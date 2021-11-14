Carbon counting has its limits

Yesterday I drew attention to some of the many areas where carbon counting is the main driver of U.K. policy. As a few of you point out, it does not seem to drive the one policy where some of you want it most. One of the most obvious ways to cut the UK’s carbon footprint would be to cut inward migration. Every additional person clearly adds substantially to CO 2 output as a direct result of their personal output and all the output needed to supply them with food, heating and transport. Indeed additional people are in the first years more carbon intensive as we need to build additional homes, surgeries, schools and utility capacity to accommodate them . Their very way of transport to get here is also carbon intensive.
The anger of people about the migration is increased when they hear leaders tell us the U.K. must do more to control CO2. The more people we invite in the more we need to throttle back to compensate for the extra CO 2 from an expanding population. The Home Secretary says she intend to close down the people smuggling and trafficking. So when? When will the new legislation go through? How will she make it less attractive for people to come here illegally? When will border enforcement crack these smuggling rings and arrest the boat owners and people runners?
November 14, 2021
How many years have the Conservatives promises to reduce immigration? I have lost track, as it has gone on for so long. You have an 80 seat majority and have run out of excuses. The only logical conclusion is that the party has ZERO intention of reducing immigration and constantly lies to the people in order to gain votes.
No wonder people are angry. You made the promises, you have the means, and nothing happens! You actually encourage illegal immigration by putting them in 4* hotels instead of camps. It is a massive insult to the people of the UK. When did this government last put a homeless and destitute UK person in a 4* hotel, or order them a takeaway? Did they ever treat UK citizens as well as they treat illegals? I doubt it. Now please explain why the government are doing this, if you can.
November 14, 2021
“How many years have the Conservatives promised to reduce immigration?” Indeed but also how many years have the Conservatives promises to reduce taxation and red tape? Yet they have always increased both.
How many years did the Conservatives promises to give the people referendums over EU treaties? Before finally Cast rubber Cameron was eventually forced into one by Farage & UKIP and they still tried to rig it with one sided government lies and propaganda and tried to deliver a non Brexit under the appalling Theresa May.
The Tories now 6 points behind the appalling Labour Party in the polls thanks to vast tax/NI increases, failure to deal will illegal immigration and the absurd COP26 circus of hypocrites in Glasgow and a bit of expenses and government contracts sleaze.
November 14, 2021
The enormous step-function increase in red tape is caused entirely by the Tories.
That is, by their brexit.
They are lagging in the polls because some people – not nearly enough – are finally waking up to what they are, litlle else.
If everyone did then they would never be heard of again as a political force.
November 14, 2021
From 1997 to 2007 Labour introduced 2685 new laws.
Add to that statutory instruments which introduced thousands of new rules regulations and directives.
Red tape entirely caused by the Tories say NHL
Hilarious.
November 14, 2021
Look up “step function”.
November 14, 2021
Spot on – the earth is grossly overpopulated and our land, water and air are poisoned. More people more damage. Simple!`
November 14, 2021
L/L. They deserve to be behind the polls.
November 14, 2021
I always used to dismiss that idea of the “elites” wanting to recreate the Roman Empire as a silly conspiracy theory.
Not so certain now!
And ready to vote for anyone or thing other than Tories or Labour.
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
Spot On Everhopeful…..is there a party that represents the average voting person…is there choice
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
Glen you have been told many times, vote Reform.
November 14, 2021
Will Comply
November 14, 2021
More like feudalism.
November 14, 2021
The only time Priti Patel or indeed anyone else in the Cabinet will do anything about the invasion taking place is when they want to book their favourite hotel and are told that it is fully booked with illegal immigrants.
November 14, 2021
According to a news report this morning, the former Head of the Border Force (moved out last month, with 3 colleagues, by the Home Secretary) allegedly declared that all borders are a ‘farce’. With that kind of attitude at the top of Civil Service, what do you expect? And of course, the minute Ms Patel started to get forceful, she was accused of ‘bullying’.
November 14, 2021
Borders are a farce. They are a pointless barrier to whatever it is that is crossing them – whether it’s a person, or a lorry, or a sandwich, or a sausage.
A towering achievement of the EU is to have removed borders between sovereign states – allowing goods, services, money and people to move across them freely.
The biggest failure of Brexit is that we are now stuck on Plague Island – unable to leave because of a bunch of angry pensioners who wish it was still 1950. It isn’t.
November 14, 2021
Andy, you could go to Dublin, common travel area, stay a few years, get your EU passport and go. In fact if you’re as wealthy as you claim they’d take you anyway if you weren’t going to be a drain on their benefits systems.
Take care though not all these EU Countries you admire so much are ‘plague free’.
November 14, 2021
except when Poland, Hungary etc decided it didn’t apply to them when millions were invited to invade by Merkel.
November 14, 2021
Are you in favour of borders between your house and your neighbours, Young Andy? Or are you happy that they should be allowed to freely annex your property if, for example, they decide to have a large number of children or notice that you have made your home more luxurious or better-provisioned than theirs?
November 14, 2021
Stuck on Plague Island, Andy? I know you don’t keep up with what’s going on, so here’s some information to help you:
‘Long lines formed at Heathrow Airport for the first scheduled trips to the United States since the Biden administration lifted a travel ban.’ New York Times, 8th November 2021
‘The relaxation of travel curbs before the half-term holiday unleashed pent up demand, with close to 100,000 travellers a day in October, Heathrow said.’ N Business, 11th November 2021
‘There was a particular boom in travel around the October half-term and [W.H.Smith’s] travel stores… returned to 84 per cent of pre-Covid sales for the month.’ This Is Money, 11th November 2021
This looks like a big step towards recovery of our travel industry. Considering how many people it employs, I think it’s very welcome.
