‘Time to be firm’?

France is behaving foolishly. The Agreement has been honoured by the U.K. offering licences to French fishing vessels that fished in U.K. waters when we were in the EU.
France wants licences for vessels that did not have legal licences before. If they were fishing in our waters they were doing so illegally. The French arrest of one of our trawlers was unreasonable as it has a licence to fish in French waters. Apparently it was missing from a list giving the French an opportunity to be awkward, despite being told our vessel was legal.
Meanwhile the U.K. needs to bring to a head the way the unreasonable conduct of the EU towards Northern Ireland is diverting trade from GB to the EU against the clear statement of the Protocol.
I did not support the final Agreement because I thought there would be trouble over the interim fishing agreement and the Protocol. Both were said to be temporary. We need to bring forward terminating them both and implement a proper Brexit on these vexatious issues. We are quite entitled to given the illegal actions of France and the EU and the terms of those Agreements.
October 31, 2021
We must find a way to protect Jersey from the outrageous threats once again from the French. Surely to God it must send a signal to Boris that we need our own energy supplies and as the business minister suggested, not all renewables which would be too unreliable. The French have always been ungrateful and unfriendly. Time to stand firm, look after our interests first for a change and tell both the French and the EU of our intentions. If we don’t stand up now we will have repeats of this unrest for years to come.
October 31, 2021
Have you enquired as to why Alderney, Guernsey, and Sark – with similar fishing – are not having these problems?
And why some Jersey fishers are joining action in solidarity with their French peers, and in protest at their government’s position?
Have you researched who and what the “government” of Jersey is?
I think that you should.
October 31, 2021
Are these the jersey fishers who are french born and supported. Of course they are, the french look after their own and all we are doing is the same.
October 31, 2021
Jersey is a British Crown Dependency and is defended and internationally represented by the UK. Good enough for me.
October 31, 2021
The media news reading at the moment, including GB News, is disgracefully pro Macron in this clear cut matter. They all, for example, tell us the British boat (for once their separatist tendencies are reined in and the don’t say “Scottish”) has no licence, when they have been told over and over again that it does. And they continue to refer to the French warmongering as a “spat” or a “dispute” and imply it is just six of one and half a dozen of the other, as they used to with the IRA.
Sir John is right: the re-annexation of our waters must be resisted now, as must the attempted annexation of Northern Ireland. The longer this is postponed, the harder it will be.
October 31, 2021
You ask questions, and then assume the answers.
Perhaps that indicates that your questions weren’t real? And perhaps that calls into question your presumption of what your interlocutor knows or doesn’t know?
October 31, 2021
Why don’t you tell us?
Another opportunity to boast of your research.
October 31, 2021
Very well said and so true
October 31, 2021
‘Time to be firm’?
There is no sign whatsoever of any firmness on the part of the British government.
Lord Frost is used as a means to address the discontent of the British public but Boris and co always fail to back him up.
This nonsense has been going on forever.
October 31, 2021
Johnson is just buying time.
He is not interested in Brexit. He dismisses critical issues as ‘turbulence’.
Meanwhile, he concentrates on matters that will gain him favour with the globalist Davos crowd – like climate change and the ‘build back better’ malarkey.
October 31, 2021
Johnson still calls them our ‘partners and oldest friends’. If he studied European history and forgot his bellicose Latin nonsense he would realise they are actually among our oldest enemies. Macron sees himself as Napoleon. If he studied history he would see how that turned out.
October 31, 2021
I think he is well aware, and uses a light touch sarcasm.
October 31, 2021
A good book to read this week is Dr Patrick Moore’s “Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom: You Will Perish in Flames.”
As President Trump points out on the back cover, Dr Moore is a co-founder of Greenpeace.
Unfortunately A….n have the monopoly of it but it comes the next day.
October 31, 2021
It all smacks of silly posturing “The U.K. must be punished!” For goodness sake!
Not sure ( re international stuff)….but shouldn’t a government with a stonking majority be a lot less WEAK?
Leads me to suspect a plot to get the U.K. to just give up and rejoin EU.
October 31, 2021
There is no such plot. The EU has zero interest in the re-admission of the UK. Out means out. All that is happening is that the UK has tried to throw its weight around but is finding the EU is a lot more powerful than it is. Take on France, you take on the other 26 as well. The UK is all on its own now. You voted for it
October 31, 2021
Oh whoops!
So I’m just guessing that you voted to remain?
October 31, 2021
Everhopeful,
Just a rubbish football manager’s opinion. Ignore.
October 31, 2021
Funny that: it seems to be France all on her own in the EU over this warmongering – except that little Southern Ireland is backing her.
October 31, 2021
Gary, what you suggest is plainly not true. The Commission and the other member states are not exactly rushing to support Macron. They know that the bulk of the fishermen refused a licence have never been near British waters, or if they have, they were fishing illegally. They are mostly just chancers thinking they can get a licence just by asking. We already know that France has been forced to withdraw 17 of the most obvious fraudulent applications.
