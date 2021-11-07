The Bank of England

I think the Bank was right not to raise interest rates this week pending more knowledge of the Labour market and wage rises now the furlough scheme has ended. I am against raising rates all the time the Bank is creating more money to buy bonds to keep rates down. It would be a contradictory policy.
I have called for an end to more money creation.The Bank has created quite enough. Savings are high, so many people could afford to spend more if they wish. Bank liquidity and capital is strong, so banks could lend more if people wanted to borrow more. There is no need to create more money. If people and companies did decide to spend much more of their cash and borrow more to increase their spending inflation would pick up more. No need to stoke the money fires further.
The task of money management is not easy. There is a slowdown underway which will be intensified by the squeeze on real incomes next spring from delayed energy price rises and the tax increase. There is also a steep and predictable rise in inflation which the Bank did not see coming earlier this year but is now forecasting .
I would stop the money increases and watch the Labour market. Only if there is clear evidence of wage settlements generally taking off to embed the temporary price rises will we need higher rates. So far the wage rises are a feature just of a limited number of activities in shortage.
The government is squeezing incomes too much in the year ahead.It should cancel the National Insurance rise planned for April.
Robbing we pensioners still.
Anyone who has been prudent is being raped by this government. Inflat 5%, interest rates 1% and taxes are 55% overall. Shameful.
Not only the prudent are victims.
And the trouble is, the assault is both transparent and blatant and not limited to financial rape.
Charges should also include physical and mental coercion, embezzlement and corruption.
Yes. Deliberately reducing the standard of living for many in this country whilst pouring it out abroad, virtue signalling on not yet ready going green technology etc.
Sir John conveniently overlooks the political impact of a rates hike and a massive increase in the cost of funding government borrowing so the BOE will have been pressurised by the Treasury.
He mentions money supply in passing but again nothing on the eye watering amounts being wasted by an administration addicted to inefficiency.
100 billion would seem loose change. Let’s have that modelled to see it’s impact on the rate of inflation.
+EXACTLY.
But what does this govt. care about those who worked and paid in etc?
Look on the bright side. It would be worse under either May or Labour. By now, the unions and EU would be running the place, and we’d still be locked down.
At least the unions would look after the people who worked in between strikes. Currently the ones who have mates take more than the cream off the milk, just dregs left in the bottle.
SirJS,
I am afraid the ‘worse under Mrs.May or Labour’ argument no longer cuts any ice.
The current Conservative party is not fit for purpose and not really conservative.
It would be better if it was hammered in the same way as the Labour Party was after it lost Scotland.
Get rid of all the careerists and chancers looking after number one and get a grip on corruption, free holidays and sleaze.
I agree and we could actually be better off under Labour as it will probably go the other way to demonstrate that it is not so bad after all.
As for the Government admitting it had made a mistake by cancelling the Employment Tax rise, there is more likelyhood of Greta Thunberg allowing the possibililty of frost at the equator.
@Ian Wragg; “Robbing we pensioners still.”
When did interest rates turn negative?
Those who have been ‘prudent’ will not have planned their retirement funds to rely upon there being high interest rates!
Trying not to sound to much like young @Andy, whilst high(er) interest rates might be good news for savers the flip-side is they rob from the younger generations who still have (necessary) debts.
embezzlement: misappropriation of funds placed in one’s trust
corruption: dishonest conduct by those in power
coercion: persuading someone to do something by using force or threats
sleaze: immoral, sordid, and corrupt behaviour or activities
Seriously – is there anyone left still prepared to defend the government against these charges?
A lot of people are not spending their savings because the fear what could be coming on this road we are being dragged down.
Never a fan of Major but when he really puts his head above the parapet maybe it could be case of heed the gypsy. warnings.
From the current hugely over taxed and over regulated position further tax rises are insane and will be counter productive. To add the insanely expensive energy and entirely pointless and also counter productive net zero agenda to this is even more idiotic.
Exactly what I thought!
November 7, 2021
Dear Turbo–I too was never a fan of Major and I am even less of one now. Acting the pompous prig just doesn’t do it as an elder statesman. Did I read that he had suggested that Paterson be made a Lord? Is that how he thinks the Lords should be? Paterson may have had a hard time but giving solace is hardly one of the Lords’ functions. And Paterson did get a lot of dosh for doing very little–and while an MP, which is the bit that puzzles me.