November 14, 2021
This is so true – we are treating illegal immigrants, who are already complaining, better than our own people – no wonder the public is getting restless and angry. Just for the numbers that have arrived this year we will need to build a small market town with all the associated services and costs..
November 14, 2021
You are complaining. And you get significantly bigger handouts – funded by people like me – than any asylum seeker ever has or ever will.
November 14, 2021
Andy, don’t be so rude. You have no idea what situation Elizabeth Spooner is in.
You via this government don’t pay me any benefits at all, I’m not retired and I’m a contributor of much more than I take but you still offend me with your rude ageist comments all the time. If I knew how to start proceedings against you for hate offences I would.
November 14, 2021
I take it you will ensure they never reach State pension age?
November 14, 2021
So successful asylum seekers are to be banned from ever receiving the State Pension? Wow Andy, what a great idea. And we had you pegged for a Marxist.
November 14, 2021
@ Shirley M ” You made the promises, you have the means, and nothing happens!” – exactly so!
(tbh, I have promised to vote Conservative at the next election. 😉 )
November 14, 2021
Shirley M
Anger is too mild. I genuinely feel rage.
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
F57. Why?
November 14, 2021
Which reminds me of Ernest Borgine’s famous line in The Wild Bunch.
“It’s not your word that counts – it’s who you give it to.”
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
Shirley M. What a brilliant post and just what so many of us are thinking. Take back control? They couldn’t take control of a 3 year old. It is a disgrace and as GB News pointed out, the amount of men arriving will alter the whole gender balance and what’s worse is that these men come from countries where their culture treats women like dirt. It can only end in tears. For God’s sake we need an alternative party voted in because swapping Cons for Liebour is not getting the country anywhere.
November 14, 2021
Good morning.
When I first read that line I thought; He has clearly lost it. This is bonkers and makes no sense.” Then as I read on I realised what I believe our kind host is trying to do. He is using this governments (PM’s really) insane desire to decarbonise as a tool to highlight the hypocrisy and contradiction in nature of its policies, and especially with regards to both legal and illegal immigration. Alas whilst it is truly can be said to be a valiant effort, he has to realise that he is the political equivalent of, Casandra. A platform he shares with one, Nigel Farage.
What this government needs is a right bloody nose. Not to scare the PM and / or the Party Big Beasts, but to scare those in the Red Wall and elsewhere whose majorities are small enough to matter. This is where the pressure will grow, and this is where the support for our kind host is most likely to come from. Many of these illegals will be housed in the North of England. Just think about that. Those seats where the voters lent, Alexander Johnson MP their votes, to take back control and act in our nation’s best interest are the ones he is defecating on. Those MP’s might be of a mind that new PM is probably the best chance they have of holding on to their jobs. 😉
November 14, 2021
Correct. We need as PM a realist, not s fantasist.
November 14, 2021
We just need a PM that will honour their own manifesto, referendum and promises
November 14, 2021
that would be a nice change. Don’t hold your breath.
November 14, 2021
Glen. We need a PM who puts this country first for once.
November 14, 2021
who puts ”the indigenous people” of this country first for once
November 14, 2021
You wouldn’t have any problem at all with immigration if it all came from Canada, NZ, Aus and the US, would you?
So it’s nothing whatsoever to do with numbers, is it?
In turn, the CO2 issue is irrelevant then, isn’t it?
Everybody knows what it’s all about with you.
November 14, 2021
The “cry racist” backstop!
It is all about numbers and quality of life in the UK, nothing about race or religion.
November 14, 2021
+1 SJS. It’s also about fairness, and consideration towards people already living here, and their safety. Every western country that has had mass immigration has seen an increase in violence, terrorism, crime, grooming and abuse of women and girls.
November 14, 2021
Canada, NZ, Aus and the US are all fair exchange. Many people from the UK seek those countries to migrate to as well. Plus they respect the culture they come to, already having a similar outlook on democracy and women’s rights.
November 14, 2021
Thanks for supporting the point that I made.
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
NLH – I’m pretty sure we’d have a problem too if 600,000 ANZAC and US were coming here a year, especially with no money or skills and a lot of dependency.
Don’t worry. You’ve won. Your desired policy carries.
November 14, 2021
It’s not my desired policy at all, quite the reverse.
That would be for all Europeans – post-Enlightenment societies that is – to share a common home and to enjoy peace, prosperity, freedom and equality within that.
I think that allowing in people who do not share those values and who in some cases intend to defeat them has been a terrible mistake.
However, capitalism will now allow in more of the latter to the UK to make up for the shortfall of the former, to service its wants.
Well done, you voted for it.
November 14, 2021
Where and when did we vote for unlimited immigration? Please tell me, or admit your imagination ran away with you in your eagerness to insult Brexiters yet again. We didn’t vote for it, jut as we never voted to join the EU or for ‘free movement’. They were imposed upon us by dishonest, undemocratic politicians.
November 14, 2021
What have the things for which you did not vote to do with anything at all?
The UK has no meaningful constitution, so that has no bearing whatsoever on whatever the supreme Parliament might decide.
Why do you not join the campaign for a proper, written constitution, which would resolve your fundamental problem?
November 14, 2021
Its about stopping people who haven’t got the correct visa to enter our country – end off
November 14, 2021
It isn’t Canadians, Australians, New Zealanders and Americans illegally entering our country, is it.
November 14, 2021
It isn’t illegal to enter the country by dinghy to claim asylum.
November 14, 2021
It is such a long paddle from Syria – you have feel sorry for them.
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
Nottingham Lad Himself :
“You wouldn’t have any problem at all with immigration if it all came from Canada, NZ, Aus and the US, would you?
So it’s nothing whatsoever to do with numbers, is it?”
I guess you’re implying that it is racist to want to curb immigration?
Firstly, there are 1800 births/day in England and Wales. Immigration is running at 1000/day each of both illegals and legals.
So I think doubling the population increase with foreign born people would be an issue wherever they came from for a number of reasons.
