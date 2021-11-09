Global government, elite restrictions

The Brexit vote was above all a vote to take back control from an unaccountable international body. People were fed up with rules and taxes that we had little influence over, that were then imposed against our wishes and enforced through a foreign political court.
Brexit voters want to see the promise that our votes would be respected and implemented seen through. We still have not taken back control of our fishing grounds, nor of Northern Ireland trade and NI market rules and laws. This is unfinished business that the government needs to get on with.
Meanwhile some parts of the UK establishment, the senior civil service, the courts and the big quangos seem to thrive on the idea that they can still get the UK signed up to international Agreements or Treaties to bind future governments and where necessary to thwart the wishes of UK voters.
It is untrue to say the 2018 Global Compact for Migration signed by Mrs May is another such binding Treaty, as it expressly says it is not legally binding and claims to respect the sovereignty of nations over border matters. It is however part of a wide patchwork of international Agreements and more importantly human rights law which is used by some to make it difficult for the Home Secretary to implement the public wish to see lower migration. The Home Secretary needs to come up with a strengthening of UK migration law to allow us to have sustainable and fair immigration.
Some are similarly seeking to sign us up to as many international agreements under COP 28 as possible. These could then be used to limit UK freedom in making policy in everything from agriculture through transport to energy and industry, despite the fact that the world’s largest CO2 producers like China, Russia and India have not similarly committed. The UK needs to ensure that all the actions we take to cut carbon dioxide output cut the global output at the same time. International Agreements must be signed by those who produce most CO2 as well as by us. Ending up importing more from countries that do not control CO2 in the same way damages our economy whilst failing to tackle the CO2 totals.
An independent country needs to limit the amount of autonomy it signs away. Getting out of the EU is a huge step in the right direction, but we need to watch out for steps back again from a clever world establishment which does not trust the people nor the politicians who want to represent their views. Some in the global Establishment prefer to deal with politicians that they call grown ups, which means politicians who will ignore the public will or mislead the public over what is actually going on and who is in charge.
The most serious sacrifice of sovereignty was to the EU, with its binding legal structure and its own supreme court. Other international Agreements are subject to independent arbitration where there are disputes, and are best where there is a provision to allow a country to leave should circumstances alter.
Well I think big problems are coming within the EU regarding illegal immigration with the amount of people approaching the Polish border many of whom will be on their way to the UK. Still, we are all so well off at the moment what’s a few more thousand to keep in a luxury hotel? It seems the economic migrants are now actively being flown out for a new life courtesy of all hard working tax payers many of whom couldn’t afford to stay in these up market hotels. Does your government realise how fed up we are John?
It was really interesting on the news yesterday that the hoards in Belarus were interviewed and resentful towards their treatment by both Belarus and the EU as though they were entitled to be where they were.
They have no right to be there, they have tricked their way into another country the treatment meted out to them should be detention, the fact they are free is actually a travesty. Ship them to a camp in Africa where they can be processed and mostly rejected.
Well done the Poles. It’s time strident action was taken against economic migrants, many of them wish us harm.
We need to stop providing accommodation and services to these gate crashers and deter them from even making the trip.
Removing the channel taxi service would be a start.
Goddamn right – well done Poland…. shame on the UK
Strange you never see illegal immigrants heading towards Saudi Arabia or China
Indeed Ian; Boris needs to take a lesson from them.
Most here will agree with the first two paragraphs of Sir John Redwood’s article.
Continuity Remain are also still at it.
However, I take issue with the idea that international agreements are the reason we are unable to act as many voters wish. I think such agreements provide governments with another useful excuse for not doing so.
There is no mention of the wish of many in government to ingratiate themselves with globalists to further their own interests when they leave office. The Tony Blair example of vast wealth in retirement is still very attractive to many.
Strong leaders don’t get hogtied by international agreements.
Viktor Orban in Hungary ignores EU diktats on illegal immigrants and simply excludes them from his country. The Visegrad countries take the same approach to the fashionable but anti-Christian laws the EU now wish to impose.
Hungary is not as wealthy as the U.K. but they do have a strong-willed person in charge who is fiercely protective of his country.
Hungary has the backing of Russia and China.The UK is somewhat isolated both by it’s own foreign policy actions and by being a longtime vassal of the USA which has an unsympathetic government.
November 9, 2021
A UK opinion poll in 2019 found that 54% wanted a strong leader, who was “willing to break the rules”. And 66% said that “politicians should be able to say what is on their mind regardless of what anyone else thinks”. The British people are sick and tired of weak, mealy-mouthed, ineffectual politicians. I believe that’s one reason why Boris was so popular: people thought that he would be the sort of PM who would do what was needed to make Britain great again and bulldoze anyone and anytyhing that stood in his way. That’s what they wanted. Instead he has turned into a pathetic wimp, a useless wobbling green jelly who backs down at the first sound of gunfire and who caves in to Britain’s foreign enemies (in particular the EU).
Boris has done NONE of the things the public expected of him: he has NOT controlled our borders (ie. stopped illegal immigration), he has NOT delivered a real Brexit (look at NI, or fishing, or the continued payments, etc), he has NOT cut taxes (quite the opposite!), he has NOT eliminated political correctness/wokery, he has NOT restored free speech, he has NOT abolished the BBC licence fee …. Boris has done NOTHING that his supporters wanted, and that’s why his ratings are now collapsing. And he has nobody to blame but himself.
I agree with your every single word X-TORY
November 9, 2021
X-Tory. Brilliant, brilliant post.
X-Tory, +1, I too agree wholeheartedly with your comprehensive comments. That is why I am also an x-tory and have been since the Major years, with the Cameron /May years completely justifying my disaffection, and now. . . . . the nadir.
Its not just fed up its totally p-ssed off. All we get is words and no action.
Many weeks ago I wrote to Ms Patel with an idea about our migration problem. It occurred to me that naturally rough seas are the one thing guaranteed to stop migrant boats from even launching, so I suggested that she should perhaps try artificially recreating a band of choppy seas at our sea border. I even offered a cheap as chips, low tech, solution, as I suggested the use of boats fitted with high powered hoses, a la Fireboats, to aim at the sea to roughen it. Plenty of water around to use and boats can move quickly to where a problem is identified. It would need to be tested, of course, and I’m not saying it would work, but it could potentially be implemented very quickly if it did. The French couldn’t legitimately allow flimsy boats into dangerously rough British waters, so they would be “encouraged” to keep their problem in their waters. Possession is 99% of the law, as we know to our cost! The added bonus is that the boats would be working at a distance, so no conflict. Of course, the French could also use the same tactics near their coastline to stop the launches! Ms Patel didn’t respond, not even to say I was being daft. Perhaps I am, but facing down self-serving, obstructive, power-crazed “public” servants when she needs to take quick preventative action, is even more potty. She needs to work round them for now.
I think Johnson has gone too far, first supporting wrongdoing of Cummings, then Ferguson, then Handcock, then Patel and now Patterson. Double standards over Covid- them and us mentality. Add his two paid for holidays and refurbishment of flat and now he is done. Just a matter of time.
He needed a Cummings to keep his direction focused. He has no vision, no strategy and no plan. Just empty sound bites.
And yet again, John Redwood urges that the UK should be like North Korea. Sensible countries make agreements with each other for mutual benefit (that’s all the EU is), scared inward looking countries (North Korea, UK) shout about sovereignty. Does sovereignty help put food on the shelves and drivers behind the wheel? No. Trade deals do that
He did say anything of the sort. North Korea not mentioned or even implied and if you think the EU is only about “making agreements for mutual benefit” you really are deluded.
November 9, 2021
Yes, the Tories urge, and indeed act to make it so, that it should be more like NK in other ways, such as the dissolution of Freedom Of Information.
For instance, its Health and Care Bill will establish a Health Services Safety Investigations Body to investigate medical scandals – but to ensure its investigations stay in a “safe space”, the Department of Health and Social Care will prohibit FoI disclosures. It will also make whistleblowing about the investigators’ blunders a criminal offence.
Similar restrictions can be found in the Advanced Research and Invention Agency Bill, which aims to make Dominic Cummings’ dream of promoting high-risk, high-reward science come true. Ministers want to exempt its £800m budget from FoI legislation.