Macron has backed himself into a corner by supporting the chancers so vigorously. It looks like it will end up before the arbitration tribunal written into the agreement. What can Macron do when it sides with Jersey and London? I can’t wait to see his humiliation.
October 31, 2021
That certainly seems to be the aim. Johnson was never a committed Brexiteer – it just suited his purpose at the time. He has no guiding principles, hence the sellout of fish and N.I. As Groucho Marx said ‘if you don’t like my principles, I have others’.
October 31, 2021
+1
Exactly!
October 31, 2021
What would you have done up against the Benn-Burt Surrender Act and the subversive judiciary? Kept the whole country in the EU?
The Fishing Waters and N Ireland were left behind temporarily until a proper majority could be got. Then, do you remember what happened next?
October 31, 2021
Good morning.
Sir John. Is it not time that the UK Government introduced favourable taxation for certain companies that, currently, enjoy favourable corporation tax rates in certain EU Countries ? I mention this as, according to the Chancellor, the UK is to offer favourable tax rates to commercial shipping that flies the Red Ensign and locates their offices here in the UK. Whilst it will not resolve the items you mention above, particularly the issue of fishing, it will perhaps focus minds across the Irish Sea as they see large foreign companies relocate to the UK. It is a question of leverage. I’d doubt the EU would help the RoI in this, or Luxembourg, as they are very keen to get tax harmonisation across the EU.
As to the French, I am given to understand that they are heavily reliant og UK and other nations heavy lift and helicopter capability in Mali and other African States where they are involved in counter insurgency. Again, leverage !
The French, as can be seen throughout their history when dealing with former colonies, have always sought to maintain some level of control over them, either through having one of their people in power or, French State owned companies controlling their natural resources. Sounds familiar ? 😉
October 31, 2021
To why in moderation this time ? It is not as long as others and, given some have albeit shorter posts, they make up for it by posting multiple times which you allow.
If it was about, Mali then what is the problem as the UK Government is quite open about its activities.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-troops-seize-daesh-arms-cache-in-mali-peacekeeping-operation
If it was about anything else, then why the provocative title ?
October 31, 2021
Well yes 19% going down to the Irish level of 15% in 2% steps seems about right. So Sunak the low tax Chancellor does the opposite. Even Labour doesn’t lie about its intentions in this area. Why do the Conservatives?
October 31, 2021
France is a hostile state, even the Foreign Office ought to see that.
October 31, 2021
Formula57, I agree that France is a hostile state, so why do the public flock to holiday there?
I went once and returning to the ferry I was delayed by a hostile cop trying to find something wrong with my rig so he could demand money- he failed but it cost me tho change the ferry booking!
Never went back, the country was crap and the British Isles has the edge every time when it comes to outdoors exercise.
October 31, 2021
I can’t stand the attitude of most of the French especially the Parisians. I haven’t had a holiday there since my early 20’s. There are far nicer places to visit with friendly people. I also won’t buy anything French in the supermarkets.
October 31, 2021
Having destroyed us thus far why is there now prevarication about hydrogen?
Shades of “The Little Match Girl”.
Thinking of which …what on earth would the Victorians have made of their descendants? Cheap heat and light and power for the taking and we just decide to leave it buried in the ground.
And go cold.
COP indeed.
October 31, 2021
👍🏻 Well said Sir !
October 31, 2021
Thanks!🌸
October 31, 2021
The EU is becoming more and more scared of the UK being a success. Nothing is more important to their dictatorship than to show all the nations of the EU how bad it is to leave the EU. It has always been about punishment from the day we left.
Well if you need more evidence it was a great thing to get out then look at the way Poland is being dictated to. Do as we say or we will destroy your economy. They did it to Greece and Italy.
We should have brought termination forward much earlier than now.
October 31, 2021
You’re not being punished. You are being treated as a State which does not enjoy the rights and solidarity which come with EU menbership. It’s what you voted for, even if only now (too late) you understand what you voted for
October 31, 2021
Poland, Hungary, Greece, and Italy …and quite a few others are not enjoying the rights and solidarity which come with EU membership. It is better to be rule-breakers France and Germany to be sure of that.
October 31, 2021
There is an actual quote from the French minister saying that we are to be punished.
Look it up Len.
October 31, 2021
Agree 100%. Unfortunately, you are a lone voice as Boris is an appeaser. Your colleagues cannot be relied upon to defend the UK, either, other than the odd one or two. It’s too much effort to defend the UK and they prefer the EU anyway as it takes away part of their workload (but not their pay). Boris will allow ‘our friend and ally’ Macron to walk all over us, for both the fishing licences and the NIP saga. This will lead to more ridiculous demands from both France and the EU until we are back under some sort of EU rule. I wish I had more faith in Boris, but I don’t. It is impossible to negotiate or operate diplomacy with a bullying self entitled idiot.
I hope I am wrong, and will be highly delighted if I am wrong.
October 31, 2021
Shirley M
Apppeaser is not quite what I and a lot of people call Boris!!!