Secondly, I don’t think it is racist to want to curb the immigration of 1000/day of illegals, 90% of whom are unidentifiable young men of fighting age, coming from countries with strong misogynistic cultures.
Race is immutable and hence racism is totally unacceptable but since culture is a lifestyle choice culturalism is acceptable.
November 14, 2021
NHL furiously waving his race card again.
Telling everyone what he imagines they think.
Pathetic and ridiculous as always.
November 14, 2021
Dear Mark–Good to see someone use the plain English word “immigration” rather than the mealy-mouthed “migration” which continues to be what travelling animals do and which Sir John uses–out of some kind of guilt one supposes. I agree with Trump that a Nation that cannot control its borders is no Nation at all. Ridiculous that we should be sending Lifeboats. No great difficulty understanding why they increasingly come.
November 14, 2021
Correct. Nigel made precisely this point in his GB News “Nigel at Large” broadcast from Sunderland a few days ago. It can be found on catch-up on the GB News You-Tube site if you’re interested in seeing it.
November 14, 2021
Mark B – It’s not just the Red Wall. Many Brexit Party voters lent their votes too but got abused by those they helped who said “Look ! The Brexit Party got no seats !”
November 14, 2021
I gather than the mass gathering of military-age males on Poland’s eastern border is mainly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Could I suggest that those from the first two countries, if they make it to the UK, should be sent straight back to where they came from. Syria is largely-peaceful and Iraq is an oil-rich, functioning democracy. Afghans are more problematic.
November 14, 2021
No chance. 11 years in power and less than a thousand deported.
We are increasing the population by half a million annually. This is the aim of government. It’s no accident.
Liblabcon are all for repopulating the country.
November 14, 2021
It now looks like you are going to renege on the NIP
The EU is confident they have won.
November 14, 2021
Ian, it isn’t a war.
It’s about preserving peace in Ireland whilst making trade reasonably workable, and no sane person expected that to be 100% perfect.
The absolutists who demand that it be so are expecting the impossible, but they have long, long form on just that.
They are like the toddlers, who refuse to put on any clothes at all, because of “sock bumps”.
November 14, 2021
Its been a war against the voting people since the 2016 referendum
November 14, 2021
It is nothing to do with preserving peace…
It is about trade between UK countries, and others, in this case between UK and the EU.
Giving in to threats of disruption, and indeed viilence is the weakness UK has shown to bullies.
November 14, 2021
This a one sised unworkable treaty which will ultimately be consigned to the scrap heap.
Just a matter of time.
November 14, 2021
NLH, do you honestly believe it is reasonable of the EU to stop movement of goods made in the UK to a component part of the UK, Northern Ireland? Seriously – do you? It is not even having to pass through another Country to get there. Simplistically do you honestly think the UK wouldn’t get noticed straight away if we started to ship loads of stuff to Northern Ireland – its just ridiculous and you know it.
November 14, 2021
Tracy, well Frost and Johnson shouldn’t have signed a Treaty to do just that, perhaps, should they?
We could always all have stayed in the Single Market etc. which would have been better for us all.
November 14, 2021
@Ian Wragg +1 As always with this weak ineffective spend thrift Government. The EU in their eyes have to punish the UK for suggesting leaving their unelected unaccountable rule. As the EU negotiating team quoted on camera on conclusion of the Withdrawal Agreement – the UK is now an EU Colony
November 14, 2021
There is only really one way to stop illegal immigration and that is to make it clear non will ever be allowed to stay but there is clearly no political will to do this. It this is done the flow will stop overnight. So even at over 1,000 a day we just get more hot air from Priti Pointless. She should demand the tools to actually do the job or resign.
Though as I said before, the war on CO2 is pointless and hugely net damaging. Nigel Lawson in the Spectator last week is quite right. The climate always changes we should save the net zero money and use it to adapt as and if needed. Better nuclear and fusion is coming soon anyway.
Even if mankind’s CO2 were causing an imminent climate emergency (it is not) net zero would still make no sense unless the methods chosen (wind, solar, EVs, heatpumps…) actually work significantly in CO2 terms (they do not) and world cooperation would be forthcoming too it is not.
The vastly expensive net zero lunacy is & will be an economic and political disaster too.
November 14, 2021
Illegal immigrants aren’t allowed to stay. They are illegal and can be deported.
Your problem is that it isn’t illegal to claim asylum. And it never will be.
November 14, 2021
It is illegal to enter the country illegally.
Applying for asylum is a separate matter.
My view is that anyone who enters the country illegally is at best simply trying to jump the queue and should be refused any and all chance of having their application accepted.
November 14, 2021
It isn’t illegal to enter the country by unconventional means if you are claiming asylum.
November 14, 2021
“Budgie droppings means budgie droppings” says Dixie.
November 14, 2021
The demographic back has been broken. Blair and Jonathan Powell skewered Britain. Their task to reconfigure Britain and politics has proven a resounding success. To publicly oppose all forms of immigration is now perceived to be a criminal offence.
Blair changed the UK forever and destroyed the Tory party in the process. Now that is how to politicise human identity to underpin a victim based politics. That Karl Marx knew his stuff
November 14, 2021
It was John Major really who destroyed the Tory Party with his moronic ERM fiasco and failure even to say sorry plus his actions on signing and forcing through EU treaties against the will of the people. But even under Thatcher the Tories were not really a sensible small government party. They continued with their dire state virtual monopoly systems of health care and schooling and she did not reduce the size of the state much at all. She even appointed Major as Chancellor what a predictable error that was given what a fool the man is and was!
November 14, 2021
LL
I would stop thinking that, JM or anyone (he did not act alone) would ever apologies for their gross dereliction of duty to the nation if I were you. The is much truth in the rest of what you say, but the problem was that MT was fighting her own party of Wets who had no stomach for much radical change.
