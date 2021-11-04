Filling the gap in our energy needs

I have recently asked some questions about the amount of energy we import and about the capacity we have available to generate electricity.
The government said their capacity auctions have “secured the majority of GB’s needs to meet the forecast peak demand out to 2024/5 at a low cost”. It is true it says the majority. Does that mean the minority can be covered but at less satisfactory prices, or does it mean there is still a theoretical gap? If the latter they need to auction some more requirements.
When I asked if they would keep the remaining coal stations available which had to be used recently when we had a windless period, I was told they do not plan to do so as they use the capacity auction system. I fully accept that capacity auctions can be the best way of procuring the cheapest next available power, and these are indifferent as to ways of generating. The point about asking is that they have just had to use the coal stations, so putting a ball and chain through them might not be a great idea. If there are cheaper and better ways of guaranteeing sufficient capacity then of course the coal stations could be demolished but only after better sources of reliable power have been secured.
I went on to ask if they were thinking of converting the coal stations they have just had to use to biomass, as they have done with the bulk of the capacity at Drax. They ruled that out in their response.
When I asked about substituting more UK produced gas for some of the expensive gas we are importing, including long distance LNG, I was told that they offered but “conditional support for ongoing domestic gas production”. I still do not understand why they think imported gas is better in any circumstances. Long distance gas brought in on ships must be less green given the transport involved and probably dearer.
It appears that gaining a low domestic carbon dioxide score is the main driver of policy. Policy needs to ensure sufficient UK energy capacity at affordable prices as well. Importing timber pellets or gas is not a carbon win on any sensible accounting scheme.
I greatly appreciate our esteemed host for this site; but todays post is, sadly, a metaphor for the tin-eared, arrogance and self-entitlment that infects the Parliamentary Conservative Party.
Sir John, the PCP is a disgrace, ethically and morally; it is unfit to govern and the PM is the worst of the lot of you.
Indeed. The party of sleaze is back.
Well said sir. No one now takes the Conservatives seriously when they talk about rules and laws. We know that if the rules and laws disadvantage one of their own, they’ll change them with retrospective effect
@Peter Wood +1 with you 100%, but does anyone listen let alone comprehend how there stupidity reflects on those they serve and get to pay their wages.
+ a million
Talk about fiddling whilst Great Britain burns!
For God’s sake when will someone, anyone tell Johnson that he’s naked, preferably before we’ve been forced to resort to the horse & cart, do I see a raised hand Sir John?
It’s parliament against the people and it won’t end well, troops on the streets next?
Not only tin eared. We have also, it appears, a tin pot dictator as Prime Minister who is riding rough shod over the whole UK economy.
This governments energy policy is totally insane. They have been buying electricity from Drax at up to £4 a kilo watt hour! About 25 times what electricity should cost all to be added to our bills no doubt. They want to encourage electric cars, electric heating and heat pumps but have no low Co2 electricity for current needs let alone for EV cars and heat pumps.
Drax seems to be the largely source of UK CO2 emissions by burning wood or coal which is worse than burning coal and far, far worse than burning gas which we could easily and sensibly frack in the UK.
This mad government even subsidise and tax people to virtually force them to scrap their old cars and cause new EV ones to be built. This actually increases world CO2 emissions but they do not seem to realise this. They even call them zero emission so moronic are they!
Lord Debden tells us he has banned people talking about Kilo Watt Hours of energy – I assume because he does not understand units of energy and people like this might actually know what they are talking about unlike this foolish history graduate or his absurd climate change committee.
Now this mad, socialist, expensive energy, net zero government want to force (initially) larger companies and banks to disinvest in vital high carbon activities and produce plans to go green and lower CO2. This is a wonderful way to export jobs & capable people, deter UK investments, put energy cost up, freeze pensioners and make us all colder, poorer, more likely to be unemployed and/or be far less productive.
Yet the facts are clear CO2 is vital to greening the planet a little more is a net positive.
I can imagine some companies might decide to list elsewhere than put up with these dictatorial measures. Switzerland could be an option. There the voters held a referendum on the implications of net zero and decided they were not prepared to put up with the costs today of a putative problem in fifty plus years time. That way they would not get state snoopers telling them how to run their business.
@lifelogic – yes insane. All these new purchases funded by the TAXPAYER are burdened with coming from some of the Worlds most polluting Countries. So under this Government we get state funded(taxpayer) addition World pollution and then the UK taxpayer gets penalised by increased taxes so the Government can hand out more money to create more pollution. A non-thinking mans Government of the worst kind.
