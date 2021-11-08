Time to ease the cost of living squeeze

One of the official and Bank of England forecasts that might prove to be right is that people face a cost of living squeeze, predicted to be at its worst in April next year. People will face home heating cost rises, a National Insurance tax hike and Council tax rises. General inflation is likely to reach its peak before subsiding around the same time. Supply shortages around the world including microprocessors, shipping containers and various manufactured goods add to the price pressures.
The government should take some action to ease the squeeze. On energy I have set out at some length how the U.K. could produce more of its own gas and electricity to start to reduce its dependence on dear and volatile imports and improve the contract costs of its longer term energy mix. On tax I still call for the NI increase to be scrapped. In a wide range of areas where supplies are short at home and abroad we need to be looking to put in more UK capacity to cut our import dependence. The higher spending Councils need to review their budgets to concentrate the spending on the essential services and to limit tax rises.
In some cases people will enjoy wages rises above inflation where there is a shortage of their skill. It is highly likely truck drivers, chefs, hotel staff and other constrained areas will see decent real wage growth. Many other people will be asked to accept wage rises that do not keep pace with the cost of living when tax and price rises are taken into account.
The UK market feels short of a wide range of services, There are good business opportunities for those willing and able to train to work in hospitality, leisure, care, building and a wide range of other areas. There is plenty of scope for people to set up their own businesses and to get orders from a public struggling to find the help they wish to buy in.
The UK government should do more to encourage self employment and the establishment of small business. Instead of taxing it too much and in too complex a way it needs to be easier to set up and get started, as we need the extra capacity. Many of the price rise are owing to shortages, so we do need more supply to solve the problems. The official machine is too ready to rely on imports.
Of course we are short of services, your failed Brexit has cut supply of labour leading to damaging contraction of our economy. As every expert economist predicted would happen
Yes, it’s much more difficult to exploit eastern Europeans on low wages.
Damn that Brexit. Looks like industry will have to pay employees enough to support their spiralling housing, tax and energy costs.
Many of the things you call for, Sir John cannot be delivered on by the government in the time scale we need. The NIC rises are a good example of what the government can do but, will it do it ? Is this Chancellor for turning ?
I fear next year massive Council Tax rises. These rises will absorb what little money people have put further pressure on the economy. The last thing we need is a Weimar Republic style inflation. Do not make the mistake of thinking it cannot happen here.
So many opportunities to be more self sufficient in power, all squandered by this government. It is as if Boris cannot wait to shovel our money into France and make us hostage to that hostile country for power. Come to that, any country can have our money, just not the UK (unless it’s for some wasteful vanity project such as HS2).
I won’t ask how much of our tax is being used to look after illegal invaders as I doubt my blood pressure would benefit from the answer!
Time to ease the cost of living squeeze – indeed and very simple it is to do.
Just cut taxes, cut government waste, cut red tape, cancel HS2, cull net zero, simplify taxes, fire those in the state sector that deliver no value or do positive harm (at least 50%), cull soft loans for almost worthless degrees (at least 75% are), scrap the committee for climate change, scrap subsidies for EVs, heat pumps, solar and wind, get fracking, stop paying health people not to work… in short undo all the damage governments have done for the past 40+ years.
In 1914 taxes were about 8% of national income. Surely 20% is more than enough? But we are surely going to be hitting 50% government spending (largely waste) soon with the Boris & Rishi agenda.
You missed one out.
Stop illegal immigration – NOW!
Thank you L/L for summing up everything that’s wrong with this country abd where Boris could save an absolute firth ne if he so desired. It’s obvious to us all that he simply doesn’t want the best for this country abd her people. I do believe the public are losing faith with this government. I see the Reform party are putting up a candidate in North Shropshire. I hope she does well. We are becoming poorer while giving away our money.