November 14, 2021
Mark B , +1
November 14, 2021
Don’t worry.
The UN uses “certified emission reduction units” to offset migration.
These indulgences come from wind projects in India apparently.
Can we buy such units and keep our gas boilers?
November 14, 2021
All controlled by your ‘smart-meter’
November 14, 2021
Ha! Yes.
Smart meter embedded under the skin?
Or worse?
😱
November 14, 2021
Target the pull factors more, borders are always going to be porous. But as our host implies, there is no will to do anything concrete.
Our government is presiding over ordinary folks’ impoverishment, destroying our wealth and our nation. The elites despise us and our country. We need an an alternative party to vote for.
November 14, 2021
Your first sentence is key and well within the capability of a government with an 80 seat majority.
November 14, 2021
A simple trick is to confiscate every illegal immigrants smart-phone, like Belarus, so they can’t communicate back to all their friends across Europe about the ‘freebies’ in the UK
November 14, 2021
I think that particular bird has flown.
November 14, 2021
Yes, I have previously posted on this site that we need to eliminate the pull factors if we are going to stop this immigrant invasion. The Mayor of Calais has confirmed this, saying: “We know that a migrant who arrives in England is taken care of. They are housed, they have an income. For them, England remains an Eldorado but the British Government does not have the courage to review its legislation in the field.”
The four measures that I have previously proposed are:
1. Eliminate the prospect of gaining asylum or ELTR (Exceptional Leave to Remain). The government must say that NO migrant will be allowed to remain here, under *any* circumstances.
2. Eliminate the ability to challenge government decisions in the courts. The government must remove the right of appeal against their decisions on immigration status and deportation.
3. Eliminate the safety from deportation. The government must force through the deportation of every single illegal migrant and asylum seeker, without exception.
4. Eliminate the generous housing, food and living standards given to migrants who come here. The government must move every migrant to a holding camp in Africa until they have found another country that will take them, or until they agree to return to their home country. We can use our foreign aid budget to entice an African country to do this.
But the gutless Boris Johnson and Priti Useless herself have ZERO intention of doing any of these things, despite the deceitful pretence of the new legislation. Because the only way of achieving any of these ends is to *eliminate the human rights protection* these immigrants currently benefit from. For instance, the courts recently ruled that being able to communicate by phone was essential for “interpersonal and social relationships as well as cultural and religious life”, and the Home Office must now give immigrants extra weekly money for this! So until the legislation stipulates explicitly that asylum-seekers are excluded from the Human Rights laws then NOTHING will be done to staunch the invasion.
November 14, 2021
+1 well said X-Tory. This government will never reduce immigration. Their manifesto promises will never be believed so I doubt they will get another chance to hoodwink the electorate with yet another ‘joke’ pledge to reduce immigration. If an 80 seat majority won’t do it, then nothing will! We don’t just want immigration reduced, we want all the criminal immigrants and the uninvited guests kicking out too. We want safety, first and foremost, and our money to be used to help law abiding UK citizens,not uninvited freeloaders.
November 14, 2021
I’m with you 100% Shirley M
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
This is the wrong approach. You lot, mistakenly, believe that asylum seekers get given everything – when actually they get given next to nothing. The pull factors are not money. They are relative peace, relative prosperity and the English language. You cannot remove those pull factors without destroying our society.
If you want to end it you need to deal with the ‘push factors’. What is it that is forcing these people away from their homes. It’s war. Terror. Authoritarianism. Poverty. Famine. Disease. Climate change.
Tackling these things is a huge long term effort that requires international cooperation and a lot of money. Which is why the Tory pensioner’s decision to slash international aid was so dim – as it will result in even more dinghy people over the coming years.
November 14, 2021
They seem to be able to afford 5000 euros per person to travel in their dingy so just how poor and desperate are they young Andy?
November 14, 2021
I’d say that they don’t actually believe it, Andy. They know the truth, but hope that those Tory voters who can only name Boris Johnson as a politician will believe their tripe instead.
I surmise that so does Sir John.
November 14, 2021
So Andy tells us – It’s war. Terror. Authoritarianism. Poverty. Famine. Disease. Climate change.
I didn’t realise for Syrians travelling to Turkey, Greece,Italy then France it was THAT bad.
If they avoided Greece and went to Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Austria and Germany they could try another route.
In any case it goes to show what is happeening in the EU countries.
Terror, Poverty, Famine, Disease -climate change.
So- paying £2000 for a trip in a rubber dinghy and maybe drowning makes much more sense.
I concede his point.
November 14, 2021
Almost on topic, here is a letter I am sending to our local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser:
“Richard Poad is concerned that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is destroying the integrity of our democracy.
(Viewpoint, November 11 2021, “Cheats want to mark their own homework”)
I agree, but I am even more concerned about his casual attitude to the territorial integrity of our country.
Admittedly Northern Ireland only contributes about 2 per cent to our GDP, so perhaps he felt that its loss would be a reasonable sacrifice to get him that “fantastic” free trade deal with the EU that he told us about in his special television broadcast last Christmas Eve.
(Viewpoint, December 31 2020, “Counting the costs of the PM’s concessions”)
Meanwhile, largely unremarked in the mass media, the Irish government has suddenly discovered that it is possible to check goods coming into the Republic from Northern Ireland without creating a “hard border” and potentially provoking a resurgence of terrorism.
Putting the headline “Border checks to enforce air quality rules on solid fuel” into google will bring up an article from last week, buried on the Times website, which explains that “From next year local authorities will enforce import bans on the smokiest such fuels”.
In other words the checks will be performed away from the land border, one of the “alternative arrangements” previously rejected by the Irish government, with one Irish politician even saying “No matter where you locate check sites – they amount to a hard border.”
The UK government under both Theresa May and Boris Johnson supinely accepted that kind of nonsense from the Irish government, leading us inexorably into the present mess with the territorial integrity of our country under threat, so why did they approve that?”