Meanwhile, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has tried to ban disclosure of information about the work of its proposed Office for Environmental Protection, which will investigate serious breaches of environmental law. After protests, the department seemed to accept it had gone too far. But the Campaign for Freedom of Information says its legislation does not make the concession clear and could still be read by the courts as overriding rights to access.
The overarching problem here is that without a proper constitution, any right or freedom whatsoever can be overturned by a vote in Parliament for a government elected on a minority of votes cast.
And that is exactly what we are seeing.
The irony in Sir John’s piece is rather bitter to any reasonable person, therefore.
@NLH; “any right or freedom whatsoever can be overturned by a vote in Parliament for a government elected on a minority of votes cast.”
Oh the irony, given that the FoI Act its self was passed by a vote in Parliament for a government elected on a minority of votes cast, ho-hum…
So is every Act for the last few decades.
The point is the difference between that and what goes on in proper, modern constitutions, and FoI is a constitutional right in nearly all of them.
You do sometimes make yourself seem a prize one.
@NLH; It is you who makes yourself “a prize one” at times. What is the difference between one Act and any other, someone’s point of view….
Nor was I actually commenting on the merits of the FoI Act, just your irrational argument. That said, there are well proven arguments for and against the freedom to access Information, especially when some use such freedoms not to further democracy or freedoms but to frustrate, to find (political) brickbats.
The greater comedy is that you seem to imply that the granting of a right is the moral equivalent of its withdrawal, and that the morality of it is only defined by whether a majority voted for either or for both.
Perhaps a majority on your road should vote to take possession of your house and garden, and see how you like that?
I see you are off onto a weird hypothetical now NLH
Jerry has made a fair point in my opinion.
@jerry
I don’t know about you, but I want to know what the slippery devils are up to with our money. Freedom of Information is essential in a democracy.
November 9, 2021
Freedom of Information – err USA?
Democracy?
Now who was that who spilled the beans on what was going on?
Ass…….?
@Mike Wilson; “Freedom of Information is essential in a democracy.”
Are you seriously suggesting the UK wasn’t a democracy, that the UK didn’t have a free press with a freedom to investigate, (long) before the 2000 FoI Act -how do you think the 1963 Profumo affair became public?!…
As for knowing “what the slippery devils are up to”, well the FoI isn’t going to be much help should the ‘slippery devils’ put their activities beyond the scope of the FoI Act, or slap DSMA-Notice (what used to be D-Notices) on the MSM.
@MT; Oh dear… There is FoI and then there is Spying (Espionage).
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
@ GM – “Sensible countries make agreements with each other for mutual benefit” you stated and answered your own position. The EU Commission is a Trade Body that aspires to be a Government, its laws and rules are about protection not about engaging with the World.
No, it isn’t.
Read up under the treaties on what the Commission is, how it sits with respect to the Parliament, the various Courts, The Council of Ministers, and the European Council of the twenty-seven national leaders.
November 9, 2021
The unelected Commission is the beating heart of the EU
Creating new laws regulations rules and directives.
How many times in the last decades has the European Parliament failed to rubber stamp every thing the Commission creates?
Peter 2
The core of the decisions is the Council which is the leaders of the member countries
The Council is perfunctory and meets just a few times a year.
Surely you know this bill.
Most of us have got a life. Reading the treaties on what the Commission is?
You serious?
November 9, 2021
“that’s all the EU is”
Do you really believe that?
There you go JR, the EU is only for our ‘mutual benefit’. How could you forget? 😂
zorro
The main differences between North Korea and Brexit Britain – is that the leader of North Korea isn’t such a joke, and his regime isn’t quite so corrupt.
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
Peter 2
I agree but it applies to you too
Why bill ?
Give me some ideas.
For example I don’t think the UK is like North Korea
Do you?
Andy, maybe not but you are one big joke.
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
I am in full agreement with this post .
I am getting impatient with the government’s exceedingly slow progress on these matters .
I want to see the reduction in regulation that we were promised
I keep hearing that the City of London is going to have greater freedom as suggested by Lord Hill : what is the delay ? Get on with it
I want to see us create greater self -sufficiency in our energy supplies . Today’s announcement about the Rolls Royce SNRs is most welcome. Now give the go-ahead for the Combo and Jackdaw oil & gas fields ; the Cumbrian coal mine
I hope that ,in the light of the EU’s reluctance to modify the NI protocol in sensible fashion that we will imminently invoke Articel 16 and free ourselves further
Absolutely David. Why does everything take years?
Perhaps you should read Article 16 before you demand it is invoked? It doesn’t do what you think it does.
This whole problem stems from the fact that you voted for the withdrawal agreement and NI Protocol without reading it.
Lessons not learned?
Well, the main thing, for which the advocates of its use want it, is apparently to antagonise the European Union, and France in particular.
Why they want to do that is another matter, and in what way that would improve life for anyone in the UK is impossible to see, but it would quite likely succeed in giving them what they want.
Their claimed excuses for its use would then be exposed, however.
November 9, 2021
Since you know – a little light reading? Please explain what it means that we don’t know?
I agree, and don’t forget fracking.
November 9, 2021
I’m old enough to remember when Brexiters said that after we left they’d never whine about the EU again. But you do like to play the victim don’t you
Well we have not fully left yet. Especially NI.
@LL; The UK has left the EU, just not how you and a few others wanted, and if Brexit is is about democracy, NI voted to remain. The next political earthquake to hit the UK might not be any Scottish independence referendum but a boarder poll in NI…
November 9, 2021
The majority of the Unionists did vote to leave the EU, as you may have gathered from their united opposition to its overweening interference and obstruction within our country now. I have never understood why the republicans don’t just go and live in the Republic if they think it and the EU so much better. The border is very near and there is a lot more land the other side.
November 9, 2021
@rose; Why do some always argue with the facts?! In 2016 NI voted to remain in the EU, no one has ever suggested some voters did not, but the majority answer to the question put was 55.78% Remain, 44.22% Leave, on a 62.7% turnout. QED.
The reason the DUP, not necessarily all Unionists, backed first May and then Johnson wasn’t anything to do with Brexit but the fact Corbyn was the leader of the Labour Party, had any of the other three candidates in the 2015 Labour leadership election won who knows what the DUP would have done.
As for your (rather simplistic) suggestion about Irish people in the north going
to live in the south, why should they, given republicans want a (re)united Ireland, but you do have a point, why can’t loyalists come and live in Great Britain, if they want to be British rather than Irish?…
They will never hear the end of it from the likes of Sir John, who will try to stir up perpetual grievances among those silly enough to have voted for them and for their brexit, based on the laughable fallacy that brexit somehow has not happened.
This is now permanent, and they will hear far more about the European Union than they ever did when the UK was a member.
That, absolutely, is brexit, and exactly as predicted by those with any sense.
However, it is rather like a divorcee claiming that the divorce hasn’t happened because there is no room for a family heirloom or two at their new home, and so they have had to leave them with their ex-spouse.
It is every bit as silly too.
NLH,
‘However, it is rather like a divorcee claiming that the divorce hasn’t happened because there is no room for a family heirloom or two at their new home, and so they have had to leave them with their ex-spouse.’
No it is like the ex-husband’s family monitoring the divorcee’s life after marriage and constantly interfering and objecting to whatever she does. The same family that was the cause of the break up in the first place.
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
This is why your government need to get on with it John.
Boris’ “Conservative party won a landslide majority in the December 2019 general election” BBC election news.
A landslide – “we smashed the roadblock” Boris said – “we politicians have squandered the last three-and-a-half years in squabbles about Brexit, we have even been arguing about arguing, about the tone of our arguments. I will put an end to all that nonsense and we will get Brexit done on time by the 31 January.
No ifs, no buts, no maybes – leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom, taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system, delivering on the democratic mandate of the people.”
ONE UNITED KINGDOM – IT LOOKS LIKE THIS FAILED
TAKING BACK CONTROL OF OUR BORDERS & IMMIGRATION SYSTEM – IT LOOKS LIKE THIS FAILED
Boris, get on with the day job. You said “I, and we, will never take your support for granted.”
Says Len Peel who whines about Brexit in every post
November 9, 2021
Peter 2
Grow up
@Len Peel – and maybe if we do ever get to leave we can say we told you so.
November 9, 2021
If you think that the UK has not left, then try using your silly blue passport – which you could always have had while it was a member anyway – to avoid the long queues for non-European Union passengers at a Continental airport coming back to the UK.
