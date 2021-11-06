During a question and answer session at a local school environmental issues dominated the exchanges about public policy as usual.
The two most important environmental questions they raised were plastic in the oceans and the need for more trees. I agreed with them about the importance of these matters.
Plastic in the oceans raise difficult questions both about responsibility and about who can remedy the problem.
I argued that the main blame must rest on all those people who threw the plastic away in an irresponsible manner in the first place. In the U.K. we combat this with laws against litter by adults, and with strong social pressures on parents and teachers to tell children not to litter. Some Other countries need to educate people against littering. The U.K. also spends taxpayer money on clearing up the litter where people do offend. Verges, streets and public places are regularly swept clean and the debris taken care of. More taxpayers money is spent on refuse collection, recycling and safe disposal so our plastic waste should not end up in rivers or the sea, even where it has been discarded wrongly.
In some other countries there is less pressure on people to avoid littering and a less good back up system to intercept litter before it finds it way via a river into the oceans. There are also bad boat crews who litter the oceans directly. This is especially difficult to police.
I explained that the U.K. and other rich countries use overseas aid to promote programmes for better refuse handling and for cleansing waterways. We cannot require other countries to do this. We have to persuade and encourage.
I set out how the U.K. government is promoting more woodlands, with local and National examples of tree planting. I also pointed out that if we continue to need more homes for more people there will be some counter examples where woods are removed to build on the land.
Councils clear up litter regularly ? Really ???
As an environmentalist living near rivers I go out once a week with a flexi tub and pick-up stick and do a four hour clear up.
I rarely see a council sweeper. Maybe twice in the 8 years I’ve lived in this street ?
Anyway.
– The vast majority of litter is from stuff consumed by young people, high energy drinks cans seem to feature a lot. Sugary sweets wrappers and sandwich cartons too – of a weekend burger cartons.
– my pick-up yesterday included 8 masks which had been dropped in the street.
– there has been a marked increase in dog turds wrapped in bags and left on the pavement or shoved in hedges (No. Me neither.)
– complete bags of containers (of a certain burger chain, to remain nameless) spread by birds, foxes and by car impacts spread up the road. There is no outlet near here so one assumes that it is part of the phenomenon that what goes in thru a car window goes out thru a car window and the slovenly and disrespectful attitude towards food -i.e not being prepared to get out of a car to collect it means a person won’t be arsed to find a bin either – means that the Drive Thru business needs a litter tax slapped on it hard. Not lovin’ it … and this is by FAR the most frequent brand that I find during my clear ups and its impact can be felt for literally MILES from the originating business.
But yes. Young people are the worst and I notice litter is much less during school holidays in the streets but gets worse in the parks.
Slightly off topic.
Perhaps the young people who bunked off school to join Ms Thunberg could start their Greenism now. No heating allowed at home, second hand clothes from now on, no plastic wrapped sweeties or drinks, no mobile and no lifts in the car… I guarantee once they felt the true cost of Boris’s plans they’d crack in a week.
November 6, 2021
No John, when we were young there USED TO BE social pressure not to litter. The only litter you saw on the streets was ice lolly sticks and cigarette butts. Today’s young people think that it is fine to leave their fast food remnants on a bus seat or in the hedge of a house they are passing. Part of the problem is the general decline in public behaviour, but there is also the increased amount of packaging and laws that encourage people to take food away rather than eat it on the premises. You often find that litter bins are not emptied frequently enough. In Finland you can exchange metal cans for food vouchers, and so all the beggars are out searching for cans and they get tidied up that way.
November 6, 2021
When travelling across America sections of roads are sponsored by local organisations even prisons to keep the roads and surrounding areas clean.
But the biggest incentive against waste was raising the fine for offenders from $50 to $500 and it seemed the one’s reporting the offences with proof got a percentage. Not sure if that was just local policy.
November 6, 2021
No problem Sir John:
1. Stop shipping recycling waste overseas for processing
2. Stop burning 25 million tress each year at Drax
November 6, 2021
One problem is the day after the recyclable collection is the amount that has come out of bins as they are emptied. Skip lorries still driving around loaded with no netting or covers to the disposal sites. Waste bins left to overflowing. Whatever happened to those supposed to be doing community service being used to assist council personnel? No escaping the fact that the greater the population the greater the waste.
