Tackling health waiting lists

We are all in favour of getting NHS waiting lists down. Patients need timely appointments and prompt treatments. The government has announced a substantial unspecified portion of the £36bn extra in one announcement over three years to tackle waiting lists, money to be shared and transferred eventually to social care. It has announced another £8bn added to future budgets. I asked some questions about how this money is going to be spent.
When I asked how many extra medical staff will be recruited using the £ 8bn I was told “We are working closely with NHS England and NHS Improvement to develop a plan for how that funding will be used including workforce requirements and additional medical posts that may be needed”.
When I asked where was the plan to reduce waiting lists I was told they aim to publish “an elective recovery delivery plan ” in November. They have explained that they added £1bn to this year’s £1bn Elective Recovery fund and aim to spend the £8bn over the three years 2022/3 to 2024/5. When I asked about the NI surcharge money they said they are “working with NHS England and NHS Improvement to develop a plan of how that funding will be used”
When I asked how much the property costs would be of setting up new NHS diagnostic centres they told me the small and precise figure of £55m. That implies a plan with proper costings for that venture. I look forward to seeing how many centres that buys. The bigger cost will of course be staffing them. When I asked about the value for money of the Test and Trace programme I was told there will be a value for money report on that in the late autumn this year.
I was somewhat surprised by these answers. Given the strength and depth of NHS management I thought they would have put together a plan to bid for funds from the Treasury for the waiting list work. I would have expected the workforce requirements to be the main feature and cost in the plan. I would have expected the Treasury to require detail over how waiting lists were to be brought down before placing a firm sum into the budget. I would also have expected the Treasury to have pushed back on the huge Test and Trace budget to see if some of this year’s allocation could be transferred to waiting list work. There are other elements in the large and fast growing health budget of the last two years that also need examining, as they should have been one off and set up costs brought on by the pandemic. There is a general attempt in the Red Book to distinguish between one off and regular spending.
Presumably the costs of establishing then standing down the Nightingales was a one off . Presumably necessary work on better controls over airflows and air cleaning to curb infection spread has all been done by now, and those items should drop out of budgets. Presumably fewer of the workforce are now having to self isolate or be off sick as the Covid case rate in hospital declines and as serious infections wane thanks to widespread vaccination. All that should help improve the ability of the hospitals to tackle backlogs and to get staff back to more normal duties and routines. I will watch out for the plan to get the lists down, and will ask further questions to see how they are getting on. They were not able to tell me how many Chief Executives the various parts of the English NHS now employs. I would have thought someone would keep a record of that, as they all get paid.
36 Comments
November 3, 2021
1. To temporarily reduce waiting lists, Trusts need to be instructed (not asked meekly) to use as much private care as is available in their local areas.
2. To permanently improve the whole management structure of the NHS, virtually all its Chief Executives need to be fired and replaced with experienced senior managers with successful records, from across the business sector, to be given serious powers .
Forget yet more reforms and White Papers and bleatings from Unions – from the current experiences of many of my UK friends, it appears Mr Arkwright from Open All Hours could do a better job of administering a Trust.
November 3, 2021
Well put
November 3, 2021
Seems to me, that they are trying to hide something, with those evasive answers, to questions that need to be asked.
November 3, 2021
Why don’t they use the private hospitals which the taxpayer has been funding throughout the pandemic.
Most have been lying empty because the socialist management of the NHS won’t countenance using the private sector.
November 3, 2021
Cheshire Girl,
Agreed. The information is there but they will not reveal it to anyone who might rock the boat.
The bureaucracy should be cut down to the bare minimum and GPs forced to return to the normal practice of face to face appointments with patients.
There may be a deliberate policy of allowing the system to get so bad, in order to facilitate the introduction of even more privatisation.
November 3, 2021
@Cheshire Girl , nearly with you on that. ‘Hiding’ the palace of ‘thick-o’s’ doesn’t have a real brain between them, so the only thing to hide is ‘no plan’. Keep taxing without an economy and it all dies and withers, to much hope from them(Government) that the productive side of the Country will sit around take it and not leave.
November 3, 2021
“Presumably the costs of establishing then standing down the Nightingales was a one off” – indeed and presumably it was a pointless political stunt and waste of money (as we know they never had staff for them and they were largely unused). Indeed most people who died from Covid (about 5 out of 6) received no intensive care at all. Many did not even make it to any hospital. Many went into hospital for other conditions, we infected in hospital, dumped into intensive care to infect others and given no treatment at all. As happened to a relative of mine.
