Carbon pricing, carbon offsets and green wash

As we near a final text from COP 26 it appears the main producers of CO2 in the world are wedded to their fossil fuel economies and most plan to produce more CO2 over the next few years. China is planning more coal power stations, Germany is keen to keep hers at least for this decade, India thinks she needs to burn more fossil fuels to grow her way to better prosperity. There will be no new Treaty out of Glasgow. The idea was to flesh out the Paris Agreement with detailed national plans and targets, and to move towards more global enforcement of action through sharing information and applying moral pressure to countries that are falling short. There was never any plan to have an EU like structure with enforcement in court and with sanctions against non compliance.
Meanwhile the rich and powerful of the world turn to carbon offsets to allow themselves to enjoy private jets, air conditioned hotels, grand meat meals and the rest. Faced with charges of hypocrisy when they lecture the rest of us on stopping travel by passenger jet or diesel car, and criticising our reliance on gas boilers and meat from the supermarket, they tell us they have offset their more extravagant carbon based lives by buying pardons. They identify an investment in trees or windfarms or solar panels somewhere and claim that part investment as an offset for their carbon generation. The offset market can grow massively, as there is a plentiful supply of potential projects that some agency will rate as suitable as an offset.
The EU has also established a system of carbon permits. If a company wishes to burn fossil fuels to make steel or cement, it needs to buy or be granted carbon permits to allow it to burn the necessary fossil fuels in the process. There is much discussion about what the price of the carbon permits should be. The market in them has recently driven the price up to Euros 60 a tonne of carbon. This is now a substantial added cost on industrial activities that require a substantial fossil fuel input.
I would be interested in your reactions to this activity. There is a need to avoid scams and greenwashing. There has to be an understanding that this will make things dearer as the cost of carbon taxation enters the industrial calculations.
I was talking to a London taxi driver yesterday about the new electric cabs. He pointed out that they also contain a 1.5 l petrol engine which can be turned on to keep the battery charged. Apparently to get the range for a day’s work the petrol engines are much used. Such developments need to be taken fully into account when trying to work out how to decarbonise transport.
It was once a standard joke that, if governments could tax the air we breath, they would !
Leaving aside the hypocracy of the COPOUT26 Jamberee, I see our PM has give £240 million of our money away, while at the same time putting up NIC, Corporation Tax and numerous other taxes. Let us hope that this winter is not particually cold as I am sure they will say there is little money left to keep the elderly warm with extra State Pension payments.
There’s 3 by elections for Joe public to show their displeasure.
Flop26 is a showcase of bovine manure and hypocrisy.
Life chugs on as normal, everyone realises global warming is a scam to Rob the little man whilst enriching the great and good.
Thank the lord it’s over.
When we discuss relative GDPs, Sir John is always keen to focus on GDP-per-capita, understandably enough.
However, when it comes to CO2 emissions he dwells entirely on national outputs, which makes China of 1.4 billion people about the largest – also equally understandable, and revealing too.
However, on a per capita basis it comes well down the list, with – I think – Canada about the worst, and the US and UK rather near to the top.
Coupled with the fact that historically these latter countries have already put most of the extra atmospheric CO2 where it is it is gives the Chinese and other developing countries grounds to say that what is being asked of them by some is not equitable, and they have a point.
Joe Biden’s engagement with China is therefore very welcome in this light.
Reply The world scientists concentrate on world totals so it is China which matters most
We need more CO2 not less! Plants need it and we need plants. Physics proves that doubling CO2 will result in virtually no increase in warming. Unfortunately, those who believe in global warming are impervious to facts.
This carbon demonisation is just money grabbing and virtue shaming/signalling. CO2 is not the problem, but if the various governments of the world manage to reduce CO2 it may well become a major problem. I doubt this will happen though. King Canute was far wiser than the majority of current politicians. Money should be spend preparing for climate change (which has, and will, always exist) and not wasted on the folly of mankind thinking they can change the climate at will.
We know we will run out of fossil fuels, and pollution is a big problem, but the overpopulation problem will never be tackled. Nature itself will have to deal with that problem via starvation or plague. Governments the world over want workers and consumers, and that is far more important than the planet, so all their virtue signalling over CO2 fools nobody!
The UK (under Boris) will destroy itself to ‘save the world’ and will achieve absolutely nothing in the process! We really need a referendum, but after the last experience I know the majority of UK politicians will try to ignore any result they don’t like!
Indeed the governments net zero agenda would only ever make sense if all four statement below were true:-
1. CO2 is fairly certain to cause disastrous thermal heating of the climate.
2. That the solutions pushed wind, EVs, solar, heat pumps, green hydrogen… actually worked to reduce CO2.
3. Full worldwide cooperation on the war on CO2 will be forthcoming.
4 That the vast costs of decarbonisation will do far more good than harm and there were no better ways to spend it that would be more beneficial.
It seems clear to me that not just one but probably all four statements are untrue. There is no way I can be convinced that all four are true.