October 31, 2021
turboterrier, +1, SM is too kind
October 31, 2021
@Shirley M.
These people from the usual private (so called public) schools are taught entitlement, and they all think they are born ro rule. I think that this is the reason we’ve had so many moronic leaders – Blair, Cameron, Johnson.
October 31, 2021
Oh!
Has anyone worked out the carbon footprint of COP 26?
Fleets of private jets and vegetable oil-run generators for elite’s EVs ( not enough power points). Huge ship on the Clyde keeping its diesel engines running for staff accommodation.
And NO jab requirements, no jab passports…now why on earth would that be?
500 years to degrade the billions of plastic containing masks churned out by China.
Ah well…no one ever said it was easy being green. Especially difficult for hypocrites!
October 31, 2021
Exactly. No point in a war on CO2 at all unless:- 1. CO2 concentrations are causing an imminent climate catastrophe 2. The methods proposed to reduce CO2 wind, EVs, heat pumps make a significant reduction 3. All the world will join in this war on carbon dioxide 3. The vast cost of this war on CO2 is less than any net benefit the war will produce 4. The CO2 produced by mankind is hugely damaging and not a net benefit (in greening the planet, increasing crop yields). 5. The are no better, simpler and cheaper methods to cool the earth were this needed. 6. The vast cost of net zero cannot be spent elsewhere doing for more good.
All 6 are wrong. Should anyone be able to show that all six points however? But all six are wrong not just one all six.
October 31, 2021
+1
Absolutely.
And look what they are doing to us with all their nonsense.
They used to flay animals to death, believing that it made the meat tender. This lot obviously don’t even believe their hype.
Never mind creative chaos …more like chaos for chaos sake.
Or chaos for cash maybe?
October 31, 2021
“The science is settled”, “97% of scientists say…”, “you are a climate denier” etc.
As Einstein said to the 100 authors against Einstein, “if I were wrong, one would be enough.”
It is the totalitarianism of the CO2 cult which discredits it the most. Proper science doesn’t crush alternative arguments. Religion and politics do that, and this week feels like both.
October 31, 2021
We all know some are more equal than others.
October 31, 2021
+1
Yes..we, the seething masses, reduced to the status of domestic animals, will all be SO equal in our imposed abject poverty and enslavement. And DEPENDENCE!
The powers that should-not-be have worked/are working very hard to reduce us all to toxic equality.
October 31, 2021
This country is fast approaching a Social Credit System. People are brainwashed by big media who control just about all the news and information we get to hear. These people at COP26 aren’t interested in saving the planet, they just want more for themselves and less for the masses. I look on in disbelief as people repeat the climate change mantra and accept that they will be priced off the road, lose their foreign holidays, live in cold houses and be told what to eat and all the while, these so called elites, swan around the world in luxury. We are told we voted for this green nonsense but as it was in the manifestoes of all the main parties what choice did we actually have? Another great speech given by Neil Oliver on GBnews. Wake up people before it’s too late, let’s see more critical thinking and less belief in what government’s and the media tell us. We did it for Brexit, now do it for future elections.
October 31, 2021
+1
Oh well said!
I think I saw his latest vid this morning. He is very good!
Based on personal experience I often wonder whether the eco warrior, virtue signallers who still love and use their industrial and techno treats and petrol motors, think none of this will affect THEM?
They believe they are just in it for the left wing politics …NOT for the New Stone Age?
October 31, 2021
Lembit Opik is good to.
October 31, 2021
It’s do as they say not as they do.
October 31, 2021
The French attitude to Brexit is as clear as could be. No doubt others in the Commission share it. The early end of the interim agreement and Protocol appears justified. There had better be contingency plans in place to deal with the fall out. One should include alternative, if longer, routes to the continent which avoid French ports of entry. Another should be the elimination of dependence on the French interconnector.
October 31, 2021
Clearly you are sure, as I am, that ‘Boris’ will cave in to the French and betray us again.
He’ll fail the UK on Northern Ireland too.
October 31, 2021
+1. Sadly.
October 31, 2021
The Prangwizard
+1 odds on it happening.
October 31, 2021
I second that thought Turbo. It would be nice to be proved wrong though.
October 31, 2021
Tragic but correct.
October 31, 2021
+ 10000000 sadly true Prangwizard.
October 31, 2021
If your government caves in on either matter it will be the end.
The population are thoroughly fed up with the climate circus and capitulation to Macron or Brussels will have far reaching consequences.
October 31, 2021
Ian Wragg
+1
October 31, 2021
The way this Socialist Government are behaving on everything, let’s hope it’s the end anyway. Trouble is where do we Conservative voters go? Reform Party?
October 31, 2021
So in which court are you going to pursue your – frankly hilarious given your party’s previous statements – claim that France’s and the European Union’s actions are “illegal” then, Sir John?
Were they only illegal in a “limited and defined way”, perhaps?
It seems that you perhaps rely upon your thralls’ unconsciously assumed axiom that agreements bind – to the letter – foreigners, but do not protect them, and vice-versa for the English Tories.