November 6, 2021
Yes pollution of the planet due to laziness, usually but not always the younger generation.
School kids used to use the grass area outside our house for an after school chat and refreshments, then would walk away leaving all their crap behind, even though there was a waste bin across the road.
After 2 days of picking it up I confronted them and pointed out the problem and solution., no notice taken at first, but when done the second time they now use somewhere else to meet and leave their rubbish.
No doubt some of these students are also complaining about green issues, always so easy to blame someone else. I wonder if their parents have the same attitude.
November 6, 2021
A J It is more than likely that they have learned that attitude from their parents.
November 6, 2021
If an area is clean and tidy then people tend not to drop their litter. Our council does not pick up litter, this is left to an elderly volunteer. Our council doesn’t clear away the weeds from our footpaths, so the area looks unkempt. Our council is removing our grass verges and roadside trees to widen the road which is unnecessary but they have been given a grant. All our council does is increase our taxes and put up their wages. Councils are part of the problem in our country.
November 6, 2021
Latest wheeze from our council is not to cut the grass at all, thus litter even more difficult to spot and clear up.
So called green waste collectors/recyclers never pick up what’s been spilt by them during collection either.
The can’t be arsed attitude is alive and well.
November 6, 2021
Councils cannot do these things because the don’t have enough money to do them.
Councils don’t have enough money because most of their resources go on social care for the elderly. And the party of central government, which you vote for, keeps cutting the budgets councils get from central government.
November 6, 2021
I find it deeply ironic that it’s the Thunberg generation constantly whining about the behaviour of their elders, yet are most responsible for throwing litter around.
November 6, 2021
Youngsters are being brainwashed and don’t seem to understand they are part of the problem always wanting the latest gadgets, lifts in cars rather than walking, foreign holidays etc.. Just wait, in a few years we will have the introduction of the environmental green shirts who spy and report on their parents for transgressions. Our education system is becoming rotten and the minds of our children manipulated. Parents need to take control over their children and instill old fashioned values to stop littering and reduce their carbon footprint.
November 6, 2021
I have to agree with, beresford, turboterrier and corky.
Walk down any country lane and you will see the food packaging, plastic bottles and plastic bags that have been carelessly thrown out of car or van windows, perhaps by the parents of those same children that you were talking to! After all, it would not do to have that rubbish piling up in the car. Much of it will eventually make its way into the sea.
I suggest that every class spend one lesson a week or fortnight picking up that rubbish and they would then put pressure on their parents to stop throwing it out of vehicle windows.
Growing up in the 1950’s, our own parents would not allow us to leave a trail of litter when we went into the countryside. When we went camping we left no sign of our passing.
November 6, 2021
Poor children that they have to absorb the ideological extremism pumped into their developing intellects by a warped-minded and deeply damaged British State. Race, gender, green issues are the new weapons of Marxist ideological war.
Well done John and the Tories. Keep up the good work. Who needs left wing extremist activists when you a Tory party that’s quite literally doing the bidding of people like John McDonnell and J Corbyn
I do wonder what goes on inside the heads of Tory MPs and their advisers. Not much I suspect
November 6, 2021
Stop the lunacy of electric vehicles. These are not really green. Look at the damage from mining the minerals required for the millions of batteries, the exploitation of children in 3rd world countries used to mine these minerals and the final disposal of used batteries into landfill. Everyone who has owned a mobile phone or laptop knows the limited life of a battery. We are building an environmental disaster for the future.
November 6, 2021
It seems a rather sanguine approach to the issues along the lines of “UK good. Other countries bad”.
This country may have a number of responses to the issues – but we still have the problems. We have fly tippers and water companies (and others) that wilfully ignore laws and discharge toxic waste into rivers and seas.
The plethora of takeaway food shops where there was once only fish and chips means lots more packaging much of which is carelessly discarded.
Some councils employ and anti-smoking nazis to catch and fine easy targets, such as the elderly, who drop a match but the litter issue remains.
It is now common in some areas to see domestic appliances, mattresses and old sofas dumped on streets whereas once they would be given to a ‘rag and bone’ man.