Totally insane policy sums it up nicely. This non Government is ruled by leftist retards!
Well done Sir John. Keep at them on this
November 4, 2021
They want to offshore all heavy industries so as to meet their stupid net zero.
It’s known as levelling down.
Thousands of jobs will be lost to China as they will produce all the steel for heat pumps, steel for shipbuilding. Already we are using French steel for our nuclear subs.
We need a complete change of politicians to escape this ruinous trajectory.
Indeed as you say – “The government’s energy policy, like their economic one, is confused, contradictory and incoherent” also mad, insane and will prove to be an economic and political disaster. As is their virtual state monopoly healthcare & schools systems. The idea of sending 50% of people to get largely worthless degrees and £50K of student debt plus 6% PA interest is rather idiotic too. Then we have the transport policy and HS2 and the incompetent MoD procurement, the no deterrent policing and legal system & the ineffective immigration/border controls – they do not seem to get very much right do they?
@David Peddy +1 Just adds to the hypocrisy coming out of Downing Street
…gaining a low domestic carbon dioxide score is the main driver of policy” – shameful and dangerous.
Come on Mr Redwood, you know full well why this corrosive government and the Socialist State prefer to import gas over domestic development. It avoids conflict with activists and other political operators who oppose development of domestic fossil fuels. All is political. Johnson is green and woke and that cannot be in anyway compromised by doing the right thing. Necessity and utility are mere irritants
People are slowly fighting back against covid, anti-white woke and green fascism. It’ll take some time but the further the Tory-Labour idiots continue down the road to oblivion the more the public will begin to realise they are being taken for a monstrous ride and no snivelling, compliant, ‘bought’ media will be able to conceal that fact
Please do not present ‘a low domestic carbon dioxide score is the main driver of policy’ as a conclusion you have only just now reluctantly reached, Sir John. It has been clear for many months that Johnson is changing the party you represent into Britain’s governing Green Party. It’s disturbing to see how few of your colleagues have the integrity even to ask these questions, as you do.
November 4, 2021
November 4, 2021
November 4, 2021
It appears that since fewer and fewer people are bothering to watch/listen to the “nugde” and blatant propaganda pushed out by the BBC/Sky/ITV/C4 “news” departments, the Behavioural Scientists in the Nudge Unit are resorting to pushing their messages via Soap Operas and other so-called entertainment programmes.
The only way to avoid it is to stop watching and listening, which is what I and millions of others are now doing. I wonder how long it will be before they attempt to “cancel” the marvellous Neil Oliver for some minor transgression in order to shut him up?
November 4, 2021
November 4, 2021
‘When I asked if they would keep the remaining coal stations …I was told they do not plan to do so as they use the capacity auction system.’ Good work by you, Sir John – and I feel that you would make a great BEIS SoS – but I promise to post shortcuts of cooling tower demolitions the next time we have a power outage. This is a government of eco-fanatics.
We must be resilient in power supply and heavy reliance on inter-connectors brings dangers. If, over time, we export as much as we import then we’re some ways to being resilient. If we’re a net importer from the likes of France – no friend – then we are in danger. Amazingly, we are expanding the number of inter-connectors but not to our friends, and fellow British citizens, in the Channel Islands.
I heard the Rolls Royce CEO on R5L this morning, talking about SMR. Each one can power a city the size of Leeds, whatever sun and wind are doing. The interviewing ‘journalist’ was concerned about the carbon footprint of the concrete that would be needed.
They can build it using carbon negative concrete!
You say the interviewer’s concern was over the carbon footprint the concrete that would be needed.
Concrete never comes up as an issue when it’s to do with mass house building for the growing population due to mass immigration. Concrete never seems an issue for the windmills (or bird/bat chompers as some call them) which are concreted into the ground, unless of course the interviewer and his or her ilk believe they are just spiked into the ground like their rotary washing line!
Of course they aren’t concerned about the concrete they have to pour to support one wind turbine , something in the order of 150 -250 m3
Sea_Warrior +1 didn’t mention the Carbon footprint of Windfarms, electric cars and all the rest though
Wrong. There has been no national power outage in this country since Heath’s three day week.
You claim to be an ex Commodore of the RN. You have still not answered why, despite repeated requests, 40 years after French Exocet missiles sank HMS Sheffield and the Atlantic Conveyor – with loss of British life – your chums at the Admiralty have still not managed to organise anything near as good for the Royal Navy. Complacency? Insufficient hospitality? Incompetence?
November 4, 2021
No ! The main driver of policy is a piece of legislation that was brought in by, RedEd and that is, The Climate Change Act. An act I might add (again) that this government has amended which calls for 100% reduction in CO2 emissions instead of 80%.