Reply Major did not propose a peerage. Nor has anyone else.
I heard the interview with Major yesterday, and he seemed to be overly concerned about the small cut in overseas aid. He made no mention of the cut in the state pension by removing the link with earnings, making the worst state pension in Europe, even worse.
November 7, 2021
November 7, 2021
@turboterrier
John Major said what had to be said. This government wallows in sleaze.
I see Useless Eustice has dug himself into an even deeper hole, claiming it’s all “a storm in a teacup” Methinks the man doth protest too much. Who tried to re-authorise neonicotinoid pesticides the day after Brexit? Who just legalised the dumping of raw sewage in our rivers? And the destruction of ancient woodland by developers intent on bypassing planning controls?
Eustice’ Register of Members Interests should be closely examined.
Water companies in England should now be confiscated and put into public ownership, after their role in the destruction of English rivers.
I never thought I would ever advocate this, but the Tories have abandoned people like me who should be their natural supporters.
November 7, 2021
November 7, 2021
I’ve worked in the FX markets for 30 years and see interest rates as a measure of risk to repay Government borrowing. It therefore signals the volatility and credibility of an economy and Government. Incidentally I see FX rates as the competence of a civil service at managing a country over the long term.
Interest rates were weaponised in the 1980s and 1990s to punish easy borrowing by business and home owners to fund growth and stop a boom bust cycle and demand for higher wages due to Government incompetence at controlling unions. It was a blunt but necessary tool used like a war hammer.
Today low interest rates are the result of competent economic management and the control of borrowing using legally controlled credit controls. That is also why the UK housing market is one of the most stable in the world. I still think tax and red tape on business is too high. High interest rates were set to stop business owners and house buyers popping down the road to see Frank the bank manager and asking for another £100k to find pay employees pay rises or borrow more for a new house.
November 7, 2021
Just to add if the Government want to bring inflation / cost of living down they need to shift manufacturing to the UK and to prioritise distributed trade agreements to create a stable supply chain.
The world is moving to a less stable economic outlook with offshore dependency on critical manufacturing materials such as lithium (batteries) and magnesium (aluminium).
I would be looking to the US, Greenland, Australia and other countries to create a stable supply of raw materials.
Supply chain volatility has been exposed as a major future problem not just a blip after a pandemic.
If manufacturing is to return to the UK, then education needs to adapt to prepare the workforce. Industry needs to be paid to take on apprentices and continue the work of education not done by schools. In the present system, you’re a fool to train anyone because you just provide skills for other companies to buy in who don’t invest in training.
Why do we have a lack of lorry drivers? Because hauliers stopped training.
The complaint that people can’t get a job because they haven’t got the experience, and can’t get the experience because they don’t have a job – has been around for a long time.
November 7, 2021
November 7, 2021
@Javelin; You might well see interest rates and the govt as a/the real problem, that is your right, but it is also the right of (most) others to see your profession as the real problem, after all it was the speculative nature of the FX markets that directly caused Black Wednesday, not our membership of the ERM…
November 7, 2021
The chairman of the parliamentary Net Zero Scrutiny Group, Craig Mackinlay MP, said:
“Boris Johnson assured me that the cost of offshore wind has fallen by 70%. Sober analysis shows beyond all reasonable doubt that this is not the case. Not only does this show that the PM is being given flawed information by his advisers, the public is being led into a cost and energy security disaster.”
November 7, 2021
November 7, 2021
It may be that ‘Boris’ is being misled. It could also be that he says whatever comes into his head which might get himself out of a spot. Nor does he care if he himself misleads others. Nothing he says in my view can be trusted or relied upon. He will change his view on anything within 24 hours if the mood takes him. He is weak and betrays us all, all the time.
If as I understand our host supports him we as individuals are lost and so is our nation.
November 7, 2021
Germany is scrapping more wind capacity than it’s installing.
20 year subsidies are expiring and these turbines are rendered uneconomic.
Wind power can only exist with permanent subsidies. That’s why despite the rhetoric germany is building filthy lignite fired power stations.
November 7, 2021
We’ve stopped spending on things that can wait…. We’re hanging on to savings, to see what happens, with EVERYTHING due to rise in cost!
November 7, 2021
People need their savings to pay for possible private treatment and care, given that they can no longer rely upon the NHS after eleven years of Tory neglect, aimed at softening up the public for increased Americanisation.