November 9, 2021
What long queues and I’ve travelled many times recently.
Are you making things up again like MiC used to?
November 9, 2021
NLH which continental airports have you had problems with long queues for non-European Union?
If you are writing hearsay – when, which Countries from and which airports?
you can read anything you like on social media – aliens, chips inserted in upper arms, world run by billionaires, chinese virus designed to kill us all, long queues for non- EU at airports, Johnson to win Nobel Peace prize. etc
Length. It would be nice if we actually LEFT . Instead we find ourselves still under the thumb of the EU and paying them for nothing g that’s to our advantage. I think you should look to the remainers for the reasons. It’s not what I voted for or was promised but you lot seem unable to understand that or just don’t want to.
November 9, 2021
@Len Peel
No-one said that. It’s in your head. You must be hearing voices. See a doctor or psychiatrist.
Who, precisely, said “they would never whine about the EU again”?
We have not yet left and the remainers still infect every aspect of government and the establishment so it would simply be wise to keep investigating and highlighting what the EU and it’s adherents here are up to.
November 9, 2021
Theresa May MP signed us up to more than just a simple pact, she signed us up to the, Shared Societies Project (look it up) run ny the World Leadership Alliance Club de Madrid which shares many of the goals of the UN 2030 Agenda. It is clear to me that there is a very keen desire for a more central and unaccountable form of government. At least with the EU it was pretty much open about itself even if those in the UK government, Civil Service and MSM were not.
The problem with the UK and the way in which it is governed is, the way in which it is governed. We, the people, simply do not have enough power to exercise proper democratic control throughout the life of a parliament. We have by elections and local authority elections to perhaps exercise some level of protest / dissatisfaction against the government but little else. We also lack choice and an Upper Chamber that better represents the nation and its views. Instead we have just a bunch of placemen.
For me leaving the EU was just the first step in a long journey to achieve true democracy. Now that we can see that those we elect are not good enough and do not act in our interest (stripping away the Emperor’s new clothes as it were) we can no start the process of reform.
@Mark B +1 Although I see irony there, the UN is not a Government, like the EU Commission it is the un-elected ‘Elite’ that are not responsible or accountable for their own actions.
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
Those people who think Brexit was a mistake now exceed the die-hards by 11% . I would have more sympathy with the idea of exchanging prosperity services security peace in N Ireland and good relations with our neighbours … for …( what was it ?) oh yes “sovereignty”, if we actually had a democracy.
In fact I get to choose between immigrant demonising irresponsible spenda-holics and a Party full of Corbynites. It is increasingly clear that with no element of proportionality to our electoral system we only have the façade of democracy.
NM: What proportion of the electorate thought that Brexit was a mistake before the referendum? (Polls of this nature are notoriously inaccurate!)
November 9, 2021
@matthu; Well yes opinion polls always are notoriously inaccurate, but not those conducted by the Electoral Commission, such as the last general election, were a minority of voters actually voted for Brexit (at least as envisaged by Boris and his fellow Brexiteers), a mere 44.4% voted for Johnson’s vision of Brexit -and that assumes DUP support, on the other hand 52.2% of voters either voted for parties totally opposing Brexit or for parties who wanted some form of BRINO or “Flexit” option.
That is a ridiculous (dishonest) analogy.
Electoral votes are never cast for a single issue policy – that’s why we had a referendum.
@matthu; Oh right, so the facts are dishonest now?! There is only one person making ridiculous (dishonest, and disingenuous) analogies here, it is not me, nor @Newmanina.
The UK’s FPTP system saved Brexit, nothing else…
“Electoral votes are never cast for a single issue policy – that’s why we had a referendum.”
Except the usual general election campaigning rules didn’t seem to apply in 2019, nor did the Conservative party and other Brexiteers want anything different, Boris Johnson and the CCHQ party machine hardly spoke about anything other than Brexit the vast majority of time (nor did many of the other main party leaders and their campaign machines), Boris often doing nothing more than to repeat his “Get Brexit Done” slogan [1], whilst other Conservative policies were being sold as a “Brexit Dividend”, hence why most of the MSM dubbed it “The Brexit Election”.
[1] YouTube is still full of such events from Dec. 2019, such as driving a tractor though a polystyrene brick wall
So you’d prefer to cave in to the EU because you think it will give you an easier life? I think you’d be mistaken.
Newmania,
Flaws in your argument:-
1. The EU never offered ‘prosperity, services, security, peace in N Ireland and good relations with our neighbours ‘
2. If you don’t like the current government (which is a very reasonable position) you at least have a chance to replace them at the next election. You have no choice at all with the EU nomenklatura.
I will ignore the spurious, unsupported ‘Brexit was a mistake’ claim.
Newmania – Boris and the party need to start to deliver – No ifs, no buts, no maybes – leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom, taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system, delivering on the democratic mandate of the people.
These ‘immigration demonisers’ – who on earth can you mean? Not the ‘300,000 immigrants a year Tory Party’? Not the ‘English Channel taxi service with transfer to a 4 star hotel Tory Party’?
Clearly, you cannot be rational and mean the immigration loving Tories. Who is doing this ‘demonising’ you speak of!
Yep….the tories have done more for illegal immigrants in the last decade then labour have in the past seven decades
The Conservative Party are the party of the illegal immigrant
So that’s why they cross the Channel — they realise the welcome is ready.
Human rights making things difficult?
What about the human right of the indigenous people of these islands?
With the British television news channels last night highlighting the ever growing problem on the Polish and possibly Latvia, Lithuania borders with Belarus, can one dare to think let alone ask what provisions will the government have discussed for when these people end up in the middle
of the English Channel?
“Meanwhile some parts of the UK establishment, the senior civil service, the courts and the big quangos seem to thrive on the idea that they can still get the UK signed up to international Agreements or Treaties to bind future governments and where necessary to thwart the wishes of UK voters.”
Why is this tolerated? Surely, people and organisations with influence, and paid by the UK taxpayers, should be working in the interests of the UK taxpayer and their wishes? What business would employ someone who works in opposition to the needs of the business, and especially someone who supports the opposition in preference to their employer (the UK v the EU?)
It appears that once you become a civil servant and climb the greasy pole you get free rein to do whatever you want, even if in direct defiance of the elected government. So whoever we vote for, we get the same rule makers, who should be rule takers. Surely ministers know who they are, so why is nothing done about it? We cannot afford cuckoos in the nest! That this is allowed shows very few in government really cares about anything, except an easy ride which won’t be achieved by rocking the boat.
@Shirley M +1, Why are they there, why do they exist. The very exitance of these ‘jobs for the chums’ clubs, as that is exactly what they are goes to confirm the corruption in our Political/Elite (very) so-called class.
There should be no authority given to any sector that doesn’t have directly controlled representation responsible on a day-to-day. History repeats ‘No Taxation without Representation’ ” 250 years on and the establishment still doesn’t get it!
November 9, 2021
Nota
November 9, 2021
The CS ‘is’ our true government. They became more powerful during and after the Second World War when, they though the answer to all our ills was, ‘more government’. Along came the government of, Clement Attlee and started a process of nationalisation which further boosted the CS. The came the EEC which for them, was a gift from above – ie power (via the Commission or the Higher Authority as it was known) without accountability or having to be elected.
An excellent article and deals with some but not all of the obvious injustices committed by those both elected and unelected who seek to undermine civil freedoms, British sovereignty, democracy and British civil society itself
Unfortunately, it is to late for such concerns. The damage has been done and that damage has proven fatal. We can see with our own eyes the evidence of this damage all around us, each and every day. An imported threat in many forms to maintain fear and create justifications for oppressive laws and official threats.
Every PM since 1990 has conspired to undermine this nation both from within and without using international treaties as a deceit, a cloak to conceal destructive intent.
