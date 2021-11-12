This site and allegations about individuals

Some of you wish to post items based on Labour’s latest campaign about the conduct of Conservative MPs. Others wish to counter post, examining cases involving Labour MPs and their conduct. This site has no wish to do this and is not equipped to investigate the truth or falsehood of the various charges being made. Both sides need to understand that both sides will have their posts binned to be consistent and fair. Writing and publishing an untrue attack on anyone could be a libel.
November 12, 2021
No, there’s not much need for that, so long as we have publications such as Private Eye, and which have a far, far wider readership than does this site.
Incidentally, the BBC’s “must see” list of publications might include the Daily Telegraph, the Sun, even the Observer at times, but never seems to include PE for some reason…
November 12, 2021
Very wise John.
Am I allowed to suggest that if I had a member of staff accused of bullying their underlings I would look for an online course for them to do (absolute minimum) in order to meet the standards expected of a manager? If the Manager is new to the role and has never been in a position of authority before I would normally put them on an NVQ supervisory management course. This should then quieten the workforce representatives down and satisfy the people that action has been taken and the situation addressed.
November 12, 2021
@a-tracy; “Am I allowed to suggest that if I had a member of staff accused of bullying their underlings I would look for an online course for them to do (absolute minimum) ../etc/..”
Thus in less than two dozen words you have demonstrated what is going so wrong with modern management, how the MSM comment on events and thus how it feeds into social media sites. If I had a employee, customer, anyone, ACCUSED of wrong doing I would want first to get to the hard FACTS, and only then pass judgment, never mind rectification or punishment.
To me, judging from your comment, that NVQ supervisory management course you speak of sounds more like a course in PR, not dispute resolution techniques…
November 12, 2021
I bothered to look around for such courses rather than pre-judge…
Course overview for a Level 3 NVQ in Occupational Work Supervision;
Confirming the Occupational Method of Work in the Workplace
Confirming Work Activities and Resources for an Occupational Work Area in the Workplace
Confirming Work Meets Quality Standards in the Workplace
Contributing to the Circulation of Construction Related Project Information in the Workplace
Co-ordinating and Confirming Dimensional Control Requirements of the Work in the Workplace
Co-ordinating and Organising Work Operations in the Workplace
Developing and Maintaining Good Occupational Working Relationships in the Workplace
Implementing and Maintaining Health, Safety and Welfare in the Workplace
Implementing Procedures to Support the Team’s Performance in the Workplace
Monitoring Progress of Work Against Schedules in the Workplace
Looks an eminently suitable introduction to managing activities in an organisation. No mention of PR but then it doesn’t automatically assume a manager had actually bullied someone, eg as opposed to merely requiring them to actually do their job ..
November 12, 2021
I was thinking of the article about a cabinet member in the Guardian today and yes perhaps I should have been clearer, that was the incident which I understand was investigated.
Thanks Dixie. I actually feel sorry for some MPs that are promoted into positions without first getting a good grounding in HR, after 38 years of hiring and managing staff and accommodating the myriad of employment contract law over that period I find that you can’t get enough information quickly but everyone needs a starting place and the NVQ level 3 Supervisory Management course I would recommend as a building block.
November 12, 2021
I’m inclined to think there are “naughty MPs” in all the Westminster parties.
Let he who is without sin, cast the first stone.
November 12, 2021
Let he who is without a second job, cast the first stone
November 12, 2021
Even if they’ve been convicted of a serious criminal offence?
November 12, 2021
Repeating a claim published (front page style) by a national daily newspaper, or BBC internet media news page, ought to be a subject of potential libel claim by the alleged miscreant. Where does drawing attention to anything become binnable?
If names are avoided, and allegations are kept as generalisations surely you would continue to consider value of posting?
November 12, 2021
Sensible, but such a shame that some MP’s find themselves in such a position.
Guess it reflects society in general.
November 12, 2021
Thank goodness!
And as you have made clear hitherto, this is a diary not a news site so readers ought not to be looking for a full array of current news items.
(I recently enjoyed making your point (which I attributed) to an interlocutor that second jobs are undertaken by some one hundred M.P.s who work as government ministers.)
Reply Yes, and that can conflict with the constituency where you have to follow the government line and cannot express your constituents disagreements
November 12, 2021
Reply to Reply: That is very interesting. Maybe I don’t want you in government after all, Sir John.
November 12, 2021
Some good news in that COP26 is finally over and all the deluded hypocrites can get get back on their private jets and go home. Let us hope we never hear any more drivel from any of these people ever again.
In my book Jeffrey Cox is exactly the sort of person who should be in parliament – even if he is a lawyer!
November 12, 2021
November 12, 2021
Sir John, Priti Patel has proved to be useless, yet she still draws her salary and expenses no doubt. See you in court. Boris has let us all down. See you in court. I have just paid £6.50 for a pint of beer on the real economy. how much would it cost for one of the parasites in the house of wind I wonder, in there many bars subsidised blah blah blah.
Do you not remember when the police used to have social clubs. You hypocrites shut them down. The police argued that they needed a place to relax whilst have their lunch. the politicians demanded they be shut down and be more visible to the public. The social clubs are no more. How many subsidised bars and restaurants are in the House of hot air.
Close your subsidised bars, restaurants, stop the expenses, no pension until you are 70 like the rest of us. Then I might take this seriously.
reply I have no idea what a pint costs in Parliament as I do not drink alcohol when at work.
November 12, 2021
Useless pensions are what you get, if you vote for a party which destroys what is often your only means of achieving and retaining decent ones – unions.
It isn’t like that in countries with less supine, know-your-place electorates.