deceit will continue, State power will grow and all threats to this politics will be confronted head on with even more oppressive laws to silence and demonise those who dare to oppose it
Enough of my warblings. Only those decent people within the body politic can expose this threat. I myself am nothing more than a grunt
Sensible…. But the BBC doesn’t take advice, as stated, they have their own agenda. Money is at the heart of all socialist agendas.
Imagine a huge tsunami sweeping across the country, taking with it all kinds of liberalist thinking and other flotsam.
This is what has happened to much of the West, with each new tsunami wave more people have their thinking adjusted to the new way. We keep getting these waves, and we keep sinking ever more into the BBC way of thinking, just as the BBC indoctrinatred others, so their agenda is constantly reinforced by other waves.
Don’t expect those in the Commons to reject the ideas behind the waves – most have been so badly affected that they cannot tell the difference between left and right. With the waves being self perpetuating now, there is only one direction for thinking to go, which is to emulate and then exceed socialist ideology.
Don’t expect labour and the other parties to change – they have always believed in throwing money at problems. Unfortunately, now so do the Tories.
Re “BBC has long favoured every kind of diversity save for diversity of opinion” not so, the white working classes, especially male white working classes, and their real world views, are massively under represented on the BBC. Indeed, I would say they actively discriminate against the white working classes, especially from the old industrial heartlands, and especially male ones.
I think this is an important point that somebody in the political bubble really should get their heads around. Active discrimination against hetro, white, male, working class people is NOT diversity or equality.
Of course the Labour party should be making this point, but they have been part of the reason for this state of affairs.
October 30, 2021
There is, sadly, one major problem with the BBC analysing whether failures of other organisation are down to lack of funding or lack of management. The BBC survives on wasting our money and bad management. It is well recognised in the media business that the BBC will ALWAYS send a team to broadcast an event that will be at least twice as many as any other media outlet often four times as many. The BBC management style is well depicted by the way they dealt, sorry didn’t deal with, the Bashir actions and Saville. It is typified by their approach to the poor graphic designer in the Bashir case whose career was destroyed by them to cover up the Bashir affair. That is not alone in the BBC management culture … do not accuse someone of bullying if that someone is a preferred BBC person, despite reams of strongly written procedures to supposedly protect staff from bullying.
The BBC management is systemically incapable of taking independent and unbiased views on anything, and never will be capable.
Has the BBC reported on Sadie Khan’s grants to change the names of street names in London? I don’t watch the BBC despite having to pay for it so I wouldn’t know. That over bloated organisation needs to be severely chopped down.
Back to my other point, how is Khan being allowed to waste tax payers’ money in this way, London is OUR capital city, it is OUR heritage he is deliberately erasing. I agree with comments made above, especially by DOM. He is of migrant stock. I feel no benefit at all from him being in our country, but I can see how he and his family benefit from my taxes. It is time the position of London mayor was abolished urgently.
Interesting article by Douglas Murray in the Telegraph today, he refers to this government’s cowardice in the face of the hard left. He is correct to say that weak tories are taking us back to the seventies. Cannot even stop protesters causing havoc on our busy motorways. Cannot stop dinghies. Have allowed teachers, lecturers etc to lose their livelihoods thanks to hard leftist mob.
And as usual, appeasing the noisy Scots throwing English tax payers’ money whilst kicking the English. I cannot wait to vote at the next election. And if Labour get in, so what? I need a magnifying glass to find a conservative in the Tory party, and one that sticks up for the English is non existent. Boris and his team are looking like a bunch of lovey liberals, clueless and actually not giving a fig about the English who are treated as milk cows.
October 30, 2021
‘Emergencies’ have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded’. FA Hayek
Hayek perfectly in 16 words and one sentence explains what we are now seeing. A politics and politicians whose primary aim is nothing less than the total subjugation of each person in the name of a collectivist objective.
Johnson is merely another carrier of the collectivist BBB Marxist cabal who will use all forms of threats, incitements and scaremongering to justify a State backed, full frontal assault on our very being
Decent Tory MPs can save this nation from this PM’s appalling actions by toppling him and his allies before he does more damage
And on liberty from Benjamin Franklin.
‘Those who would give up essential liberty for a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.’
Now we seem to be denied both!
Well, you have gladly given up the liberty to be treated as an equal in the twenty-seven most civilised and cultured countries in the world, so tough.
October 30, 2021
Sir John, I expect that the ‘occasional series of articles’ to the DG will be treated with the disdain (if that) that your ‘urgings’ to Johnson’s Government have received.
The BBC must be defunded and allowed to find its market value. Articles and urgings are ineffectual, Totally, almost a taunting challenge I’d think.
Reply The DG replied promptly to the first
@ reply – !