The regressive agenda driven by academics, activists and politicians who seek to smash the UK and rebuild in a different guise are succeeding because there’s now no one to oppose them. The Tory party apart from a handful of Tory MPs who seek to stop this repressive evil is part of this destruction
Our voice has been taken. We’ve been silenced using tosh called ‘hate’ (all is hate today if the authorities find it uncomfortable), offence and cancel culture. All backed by the Tory-Labour duopoly to protect the status quo and silence those who dare to oppose their scam
GB News and people like Farage, Steyn, Toby Young and the brave Douglas Murray do their best to expose this fascist barbarity but are hobbled by legislation passed by a Tory government and a Parliament more concerned with protecting their careers and the taxpayer parasitism they encourage
Repeal Hate Crime legislation which is a direct attack on free speech and has nothing to do with countering real hate. Privatise the BBC. New laws to promote free speech and criminalise Critical Race Theory and other nasty Marxist ideologies that are ripping us apart
@DOM + 1 ‘Hate Crime’ what does that mean? Where does ‘murdering a cup of tea’ fit in
All it can mean is. You disagree with me that’s hate, I will get you and your ideas cancelled. No free speech equals no ideas aired and no counterview permitted. All equalling no advancement of Society.
To cancel or deny history is ‘not to learn from it’
All it is a Political View of drowning out thoughts that don’t follow in your own image. To mould society you first break it so you can build it in your own image.
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
It is not too late. Yes, much damage has been done but, as we have seen with BREXIT we the people instinctively know when something it rotten and, given the chance, change it. Only those who did not understand their role in things sought to fight us. Although I think we are still in, the German’s and the French are, I suspect, deeply split over the EU. The French want greater integration and the German’s resisting as they do not want to be the lender of last resort. And with the EURO effectively and millstone around all their necks and cracks appearing everywhere, it all a question of time before it fails.
November 9, 2021
The whole concept of ‘hate crimes’ is a dangerous nonsense. It is nonsense since the opposite does not exist: nobody robs you, or beats you up, because they love you! If you do not have ‘love crimes’ then there is no point in inventing the term ‘hate crime’. It is also nonsense since the motivation that someone has when they commit a crime against you makes ZERO difference to the hurt they cause. If you are punched in the face the degree of pain you feel is not affected by whether you were punched because your assailant doesn’t support the same football team as you or whether he doesn’t like the colour of your skin. It is the crime that matters, NOT the motivation.
And ‘hate crimes’ are dangerous too: they are an Orwellian thoughtcrime law. If you disagree with the policies of Ingsoc you are breaking the law. And that’s exactly what this Boris government is: Ingsoc – English socialism. Orwell was spot on. That’s what we have descended to. A state where the government tries to read your mind and penalises you if you have views they disapprove of. It is absolutely appalling.
November 9, 2021
… are best where there is a provision to allow a country to leave should circumstances alter.
November 9, 2021
‘the Home Secretary needs to come up with a strenghtening of UK migration law…’
It’s easy: just write and pass a law that overrides other laws and allows for speedy assessment of claims, limited right of appeal and swift and efficient deportation.
It’s also easy to find supposed reasons why that can’t be done, but those reasons are invalid and possibly dishonest.
The illegal cross-Channel migration will not stop until those criminal migrants know that thewre is only a vanishingly small chance of them being allowed to stay in the UK. At the moment they are justified in believing the opposite – that there is a vanishingly small chance of them being deported.
@James Strong Its a Top Down situation it appears that Boris believes in ensuring those that profit from illegal trafficking continue to do so. He could have ordered the stopping ages ago. (Sarcastic, very sarcastic but of the moment) maybe just maybe they will offer him a free holiday and receive in return a peerage.
Look at all the accepted and permitted assumptions coming out of Government and being permitted by the HoC shows what a sorry state the UK establishment is in.
Its not so much what you do it is what yo are seen to do. The BBC tax!, the HoL, the Quangos, COP26 all hypocritical establishments empires that have zero value to the Country and consume from the taxpayer
November 9, 2021
@James Strong; “It’s easy: just write and pass a law that overrides other laws ../ignorant rant/..”
Well unless you propose the UK to become akin to North Korea, simply ignoring what international UN laws say….so no, it is not “easy”.
Nor would any such laws stop illegal immigration anyway, if anything it would likely cause it to increase, shutting and bolting the front door whilst still leaving the back door wide open! The real solution would have been to remain in the EU and fully join the Schengen area, yes many people would then come but many would also leave when they discover the pavements of London are not paved with gold, that our social welfare is not the best in the EU, not get stuck here -often in the world of the criminal underworld/economy.
Well said, but the problem of having an entrenched, empowered elite with different world views and priorities from the majority of citizens could be tackled by a determined, populist government.
Unfortunately our government is no such thing. Worse by far, the alternatives we could currently vote for (were there to be an election) are no better. They all come from the same comfortable, entitled, we-know-best mindset.
We live in a democratic dictatorship run by a managerial elite. Until a viable political alternative is available it will just get worse, with the gulf between leaders and led getting ever wider (eg. COP 26, migration, HS2 etc etc) and their need for ever more authoritarian rule over a restless population.
Or,in short,representative democracy is not democracy.It is a fig leaf for oligarchy.
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
Exactly as you say – The Brexit vote was above all a vote to take back control from an unaccountable international body. People were fed up with rules and taxes that we had little influence over, that were then imposed against our wishes and enforced through a foreign political court.
Can we also have a vote on mad “net zero” agenda and take back control from the unaccountable and bonkers “Committee for Climate Change” headed up by Lord Debden/Gummer with all his duly declared vested interests and the totally unaccountable Carrie please.
L/L +100 to your last paragraph in particular.
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
Yes , I agree with you , with the BBC reporting that half of Afghanistan is decamping to Europe, and no doubt to our shores, civil war in Ethiopia , as well as Sudan and many other places , Poland’s borders getting invaded at this very moment , and as it is all going to end up here what is the Government’s plan ? Right now they have erected a sign for the world to see that anybody who gets here gets to stay permanently . They would rather see our country collapse under the weight of humanity coming here than admit the Refugee Convention is unworkable . This is a case with many agreements with international bodies like the UN, our Government becomes an arm of world government and no longer looks after our interests, their eagerness to sign us up to a whole raft of green obligations is going to add to our problems.
Thank you for this Mr Redwood.
We’re not being conspiracy theorists then, when we read that global elites want a global government!
How to stop these politicians and senior civil servants from doing their own thing? That’s the difficulty. Do we even know who they are?
And currently this green crap agenda is like the pied piper leading everyone, not just the children! It’s all quite evil what’s going on.
+100
Yes indeed.
My feelings too!
Honestly JR you’ve fair lit up me day!
It is so much better to be told the truth for once!
Steerpike in the Spectator points out that Stephen Lovegrove , who was previously the top civil servant in the Ministry of Defence, but promoted to national security adviser in Downing Street stated that supporting BLM is not political. Defunding the police, no borders, basic Marxist agenda is not political. Where do they find these people , and what the heck is Downing street thinking of having a security advisor who doesn’t believe in borders?
Spot On Sharon
No Government should be allowed to sign an international treaty without the agreement of the British people.
November 9, 2021
Proposals to sign international treaties should be included in party manifesto
November 9, 2021
JR:”Some in the global Establishment prefer to deal with politicians that they call grown ups, which means politicians who will ignore the public will or mislead the public over what is actually going on and who is in charge.”
Quite. We have seen this is sharp relief for the last two years with the removal of liberty and freedom from people in response to a virus and now they extend it to “climate change”. People who have protested against this have been labelled ‘conspiracy theorists’ in the normal response to denigrate those opposing the tyranny of the ‘world establishment’. Sadly, those politicians who do wish to represent their constituents and not the world establishment have been too quiet and willing to acquiesce to this antidemocratic coup.
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
Illegal economic migrants are criminal invaders and should be treated accordingly.
November 9, 2021
Remember Our Dear Leader and his lady’s Warm Welcome!!
How interesting, BNF Resources, the company involved with the US Exelon Generation and Rolls Royce to develop SMRs in the UK, has been around since … 21 June 2021. I hope it will be more resilient than some of the 400+ Covid test companies, or some of the 45 utility companies that had sprung up when the ‘market’ had been favourable (aka, when there is some quick money to be made for minimum efforts).
But I am sure the BEIS Secretary will have checked that everything is in order.
That is both interesting and predictable @hef
November 9, 2021
It’s a consortium set up to address a specific project, this is not unusual so what is your point?
November 9, 2021
dixie, my point is that a component of this consortium has no track of any past activity, no financial accounts, and only lists a Chief Executive and a Manager (suite.endole.co.uk). And of these two people one does not appear anywhere in companysearches and the other has only been appearing as director from 13 various capital-related companies from 2013. I understand they (BNF) might put £120m on the project, to be increased to £195m by Exelon, the UK state is supposed to hand over at least £210m to help start the project over the coming three years.