November 14, 2021
Yet more green ink.
November 14, 2021
Well done!
November 14, 2021
+1 In any case, as far as I am aware the GFA does not demand that no border should exist. It only demands that the border should not be militarised. If this is true, then the NIP is as big a con job as climate change.
November 14, 2021
Interesting.
November 14, 2021
You’re correct, the GFA is a relatively small document, only a couple of pages, I am surprised that most of our MPs haven’t actually read it, but rely upon its interpretation from the news media…..too busy with their 2nd jobs
November 14, 2021
Actually, if you read the Belfast Agreement (please don’t use the IRA term ‘Good Friday Agreement’) you will see that it makes NO mention of the border whatsoever! It is a short document and is available online, so see for yourself. So yes, the Protocol is a complete con, as David Trimble, who was involved in the drawing up of the Belfast Agreement has confirmed. But Boris the Traitor is either (i) too stupid to understand this, or (ii) too indifferent to the fate of the United Kingdom, or (iii) too cowardly to stand up to the EU.
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
I am reminded of the ancient joke – An Irishman is asked for directions to a town. He replies ‘well sir, that would be a problem, I suggest you start from somewhere else’.
Fits nicely with the current confusion ‘ over the border’.
November 14, 2021
Tragic.
November 14, 2021
I agree JR about the inward migration but not about the CO2!
From space the greenest places on earth are India and China!!!!!
Pollution is good to keep an eye on….. but NOT CO2 for goodness sake! That feeds the earth!
November 14, 2021
Sharon
CO2 is a useful gas as it can be demonised and then weaponised by those with an agenda far beyond mere environmentalism. It is the fourth most popular gas that only makes up 0.03% of the air we breath with Argon being the third at whopping 1%. But Argon is not considered a Greenhouse Gas and so cannot be weaponised.
November 14, 2021
I dare say that some selfish ingrates are also, unforgivably, a tad miffed when they are told that additional services “need” to be provided.
The tax milch cows have managed for about two years now with scarcely any services and certainly no free, new houses!
And it looks as if Johnson is about to imprison them again. And again deny Christmas.
So all the reawakening businesses and services providers will be stymied by PCR tests.
And more and more will go to the wall.
Fancy inviting and “Warm Welcoming” unsuspecting newcomers to Plague and Desolation Island!
For shame.
Still, on a brighter note they are fully entitled to benefits upon landing.
November 14, 2021
Ain’t happening.
BJ can kill all the businesses he likes but I will be seeing my Mum who is clearly in her last year and lives 300 miles away.
Also we were with friends last night and all agree that we’re tired of being scared and that lockdown just ain’t happening again.
Lockdown is really bad for mental health and physical health too.
November 14, 2021
+1
Bless you!
Exactly what I think.
And plenty agree with us too!
November 14, 2021
Lockdown for the double vaccinated is almost pointless.
Until the unvaccinated are put into home isolation, like the early days of Covid in some countries, we are not going to properly reduce NHS bed blocking, massive care resource allocation to them, and virus spreading in public, and schools etc.
In the meantime hundreds of thousands will continue to find their cancer advancing and death approaching.
November 14, 2021
More coherent versions of this rabid nonsense from Micky-Taking are worth rebutting, bu this isn’t.
Let’s just keep in mind the facts of the matter, and avoid segregationist paranoia. The Covid vaccines do not significantly reduce transmission, as has been shown by what’s happened in Israel. It’s the most Covid-jabbed country in the world, and already by September was showing ‘the highest coronavirus infection rate in the world’ (Our World in Data). The value of the vaccines is in protecting the vaccinated from serious illness and death, which still appears to be the case according to official figures. Not in reducing transmission.
November 14, 2021
NLA. I feel tge same. I really am living my life as normal now. No social distancing, no masks, back in the pool and mixing with my friends and family. My Christmas will be normal. Boris doesn’t stand a chance trying to wreck Christmas .
November 14, 2021
If the attractions were removed, they would cease coming here !
It’s also clear that with a thousand a day arriving, the French must be facilitating their journeys.
November 14, 2021
Ah, you appear to assume that the French are like you.
Could be an error.
November 14, 2021
You mean we’re far too generous in comparison with the French? Perhaps so. Let’s get less generous then.
November 14, 2021
Escaping the EU.
November 14, 2021
do the French explain almost everything in many languages? And if not provide a translator for the difficulty? In Paris for example as soon as non-French is detected – even using the language, dismissal takes place, shrugging, turning away….a display of ignorance.
November 14, 2021
Well the illegals have correctly figured out life with the French is not ‘Rose of Picardy’ ,
and the slapup care provided here is more streets paved with gold.
November 14, 2021
The French will not give them more than we will. The solution is within our own grasp. Amazing isn’t it ?
November 14, 2021
Don’t be too hard on the French, they receive many more illegal migrants than we do. Plus they are breaking every human rights guideline they can on their eastern border to keep them out. Doing things we couldn’t possibly do with all the media observation.
November 14, 2021
Perhaps I am a simpleton but I do not understand why, by your reckoning, immigrants apparently only add to carbon emissions when they are in this country. This is a world problem surely?
reply Read my posts. The world carbon counting system makes countries responsible for the C produced in their territory
November 14, 2021
But apparently we have obligations as a nation. Didn’t you notice delegates to Cop26 represented nations?
November 14, 2021
I agree. Hence my comment above. But then I realised what game I think our kind host is playing 😉
A mirror needs to be held up to these fools and, if they will not see it, at least others will.
November 14, 2021
Oh dear me! Pass the tissues.
Tears ( yes really, literally) are being shed because the Glasgow Pact (NB NOT handshake) has been watered down.
Tears of joy? Fear? Crocodile?Relief?
Hard to fathom these climate warriors!