Sir John – your reference to ‘buying pardons’ hits the bull’s eye.
The corruption of the belief in purchasing pardons helped to lead to the Reformation – perhaps the rampant and shameless hypocrisy of so many Green Prophets of Doom in Glasgow will do the same.
One can only hope.
The Catholic Church outlawed the sale of indulgences in 1567. Will this new Church of the War on CO2 (plant food) eventually do the same?
If one casts their minds back to the first electric PV panels and the subsidies thrown at them by government the reality was and still is, that it is only the rich to well off in society that have a spare ten grand could afford to take up the offer.
Nothing has changed much then.
Back in September the CCC was exposed by the GWPF for misleading MPs on their costings for Net Zero. No minister has verified one way or another on the conflicting figures picked up on the report. Nothing much has changed then.
How sad that so few of our elected politicians are confident and capable enough to actually research the facts to question and present them to the critical masses as provided by our host.
It all feels so sinister. So coordinated. Planned with ill intent. Societal and demographic reconstruction. Industrial reorganisation. Environment. Race. Gender. Religion. I see it all rammed down our throats 24-7. As though there is an overarching plan. It doesn’t feel organic, it feels political. Forced. Authoritarian. Unnatural. Immoral. Anti-libertarian.
I certainly don’t enjoy John’s delivery of such matters as though they are normal and reasonable. They are not reasonable, they are totalitarian in nature and it’s simply the height of hypocrisy to see politicians who have always elevated the issue of personal freedoms above all else supporting such barbarism
The State has become a threat to us all. It is unacceptable for libertarian politicians to pretend all is hunky bloody dory when in fact we are facing a future in which jackbooted thugs of the State can simply arrest us for stating our own identity, preferences and opinions
History will condemn this British political class for its embrace of authoritarianism in direct opposition to British values that have stood strong for centuries
You’d need a great deal of certain/committed support to meet this wokery head on.
Look at what happened to others who tried it. @ political wilderness.
Everything that has happened in the past few years ( or is it 1,000?) is very, very WRONG.
And can not persist.
Or maybe things are beyond help or hope?
The whole world revolves around economics and all the time the wealthy countries, societies can see a loop holle to do nothing they will use it. Grandstanding, hand wringing worthy of an Oscar but in reality nothing changes because there is no accountability. It is and always has been the poorest in society that will take the hit. The media choose to ignore the reality or present doomsday scenarios to justify the actions of the few. They do it because they can and like the people they are indirectly supporting they too are not accountable. Nothing will change until there is more than an element of accountability.
Ramping up carbon levies whilst adhering to coal for energy production makes little sense . The French are pursuing nuclear as ,hopefully ,are we.
Reducing dependence upon fossil fuels is no doubt , noble, virtuous , sensible and the right thing to do for the future of the planet but it will not happen overnight.Meanwhile we needs must utilisie fossil fuels in the transition
It therefore makes no ecological or economic sense to be importing oil, gas and coal when we have abundant supplies of these commodities on our doorstep : North Sea oil & gas; fracking in the North West of England and coking coal in Cumbria
It isn’t happening overnight. The target is for this to happen within about 30 years. This is a perfectly achievable target.
30 years ago next to nobody had computers or mobile phones. Who’d heard of the internet in 1991?
30 years before that – in 1961 – relatively few houses had central heating and hardly anyone had been on a plane.
30 years before that – in 1931 – outside toilets were still pretty much the norm, domestic electricity was pretty rare and hardly anyone had a car.
30 years before that – in 1901 – there were no planes, hardly any cars and kids still worked down the mines.
30 years before that – in 1871 – slavery has barely just ended in the US.
The world can change quickly in 30 years. It really is time for you lot to stop your incessant whinging at everything and help to change it. Do good. For once in your lives.
So other countries aren’t queuing up to make themselves poorer?
Who’d have thunk it?
Today’s post just confirms that is only our stupid government are the only ones who are totally committed to the lemming like charge to obscurity on the preachings from the pulpit of the Church of Renewables to Save the World.
Anyone with an ounce of credibility and honesty would get up and resign to what they are proposing. As it is it is totally unsustainable.
The polls are telling you what people think and I am not buying the spin that it a one issue (sleaze) situation. People agree with a generic ‘save the planet’ approach but the obvious double standards, virtue signalling and frankly lies from Ministers when it relates to technical aspects (your taxi story, costs of air pumps etc) are transparently obvious.
We see that even hydrogen technology policy, generally accepted as a vital solution, is being disrupted by civil servants who don’t believe in it/have bet their reputations on batteries. A metaphor for a wider uselessness amongst Ministers. Only another 1000 migrants yesterday, zero comment/activity in response.
It is now increasingly obvious that this and much else is being pushed by Boris and his naive No 10 kitchen cabinet unchallenged by even Ministers of State fearful for their jobs.
That fear is becoming reality not from Boris but from the polls threatening their very existence in Parliament so cracks are starting to appear in their so called unity.