Rolls Royce is very well known in the UK, Exelon Generation is a big US corporation that has been involved in energy for years. Is it not worth looking at what/who the third partner is?
One never knows, one might want to invest in the project?
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
The reason I wanted to get out from under the yoke of EU regulations for many years prior to 2016 was that the UK implemented said rules to the letter while other countries within the EU flouted them to their own advantage. Thus rules which already disadvantaged us become ever more burdensome.
Our establishment will similarly use agreements from Cop26 and 2018 Global Compact for Migration will be to hamstring our services, industries and to make our population poorer.
It is not the international treaties that our the problem it is the implementation to our disadvantage, every single time. Who would have signed up to and implemented the Norther Ireland Protocol other than the UK.
Very true. I spent years battling against awful policies introduced by UK authorities “gold plating” various EU/international environmental regulations. I only had to look across the Channel to see that French communities had no such problems emanating from those regulations: their bureaucrats were pragmatic, while ours were deluded.
November 9, 2021
Yes…my oft aired topic.
Home slaughtered chickens taken straight to street markets,
Ditto homemade cheeses.
While our industries were strangled by rules and regs.
Still happening.
N S
Years and years of pro EU working against us!
Narrow Shoulders,
Exactly. Politicians in this country often use international agreements to hide behind.
Real leaders get to the heart of a problem and take the appropriate action.
NS. Yes. Can you imagine being able to build a housing estate in the UK with no supply of drinking water? That’s what the Spanish get away with even when reported to the authorities in the EU. It took 9 years to get anything changed.
November 9, 2021
Why not? Housing estates are springing up with inadequate sewage systems.
Dave. But not water not fit to drink. You are on a different tangent. We have sewerage systems in many villages here that are working at double their capacity and the villages stink in the summer but they have drinkable water.
November 9, 2021
You would have thought that Boris would see that judges were now the enemies of government, after his run-in with the Supreme Court which tore up the constitution in order to limit his freedom to act. You’d have thought that he would have given the Lord Chancellor the power to sack judges who over-reach themselves and who engage in judicial activism. But no. Boris the gutless jelly has done NOTHING to control the judiciary and make them obey the wishes of the British people.
November 9, 2021
Good article yesterday highlighting the failure of this government to get rid of/reduce the influence of Blairite left facing Quangos etc.
Johnson has demonstrated his huff and puff political cowardice on numerous occasions so good blog but zero surprise.
If only you had omitted ‘international agreements must be signed by those who produce most co2 as well as by us’ which contradicts the thrust of the rest of your piece. It implies that if China and India were to sign up to some international agreement you would go along with it – despite the fact that they are currently exercising their own right to self determination and the lack of truly scientific proof about the effects of man made co2.
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
I heard a few days ago that the Border Force was refusing to impliment instructions to protect our sea border from illegals crossing the Channel. If that is the case matters are more serious than bodies trying to get government sign up to matters which contradict democratic wishes.
Clearly our soverignty is subject to treachery but nothing seems to be done to counteract it leading me to believe even more firmly that ‘Boris’ has no wish to protect us, has no courage or belief to protect us and is thus part of the undermining plan with his unelected globalist friends.
Glad to see it carry on.
The clearest sign that this is the worst government in living memory.
Sir John – This comes back to an often repeated gripe of mine. In a Democracy all the rules, regulations and laws are created, amended and repealed by the representatives of the people in their own territory.
Anything else and you don’t have a Democracy. Anything else nullifies the point of an MP, the HoC etc.
Those that think differently are not ‘Elites’ but enemies of the State, therefore the people.
There is NO such thing as International Law just agreements that can change if they disadvantage one party over another – or in other words when Elites think their own image of World Government is all that matters.
“People were fed up with rules and taxes that we had little influence over, that were then imposed against our wishes”
And so it goes on even now we are out of the EU. Rising taxes from a Government which promised not to raise them to get elected. Net Zero, uncontrolled immigration, foreign aid, French still plundering our waters post Brexit. All things this lying Government impose against our wishes and against the protestations of those who elected them. We cannot remove Johnson and his disastrous policies for at least two more years. How much more damage is he and his incompetent Cabinet going to do in the meantime?
November 9, 2021
+1 JoolsB – It appears all the main parties no longer respect democracy, or promises made to the electorate in order to get elected. There should be severe penalties for obtaining votes under false pretences, but now it has started it will never end. The main parties will outcompete one another on ‘promises’ they have zero intention of honouring. Why not, when their competitors take full advantage of doing so? Some of these ‘promises’ are quite big whoppers too, like ‘we will reduce immigration’, which happens to be VERY important to the majority in this country as it affects our daily life re. availability of housing, doctors and essential services so badly, plus the pollution and the additional costs which could be better used elsewhere. You ignore that promise at your peril! Changing it mere months before the next GE will not wash when you had had YEARS to get a grip on this.
I am SO glad to hear that about the Migration Pact.
I thought that our goose had been secretly cooked.
But what about OUR Human Rights?
And in other news we read that the new head of the NHS gave nonsense covid infection figures and close to 12000 people were ‘killed’ by the NHS through catching the virus in hospital.
When is this cowardly administration going to finally call the NHS out and initiate whatever reforms are necessary?
Yay! JR goes full spectrum on the globalists…. “Some in the global Establishment prefer to deal with politicians that they call grown ups, which means politicians who will ignore the public will or mislead the public over what is actually going on and who is in charge.”
Many a true word 😉 – no mistaking the meaning. Keep it up!
zorro
This has been the whole basis of government in our 40+ years of EU membership.
November 9, 2021
I just knew that JR would eventually crack and tell us how it is!
Wonderful article.
Best Christmas present ever!! 🌸🌸
He just needs to have that interview with the men in grey for the top job
November 9, 2021
I wish I could pull a few strings!
I look forward to seeing this excellent article reproduced in the local paper, for the benefit of the wider audience who need to read it.
There are telling similarities between what is happening on the Polish Belarus border and the channel border with France. There are armed Belarus police pressing migrants to breach the border and the Polish police are battling to secure the same. In France the gendarmerie are also encouraging the migrants to sail over the channel, but there the similarity stops. Our border controls are not there, we have a reception committee instead.
If the French are not bothering ( and I understand why, why should they encourage migrants to drain their economy …. thanks Merkel), then we must deal with illegal immigrants more effectively in the UK. It cannot be by using hotels. Surely a “holiday” camp style containment area in a remote location to place ALL illegal immigrants in would be more cost effective than hotel accommodation and give the correct message …. IF you are a illegal immigrant you will not be allowed to stay. We should offer them a free trip back to their home land if they ever get fed up of camping it.
Lets not bother paying the French to do nothing, put the money into a migrant camp in Dartmoor … or preferably a remote Scottish Island.
November 9, 2021
Today Belarus, tomorrow Poland, next day Calais, day after UK
You are 100% right Sir John to warn us of this creeping agenda that is swirling under the surface and only very occasionally popping up with a seemingly bland treaty. These ”agreements”, ”announcements”, and ”ideas” coming out of Cop26 worry me, as their implication and effect on our economy and life style have not been fully examined and we could be tying our hands in the future. Christine is absolutely right that no government should sign up to any of these agreements without full scrutiny and public debate.
This has to be the underlying reason as to why we have not been able to prevent the illegal migrants crossing the channel and it appears that the EU in general and the French in particular have no intension of stopping it. The EU is under siege all along its eastern and southern borders and is doing little or nothing about it and allowing those that get into the EU to filter towards the UK. We should be grateful to Poland and Austria for trying to prevent this invasion.
I suspect that the reason that we cannot dump these illegals back on the French coast is because we are still under EU law. If we are not, then why doesn’t the Home Office publish the full reason as to why we can do nothing about this diabolical situation.
Sorry George, but I do not accept that. Other countries have managed to repel illegal immigration so why not the UK? Do you know of any other country that provides such costly benefits to illegal immigrants or so-called asylum seekers? What government, other than the UK, would spend more on illegal criminal invaders than their own citizens? It’s a real kick in the teeth for the homeless and needy already living in the UK.
We are once again a sovereign independent nation that can make it’s own laws without regard to EU or any other approval, and a government with a massive majority, so why hasn’t it been dealt with, AS PROMISED?