So the DG unlike the Archbishop of York is not condemned for eternity through earning the shameful epithet “correspondence-challenged”. I am amazed.
For every credit there is a debit.
So, when the BBC crows about the recipients of “public spending” it should provide equal weight to those who have provided the money.
The same with “cuts”. This should never be treated as bad news but should be a balanced story since it is good news for some and bad for others.
Since the BBC does not do this, their bias is provable and – since we could add up the sums being reported – is quantifiable.
Mind you, I have raised complaints about this in the past using this logic and the BBC simply refuted it without explanation and OFCOM accepted their response. I gave up complaining a long time ago.
The BBC is always guilty of measuring public sector performance by the amount of input money instead of results/value for money. Illogical.
I rarely consume any BBC output these days. Waste of time.
I don’t watch the Beeb but note Sky are reporting that Britain has welcomed the first group of trans LGBT afghans.
From the report:
“Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Britain is a fierce champion of freedom and the right of all people to be themselves and love who they want free from persecution.“
Do we have a shortage of LGBTs in Britain? If not, why are we importing more? What can these people contribute to our economy that others can’t? It is clear that Liz Truss never even asked this question, let alone answered it! The government is once again acting in such a moronic fashion that I have to notch up my contempt for them all the way to 11.
Reply They are more at risk if they stay in Afghanistan
October 30, 2021
Well said, X-Tory!
October 30, 2021
Reply to reply – Did that risk arise just because we invaded their country, Sir John, or would it been like that for themin Afghanistan anyway, and so is actually nothing to do with us?
Oh I think the lefty virtue-signallers who infest the BBC would be absolutely delighted and pleased with themselves if they spent £60 on their shopping at, say M & S or Waitrose, instead of shopping cannily and getting the same products for £50 at another “less virtuous” supermarket.
Good luck with the BBC. I’ll believe Tim Davie genuinely wants to eliminate bias when he sacks Emily Maitless and Chris Packham. I’m not holding my breath.
The Establishment is now left-wing. The House of Lords has 800+ leeches on the taxpayer, two-thirds of whom are left of centre. The House of Commons has 650 MPs, 300 of whom are declared lefties, and half of the “Conservative” MPs are basically LibDems who couldn’t get elected if they wore a yellow rosette. The Civil Service is institutionally left-wing; the Judiciary and Senior Police all appear to be “liberal” ie left-wing; as is the broadcast media (exception Talk Radio and GB News); so is the Quangocracy, and University sector.
Until that changes, there will be no challenge to the culture and narrative that every public sector failure must be rewarded with more taxpayers’ money. And the Establishment have ensured that it is virtually impossible to change it.
Johnson doesn’t even want to. Everyone who thought they were getting a Conservative PM has been CONNED.
Donna shouldn’t they just share these jobs out with people of opposing views, there is room for Emily and Chris but not at the exclusion of all others and those with diametrically opposing views, that is what we don’t get the balance. The reported pay packages are so high they could be split comfortably between two workers anyway and free up the Emily and Chris to top up their earnings in the private sector.
October 30, 2021
Better the BBC we have than the one Andrea Leadsom advocated of it being the UK equivalent of Pravda.
Be careful what you wish for.
Peter when did Leadsom advocate it being the equivalent of Pravda – do you have a source story for that I’m intrigued.
October 30, 2021
@ Peter Parsons – would the Leadsom one require £159 from those who do not use it but wish to use a competitor?
October 30, 2021
Have you a link to where Andrea is supposed to have said that Peter.
I’ve had a look on the Internet and nothing comes up.
Thanks.
JR, your site and its resident commenters has become nearly as funny as “The Beano” kids comic. You can fit a Beano comic strip character to most of them, Desperate Dom for a starter.
I suggest you turn it into a 30 minute comedy sketch programme for the 6:30 pm comedy slot on BBC Radio 4. The usual suspects complain that there is no new I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue; Dead Ringers; Just a Minute and similar. I see your programme aiming at being another Now Show, a satirical review of the week’s news. Unfortunately, your script would be the same every week.
You talk about BBC bias, that’s rich! You appear on GB News which is morphing into an ultra-right Farage GBrexit News; stuffed with Brexit Party / MEP dross. Have they offered you a presenters job yet? Or, a Farage and Redwood hour (interspersed with claims by presenter Calvin Robinson for “anti-parasite drug ivermectin to fight Covid).
Sorry to intrude on your hilarity, Acorn, but the jury is still out on Ivermectin. There are currently four large random control trial studies researching whether Ivermectin has a benefit for persons with early COVID. If it does, treatment with a cheap generic drug would help avoid the need for other more expensive solutions. That would be especially attractive for third-world countries, in view of the ruinous cost of patented vaccines. Never mind your satire. Researchers are trying to find out the truth of the matter – it’s called science.
