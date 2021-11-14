Carbon counting has its limits

Yesterday I drew attention to some of the many areas where carbon counting is the main driver of U.K. policy. As a few of you point out, it does not seem to drive the one policy where some of you want it most. One of the most obvious ways to cut the UK’s carbon footprint would be to cut inward migration. Every additional person clearly adds substantially to CO 2 output as a direct result of their personal output and all the output needed to supply them with food, heating and transport. Indeed additional people are in the first years more carbon intensive as we need to build additional homes, surgeries, schools and utility capacity to accommodate them . Their very way of transport to get here is also carbon intensive.

The anger of people about the migration is increased when they hear leaders tell us the U.K. must do more to control CO2. The more people we invite in the more we need to throttle back to compensate for the extra CO 2 from an expanding population. The Home Secretary says she intend to close down the people smuggling and trafficking. So when? When will the new legislation go through? How will she make it less attractive for people to come here illegally? When will border enforcement crack these smuggling rings and arrest the boat owners and people runners?