November 9, 2021
It’s all wrapped up in SOLAS saving lives at sea which we had a good hand in inventing
. Then there are the UN conventions for asylum seekers which we voted for not to mention refugees.. the whole thing is vouched for
I increasingly doubt that Boris Johnson wants to sort out the Northern Ireland problem.
Lord Frost, maybe he does want to get it properly sorted out, but Boris Johnson was content to sacrifice Northern Ireland as part of the price for his “fantastic” “Canada style” free trade deal with the EU and I don’t see why he should change his attitude on that.
It drags on and on; it took six months to get to the Command Paper envisaging that the UK could provide an alternative mechanism to protect the EU Single Market by legislating to control the goods exported across the land border, and the government has not even published drafts of such legislation, or provisionally designated sites for customs checks away from the land border as Boris Johnson briefly proposed in the autumn of 2019; apparently nothing can be done while COP26 is running; then there will be more slow motion discussions, and I can easily imagine that for the sake of his pathetic trade deal Boris Johnson will cave in and we will have another Special Christmas Address from the Prime Minister similar to the pack of lies he gave us on Christmas Eve last year:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/04/14/my-contribution-to-the-finance-no-2-bill-debate-13-april-2021/#comment-1222413
“According to Boris Johnson we have got a trade deal worth £660 billion a year, or 30% of GDP … “
Browsing around in case the government had sneaked out some draft legislation I came across:
https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/ld5801/ldselect/ldsecleg/138/13804.htm
“Instruments drawn to the special attention of the House”
“Draft Common Rules for Exports (EU Exit) Regulations 2020”
“Date laid: 21 September 2020”
“The purpose of these draft Regulations is to ensure that retained EU law on common rules for exports can operate effectively in Great Britain after the end of the Implementation Period (IP) …”
“… this will enable the Commission to impose export restrictions in Northern Ireland … ”
So the kind of legislation envisaged in the Command Paper would not be entirely unprecedented.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Apparently, Belarus is deliberately pushing thousands of migrants across its borders with Poland and Lithuania in order to destabilise the region. Poland has responded by sealing its border with Belarus. Lithuania has warned that dozens of migrants who had irregularly crossed its eastern border in the past months belonged to terrorist groups. NATO is ready to respond to calls for help.
Well, perhaps NATO can help the UK out! France has been deliberately ‘pushing’ thousands of its unwanted migrants across the Channel for years.
Good morning Sir John
As always you appear to have a voice of reason standing out in what to everyone outside is a murky corrupt interpretation of democracy. However, the forces of the establishment would fight you and your like minded colleagues at every step in wishing change. The conspiratory theory of ‘The Great Reset’ is being played out and confirmed daily. There is no such thing as Democracy if the first abiding rule of Government by the People for the People is not at the forefront.
Yes International Agreements are some times required to coordinate International efforts these should be restricted to activities outside of your own Democratic territories but still subject to the democratic will of the people. As you say ‘International Agreements’ are subject to independent arbitration where there are disputes, and are best where there is a provision to allow a country to leave should circumstances alter. I would suggest only valid when a Democratically Elected Government has the right to leave.
A free sovereign democracy, with the people via their representatives being the only arbiter to create amend repel rules, regulations and laws that pertain to the people of a country within that country. As flawed as it sometimes is, is still the safest from of Government. Its also means that in accepting that direction within we are better placed to reflect and understand the voices of other like minded peoples.
Our system gives the impression and shouts out that it is corrupt at every level- as such the views of Government are not the views of the people. Like wise the EU Commission cannot ever be said to be the views of the European people.
While France is acting like Belarus throwing illegal immigrants at us
We aren’t acting like Poland protecting and securing our border
This elite government isn’t acting for the interests of the UK voters
It is well overdue that we reconsidered all the treaties that were signed up to by the likes of May, and especially those UN ones that tie our hands over immigration. Many should be scrapped, for they impinge on our national sovereignty and put immigrants over nationals.
I see any UN treaties as harmful to our survival – We must insist that before Boris or anyone else signs away our rights, that we have a national referendum on it.
….and we should look at how we can retrieve rights already given away for no gain to us.
We hear that Judges decree that illegal immigrants are entitled to a smart-phone and hotel accommodation rather then pen & paper and an army camp barracks
Maybe with a 80 seat majority you could stop these loopholes with new laws…in fact SirJ its your government and party that’s setting the conditions for mass influx of illegal immigrants with signed treaties and international agreement that have stopped us sending them (any) back
You’re quick enough with a 80 seat majority to ‘ban the car’ but not protect our borders
November 9, 2021
“We hear that Judges decree that illegal immigrants are entitled to a smart-phone and hotel accommodation rather then pen & paper and an army camp barracks” — This is precisely why I have argued that the Lord Chancellor should be given the power to SACK such extreme left-wing nutters masquerading as judges. The notion that before the invention of smartphones there were no human rights, or that barracks are fine for patriotic young men fighting for this country, but are unacceptable for foreign criminal invaders, is so absurd and idiotic that these judges can no longer be trusted and must be removed. But what has Boris Johnson done to address this problem? NOTHING, as usual …
November 9, 2021
Glen +100
There was an excellent interview on Spiked-online on 28th October, between Bjorn Lomborg and Brendan O’Neill for anyone who wants to know more about the so called climate emergency and how governments are taking the wrong approach. Well worth a listen to and not something you will hear about in the MSM.
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
From todays MsM everyone is hovering around the question of ‘Sleeze’ and ‘Corruption’ They all miss the point in there interpretations. MP’s should have outside work and interests, how else do they get to understand the real world and the people they represent. Being an MP isn’t so much a job but a calling – the wish to serve. An MP that sees being an MP as their life log career in politics is for the most part a danger to society and the worst kind of representative of the people.
The real point is transparency. Some one recently in part flippantly suggested that those MPs with outside sponsorship deals should at all times wear a badge highlighting the fact. An entry in a members interest log is now not visible enough. We have to get real an MP receiving money from a lobby group is no different than an MP sponsored by a Union.
Although I have to admit both Unions and the UK version of lobby groups in the political sense is now out of hand and the corrupting of democracy. There is payment from a productive activity and then there is payment by those chasing to influence.
Excellent comment today Sir John.
Sadly, it merely confirms what many have known for years. That we do not live in a democracy, but an autocracy more to the liking of Sir Humphrey and this will not change under the present system. Sadly, there is not a single party in Parliament willing to change.
All the current Parties are happy with the status quo, in spite of not representing the views of the people of this country. In fact, I would accuse them of colluding with the internationalists. In so doing they are bringing our country down, irrevocably I fear.
Johnson, who over the past 18 months has morphed from a supposedly libertarian-Conservative into an authoritarian, green obsessed lefty, is busily signing us up to all kinds of international commitments “to tackle climate change” which will cost us an absolute fortune, achieve nothing and with no mandate from the electorate. He has forgotten, or is ignoring the fact that he was elected to serve the British people, not the Globalists.
The problem with illegal migration is entirely one of our left-wing politicians’/Establishment’s making.
1. The Human Rights Act, which only ever workS in the interests of criminals, including illegal migrants
2. The failure/refusal to control our borders. The failure/refusal to deport
3. The failure/refusal to set up an off-shore processing centre
4. The far-too-generous “welcome” illegal migrants are given with 3/4* hotel accommodation followed by “free” housing, “free” food, dentistry, healthcare, education etc and £35 a week pocket money
We do not have an obligation to these young, primarily male, economic migrants and we all know what must be done. Our Establishment/Political class REFUSE to do it ….. safe in the knowledge that under the stitched-up Party and FPTP electoral system, there is virtually nothing we can do about it.
I hope there will eventually be a backlash so huge that at least one of the governing cartel is utterly and permanently destroyed.
Johnson needs to be very careful that it isn’t the CON Party.
Agreed, Sir John. This government could actually do something useful if it abolished several of the (Labour Party originated) laws that Wokes use to enslave us in their Marxist Dystopia. That would be freedom as well.
November 9, 2021
There is a good article by Sherelle Jacobs about this in The Daily Telegraph today. One of the reasons I voted Conservative at the last election, was that I thought Boris Johnson might be capable of breaking this mould, but what a disappointment he has been.
November 9, 2021
The Times.