November 14, 2021
Did the conservatives of Reading West realise that they where voting for the green party when they elected Alok Sharma MP
November 14, 2021
I rather doubt it!
Probably like me they were focussed on Brexit and could not even imagine this lunacy.
Apparently Johnson failed to back him up at COP 26.(Hence handwringing mea culpa).
Lol.
November 14, 2021
He’s only crying because his year of jaunting around the world at taxpayer expense, generating more CO2 and hot air than most of us expel in a lifetime, has come to an end.
November 14, 2021
The Tory Party has over this massive, bordering on obscene immigration situation walked freely to mount the steps to the scaffold.
Your post highlights yet again the total incompetence, ignorance and arrogance of the ministers and a heck of a lot of politicians over the impact on society with doing nothing to stop the daily assault on our shores.
The party has the majority to kick out all the EU and international agreements which prevent real objective action against the curse that has been inflicted upon us. Too much for too long has been about this country’s place at every top table and being all things to all people.
On this Remembrance Day let’s for once truly and honestly respect and honour the lives of those lost. They sure as hell never died for this mess .
Push has gone to shove. The people have had enough.
November 14, 2021
Yes, Johnson has forgotten (if he ever knew) Ronald Reagan’s wise words when it comes to political support
“dance with the one who brung you.”
It was Conservative and conservative voters who have him an 80 seat majority.
He has dumped them in favour of appealing to lefties, greens and Establishment liberals most of whom will never vote for him, ….. and in turn the Conservative and conservative voters who gave him a thumping majority are dumping him.
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
Donna. Oh yes, indeed we are!
November 14, 2021
The only way to motivate the French to reduce illegal migration across the channel would be to revoke a fishing licence for each boat that arrives. That would kill two birds with one stone.
November 14, 2021
return them also to get the 2 birds effect.
November 14, 2021
I love it. If only!
November 14, 2021
What is preventing Priti Patel from introducing a more robust set of actions to stop cross Channel illegal migration. Is it adherence to the EuCHR originally created by ourselves but no doubt enhance by anyone who could. Is she fearful of the carrion element of our legal profession that dines out on immigrants.
We are beyond the point where rousing speeches at Conference have relevance , the voting public insist on action. A thousand a day curtesy of Border Force and the RNLI is obscene. We should dump them back on the French beaches from whence they came. Additionally we should introduce a UK ID card as a first step to removing at least two million illegals, but do not let the civil service anywhere near it, they cannot sort out HGV licences.
November 14, 2021
Is Poland being stopped from preventing inward migration? No. Nothing is stopping her.
November 14, 2021
Sir Joe. This is what I don’t understand. France doesn’t have to put them up in 4* star hotels or give them money and Poland and Greece take a tough stance but it seems our hands are tied by legal garbage and lawyers getting rich quick forcing us to look after all and sundry. It really is sickening. Why is it always the English that have to look after the rest of the world and worry about what other nations think? Quite frankly I dont give a toss.
November 14, 2021
If Boris and the Home Secretary where there they’d ensure the poor refugees where welcomed by the police with a nice cup of tea and vouchers for accommodation, taxi and smart-phones
England isn’t the problem Boris is
November 14, 2021
Surely it is not the EuCHR but the ECHR? Nothing to do with the EU.
November 14, 2021
It’s been interesting to read people’s comments on this web site over recent weeks. The only ones who might vote Conservative in the next council elections will be the Socialists, it would seem. That’s where we are now.
November 14, 2021
yep. That way the leftie nonsense certain to continue. The Labour leaders might stop and pause for reflection?
November 14, 2021
Why buy (vote) a cheap imitation of something when you can, for the same price, have the real thing.
November 14, 2021
Yes let’s replace this ridiculous 1.5 degrees target with another – to reduce the UK population and thereby housebuilding and construction by whatever percentage calibrates with what our government or international obligations agrees to reduce our emissions. Any party promising this linkage would romp home.
November 14, 2021
The question now is whether replacing Johnson with yet another leader (after the disappointments of Major, Cameron, May and Johnson) will work for the Conservatives. It could be a case of us being fooled once too often.
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
Sir Joe. Apart from our host who is there that we could honestly rely on to look after the UK?
November 14, 2021
There might actually be a plan to replace everyone (common folk) with imported immigrants to off-set our claimed co2….welcome to the net zero world
November 14, 2021
Agree with your posting today John, but it would appear that Ministers do not share your view, or they would do something about it.
It is as clear as day and night that this Government lacks the will to control our borders, be it with goods (Northern Ireland), or people, whilst it allows other Countries to do as they please.
Why have we got troops on the Polish Border, they would be better off in Northern France.
November 14, 2021
Even you must by now realise that this dreadful government cares nothing for the majority of people in this country. How can you continue to support them?
November 14, 2021
BT, +1, I find it mystifying how reason and logic can sustain an argument for continuation of being a member of the Conservative Party. The tears of Alok Sharma and the abject failure of Priti Patel tell me something that I can not yet get my head around. Who will be Winning The Future? Are acronyms permissible here?
November 14, 2021
SURELY…. Those 2 UN immigrant treaties signed by May are at the bottom of 90% of this problem… Not to mention other equality legislation that performs like a reverse form of prejudice.
How long does it take to address these problem, I’m sure the Home secretary knows what is causing the issues, but is reluctant to make the necessary changes – WHY is that?
We are told that the people supposedly guarding our shores are instead escorting the illegals in to the comfort of hotels and luxury – If the Home secretary cannot even enforce the rules on those that work for her what chance will new legislation have to stop the flow?
November 14, 2021
Other countries signed those treaties but they manage to repel illegal immigrants. Why can’t we? If it needs a change of legislation then why hasn’t it been done? An 80 seat majority makes many things possible.
November 14, 2021
It’s true other countries are not so inundated with this issue, but they don’t escape the problems caused by illegal caravans — They are still obliged to treat the illegals with kid gloves
November 14, 2021
The obvious thing to do today while there is a nasty virus on the continent is the close the borders for a few days or weeks.