Without that assumption on the part of your readers I think that your piece would generally be received as comical, Sir John.
Reply No need to go to court. We must use our independence.
October 31, 2021
I’m not sure that the international community would see it that way, Sir John.
October 31, 2021
I am sure the international community is watching this and concluding that the french are not a good partner to have in any agreement …. trade or otherwise.
October 31, 2021
NLH. I wouldn’t be so sure about that.
October 31, 2021
Well said Sir John, We must fight back as diplomacy has now failed
October 31, 2021
“No need to go to court. We must use our independence.” What exactly does that mean? How are you defining the word independence?
October 31, 2021
Remainers never did understand what independence means.
October 31, 2021
The French think and believe we are weak. If they thought we were strong willed and were intent on protecting ourselves they would not begin their aggressive and threatening actions.
October 31, 2021
It is clear that the actions the French are threatening from Tuesday are illegal, under the agreement.
It has the option of recourse to an independent arbitration panel written into it but it is the EU as a whole rather than France that Britain will have to take action against.
Given that the Commission and other member states clearly don’t support the French position over fishing licences, they are likely to put pressure on Macron to back down before Tuesday. He won’t of course, because of the forthcoming Presidential election. If we do have to go to arbitration over the matter, it will be interesting to see if the Commission puts up any kind of defence, when they know that the French position is indefensible and almost all of the refused licence applications were almost certainly fraudulent.
When the panel decide in favour of the UK, Macron will then try to avoid humilliation by blaming the commission. French voters will see straight through that !
October 31, 2021
If the last 24 months is anything to go by, fat chance.
Too much ‘loup qui pleur’
October 31, 2021
Try again with your online translator, but thanks for the laugh.
October 31, 2021
Nlh. Rather full of yourself this morning aren’t you? Fancy moving back to Cardiff or better still France?
October 31, 2021
FUS
Yes, he’s back with a vengeance, spoiling an otherwise civilised debate by name calling
October 31, 2021
What “name”?
October 31, 2021
No problem. You make me laugh every time you post.
October 31, 2021
+1
October 31, 2021
If the position on UK & French fishing vessels is so clear cut why is the BBC allowed to air Macron’s claims that the UK is in breach of the Treaty? The impression from watching BBC news is that it is the UK is in the wrong.
October 31, 2021
According to the BBC’s home page, the reader “must see” the Sunday Telegraph and the Sunday Express.
October 31, 2021
What ! no Grauniad?
October 31, 2021
PeterB
What do you expect it is the BBC and that is what they do.
October 31, 2021
Yes Turbo, the bbc are traitorous lefties
October 31, 2021
It is.
October 31, 2021
Andy, please explain in detail why you believe that London and Jersey are in the wrong ?
If it were, the Commission would have taken us to arbitration by now and they haven’t.
The French have already been forced to withdraw 17 fraudulent licence applications and almost certainly the rest of the outstanding cases are in the same category. Do you see any other member states rushing to Macron’s defence ? NO.
October 31, 2021
Quelle suprise! The BBC hates the Tories, so why not lie to the British? It’s in their DNA.
October 31, 2021
The BBC has been doing that to us for as long as I can remember – taking the part of the IRA, taking the part of the Argentines, taking the part of the EU…who will it be next I wonder? China probably. They never say anything bad about China’s pollution, always tip toeing around the whole question and finding really nice things to say about China’s intentions for the next century, or for the Third World. But when it comes to our kinsmen in Australia, the BBC throws the book at them.
October 31, 2021
Please define “Our Waters”, if you mean our 12 nmi territorial waters then say so, if you mean our claimed EEZ say so, much of our EEZ can also now be claimed by EU27 countries, any disputes about EEZs need to go to the UNCLOS, not the EU as part of the WA.
October 31, 2021
Just stand back a little from this, Jerry.
Sir John’s brexit has wrecked much of the UK’s fishing industry and devastated the livelihoods of those whom it once sustained.
This trumped-up nonsense is just to divert from that immutable fact, and to misrepresent the French, rather than brexit, as their bane, and for the Tories to posture as if defending those trusty folk from them.
It’s jingoistic tripe.
October 31, 2021
Just joining tge EU wrecked the livelihoods of our fishermen. God, you’re another one who’s blind when it comes to the EU and the harm it’s done us. Please go to your beloved France.
October 31, 2021
+1
October 31, 2021
@FUS; Back in 1973 many trawler owners and much our fishing industry was already on the rocks (sorry…), much damage had been done by the two Cod Wars with Iceland, more damage was done by the third, then there was the over fishing, often by UK boats (the industry didn’t know any better), the CFP opened up other fishing grounds to the UK, UKIPers keep quite about that part of the deal…
The Conservative parry should never have picked up and run off with the UKIP lies regarding fishing, simplistic ‘answers’ for an industry in long decline, the Conservative party will regret the day, it might even cost them a generation or two of support. There were many logical reasons for Brexit, fishing was not one.