The government is either ignoring, or, deliberately creating a situation whereby our whole social economic future is changing add is about to be accelerated. Think of it as the Industrial Revolution in reverse.
Indeed yet all but a handful of MPs seem to support Ed Miliband’s insane climate change act and Boris & May’s moronic net zero and economic destruction plans.
Robert Tombs in the Telegraph today for some sanity:-
The Industrial Revolution is the latest front in the nihilistic war on our past.
Only our enemies profit from the woke bid to make us ashamed of our common national story.
I’d vote for any party that wishes to repeal the ‘climate change act’
By the end of the day Sir John I think you will be totally vindicated in your line of thinking regarding energy supply let alone distribution.
For centuries man has learnt that it can not rely on wind, solar and wood to be efficient and effective as populations and industrial bases expand. Cutting down trees and then waiting 30 years for replacement stock.
This country is leader and rudderless in addressing energy supply. We have the resources use them, so put faith in the engineers, inventors as this country has always done in the past. The climate will benefit for it in the end and so will mankind
How many days a year do our wind turbines supply elecrticity?
Too strong winds are as bad as no or light winds.
I am hoping for a harsh winter and some blackouts so Boris can go the way of Heath.
Your leader and our PM takes his orders on how to govern us from extremists at home and global leaders and the UN overseas.
Big talk once about regaining sovereighty from the EU only for it now to be exposed as being given to others not elected by us.
As far as the EU is concerned we are still under the power of France. And in the HoC yesterday a Minister seemed proud in announcing the government was negotiating with EDF over nuclear generation.
Thanks for your efforts John, shame more media interviewers do not ask such logical and sensible questions.
It is utter madness for any developed Country to be in the clutches of another for power and energy, when it has the capability to generate its own.
So the government is looking as far ahead as 2024-25 for guaranteeing most of our supply, but is looking at 2030-35 for the banning of new petrol and diesel vehicles.
How long does it take to plan, build, and finance a power station of any sort ?
Reading today’s comments it seems people are as fearful as me watching the government slowly ( but speeding up) the destruction of our economy.
If I ever questioned my understanding of the UN and WEF’s intentions for the destruction of the world’s economy as being a conspiracy theory – I now see it happening before me. And as a writer said in their piece, Johnson wants to be the first to jump off the cliff!
It really is a Cold War against the people. It’s terrifying, but as Dom said in his post, people are starting to fight back – but there’s so much to fight against.
‘It appears that gaining a low domestic carbon dioxide score is the main driver of policy. ‘
A boast Johnson approves of, with Carrie’s opinion and hand on the tiller.
Let some other country be blamed for methods of production, shipping etc….
we can appear squeaky clean? NOT !
Dear Sir John–You mention timber pellets as if there were the slightest sense in them but they are pure unmitigated madness–you couldn’t make up the idea of transporting bulk stuff like that which is basically sawdust across the pond in diesel powered ships but some idiot did and I’d like to know who. He should be thrown out of whatever position he is in.
Sadly, the only way to end this green madness is to have a high pressure system sit over the UK in February and January – our much vaunted renewable energy supplies will be worthless – and kill hundreds of thousands of people from hypothermia.
The odds are about 20:1, so it is unlikely to happen in 2022, but it will happen.
The climate change zealotry that has gripped them is insane , it is a collective madness of which there are many instances through history that are now looked back in horror at how this could have happened. All sense of practicality and proportion has gone out the window in pursuit of climate change purity. We have a government who is willing to pursue a path to economic ruin for their extremist religion.
In light of Sunak’s announcement yesterday has he nationalised our pensions , savings and investments and is going to sacrifice them to their Green god as well ? If he is going to tell banks, insurers, investment mangers etc that they must invest our savings according to their political agenda by all intents and purpose he has nationalised them , for no longer are these managers going to be investing our savings according to the risks and returns suitable for our needs but according to the wishes of the Government and their extremist climate change policies. I would also like to understand how this sits with the Financial Conduct Authority, for no longer will these investment managers be investing our savings according to sole requirement of the investor but according to requirements of Government policy.
Ask them again after the first set of power cuts caused by insufficient capacity, the answers will be different.
Totally inadequate answers to reasonable questions.
Who is going to be held responsible when the anticipated mini-iceage hits this winter, and people die at home because they are so cold because the energy gets rationed?
SirJ was this current strategy a manifesto committment
Since ~I am as religious as the Archbishop of Canterbury, i.e. not at all- the government’s energy policy strikes me as Johnson kneeling by his bed at night, gazing at the ceiling crying; “Please keep the lights on!”