We could take the German, Scandinavian, or French route instead, but absolutely will not under these.
November 7, 2021
When could we EVER rely on the NHS for treatment and care?
Strange rosy memory you seem to have.
November 7, 2021
Good morning
This is all very Keynesian in nature.
The economy is most definitely not a machine with buttons to press to achieve a required political outcome. The economy is a most complex human phenomena beyond the control of politicians and bureaucrats who seek to master the art of human manipulation forcing us one way to save or another way to spend. This forced economic action will become legislated for at some point to protect the political class from harm
Best before dates on savings will become mandatory to force spending with forfeit to the State if not complied with.
The creation of digital currency is of course the political Bank of England’s great wet dream that would give the British State total and absolute control over all economic life itself. That screaming you hear is the wailing of Hayek from the grave.
Western States have shown themselves to be utterly contemptuous of our liberties and our culture and they haven’t started yet, there’s more of this totalitarian barbarity to come. Hayek warned of this has indeed did Thatcher
I still believe a Berlin Wall moment will occur at some point. Not today, nor tomorrow but at some point. You cannot grab freedom, morality, identity and moral decency from our world and expect people not to become angry and resentful. This anger must be expressed at the ballot box at those who we can see seek to destroy our al that we are
Strangely I now look back on the “Imprisonment Period” with some nostalgia.
At that point I hadn’t fully realised that our government wants us gone.
I still believed that it might be doing its best for us.
The scales have now well and truly fallen from my eyes!
They just want to steal everything we have ever worked for.
And presumably that will impact on most MPs?
We’re still in a dictatorship with out elite overlords prescribing what’s best for us common folk
The great reset. You will own nothing but you will be happy……..
November 7, 2021
According to reports I have read, the markets thought the BoE had signalled them to expect a rise in interest rates. Instead it kept them the same. “Forward misguidance” was how it was described. Does the BoE know what it is about or was it under pressure from other parties not to increase rates?
The signs are that inflation will stay high. Shortages of stuff are evident everywhere because so much of it now comes from China. Shortages fuel inflation. These will not end soon not only because the shipping system is clogged – congested ports, shortage of truck drivers and so on – but also because it is reported that China is now experiencing another wave of covid infections with lockdowns and the consequences thereof. The UK government is piling on these problems with its ill considered tax measures and ill considered “green” measures which it intends to force through. It is the road to economic disaster.
November 7, 2021
PS
I love the way that the plastic “problem” has been turned into a war on Joe Public.
He didn’t ask for a decline in education and the resultant general lack of respect.
And moreover he didn’t ask for plastic!!
That was a corporate/government decision.
Litter is not the problem. Plastic is!
So go on…stop using plastic you manufacturers!!
YOU CAN’T!
And if govt. were serious re greencr*p it would have banned fireworks.
They are dangerous, disturbing and polluting!
November 7, 2021
From the discussion yesterday nearly all of the plastic pollution is coming from rivers in the middle and far East. Ours is negligible in the scheme of it.
Peter Hitchens is correct today when he says that Net Zero is just as dangerous as unilateral nuclear disarmament would be. It weakens the West fatally and China will NOT follow but over power us.
So futile. The climate change we are seeing is the end of the last ice age – the glaciers we are shown falling into the Arctic Ocean are the same ones that started their melt half way up England 12,000 years ago without a chimney in sight.
Anyway.
Never mind money printing, forgery and outright theft.
Isn’t our govt. about to pull the vilest scam ever by converting our money into digital.
All the better to control us?
“You have gained one kilo in body fat. No chocolate purchase for you”
“You have exceeded your methane footprint this month. Delete meat purchase.”
Oh brave new bloody world etc!
Is that in the manifesto
Its beyond ‘a brave new world’ we’re entering the 4th charpter of ‘1984’
Don’t forget the black box fitted to every new car 2030…and its against the law to tamper with
In a few short years Cameron’s government has been vilified, even more quickly May’s has been seen as disgraceful. I expect in a few short years, with our beloved leader back to scribbling nonsense in some daily rag, that his time part destroying our economy will be seen as such.
Beware the ides of …err November.
Can’t blame it on Carney now
November 7, 2021
But the United Nations green approach with this governments monetary control of the people is the ‘green revolution’ which is Boris (UN Carney) plan….its hand in glover the same thing
Same jelly.
Just in different moulds!
Good morning.