October 31, 2021
I understand that it was Ted Heath who wrecked our fishing industry by subjecting it to the Common Fisheries Policy as part of our joining the Common Market.
Brexit should be an opportunity for it to flourish again – should be!
October 31, 2021
It has already ruined it by removing most of the fishers’ market. They exported most of their catches to the European Union.
The English don’t eat much fish and seafood.
October 31, 2021
Moreover, Heath was ambushed at the last minute by the others and kept his capitulation a secret from the Cabinet, Parliament, and public. Probably the Queen too for all we know.
October 31, 2021
@rose; Care to offer a citation for that, sounds interesting…given how open Heath was very open about the many other accepts of the UK’s future membership of the EEC [1], such as eventual monetary union, Brussels becoming more importasnt5 that Westminster etc…
[1] when interviewed by BBC Panorama, broadcast 24 Jan 1972, following the signing of the Accession Treaty in Brussels on 22 January 1972.
October 31, 2021
The dispute is over licenses.
Inside our territorial waters.
So the 12 mile limit.
Hope this helps you.
October 31, 2021
It mostly isn’t.
It is mostly to do with Jersey’s territorial waters. Which are not ours.
And a bit is to do with a British vessel alleged to have been fishing illegally in French waters without a license.
October 31, 2021
alleged or trumped up?
October 31, 2021
Wrong as usual young Andy.
October 31, 2021
The dispute is fabricated, just for the Tories to be plastered all over the media as being aggressively anti-French.
I doubt that it will help them in the long run though.
October 31, 2021
Fabricated?
What the recent blockade of Jersey harbours and the illegal confiscation of an innocent trawler.
October 31, 2021
Is that the Guardian line?
October 31, 2021
@Peter2; Why would a UK trawler need a licence if they believed they were within UK waters, either the 12 nmi territorial limit, our EEZ, or out in international waters?…
October 31, 2021
I was writing about the French boats wanting to fish in our coastal waters.
Which is the cause of this current dispute.
Surely you know this Jerry.
Or are you just deliberately being obtuse?
October 31, 2021
@Peter2; So basically you were not replying to @Nottingham Lad Himself…
October 31, 2021
It should be seen for what it is, Macron stirring the widespread French envy of England, yes England.
Being beaten, or rescued regularly, is all very humilating so any chance to appear to have the upper hand is seized. Storm in a teacup. Now what was that Conference going to be about?
October 31, 2021
The Northern Ireland and fishing agreements were always going to be a failure from the day they were proposed, because they were not sensible.
Thus I agree JR, Terminate them and make our own arrangements in due course, after making sure we have alternatives, which by the way should have always been planned, even if not already in place, given the lessons of the past.
October 31, 2021
Alan Jutson
Agreed. The second word is off.
Enough is enough.
October 31, 2021
+1
October 31, 2021
The Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland Protocols are legally binding international treaties. You do not ‘terminate’ them without breaking international law. If you want to renegotiate certain aspects of what you agreed, go back to the EU and ask nicely. The EU currently says no.
October 31, 2021
And that flat, unreasonable, refusal to even consider any renegotiation of what is clearly a bad agreement could go a very long way to justify unilateral abrogation by the UK in the eyes of the wider world, if we had a diplomatic service which wanted to press our case and a Foreign Secretary who knew how to do that. It would not be the first legally binding international treaty to have been unilaterally terminated, and that would only require the UK government to send a letter saying that the UK no longer consents to be bound by it.
October 31, 2021
The agreement is less than two years old. It only came into full effect 10 months ago.
You signed us up to an embarrassingly bad deal. All of the Brexitists voted for it.
Give it a rest. Your non-stop whinging will not change it.
October 31, 2021
Not true. The EU is happy to renegotiate – on condition that there must be no hard border between NI and Ireland. The UK has failed to come up with any plan that ensures that – except the current one, which is the Protocol which the UK Parliament and its voters agreed to, and puts a border between NI and GB. You don’t like it? Tough, you should have thought about that before you voted for Brexit. The good people of NI thought about it, which is why they voted heavily against Brexit
Reply What a lie. We have one up with plans including mutual enforcement which HMG has tabled with the EU
October 31, 2021
The wider world obviously does not include the geriatric Biden who would support Ireland and the EU against the UK every time.
To Andy : Both agreements include provisions to bring them either to an end or a pause. In the case of the Protocol, Article 16 which VDL invoked and had to withdraw. In the case of the agreement on fishing, it has binding independent arbitration written into it.
There is no doubt that the conditions for going for Article 16 have been met and if Macron carries out his threat, the EU as a whole will be in breach of the fishing agreement so we go to arbitration.
Invoking either is not illegal under International law as they are written into it !
October 31, 2021
I think you meant to write ‘non!’ ?
October 31, 2021
‘The EU says no’. Unreasonable. That’s why a get-out was put in. The EU never act honorably and still think they rule us. Time for Boris to grow a pair and get the Brexit we voted for, not the hokey cokey we have now. If in my life something is wrong I change it, what do you do?
October 31, 2021
Interpretation of those treaties is the problem young Andy.