The problem in giving more money to the state monopoly NHS is that they will largely waste it This is one thing they are very good at doing, this as they have little competition & so most patients have to take it or leave it. They are unfair competition but unfair competition from the state is it seems fine.
The money really needs to go to the patients on the waiting lists who are being failed so badly by the dire state monopoly, take it of leave it, rationed and delayed NHS. All the power is with the rationed and dire NHS and none is with the patients where it should be.
November 3, 2021
The NHS is a disaster and has been for a long time.
Probably since its nasty, politics of envy, communistic inception.
November 3, 2021
@Everhopeful +1
November 3, 2021
Here’s a new concept, why not get the doctors to increase there face to face contact with patients, it’s kind of funny but mad really that some doctors are not doing face to face but given the extra money incentive to give the COVID jabs they will do one to one, money grabbing leaches
November 3, 2021
Mick
Dentists now see patents face to face and give close proximity treatment,
Perhaps the clue is they are perhaps on a much reduced income if they don’t.
Private Physio’s the same.
November 3, 2021
@Mick – a big problem with that Mick, face to face causes early diagnostics, early treatment, therefore less demand. Then what would this Government throw your money at, it is consumed with spending your money – how else would they get to say ‘The Government’ will GIVE you this.
November 3, 2021
Can you ask Javid why the NHS only has about 1/200 of the ECMO machines they have in Japan for example – far, far fewer than most developed countries? Are UK citizens just not worth saving when these are needed? Not only are the NHS failing patients but they treat many of their medical staff very poorly indeed and so many leave to get less stressful and better paid jobs elsewhere (medical or often non medical). They thus waste and squander this expensively trained resource. Only about 50% of UK trained doctors remain working for the NHS, so unattractive are the NHS as an employer. They get away with this as they are a virtual monopoly too unless people leave the profession or the country.
Junior doctors after five or six years training are paid about £25-30K and they often can have student debts of up to £200K with interest on this going up at circa £12K PA. Meanwhile had these people read law in three years (with student debt of perhaps just £60K ) the best ones would be starting on up to £100K. One person I know qualified as a medical consultant only to convert to law and now litigates mainly against the NHS. One cannot help feeling the rewards system is totally absurd. Do we want more good doctors, surgeons and medical treatments or would be prefer endless litigation and lawyers?
November 3, 2021
@lifelogic + 1 UK Citizens are just the fodder of in particular this Government – the taxes to make this evangelical cult look good on the World stage. Its not science its religion
November 3, 2021
Presumably because the many NHS chief executives know that many cancer patients have been unable to get a GP appointment with cowering GPs, diagnosis or treatment for the past 18 months, they are spending on TV advertising telling us that,if we have a cough, we should phone the GP and all will be well. providing we don’t delay.
The public relations side seems to be in good shape.
November 3, 2021
Exactly. They do not seem to care if they NHS works but they do want endless expensive adverts to pretend/claim it is working well. And if it is not then it is probably the patients fault not the NHS’s. About 5/6 of Covid patients who died apparently did so without any intensive care treatment at all it seems. Many without any real medical treatment at all & many of these we even infect by the NHS.
They presumably were not considered to be ill enough (or important) enough for any treatment.
November 3, 2021
@Stred +1 … Yup as with everything its not the actual deed its the PR, the ‘headline’
November 3, 2021
You can hear them now in No. 11 and the Treasury – ‘that Redwood is asking awkward questions again – he knows as well as we do that we will just throw money at the NHS and hope’.
Meanwhile, at NHS central, they are rubbing their hands at all the new money. ‘New IT system? Anyone got any ideas? We’ve got to spend it on something … doctors’ pensions?’
November 3, 2021
More diversity officers on £80K+ and a vast rebranding of the Trusts. New huge signs on all the hospitals and building, more lawyers to defend negligence actions, more senior admin staff, a better restaurant, more adverts and PR, more way to massage the waiting list figures and pretend they are not actually waiting…
November 3, 2021
@Mike Wilson …. Ah, but its Government money!