That is not entirely correct. There wage rises because the government introduced a National Minimum Wage and has increased it. It has taken upon itself the arbiter of the price of Labour. And as we all know, one man’s wage rise is another price increase.
It is good that we are, I hope, returning to the concept of sound money.
Ten years ago, the Sterling was around the $1.60 mark. Today it is around the $1.30 mark. As many raw materials are priced in Dollars (US) this too can be an inflationary increase. A slightly stronger and more stable Sterling would be beneficial, not that the BoE would understand that it seems from recent events.
November 7, 2021
Yes, it’s funny that – in 2000 you could get about 1.75 euros for a pound too.
Now you’ll only get about 1.17.
That’s a bigger fall still.
“The euro will be dead and buried by Christmas 2012” – Nigel Farage.
Or, as Edmund Conway wrote in 2010 in the Daily Telegraph “The single currency is in its death throes and may not survive in its current membership for a week, let alone the next five years”
I don’t seem to remember the OBR making any forecast quite as preposterous and erroneous as that, but people here still trust the DT as gospel.
Funnier still, is that.
November 7, 2021
A stronger Sterling is no benefit if you’re manufacturing in a global market. Even if you’re just supplying to the UK, a stronger Sterling makes imports and competition tougher. The workers will be hit with a declining quality of life unless they can be compensated by lower cost housing and reduced taxes.
Perhaps a hint can be gleamed on why contradictory policies are being pursued when we consider this report of COP26 from CFACT:
It should be obvious, that whether we are talking about MMCC, the pandemic or national economics, they are all being aligned for one purpose.
I have a suspicion that the real reason that QE continues and interest rates held at near zero is because there is a high level of bad investments out there and raising the interest rate would expose them. The banking crisis of 2008/9 is still with us as a ‘swept under the carpet’ spectre.
November 7, 2021
There certainly will be a squeeze.
The OBR has calculated that the impact of brexit on the economy will be twice as bad as covid19, but unlike that, effectively permanent.
The fact that Michael Fish once said that it would be “very, very, windy” rather than “hurricane force winds” has not discredited the Met Office, incidentally, and rightly so.
Johnson hasn’t got the guts to cancel the NI increase he should never have implemented in the first place.
The legions of left-wingers in the BBC, Sky, ITV, C4, most of the papers, the NHS, the Quangocracy and Charity-Quangos, the 450 or so sitting on the Green Benches and the 600+ in the House of “Lords”would howl about Nasty Tories; starving the NHS of funds; killing Granny in her Care Home etc.
We need a Thatcher. We’ve got, at best, a Heath (apart from the obsession with the EEC).
The task of money management is certainly not easy especially when you’re actually just managing currency not money. Money is a medium of exchange and a store of value which the pound certainly isn’t. All governments have been debasing their currency for so long we’re getting to the end stages of the ponzi scheme now hence the new interest in digital currency. That will be the ideal means to extract and plain steal wealth to keep the ruling class in champagne for a bit longer. It will also have the benefit of dovetailing into the social credit score/ medical apartheid nightmare we are being pushed into. I’d ask how you and your fellow politicians sleep at night but I know that is never a problem for a certain kind of person.
November 7, 2021
“Savings are high, so many people could afford to spend more if they wish.”
Sorry John, but people can’t spend with your government in charge with a spendthrift PM unless they have a final salary public sector (or old public sector) guaranteed pension. There are no protections, all governments just come in and change the rules to suit another secret agenda – government changed the retirement age on people a national insurance funded contract just changed sorry waspi’s, you’re changing the prescription charges for the English only (your party need to remember your supporter base and which part of the Union they live in because you’ve just gone too far and its reached its tipping point) – its just pathetic the worry you are piling on to people in England now. My parents in their 70’s are too scared to spend their savings. It’s like the guy in the dessert who dies of thirst with water in his bottle because he’s scared of running out. They’re scared you’ll put their council tax up too high and fuel rises too high for their basic pension income to cover, you have lost their trust and they don’t trust Labour either, the likes of ageist Andy on here typify the labour movement in regard to older people, that message is coming over loud and clear and you should be glad it is otherwise you’d get wiped out because like Labour in Scotland people don’t want to be taken for granted.
We aren’t picking our MP the party picks them and then we’re forced to vote for the parties choice when some excellent local advocates loose out.