And you know it.
The EU have said they are out to punish us.
Is that something you think is part of an international treaty?
October 31, 2021
Just considering the UK’s international reputation the most important alternative to put in place beforehand would have been an alternative system to protect the EU single market from unacceptable goods crossing the land border into the Irish Republic. But whether there is still time to do that after wasted months and years is doubtful, so we may have to accept that the world will see us as a selfish irresponsible neighbour who does not care what rubbish may find its way across the border. This situation has been almost four years in the making, starting with Theresa May deciding that it would be clever to use the largely invented problem of the Irish land border as a pretext to satisfy the demands of the CBI and other business lobby groups.
October 31, 2021
True !
October 31, 2021
It is about time your fellow MPs and in particular those ministers that speak to the media understand that we have gone past that stage of saying
”I say old chap, that’s not cricket”
and we fired up our dormant power stations, invoked Article 16, and told the world and Macron what was written in the agreement in simple language and how we are and will continue to interpret it.
The carbon from the power stations will be a fraction of that created by the 25,000 delegates winging it to Glasgow this coming week. Also, how about those 85 4 X 4s being flown over from the US just to take one very tired old man around two cities!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
October 31, 2021
85 – 4 x 4’s. That’s the ‘humble’ Biden. He out does Trump in self aggrandisement big time. America must be very proud of him.
October 31, 2021
+10
October 31, 2021
We have been remarkably patient with the French, from De Gaulle onwards, tolerating their revolutionary tendencies far to generously with the dismissal that ” Its the French again”. Now is the time to make them aware of the consequences. The blocking of Brie and Renault from our market would do much for Macron’s election chances. There are numerous ways to Europe that do not involve subjecting ourselves or our exports to the French. As to fish and shellfish, sell it to the Spanish, Dutch, Belgians and Germans or more profitably the Japanese. The answer to electricity is self sufficiency. A Rolls Royce modular unit on Alderney would solve the Channel Islands power problems. We also need a December Budget before the negativity of the last one takes hold.
October 31, 2021
This silliness has a whiff of political concoction. I treat all contemporary political events with suspicion and ask myself ‘Who benefits from this’?
The British State and the British political and bureaucratic class has become a vested interest in its own right. I work forward on that assumption.
October 31, 2021
+1 @Dom
Yes, I often wonder if this is just theatre – bouts of angry displays coordinated for our viewing pleasure, to otherwise distract us from something more serious looming or happening behind our backs.
October 31, 2021
The French say that the full compliment of agreed licences have not been issued . I am unable to say who is lying here but Sir John`s mention of the UK`s ridiculous stance on the magic N Ireland Border is anything to go by the Brexit State are moving the goal posts again.
According to polling published by Statista in October 2021. 49 percent of us was wrong to leave the EU, compared with 38 percent who support Brexit. John Curtice commented that there was no sign of any reconciliation between the bitterly opposed sides of the country with remainers increasingly questioning the whole system of governance . It is a sobering though that in an escalating conflict created by Brexit Johnson cannot count on widespread support
October 31, 2021
Why are we still paying huge sums of money to the EU? The French are part of the EU but the EU stand back and let them go against any agreement we may have if it doesn’t suit them.Cut off the cash.
October 31, 2021
And in other news it is alleged that a 10 billion support programme for the NHS to use private hospitals to reduce waiting times is not being used.
As usual a mealy mouthed denial. So who is telling the truth and why isn’t the Minister of State driving the NHS hard as opposed to giving in to every ‘need more money’ whinge.
I think I know the answer but would like to be surprised!
October 31, 2021
Contracting private hospitals to relieve the NHS waiting lists would of course be the sensible thing to do – which is why it won’t be done.
I do wonder why so many people forget that the vast majority of Primary Care is contracted out to private suppliers?
October 31, 2021
Macron has engineered the fishing “crisis” to attract votes from those of the “Gaulist” persuasion – and to deflect attention from British leadership at the COP26 climate emergency meeting. He knows he is going to loose the forthcoming presidential election and fears the traditional prosecution for corruption that is part of losing power in France.
Following their recent humiliation over the Australian submarine contract, the world can see what the French really are – an insignificant country of bourgeois people obsessed with the “grandeur” of the Élysée Palace and led by a petulant political failure intent on scoring points over us.
Sacré bleu! A bas les rosbifs!
October 31, 2021
Your typos checked, Sakara:
Gaulist -> Gaullist
loose -> lose
Sacré -> Sacre
Happy to help!
October 31, 2021
aren’t all pedants?
October 31, 2021
@Bill
Many thanks.
It’s the keyboard on my laptop.
October 31, 2021
It’s pretty symmetrical, I think, SG.
October 31, 2021
Macron is no friend to the UK — He deliberately provokes an anti-UK stance to avoid too much focus on his internal policies. He is a cowardly bully, unable to confront the dire situations he has created at home, while bullying the UK who he see as still being subservient to the EU and France.