Until the hot air (excuse the pun) emanating from Johnson is exposed for what it is, meaningless, hypocrisy, superficial etc nothing will change.
The public can see COP was a sham and who was its main cheerleader? Quite.
My reactions to EU carbon ‘permits’, Sir John?
I was going to say they give our wretched government politicians an opportunity to show whether we have left the EU. If they grow a backbone, they will refuse to introduce such permits in this country. Then I discovered this, from last May:
‘The government has used the established EU emissions trading scheme, which British companies were part of for almost 15 years, to set the trigger price for intervention.’ (FT)
Well, that answers my question.
You have left the EU. And you are still moaning. Tragic. But funny.
We just need a Martin Luther.
Believe it or not, it is possible to buy a personal carbon indulgence for £6.99 per month.
Convince someone of their sins and then extort money on the promise of forgiveness/absolution.
“As soon as the coin in the coffer rings, the soul from purgatory springs.” Tetzel.
I’m sorry, but a carbon permit proves what a load of hog wash this whole thing is – a massive scam! A lot of of us suspected it, Cop26 confirmed it, and this proves it without doubt!
Look after the environment, with proper husbandry of the land and rivers; keep rubbish to a minimum with responsible disposal; stop crowing on about recycling and try reusing and repairing things; don’t build on flood planes; would all make a big difference.
The sad thing is, with all this desire for global leadership weak leaders are now in charge of most of the western countries – meanwhile Russia and China see an opportunity. God help us all, because we’re going to need it! WWIII, anyone?
I knew there was “a cost” to industry of carbon pricing, but I was shocked to hear the actual figure you mentioned. No wonder the Chinese and Indians are not signing up to this type of thing, and their goods are cheaper than European ones (OK, other factors in play but even so).
My shock also demonstrates that the MSM don’t tell an important story to consumers about the real costs of all this regulation. No surprise there, but to counter that wouldn’t it be nice if there was more transparency provided elsewhere – for example a massive red warning at the top of one’s power bill that you have just paid “x” amount more than necessary because of government-imposed green taxes/subsidies. Currently you have to look at the small print to see this sort of thing – e.g. when buying a plane ticket, the info on taxes etc is way down the page.
The population at large is not being informed about all this; if it were then the irony is that we might have policies more akin to China’s regarding greenery. I’m sure there’s also a pun here about being “kept in the dark”.
I do not share the view that man made CO2 is driving catastrophic global warming. Thus the whole apparatus of carbon pricing and offsets is meaningless. The ideas that natural forces can be disregarded, that temperatures can be predicted to an accuracy of 0.1C and that mankind can control future global temperatures reflect extreme arrogance. Instead of Icarus, who flew too close to the sun, the model should be Daedalus who knew the limitations of his creations, adapted and survived.
How much pollution are we creating with our at sea taxi service?
These people only ever want to see what they want. But surely pollution no matter what its origins are is still pollution. Where is the trade off?
The taxi thing is interesting. The Second Law of Thermodynamics says that it will always be more efficient in energy terms simply to use the petrol engine to run the car rather than use it to charge the battery to run the car. So those taxis are producing excess CO2 and other emissions through burning excess petrol.
November 12, 2021
I agree that carbon permits are thoroughly deceitful. This Net Zero lunacy is set to run at least several more years and unless the reality of gradually revealed true costs brings a public backlash, it will become entrenched such that the role of UK government will simply become the management of decline. That is a pessimistic view so we need to try and stay optimistic as right is on the side of climate scepticism. Attribution and value laden computer modelling are not science. Providing the likes of Mr Redwood, Steve Baker, and Craig Mackinlay grow in number and continue with their relentless logic, then we have a chance.
According to a Congo government report 20% of the Cobalt shipped out of that country comes from illegal mines where some 40,000 children are employed in slave labour.
Put that in your knotty, green pipe, Johnson.
And smoke it.
More noxious than tobacco.
Allegedly the delegates at COP enjoyed Boris’s speech because every line ‘was a joke’ asked about some details. He supposedly replied ‘what’s details?’
I, for one, am not laughing.
While it is possible for countries to make money and avoid real action by trading carbon, targets will not be hit.
World leaders and other authoritarians using climate to dictate our lives would be better to focus on conservation and using the market to influence our behaviours. There is much supplicant appetite for their message so use the market.
The world is now becoming so full of various scams of one sort or another, that it is starting to become almost impossible to tell the difference between fact and fiction.
The growing volume of so called Spin, outright lies, white washing, green washing, half truths, greed, prejudice in all of its forms, victimhood, faux Woke rage, the blame culture et al, are just but a few of the growing manipulations used by all sorts of groups, to gain some sort of power or advantage for their own cause, be it in politics, business, religion, even sport and entertainment.
Mankind is on the road to destroy itself as we used to know it, if it does not wake up soon.
Carbon pricing is but just one of the small scams in such manipulation.