The obvious thing to do to reduce emissions is to cut immigration.
Neither are hard to do so why don’t we?
November 14, 2021
Thank you for writing about the important topic of the slo-mo invasion of our country by hordes of freeloaders, which the Home Secretary has stated are largely economic migrants.
It is, however, incredibly sad that you feel you have to link it to the hysterical, hyped-up pretendy-crisis of climate change.
As I posted yesterday, from the Home Office website, they announce:
“The first duty of the government is to keep citizens safe and the country secure.”
This Government has comprehensively FAILED to do that. With an 80-seat majority there is no excuse for failure: we all know that it requires a change in the law to either repeal or substantially amend the Human Rights Act; to stop legal-aid funding Human Rights Lawyers who are gaming the system; off-shore processing applicants and deportations. Any coming here who do not quality should be returned whence they came (France) and deposited on the beaches of Normandy.
None of those have been done. Instead, the Government is ferrying them in and making British taxpayers fund their desired “better life” when it is obvious that they represent a significant and long-term risk to the safety and welfare of the British population.
Whether by deliberate intent, serial incompetence, or because Johnson simply doesn’t care to deal with the problem, this Government has not carried out its most fundamental duty.
November 14, 2021
Crime stats are hidden as are profiles of perpetrators.
So no problem there then.
To say nothing of unlicensed lunatics driving on our roads pretending to be someone else – some of them in taxis (for which my company has a special hotline to report.)
November 14, 2021
Every food delivery moped on ‘L’ plates is uninsured…and yet they drive along happily without fear of police or sanction
November 14, 2021
Donna, +1, and I’m fully in agreement with your second sentence and admiring of the neat choice of words regarding the linkage.
Alok Sharma, words fail me.
November 14, 2021
Sir John, it sounds from your post that you are as frustrated as we are about the lack of action, from this government, to tackle the immigration issue. Time to rally the backbenchers and sort this out.
November 14, 2021
The polices of Climate Change and Mass immigration are in direct conflict, in fact I think you would struggle to find two so contradictory policies , yet it is never mentioned, all our climate zealous broadcasters never ever mention it , never hold a politician to account for it. It is as if there is an agreement between political parties, media, the whole lot of them, to never raise the issue. It has been decreed that Mass Immigration is an unalloyed good , and Climate Change something to be taken without question , and you are a racist if you challenge one and an heretic the other, and dare to link them and you are both.
I am very concerned that we have been put on the hook for unlimited transfer of funds to the ‘Global South’ with the Climate Change fund, another hated Aid policy has been created. With Johnson accepting liability by criticising our industrial revolution, and not bothering to put any balance to it, he has given these Global South nations a sense of entitlement , of course no one points out that they happily use the products of the Industrial Revolution.
In addition there is no attempt to challenge the claims of these GS nations , who is going to decide what is natural climate change and what isn’t? And who is going to hold them accountable for what they have done to their territories ? Most of these nations claiming climate destitution have had massive population increases and have stripped the forest cover ,vegetation and depleted their water resources. eg Madagascar, are we to be left underwriting the environmental destruction they have inflicted on themselves ?
Then of course we have the outright lies being pushed, by the likes of the BBC, as a truth. I have mentioned before regarding the study by Auckland University ( that backs up a previous study) to show Pacific Islands have increased their landmass by 8% , when the claim for the last fortnight has been that they are being inundated by rising sea levels. Bangladesh another one who claims destitution from climate change, again we are not told that a 30 year study shows Bangladesh territory is increasing by 20sq/kl (8sq/miles) per year !
I fear that with our weak-willed politicians unwilling or just not bothering to scrutinise the claims, a media telling outright lies (BBC/Justin Rowlatt’s report on the Sequoya forest fires another) we will be seeing our hard earn money being shovelled out door without so much as a ..hold on one minute.
November 14, 2021
EU border issues – so we are sending some army engineers to the Polish border yet we cant control our own borders – seems typical.
November 14, 2021
Much focus is on the illegal migrant trade, but they are only a small proportion of the immigration into this country. This approved by the government to the tune of several hundred thousand each year, by a government that promised to reduce the numbers to the tens of thousands.
Saying one thing and doing the complete opposite.
November 14, 2021
CO2 and other emissions are not the main reason for controlling net inward migration.
We are having to build far too many housing units simply to accommodate migrants. Without the pressure from such a large amount of inward migration, we are building enough new housing and the numbers coming in are placing infrastructure from the NHS to schooling under increasing strain.
The numbers that were allowed to cross the channel illegally last week alone would require at least one additional GP to be trained and deployed !
Cameron promised to reduce net migration to below 100,000. That is the kind of target we must achieve for all sorts of reasons.
As I have said here before, if I were PM, I would deduct the number of illegal migrants arriving from the 100,000 maximum and that would be the net number of legal migrant visas allowed to be issued in the following year.
November 14, 2021
A more important and related issue that is often overlooked and I suspect deliberately underplayed is once each migrant claims British status they are according to Parliamentary law allowed to invite members of their immediate and extended family to stay with them who will then also be able to claim resident status
Therefore the figure of those being deliberately imported into the UK by the British State is far higher by multiples than is commonly supposed
The very nature of the UK is being demographically remodelled by those who have achieved power to do so by those who vote Labour, Tory and the SNP. This pernicious development driven as it is by political ideologues intent on stoking division and resentment will in time create a nation that is unrecognisable from what we see today
I believe that in 50 years time even the Monarchy and symbols of national heritage such as our Cenotaph will have been removed.
The political power derived from the weaponisation of human identity to capture peoples, institutions and parties is now a threat to our democracy and very freedoms. The progressives term it ‘diversity’. It isn’t literal diversity as most understand it but diversity as weapon of infection and eventual control of power
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
DOM.