Many of the shortages by caused by you in the first place or at least exacerbated . The inflation that is going to bear down on real wage increases is certainly your fault. Its no good asking for asup0er indebted hot economy for three years and then when inflation arrives hastily cobbling together an alibi… ” I have been calling for the end of money printing for 5 minutes “….
On protectionism, if ” The Good Life ” UK , could really a good idea , then we would have done it. In real life Tom and Barbara and just poor.
Might I remind everyone by the way that this is the very man who has been criticising Bank of England Independence . Even his most energetically nodding dog surely blanches at the thought of Boris Johnson running the Bank of England for his personal pleasure and profit . What could possibly go wrong ? ….
The UK’s environment for setting-up businesses is, I would suggest, very favourable. It just takes a few clicks. But the minimum wage has, predictably, become a monster – the result of government not being able to resist the temptation to bribe swathes of the electorate. Are we heading in the same direction as France? It looks like it.
I decide my standard of living, not the parasitic British State. I don’t need anyone to ease anything. If prices go up then I work harder or cut my costs. I never, ever look to the State except in exceptional circumstances. It is a natural state of affairs.
Labour’s sinister drive to encourage State dependency appears to have become Tory policy. State dependency is a cancer. Socialism unleashed to take back control from the civil world
We need massive reform of the now destructive British State with all of its attendant deficiencies. It is costing each private person an intolerable cost in many ways
To see Biden and Bowles smiling and chatting as though all is well with the west is so beyond grotesque that I can barely find the words to describe my emotions
Never look to the now Socialist Tory-Labour State, it’ll take your soul
Sir John, I agree with everything you say in this post.
I think pretty well everyone in the current Government has gone completely crazy.
Not true. They were crazy before you elected them.
“In some cases people will enjoy wages rises above inflation where there is a shortage of their skill. “
Which adds to the inflationary pressures, just as those old inflation (control) busting pay raises of the 1970s did, much condemned at the time by the conservative party when both in govt and opposition, so is it time for another “Prices and Incomes policy” perhaps – if not, is it not an admission that some industries have been paying well below what the business/sector could have paid, despite the denials?
I agree with our hosts final two paragraphs, but it assumes such business ventures can obtain supplies, and are not crippled by the many other over burdensome red-tape, planning for example.
All sensible ideas but this government doesn’t do sensible. I can only think they are being controlled by a higher power with an agenda to wipe out the middle classes. Our only hope is that the good people voting in the upcoming by elections kick some sense into the Conservatives before it’s too late and our country has been irreparably damaged.
So massive price rises expected in April next year, the very month when pensioners will loose the triple lock, is anyone surprised.?
I see Boris has found another £260 million to pledge to be spent abroad, to help the least well of Nations cope with Climate change, not being taken from the existing Foreign Aid budget though, this is in addition to Foreign Aid, is anyone surprised.?
Meanwhile thousands still pour in across the channel helped by the Royal Navy taxi service, no one sent back yet, is anyone surprised ?
NHS to get more £Billions but not a clue where it is going to be spent, Is anyone surprised.?
Dentists, Private physio’s, Pharmacists, all seeing patients Face-Face (in order to get an income) but GP’s resist, perhaps because they are being paid full whack for keeping a list of patient numbers, is anyone surprised ?
This is not Government managing, this is a bloody shambles. !
Obviously the pandemic hasn’t helped but the primary reason for the massive price rises we are experiencing is Tory pensioner Brexit.
You don’t erect pointless massive trade barriers with your biggest trade partner – as the Brexitists have done – without pushing prices up. You don’t impose masses of pointless extra red tape – as the Brexitists have done – without consumers having to pay for it.
The Brexitists said Brexit would lead to prices going down. Their claim was always economically illiterate and so it has proven.
When your constituents contact you Mr Redwood to ask whether they should pay to eat or heat their home as a result of your Brexit – will you tell them to sing Rule Britannia?
Reply The inflation is all to do with policy responses to the pandemic. It is higher in the USA than the U.K. They did not have a Brexit.