It’s like this. The Treasury sells a Gilt to the market in exchange for its own monopoly money it previously created and spent into the economy.
The BoE then offers to swap Gilts in the market, back into the Treasury monopoly money (call it cash) that bought them originally, guaranteeing a capital gain for the holder (called quantitative easing QE).
The cash (called reserves by the BoE) has to find something to buy that produces an income.
The cash buys shares and property that produce a dividend / capital gain; hence, pushing up the price of those shares / properties and consequently reducing the potential dividend yield. (QE was meant to make it easier for business to borrow having now a higher market value to loan ratio.)
Meanwhile, the BoE has its prime interest rate close to zero. Households with cash they are too frightened to spend, stick with interest yielding accounts that will likely get higher yields when the BoE jacks-up interest rates that they could spend but will probably save.
Other investors looking for dividend / capital gain yielding assets, are stuck in a “liquidity trap”. They know that at near zero BoE interest rates; they are likely looking at a capital loss on anything they buy, when the BoE jacks-up rates. Might as well take a billion dollar punt on a start-up fusion reactor on the moon that can turn dog crap into hydrogen. 😉
November 7, 2021
This is a subject that is beyond my knowledge base though I recognise the effect it can have on the cost of everyones living.
I was more taken with sleepy Joe post COP26. We know of his disdain for the UK, his bizarre interpretation of the NI Protocol based on some trace of the Liffy in his veins. He seems to have a preference for the duplicity of the EU. His recent flatulence seems to stretch the limits of any special relationship. How fortunate it was that our Queen did not have to suffer his lack of control. He can consider himself lucky that her husband, the dearly departed Duke of Edinburgh was not present, he might have demanded a full 21 gun salute, or something equally pithy.
A private person’s monetary savings do not exist to finance economic activity encouraged by politicians and the grubby political State to prevent economic contraction and thereby protect the status quo. Economic implosion undermines the power of the political class and in many cases sweeps them aside.
When debt consumes the west and triggers meltdown the State will try and seize our assets by whatever means
It is important for private persons to build up their hard assets to insulate themselves from the power grab now being carried out by the Build Back Better perps and pharma zealots who see a once in a generation opportunity to remodel and realign the person’s relationship with the State and to drive through fundamental changes to the demographic nature of the UK
It is genuinely upsetting and very worrying to see decent and honourable Tory MPs or indeed any MP endorsing this revolutionary movement whose purpose is nothing less than obliteration of all that we have known
Tory and Labour voters are dragging our nation into a dark place
As the public sector pay increase cap has been removed it is inevitable pay will increase rapidly, particularly with the BoE predicting 5% inflation next year. 5% now becomes the baseline and public sector unions will demand more than that, and they’ll get it too from this supine government.
November 7, 2021
All these economic comments etc are all fine and dandy, BUT the BOE has been given the single remit of inflation at 2%, something it has woefully failed on. This is 2 % now not some indefinite time in the future. The Governor has to report monthly or quarterly (as it has been allowed to slip to) on his failure and why he has not achieved that.
Politicians and the BOE are now trying to change their own rules to allow each to pontificate sagely on the outlook, growth, the price of vegetables etc etc with little recourse. Interest rates may well not be a keen enough tool to control inflation but that is what both sides signed up to. Absolutely typical flannel from both now akin to Nero’s fiddling!!
Got to keep the housing ponzi going. It’s the only show in town.
(Dare we tell anyone that the notional value of the UK is a mirage ? That the assets on which our debts are based cannot be realised in any realistic time scale or else they lose 70% of their current valuations ?)
QE doesn’t work ,if it did we wouldn’t have needed this time around . The BOE is like a drug addict, but hooked QE rather than cocaine.
Low interest rates have never helped home buyers, all it does is creates demand and forces up prices , and with help to buy ,low stamp duty it just compounds the problem.
Those with mortgages can afford an increase in rates as they would have been stress tested up to 5% when they applied for a mortgage. If mortgagees fix now if could be many years before they face an increase in their mortgage costs, and their income may have increased in that time.
The BOE is letting the country down by allowing inflation to increase. They have apologised to the general public but need to apologise to savers for their systematic theft.
The rich have got richer through share prices and multiple asset increases such as homes at the expense of savers. It time for the BOE to be bold and not sit back an wait and see what the rest of the world does . The MPC members need to keep their views to within the MPC meeting as they could be benefiting from what they say publicly.