October 30, 2021
“However, the FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for livestock.”
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
Yes in the private sector you are congratulated for spending less not more. Fine, but I don`t think the “levelling up” Conservative Party is in any position to castigate the BBC for this ‘big-is-good’ mindset .It is one they wholeheartedly share having insouciantly parked their tanks on Ed Millibands centre left lawn adding only protectionist anti immigrant Nationalism.
Just as the monarchy found to their surprise that post-war Labour suited them nicely, so the BBC is BBC is comfortable with Johnson’s National Socialism .Their bien pensant views on climate change or ” diversity” , are shared by Johnson, they are happy to quietly ban mention of Brexit and fail utterly to interrogate this dim incompetent Government.
Sir John would breakfast on his own kidneys before he swapped a bribe-able compliant State monopoly Broadcaster for a Free media or a real democracy . We get to choose between Tweedle -dum and Tweedle -dumber . In the private sector Sir John dislikes cosy cartels .In the Public sector he is more than happy with it.
I wish I thought it was just the BBC and Opposition parties who think that throwing money at it will make every problem go away, but if there was any doubt before, the recent Budget has confirmed that this approach is shared and followed by the Government. There is no evidence at all that the huge sums commited from our money are the result of any sort of costed programme. We badly need an effective Opposition to call this spenthrift Government to account, and, at the moment, it seems that the only place that this can come from is withing the Conservatiove ranks, because Government and Opposition clearly share the same philosophy.
John, if you do an occasional series of articles then please don’t use a wide brush approach. Focus with examples and facts otherwise you’ll just send Jerry into a spin. I know you like the BBC and I’d guess you like British Institutions but you need to be clear about the bias.
I used to watch Question Time and This Week. I used to watch Newsnight I don’t now I don’t like listening to the presenters. I used to watch occasional Sunday morning politics shows don’t watch any of them now. I also used to regularly catch the late BBC news I don’t now. I personally found they were too biased to one remit it just became tiresome.
I like to watch GB News for this reason the left, XR representatives, people from the vegan society and other status quo challengers and socialist panelist’s challenge my views and make me think but aren’t allowed to just put over their view without any challenge at all night after night ramming things down our throats with no balance.
There is a case for a publicly funded broadcaster but not in the form, size and cost of the current BBC.
The BBC is over funded as evidenced by the fact that they can pay a presenter of a football programme £millions/year. The Government could start by reducing the licence fee by 10% or more each year, which could easily be justified by the lower living standards the BBC wants for us in order to unilaterally tackle the emergency climate catastrophe. Perhaps also with a salary limit.
As a publicly funded broadcaster not reliant on viewing figures the BBC should be instructed to develop programmes and talent and when a programme becomes popular and the staff want pay increases the programme should be sold off to the private sector.
There is no way to prevent the Marxist bias at the BBC as it will always be staffed by young people just out of Marxist CCP funded academia and with no experience of life or business.
But the BBC as a publicly funded broadcaster could be made to allow programmes to be broadcast by other organisations, such as perhaps the TaxPayers’ Alliance, as a way to provide diversity of opinion and information.
And the BBC, together with all MSM organisations, should be made to always make clear to the viewer when they are interviewing an activist and not pretend it is a random person. In addition the BBC/MSM should always be informing the viewer how an organisation they are interviewing is funded.
“Most of us want good public services and are happy to pay a decent price through tax for them.”
Sir John, I want excellent public services but don’t want to pay for them via tax. I believe the productivity of the public sector, already poor, has deteriorated markedly because of the pandemic response and the Government has no agenda to do anything about it. You will be aware of ONS and other data that show how public sector productivity has flatlined for many years, whereas that of the private sector has increased.
It would be helpful if you discussed the topic of how government can facilitate the provision of public services rather than provide them itself.
I see that Boris Johnson admitted this morning on GB News that what made him such a climate alarmist was the so-called ‘hockey stick’ graph. This graph has been widely criticised and challenged, but Boris has been completely brainwashed by it. The truth is that nobody can say whether the graph is right or wrong because the evidence on which it is based is so flimsy that it can be neither proved nor disproved. Furthermore, Boris Johnson immediately assumed that the increase in global temperatures indicated were due to man’s activity, when once again, there is no proof of this.
Besides, as many people have repeatedly said (but unfortunately the interviewer was too meek to raise this point) given that the UK’s output of greenhouse gases is so small there is NOTHING that we can do that will make the slightest iota of difference. But again, Boris Johnson seems to be too stupid, or too brainwashed, to understand this. He has now become the catspaw of our enemies such as China and Germany.