China and Saudi Arabia are blocking progress towards a deal at Cop26 by refusing to accept that they must be fully transparent about their greenhouse gas emissions. Senior negotiators at the climate change conference in Glasgow said that both countries had objected to proposed reporting requirements aimed at resolving concerns that some nations conceal the extent of their emissions. The dispute is delaying progress on other ingredients of a deal, including rules on establishing a global market for carbon offsetting.
surprise surprise !
Its not that China and Saudi Arabia are worried about transparent reporting, they’re just not interested or bothered by such things….thats western bureaucracy
November 9, 2021
western idiocy?
Don’t worry – there are few countries around now who would willingly sign up to an international agreement with us – an Englishman’s word etc? doesn’t really count for much these days
November 9, 2021
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/uk-trade-agreements-with-non-eu-countries#trade-agreements-in-effect
Nearly eighty UK trade treaties, starting with Albania and running through to Vietnam.
They won’t add much to our GDP, but then EU membership only had a marginal economic impact.
November 9, 2021
Am sure evenhanded is talking about real trade agreements like with the US or even NZ or OZ.. trade agreements where we would have to build suitable ships and put in place ports and trading stations like the old days
November 9, 2021
These are real trade agreements, just as much as a real trade agreement with the US which would also be of little value to the UK economy:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/03/12/continuity-in-us-policy/#comment-1215624
“A trade agreement with the US could increase UK GDP in the long run by around 0.07% (within a range of between 0.02% and 0.15%) or 0.16% (between 0.05% and 0.36%) under scenario 1 and scenario 2 respectively. This is equivalent to an increase of £1.6 billion or £3.4 billion compared to its 2018 level.”
The majority of British People are busy people who have jobs and families that take up most of their time. They have a rounded life experience and are open minded as a result.
There is a smaller set of people who substitute life experience with “formal education” and media consumption. They are fixated on minorities, socialist /Marxist ideologies and on a “borderless world”.
They are snobs. They are generally ignorant and narrow minded and lack proper education of life. They have time on their hands and use it to get themselves into positions of power, most of them unelected.
People who “know they are right” and ignore democracy are fascists. We defeated them in 1945. We need a new democratic movement to do the job again.
November 9, 2021
When you say ” we defeated them” you mean of course alongside the Americans, Canadians, Australians, NZanders’s and the rest. We certainly did not do it by ourselves.
November 9, 2021
Say again. And your problem is?
Off topic. I have no problems with MP’s do seconds jobs as long as they are not drawing their salary when they should be doing the the MP’s job . The MP’s role need overhauling , they need to have their hours fixed lets say 09:00 to 17:00 Hrs. If MP’s want a second job then great do it after your primary job.
For too long too many MP’s have thought that an MP’s job is part time employment , well it not part time wages . We all remember Malcom Rifkin caught on camera saying that he considered his MP’s job as part time and that he spent a lot of his time writing and reading books and doing lots of walking.
For far too long MP’s have had it cushy at the expense of the tax payer whilst they have gold plated pensions us the tax payer have to make do with pensions which have been tweaked and pulled to our detriment, many of these tweaks have been voted through by MP’s who’s decisions have no effect on themselves, its simply immoral .
The times now for changing and MP’s with the moral back bone should be pushing to have changes made and to modernise their MP’s role.
Reply For me the MP role is seven days a week providing a service. More than the standard 37.5 hour full working week! Finished after 10 pm last night in the Commons.
November 9, 2021
If the constituency doesn’t like the way its MP behaves, it can vote him/her out at the next election. We don’t need any more rules.
November 9, 2021
It would be useful if candidate MPs, at a general election, listed all their secondary jobs/income on their election posters….so we know what we’re getting in advance
November 9, 2021
Let’s get one thing very clear: There is NO SUCH THING as “international law”. There are international *agreements*, which are expressed as treaties. But these are NOT “laws”. There is a very important difference: laws are binding, but agreements/treaties are NOT. An international law would have to be passed by a supranational body with law-making powers and authority. There is NO international government, and thus there is no international law. There is *one exception* to this: the EU. The EU does indeed have a supranational law-making body (the council of ministers), as well as a parliament, a set of laws and a court. That is precisely why we had to leave it!!
Now we are out of the EU there is no higher power that can impose laws on us, or enforce them. We are now a sovereign country and while we may make agreements, and call them treaties, they are NOT BINDING and we can resile from them at any time we wish. There is no body in the world with the authority to tell parliament what to do. Parliament – acting through the government – can make international agreements and can amend or cancel them, any time it wants. I sometimes wonder just how stupid our ministers are, when I hear them talk of ‘international law’ – they are imposing handcuffs on themselves which do not really exist. Why are they such fools? Like when the government said the Internal Market Bill ‘broke international law in a limited and specific way’. It did no such thing, because there is NO international law!!! The government created hostility to its own policy by saying this. What a bunch of cretins! They should have said the Internal Market BIll was merely revising the previously agreed policy in a small way to better suit British interests. It would then have received unanimous support. We really are governed by idiots, I’m afraid.
I am disgusted at the yobboes who are disabling those little QR black patterned boxes by adding black lines with a marker pen. Do they not have a care for the safety of the masses !
November 9, 2021
What a great idea!
David. Yes. Agree. Just got back from Wales with their draconian Covid rules. Tiresome.
November 9, 2021
I can only read the headline to this article in the Farmers Guardian:
https://www.fginsight.com/news/northern-ireland-row-risks-putting-calamitous-no-deal-brexit-scenario-back-on-table-123783
“Northern Ireland row risks putting ‘calamitous’ no-deal Brexit scenario back on table”
but I wish:
a) That people had talked about leaving the EU without any new special or preferential trade treaty, simply defaulting to the existing WTO treaties, rather than leaving the EU without any deal at all on anything at all, thus more or less inviting Remoaners to whip up fears about a “cliff edge” and use words like “calamitous”.
b) That people would now look at what the EU itself says about the low overall value to the UK of the trade treaty it gave to Boris Johnson in exchange for its continuing economic control in Northern Ireland:
From page 21 here:
https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/economy-finance/ip144_en_1.pdf
“For the EU on average, the exit of the UK from the European Union on FTA terms is estimated to generate an output loss of around ½ % of GDP by the end of 2022, and some 2 ¼ % point for the UK. Compared to the ‘WTO assumption’ that was modelled in the Autumn forecast, the EU-UK FTA reduces this negative impact for the EU on average by about 1/3 and for the UK by about 1/4.”
So the benefit to the UK of the FTA would be 2.25% of GDP divided by 3 = 0.75% of GDP.
The “WTO assumption” is a 3% reduction of UK GDP, against a 2.25% reduction with the FTA. Similarly, the reduction of GDP for the EU would have been 0.75% with the “WTO assumption” against a reduction in GDP of 0.5% with the FTA.
What is unclear in these estimates is the size of the substitution affect. Say, UK made cars substituting for imports from the EU and vis-versa. EU made cars substituting for UK made cars that will no longer be imported into the EU.
There are number crunchers who tell me the above numbers are optimistic b******s. The UK, is now a “third country” in EU terms, outside of the EU club with a large outstanding bar bill; and, being treated exactly the same as the hundred plus other third countries that the EU has economic / trade connections with.
If the EU changes its rules for the UK, it is compelled to do the same for all the other countries; by its own rules and WTO rules. I don’t see that happening. Also, if the EU institutions decide collectively to dump the Trade and Cooperation Agreement part of the Withdrawal Agreement, Brexit leave voters will quickly discover to their horror; exactly what “leaving on WTO terms” painfully means.
November 9, 2021
Well, I think the EU may well be overestimating the loss of GDP for the UK because “Whereas the FTA sets tariffs and quotas on goods at zero, there is a significant increase in NTBs for both goods and services”, and that increase in NTBs, Non Tariff Barriers, is the cause of the estimated 2.25% loss for the UK even with the FTA, and that fits in with a 2013 report from Michel Barnier which valued the reduction of NTBs through the Single Market at 2.13% of GDP averaged across the EU member states, but then a German study said that the benefit was not evenly spread and the UK gained only half of the average:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/05/23/some-questions-for-the-bbc/#comment-1231050
However that is not the immediate point, which is that according to the EU the FTA is only worth 0.75% of GDP to the UK. Others value it even lower, or even as zero, while as part of his vile Project Fear in April 2016 George Osborne valued such a trade deal at 1.3% of GDP:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/517415/treasury_analysis_economic_impact_of_eu_membership_web.pdf
From the table on page 7, a “negotiated bilateral settlement” would be worth 7.5 – 6.2 = 1.3% of GDP.