Now is not the time for the UK to back down, despite the threats of this pathetic president. If we cannot pursue our aims and come out of this stronger, more in control of the situation and with a good conclusion, then we will be seen to be as pathetic as Macron.
October 31, 2021
‘The French arrest of one of our trawlers was unreasonable as it has a licence to fish in French waters. Apparently it was missing from a list.’
If the trawler has a licence, why did it not produce the licence? I carry a driving licence when I drive. If requested to show it, I wouldn’t say: ‘My licence is on a list’.
Nothing in this story is clear.
October 31, 2021
I totally agree with you, but I am afraid I have no confidence in HMG on this matter or any other. We are dealing with a contest between an electioneering French President and our Prime Minister who I am quite sure Mrs Thatcher would have regarded as a ‘Wet’.
October 31, 2021
As COP26 kicks off, Halloween weekend wind is generating 13.5 GW or 46% of our electricity demand, under the CfD scheme this is seriously cash-positive for the Treasury. For those of the Pagan persuasion, this has to be a good omen for the future 🙂
So much wind electricity is being generated today that 5% is being exported through the interconnectors. What a kick in the teeth for the fossil fuel lobby and their huge subsidy regime!
October 31, 2021
It’s a windy day with below average electricity demand.
To give you context for our overall energy use in the UK in 2019 it was a total of 1652 Tw.
I like wind and solar power but it isnt going to produce the overall energy we need.
October 31, 2021
Fine today when the wind is blowing – but think again on a cold crisp winter’s day when there is no wind and we have no fossil back-up!
Meanwhile today, 46% of capacity from wind, despite your excitement, does not cut it!
October 31, 2021
Sakara Gold :
Whilst it is true that wind is today providing a large percentage of electricity (40% as I write) it is not reliable and there is as yet no grid-scale backup for when the wind does not blow other than by using fossil fuels.
Furthermore we have yet to discover the full cost of becoming the “Saudi Arabia of wind” as the technology and costings to provide non-fossil fuel back do not yet exist.
October 31, 2021
If the French carry out their threat of blockading their ports to UK trade, we should make a claim against the EU for treaty breach.
October 31, 2021
It will be interesting to see. On any reading of the agreement France is clearly in breach. So if the EU supports France – and it’s claim that the U.K. must be punished for Brexit – it will demonstrate that the EU was not negotiating in good faith. In such an event both the NI protocol and the fishing agreements can be set aside.
October 31, 2021
Regarding the Irish protocol, and the dubious claim that most people in Northern Ireland now support it:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/10/30/bbc-and-opposition-party-think-public-spending/#comment-1272239
I have sent the following letter to the Belfast News Letter:
“Putting aside the unreliability of the LucidTalk opinion poll, it would not be a massive surprise if many people in Northern Ireland had been misled into a favourable view of the Protocol.
After all the previous Brexit minister, Michael Gove, claimed that it offered “the best of both worlds”, and the present Secretary of State Brandon Lewis backed that fallacious analysis.
They are Tories, members of a party which for six decades held the official line that European integration gave huge economic benefits for the UK without any political price to be paid.
The 1950 Schuman Declaration made it clear that the end goal was the legal subjugation of the nation states of Europe in a pan-European federation, but the Tories kept quiet about that.
When Michel Barnier was appointed as the EU’s chief negotiator the UK government could have reminded him of his 2012 report entitled “20 years of the European single market”.
According to that study the EU single market was worth a mere 2% of GDP averaged across the member states. Moreover another study showed that the gain was only 1% for the UK.
A paltry 1% of GDP benefit to Northern Ireland from seamless trade with the EU could easily be counteracted by disruption of trade with the rest of the UK once grace periods end.
Northern Ireland has been kept under EU economic rule purely to protect the EU single market, by making sure that all goods produced in the province comply with EU requirements.
Unlike EU checks on imported goods, checks on goods exported to the Republic would catch any non-compliant goods produced internally as well as any brought in from outside.
Indeed the present system could be regarded as a form of foolish displacement activity, applying almost entirely unnecessary EU checks and controls to the wrong flow of goods.”
References:
December 8 2020: video of Michael Gove explaining that Northern Ireland would get “the best of both worlds”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jxViSQRL08
When asked why the rest of the UK could not also enjoy that benefit he brazenly waffled his way out of trouble.
January 21 2021: video of Brandon Lewis on BBC Question Time, repeating the same untruth, from 43:35 on:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000rj6c/question-time-2021-21012021
“Northern Ireland has this unique competitive advantage”, etc.
https://europa.eu/european-union/about-eu/symbols/europe-day_en
“… in 1950, Robert Schuman … set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe … His vision was to create a European institution that would pool and manage coal and steel production …Schuman’s proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.”
https://europa.eu/european-union/about-eu/symbols/europe-day/schuman-declaration_en
“setting up of common foundations for economic development as a first step in the federation of Europe”
“this proposal will lead to the realization of the first concrete foundation of a European federation”.
https://op.europa.eu/en/publication-detail/-/publication/c505dbb4-64f1-40a6-8062-ebdea6240bd4
Michel Barnier’s report, “20 years of the European single market”.