@X-Tory
“Boris Johnson immediately assumed that the increase in global temperatures indicated were due to man’s activity, when once again, there is no proof of this”
Absolute crap, you dont know what you are talking about. If you want the FACTS about global warming and not the fossil fuel bullshit and propaganda you read on the DT, check NASA website
https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/global-temperature/
Global warming is caused by the burning of fossil fuels since the industrial revolution. Can you read charts?
I find gbnews interesting viewing. Market choices in action eh? The only thing that rankles is being forced to pay the BBC-only licence fee.
You may be obliged to pay, but you are NOT “forced” to pay. You can simply stop paying. ‘Be the change you want to see’! What do you think will happen? You will get loads of threatening letters, and maybe, just maybe, someone will come round, but if you refuse to talk to him, and simply close the door, no actual action will be taken against you, as they can do nothing without evidence.
October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
You are so right John . There is no point in throwing money at services.There needs to be an objective review, yet these people who are supposed to be independent advisors command large amounts of money for going with the flow. The question is who should decide where to spend the money. Highly paid staff who have clout will always fight for their cause or that of a friend. They put a good case forward , whilst others who are inundated with work and struggle along simply and don’t have time. Some of those looking at the individual cases are not able to understand the workings and the best options for any case put forward. They go along with pre conceived ideas and change the squares around instead of really looking at the problem with fresh eyes.
Follow your arguement where it leads. Would it not be better to have fewer services that are free at the point of use?
Part of the reason that NHS waiting lists are so dire (even without a pandemic) is that there is no demand management. Modest charges would cure that problem.
There seems little point in subsidising public transport or providing more capacity now that demand for PT has fallen by an average of 30%.
There is no need for low cost (subsidised) housing owned by the State, to be rented out off a waiting list or for sexual favours. The State should sell off its residential property to the tenant or a landlord and thereafter award housing subsidy for individual people just so long as they need it.
The BBC have developed an art form on not reporting news. Take the anti-lock down protests in London. Either never mentioned, the size of the protest deliberately underestimated or prominence given to the usual troublemakers at any protest.
24 hour news is not reporting the same single one hour of news 24 times interspersed with self advertising.
Was there any mention of the Julian Assange appeal this week? The outcome is critical for the freedom of the press.
Ukcolumn.org presents three video podcasts per week that report the important and critical news to which the BBC can ever hope to aspire. This organisation certainly holds the BBC to account.
The BBC are allowed to use the derogatory term anti-vaxxer to label the smarter people in the country who have taken the time and trouble to inform themselves on the issues around the Emergency Use Authorisation of an experimental injection. All the data is available in the VAERS (US) database and our Yellow Card system. The increase in deaths/injuries among the school-age generation needs thorough investigation.
The BBC is doing precisely what BBC Board expects. The BBC Board is doing precisely what the government that appointed it expects. It is time for JR to stop winging against the BBC and start winging against those responsible for appointing these people, most of whom no patriotic Englishman would touch with a barge pole; then again no patriotic Englishman would touch the Tory party with a barge pole either.
The BBC is incapable of fairly discussing the public sector because it is itself a public sector body which is expensively over managed, does not have to earn a penny of its income or worry where the next £ is coming from. It does not understand business or private enterprise and does not connect with non Metropolitan opinions, so retreats to its subsidised comfort zone opinions all the time. Its education coverage never covers the private sector, likewise its health coverage even though people who support them pay the licence fee the same as the people BBC approve of and promotes.
Your article today Sir John, reminded me of the appalling value we get from the Biased Broadcasting Company in the form of practically EVERY presenter and interviewer as they continuously use the terms, kind of (like), sort of (thing). These are often used twice in a single sentence, adding absolutely nothing! We pay for this.
Todays Any Questions and Any Answers had no opposition to Climate doom and gloom. No contrary opinions. I wonder what generation 2050 will say when they look back from poverty and realise that none of the crystal ball prophesies have come to pass?
Tell that to the armed services.
October 30, 2021
There are so many good contributions on this key topic today which really defines the most important difference between the private and public sectors of the economy. Finance.
In the 1970s a new but necessary discipline was promoted among the Accounting professional bodies called Finance for Non-financial Managers and their staff. This subject should be mandatory for everyone in BBC (and other taxpayer funded bodies) management and if they are not up to it need weeding out. They operate on need more money not budgets and cutting one’s cloth unlike the hounded private sector.
The BBC interviewed yesterday, ahead of cop26, the Glasgow transport officer, about the introduction of electric buses and when asked about the costs, he proclaimed that the buses will have cost parity with diesel buses in 15 years….the interviewer didn’t blink an eye but also suggested that that was great news