November 3, 2021
You would have expected some numbers and a plan to accomany these awards but here we are dealing with the NHS for which accountancy is an unknown concept.
Just fling money at it and watch the overpaid Jobsworths on the Boards and in ‘management’ waste it
November 3, 2021
Jeremy Hunt (PPE again) was Health Secretary for circa 4 years. He is surely largely responsible for the dire state the failing NHS was in and has been in for years. Why did he retain the state monopoly communist model that can never work efficiently?
Yet despite this he gets to joint chair Joint a parliamentary inquiry into how it dealt with Covid with Rt Hon Greg Clark MP.
Greg Clark in my view should not be in the Conservative party for obvious reasons given his appalling behaviour over Brexit.
November 3, 2021
The money will go on management consultants not medical consultants.
It’s a very lucrative business for the large management consultants.
November 3, 2021
Totally inadequate answers to your questions. We live under an elective dictatorship with a rogue government unworthy of support.
November 3, 2021
There are too many agencies funded by The NHS.
Who runs what?
Why are GP’s no longer seeing patients?
What is the population of the U.K?
Who is in charge of The NHS?
Why have we so many staff working in The NHS who have not been trained in The U.K.?
November 3, 2021
This confirms what one feared all along: that the money was just a figure plucked out of the sky and no work had been done to establish what was really needed. We need a plan for the reform of the Health service, and not just the NHS but it’s interaction with the Private Sector as well, before we can possibly know what it is going to cost, but it is very clear that this Government has no plan for anything, except wasting our money.
November 3, 2021
This is written in a very naive manner, as though you haven’t given up hope with this organisation. We all know that the NHS is a religion. No amount of money or praise is enough. Lack of performance only proves that even more money and people are needed. It is really no use trying to prop this lot up. It will kill us with working to pay for it before it ever saves us. It is a financial and organisational disaster area. Avoid.
November 3, 2021
We have a major problem when Tory MPs like John Redwood refuses to expose what is happening across our public sector. He knows the NHS has become a political player but he continues to perpetuate the myth that the NHS is still a primary provider of medical service to the public.
John NEVER calls for reform of Labour’s unionised power base that is now the public sector that has become all powerful, entitled, unnacountable and privileged.
The Tories don’t want a war with the all powerful Socialist power bloc so the public and the taxpayer are forced to shoulder the cost of Tory party appeasement. That is FACT
November 3, 2021
“Presumably necessary work on better controls over airflows and air cleaning to curb infection spread has all been done by now”
Ha ha. Good one.
November 3, 2021
There must be thousands of bureaucrats in the NHS who could be fired without affecting the level of actual healthcare provision. A good place to start would be the people who drafted those pathetic obfuscatory answers.
November 3, 2021
“One person I know qualified as a medical consultant only to convert to law and now litigates mainly against the NHS.” I get that. If you’ve trained for 7-10 years then get pushed round by a politics graduate NHS administrator from Bristol Poly or whatever being paid 3 times as much, you’d be a tad cheesed off.
November 3, 2021
All demonstrates the complete lack of planning skills in both the NHS and HMG. How can you allocate money if there is no costed plan.
Totally useless all of them.
November 3, 2021
Dear Mr. Redwood,
You paint a picture of financial incompetence where government allocates huge sums of money to the NHS without first producing detailed plans on how that money will be spent. One wonders if this practice extends to other areas?
How fortunate indeed for the Conservative Party that the alternatives to it are completely unelectable.
November 3, 2021
The NHS could save money by not employing people in pretend jobs like the following, featured on the Guido Fawkes website in March: “New job listings on the NHS website reveals the Service is now on the look-out for eight ‘diversity, equality and inclusion managers’ across the country, with salaries ranging from £38,000 to as much as a whopping £62,000.”
November 3, 2021
“I asked some questions about how this money is going to be spent.”
Asked and answered Sir John – as with all the money flow organised by this Government, take it from the taxpayer and just give it to whom ever gives you the best ‘headline’
There is no plan, juts spend, spend, spend and everything will be alright.
This is a literal tax and spend Government simply because they cannot be held to account – they have changed the rules
November 3, 2021
So Comrade Carney has now pronounced gas “a bad asset”! This globalist revolution is gathering speed at a frightening pace and running out of control. China is the smaller elephant in the room, but have any of the revolutionaries mentioned the really huge one, overpopulation?