This foolishness will have an accounting in due course and the price will be high.
The best way to reduce our energy consumption and CO2 imbalance is to end the overpopulation of the country via mass immigration, both legal and illegal. Year upon year new records are set whilst our Prime Minister fiddles, Nero-like. It is now forecast that next year even larger boats will arrive in the Channel and be escorted across, courtesy of the clandestine agreement between our political elite and that of the French.
So, our energy policy is to be reliant on outside bidders for contracts to provide our self generated electricity shortfall? Brilliant, and cloud cuckoo land!
Let others pollute – we shall be green at the point of use.
Can we please bring in tree-planting into the mix. I think Conservative Party should really focus on this as it would be popular with most Conservatives anyway plus greenies outside the Conservative party – might draw more into the Conservative party! Something government should, please, get more involved with. As well as retired Conservative MPs and others who want to really do something positive and creative in their retirement etc. More trees achieves the following:
1) Reducing CO2 (Tress are brilliant at absorbing CO2)
2) Reducing flooding (Flooding – an increasing problem)
3) Reduce city temperature (and all the negative effects on that)
4) Reduce pollution (in so many ways)
5) Keeps soil-nutrient rich (essential to farming)
6) Absorb noise (so many people now live near busy roads etc)
7) Help mental health (the green in the leaves has positive effect on people’s mental health)
8) More birds, butterflies etc (trees are host to many different beautiful animals and plant life)
9) Hides the grey in our streets, towns and cities (making them more inspiring places to live and work)
10) We can also grow some quick-growing trees too (to be used in carpentry in homes and factories)
(I do not work for or represent any company or charity related to trees / tree-planting – honestly! – Just feel strongly about this, thank you).
I would love to see Tory MPs, such as Sir John Redwood, and Conservatives in general, use their power and influence (please!) to encourage more tree planting in this country. It’s also an act of patriotism for future generations as trees can obviously live for hundreds of years (although I think we should also grow some trees that grow quickly and can be cut down for carpentry to be used in homes / factories etc instead of buying it in). And such an interesting and creative thing to do. Thank you. (I certainly would be doing this at least if I had more power / influence and hope to get involved in this more at right time in life).
Reply We are, the govt us, Prince Charles spoke at COP… do try and follow what is going on.
Sir John, Who is the “they” in the government to whom you have been talking on this matter? Who is the named person responsible, does he or her have the authority to enganger our country’s energy supplies in the way you describe and when will this be challenged in open parliament?
Reply Yesterday I asked the Energy Minister about back up power in Parliament! This site is also public!
“…he or she…” (west country boy!)
I saw you ask your question in the debate and the less than satisfactory answer.
I simply don’t understand the thinking of this government over energy policy – is there any, I wonder ?
We all know that there is going to be a shortfall in electricity supply by the time we get to 2030 and we have already seen that we cannot rely on EU countries to make up the difference, especially France.
They have their own very serious worries over Putin slowing supplies of gas, Merkel was advised that this was a huge strategic mistake but she ignored it. Fortunately we hve untapped gas resources, Germany only has dirty lignite coal.
At the very least we should go ahead with the easily accessible gas supplies in our area of the North Sea and keep the coal fired stations available until our predicted demand has been matched by new Nuclear stations, including the testing and approval of a number of Rolls Royce’s modular units. Once these are proven technology, new ones can be rolled out within three years of planning being granted so more can be added to match increasing demand.
This would not be expensive and there is not a significant risk of failure. So why doesn’t our government just make a decision and go ahead ?
Lastly, perhaps Conservatives could also get Prince Charles involved to really encourage people in general to support the planting of far, far, far more trees – trees in general, including oaks etc – in our countryside, towns, cities, along the motorways, and so on. Everywhere – both the beautiful and ugly parts of the country and everything in between. Encouraging rich people to contribute in terms of charity. But people in general. And do whatever can be done, politically, to get as many more trees planted as possible. Thank you.
I’m intrigued as to why John continues to assert that what we are seeing is not politically driven. Why does our esteemed host continue with his quite obvious feign?
We can all see that this government will sacrifice the national interest to appease a vile, illiberal and anti-democratic politics so please stop pretending that this issue has something to do with issues surrounding logistics, drilling licences or lack of exploration.
IT IS ABOUT POLITICS AND NOTHING MORE THAN ABOUT POLITICS
Tory MPs need to do the right thing and condemn Johnson and those who propagate this bullshit and this appeasement politics