On page 13:
“EU27 GDP in 2008 was 2.13% or €233 billion higher than it would have been if the Single Market had not been launched in 1992.”
But then in the table on the front page of this 2014 study from the Bertelsmann Foundation:
https://www.bertelsmann-stiftung.de/fileadmin/files/BSt/Publikationen/GrauePublikationen/Policy-Brief-Binnenmarkt-en_NW_02_2014.pdf
the gross benefit for the UK was estimated to be about half of that EU average, while Figure 3 showed the UK to be the country which had benefited least from European integration.
October 31, 2021
The only thing that will get Boris to see the light of day is to warm up Nigel and the Spartans.
Boris and Frost have had their opportunity to negotiate and failed: so its time for action not words.
October 31, 2021
Should be more like ‘Time to grow up’ – we negotiated all of these terms with eyes wide open , and if we now renege? well consider this – we are already in a deep hole, for instance JIT for imports exports has gone, goods arrive late now or ‘whenever’, it’s hardly a recipe for good commercial progress and if we are now pushed to using the container ports like felixstowe instead of the channel ports to France everything will jam up even more especially now that there is such a shortage of lorry drivers – so time to grow up and get real.
October 31, 2021
The French have the Worlds largest EEZ. History has shown they have systematically destroyed their own fishing zones so not unusually want more of someone else’s. Not forgetting we are not just talking of fishing in the UK EEZ, but fishing in UK territorial waters (6-12 miles).
The bit that is also out of kilter is they want rights for those that have never fished in UK waters while at the same time refusing imports of UK fish. Why should they accept UK imports into France when with blackmail they can just steal it.
In the same light the ownership of UK fishing rights by EU Boats because they bought up EU quotas previously owned by UK boats. We should no longer be part of the EU , therefore the EU doesn’t get to grant ‘quotas’ in UK waters.
All fish caught in UK waters should be landed at UK ports.
Will anything change – of course not we have a PM that doesn’t give a ‘fig’ about the UK and is playing around as an insignificant player on the World Stage pushing his evangelical religion.
October 31, 2021
@Nota# Why do the UK people have to pay with livelihoods, taxes etc just so this PM’s religion can be his calling card on the World Stage. The UK is not working at any stage in harmony with World concerns of climate change with other nations, but UK has a Government seeking to sacrifice a whole generation for the sake of a newly invented religion. As a mere 1% contributor of the climate change situation, it would be more palatable if the UK was to just keep pace with competitor nations – but the it wouldn’t be the PM’s religion it has become.
October 31, 2021
“Meat taxes will make British farmers go greener, says George Eustice “
A country were the majority live in poverty – now has to be starved! This is how the PM’s religion is panning out.
We cant have out fish, so lets get rid of meat. Lets starve vegetation of CO2, so that of the menu also. Involuntary euthanasia to reduce the population count so the World can see the PM as champion of global warming reduction – if any other nation is going to follow him, as if the people of any other nation would allow leaders with that sort of stupid religion continue. Its as if those in this Government were sat down to watch ‘Logan’s Run’, then read 1984, then set out to follow the teachings to form their new religion.
October 31, 2021
This article from Friday is worth reading, especially the second part of the first sentence:
https://www.politico.eu/article/france-requests-tougher-eu-action-over-uk-fishing-row-in-private-letter/
“France has privately requested that the European Union steps up its opposition to British actions in the ongoing fishing row, telling Brussels it should demonstrate to the public that it is more damaging to leave the EU than to stay.”
October 31, 2021
Cop26 opening speeches DOOM & GLOOM, DOOM & GLOOM and DOOM & GLOOM
October 31, 2021
The fact that the French PM has sent a letter to VdL asking for the EU to punish the UK for leaving is not really news as the then French President Hollande in October 2016 said about Brexit :
“There must be a threat, there must be a risk, there must be a price, otherwise we will be in negotiations that will not end well and, inevitably, will have economic and human consequences.”
And from the last 2 millennia of history the French attitude towards us should not be a surprise.
Unfortunately because we have a fifth column in Parliament and the civil service who wish us to remain under the control of the EU and France we have taken absolutely no measures to protect ourselves against French and EU threats.
In the case of energy and fishing we should have taken steps to ensure we are self-sufficient.
So we should ensure we do not need any energy supplies from the EU and we should be implementing our own fish and shellfish processing plants.
But I can’t see this happening with our current Government.
October 31, 2021
Maggie would have sorted the French out by now. Johnson is weak and will let the French walk all over us just as he has with the EU over NI. The thought of this buffoon in no. 10 for at least two more years is enough to make one think about emigrating.
October 31, 2021
Sir John,
Rereading Charles de Gaulle’s speeches of the 1960s when he absolutely refused to let the UK join the “six” it seems his analysis was right. In fact the Aukus deal would prove his point perfectly! Perfidious Albion.
Macron is very much in the same mold, as any democratic leader hoping for votes would be.