“If the EU changes its rules for the UK, it is compelled to do the same for all the other countries; by its own rules and WTO rules.”
That depends what kind of rules are involved. If it is the intensity of customs checks on goods entering the EU then Article 7 of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement:
https://docs.wto.org/dol2fe/Pages/SS/directdoc.aspx?filename=q:/WT/L/940.pdf&Open=True
lays down that there should not be “arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination, or a disguised restriction on international trade”, the level of checks should be based on the assessed risk of the goods and:
“4.4 Each Member shall base risk management on an assessment of risk through appropriate selectivity criteria. Such selectivity criteria may include, inter alia, the Harmonized System code, nature and description of the goods, country of origin, country from which the goods were shipped, value of the goods, compliance record of traders, and type of means of transport.”
So there would be no justification for French customs officers to suddenly start holding up incoming UK goods at the ports as “retaliation” for the UK invoking Article 16 in Northern Ireland.
November 9, 2021
Completely agree with your (A) wish
Denis- the EU has other fish to fry besides UK they are not going to waste any more time, so at this stage we know from Lord Frost that johnson has already made his decision- and the EU side know as well- they are both only spinning it out until after the COP. So when article 16 is eventually invoked it will be seen by them as an act of bad faith.. a treachery, in fact a slap in the face after five years of negotiations.. and the fallout from it will be felt by British traders working under WTO tules everywhere but especially in the European seaports and airports for years to come, in fact everywhere they go the average Brit will feel the effects. It’ll be so bad that Tariffs won’t be even a consideration.
November 9, 2021
Recent events in NI, where two buses have been burnt out, are a direct consequence of the EU’s failure to react properly to the effects of the Protocol on trade and the integrity of the United Kingdom.
I do not condone the actions by paramilitaries, but they are simply responding to the failure of Brussels to even acknowledge that their extreme interpretation of the Protocol has changed trade sufficiently that the conditions for the UK invoking Article 16 have been met.
It’s very clear that Brussel’s main interest is to prise NI away from the United Kingdom. In that, they have been making some progress but they will not succeed.
If Article 16 is invoked, the EU responds. Everyone loses.
“The Brexit vote was above all a vote to take back control from an unaccountable international body”
Indeed it was but Boris is intent on signing us up to even worse by his absolute subservience to the policies of the UN and other globalists who seek absolute control to their own selfish advantage.
We need rid of him and his replacement with a PM loyal to our own people. Of course he is not the only guilty party.
Reply to reply
It can still be seven days a week if you want and get paid overtime, but it needs to be modernised as well as monitored and what would be wrong with that?
Dear Sir John,
“People were fed up with rules and taxes that we had little influence over, that were then imposed against our wishes and enforced through a foreign political court.”
Equally, we’re fed up with our own Government doing the same in pursuance of the green agenda and committing us to climate targets that are at best aspirational and not in the least economically viable unless one is in the renewables industry which benefits directly from subsidies and constraints payments while having little or no impact on the climate.
Not believing in this climate madness is made worse by knowing that China and India don’t believe it either.
The people are slowly waking up but some still refer to main stream media narrative, articles and comments. Unfotunately the real conspiracy theorists believe their government cares about them, the media would never mislead or lie to them and the pharmaceutical industry that makes billions from sickness wants to cure you.
Nothing can stop what is coming,Nothing.
Sir John,
In recent decades we’ve been seeing moves that appear to be designed to substitute nations’ own laws (and the associated freedoms of their respective people), with legislation from a ‘Global Government’ – a New World Order if you will? One of the bigger weapons in the arsenal is that of Anthropomorphic Climate Change….. “get people to subscribe to that and we’re onto a winner chaps”.
We have seen that directly in regard to the EU. In the run-up to the Brexit referendum, during it, and post Article-50 EVERYTHING the EU had done was aimed at preventing the UK from leaving, and then when it was clear that we would do so, everything the EU is still doing, and will do in the future is aimed at preventing us from prospering outside.
The NWO will have viewed the UK withdrawing from a wider ‘union’ with the EU as a backward step, but more importantly because of our prominence on the world stage, that could have started a domino effect and prompted others to follow our example if we were seen to make a huge success of going it alone. And we can’t have that, can we?
‘The UK needs to ensure that all the actions we take to cut carbon dioxide output cut the global output at the same time.’
A very good article, Sir John, but a reminder that CO2 is not a problem. The scientific case for man-made CO2 (total man-made CO2 makes up just 000.12% of the atmosphere) being catastrophic, or causing runaway unstoppable warming, has not been made.
News not on mainstream news media – Pieces from a giant offshore wind turbine are believed to have washed up on the Merseyside coast after an operation in the Irish Sea went disastrously wrong. The objects have been reported on beaches in the New Brighton and Hightown/Southport areas, following the accident last month.
The three turbine blades, weighing 126 tonnes fell into the sea during a botched maintenance operation at the Ormonde offshore wind farm (Vattenfall UK), six miles off the Barrow-in-Furness coast in October.
November 9, 2021
Glen. It’s a shame they don’t all end up like that.
I always find it interesting to read the comments here in order to understand the mood of the UK leavers. One thing, however, is puzzling me. You left the EU successfully, you are carefully burning the bridges in order to prevent a rejoin in the near future, you have a conservative majority. But it seems that you are not really happy. When I read here, I find that the commentators state that the current UK government is fascist, marxist, a dictatorship, part of the new world order (just a selection from today’s commentaries), some long for a strong man like in Poland or Hungary, some would like someone like Nigel Farage. Are you sure that there is any course of events short of a revolution which would you make feel less angry?
Grumpy German. Yes, we’d love you lot to stay out of our politics and keep your comments to yourself. Some of us want to be a sovereign nation and not have others poking their noses in.
November 9, 2021
Fedsouttherner,
Grow up and think out of the island box
Grow up yourself billy
Write something useful.
Thank you for your answer Fedup Southerner ! I did not realize that asking a question is interfering with your sovereignty, but I will follow your advice. All the best, GG.
Grumpy German – “ No ifs, no buts, no maybes – leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom, taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system, delivering on the democratic mandate of the people.” Boris Johnson on his re-election with a massive mandate and majority.
GG – – I will feel a lot less angry when the long awaited EU meltdown happens.
-well, you did ask!
The UN needs to urgently redefine the term ‘refugee’
What I am talking about….THIS GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO REDEFINE THE TERM ”’REFUGEE”’
Meanwhile, this is coming………..https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/news/2021/november/statement-on-central-bank-digital-currency-next-steps
We are being assailed on all fronts.
Is that something else not in the manifesto…..King Boris doing whatever he likes
Fedsouttherner,
Grow up and think out of the island box
Stop repeating yourself billy
Very poor.
“Some in the global Establishment prefer to deal with politicians that they call grown ups, which means politicians who will ignore the public will or mislead the public over what is actually going on and who is in charge.”
Mrs. Merkel is considered a “grown-up” politician by our fifth column and she set out their immigration policy at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin 21/11/2018 by saying:
“Sovereign nation states must not listen to the will of their citizens when it comes to questions of immigration, borders, or even sovereignty.”
It may be the case that the 2018 Global Compact for Migration, signed by Mrs. May without either the country’s or Parliament’s consent, is not legally binding because there is as yet no World court, but its signing is designed to aid the fifth column in our judiciary and elsewhere to fight deportations and to give the billions of potential migrants around the World the idea that we are open for them to come when they wish.
Who can blame these migrants for coming to the UK when in addition to the signing of this UN Compact for Migration, our Government continues to encourage them with accommodation in 4 star hotels, full health and dental care, £40/week pocket money and the freedom to roam our streets. Some even get free sight-seeing trips around Anfield Stadium.
But although these people are economic migrants many, far too may, are not cultural migrants and donning my tin foil hat I really do wonder what sort of country our elites wish us to become as a result this type of continuous large scale immigration.
‘’Build Back Elite’’…’’Treaties are good, Treaties are right, Treaties work’’
Its been a couple of months surely its time for another strapline slogan….maybe associated with cleaning up sleaze