Thanks for highlighting that. ‘Immediate and extended family’ could result in a significent multiplication of the numbers.
November 14, 2021
DOM :
“The progressives term it ‘diversity’. It isn’t literal diversity as most understand it but diversity as weapon of infection and eventual control of power.”
“Progressives”?
Don’t you mean “backward-thinkers”, “the unenlightened”?
Diversity is a device hatched up by Marxists to stamp out meritocracy, one of the enlightened West’s most powerful tools for equality and prosperity.
November 14, 2021
Correct. That is why it is fit young (fighting age) men sent to illegally force their way into the UK.
Because their families know that when they are granted asylum or the right to remain, they will all then get the right to come to join them. So they don’t need to risk the dangerous journey themselves.
November 14, 2021
Mass immigration, Sir John, can only be described as Government policy, legal or illegal, holding in utter contempt the wishes of UK citizens.
It now trumps even carbon reduction.
November 14, 2021
O/T The Government does know, does it, that the only acceptable reason for causing a large, damaging increase in the Royal Engineers’ carbon footprint by sending ten of their number to Poland on a reconnaissance mission is to better spy on the Poles and their Evil Empire masters?
November 14, 2021
Quite agree Sir, either she deals with it soon, she’s had plenty of time, or she moves out and lets see someone else deal fix it. It is what we voted for. The French are as guilty as the Belarussians at weaponising illegals.
Carbon credits – we are well ahead of the game & we should be able to make money from trading it therefore – get some more big greenhouses next to waste water treatment plants (reuse the heat) for low carbon farming and then we don’t need to import tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers from our dear EU friends and partners – saving loads of carbon truck miles, plus keeps our money in UK.
Rolls-Royce SMR reactors for base load, then next gen reactors to consume the nuclear waste from the first ones.
JCB and others busy in the hydrogen space – keep going. Johnson Matthey just pulled out of Lithium Battery tech as too far behind the rest…. we need more innovation & investment here. Can domestic boilers be converted to run on hydrogen predominantly? Fusion ready yet?
Lots to do tech wise – make STEM subjects 50% fee discount at Universities.
Time I stopped writing and planted some more trees 😀
November 14, 2021
Stop all soft student loans for non stem subjects or certain practical vocational skills, people can pay for themselves or study part time while working, day release, night schools or do online courses. You are not helping most people by giving them £50k of debt for fairly worthless degrees (as so many are).
November 14, 2021
Hmm, immigration – illegal or otherwise. The history of the later Western Roman Empire reveals that it, even with walls and borders manned by Legions, was overwhelmed by Tribes moving in from the East. This bit of non Woke evidence shows what a problem we face.
Can we do something that the Romans could not? Well, the Eastern Roman Empire tried buying off the countries neighbouring it when migration from them or via them was an issue. This worked for a bit, then the inevitable escalation of money demands set in.
It’s all very discouraging. Removing some of the pull factors possibly can help, yet some come in order just to survive which they can no longer do where they came from. Perhaps when the consequences of the Green Agenda play out these folk might decide then that this country is just as desolate as the place they wanted to leave, so they will no longer come…
November 14, 2021
I read the original 1951 Geneva convention on refugees. Several points struck me. The definition of refugees was confined to those displaced or feeling the consequences of earlier conflicts: it was not open ended. There is a provision for signatories to withdraw after giving a year’s notice, and there is provision to request a change in the provisions of the convention (which was subsequently used to expand the definition of refugees in the 1967 protocol).
It seems that we need to revise the convention, perhaps considering withdrawal as leverage to secure revision adapted to modern circumstances. It might make sense to limit the qualification as was done in the original convention to recognised cases, with a mechanism for deciding on them. It would make a lot of sense to maximise the pressure on countries that cause refugee flows by persecuting their people to grant the right to establish refugee camps either within them or nearby, and devising other mechanisms to promote a halt to the persecution. In the event of natural disaster such as tsunami or hurricane, again local solutions and rebuilding should be preferred. Perhaps the UK could use its diplomatic skills to draft the necessary revisions, and agitate for them with other countries. That would be far more valuable to the world stage than the COP fiasco.
November 14, 2021
If the government really wanted to discourage illegal migration – and I have come doubt that it sincerely does – then rather than making yet another doomed ‘agreement’ with the French government, Priti Patel and Dominic Raab should sit down and talk to the Mayor of Calais. While scarcely Britain’s warmest friend, Mme Loiseau has shrewd and forthright views about exactly why the migrants continue to head for our shores. But surely she should not need to point out the basics: when you want to prevent your house being burgled, you make breaking into it more difficult and more offputting to opportunistic thieves than the houses next door. Drastic strategies and legal reforms are urgently needed , including offshore holding migrants, a draconian removal of any rights to benefit for illegal migrants – permanently – and removing the LA’s obligation to house (which many LAs have been wilfully deploying as a party political weapon in their undeclared class warfare).
November 14, 2021
A Sunday fantasy Manifesto on behalf of the proposed new country called “Bremain” (HT: Timothy Garton Ash). On election the Bremain Party will legislate the following for starters:-
The UK will be broken up into an independent Scotland within the EU/EEA, fiscally operating with its own currency or the Euro. All its savings deposits continuing to be in Sterling until preferably, its own currency establishes a market value.
England and Wales would become the new federalised country of Bremain; with ten states with democratic management and their own tax base; based on a fiscally enhanced version of the the Welsh Assembly.
A full and final Northern Ireland (NI) referendum on a united Ireland, as allowed for in the 1998 Belfast agreement. If a no vote results, then NI would revert to being a two tier County with eleven districts, with the same status as any other English Shire County in the new country of Bremain.
Bremain’s EU/European policy will seek to abolish the EU as a supranational organisation, including abolishing the EU parliament; Schengen area and the Euro currency for fiscal operations; each state would revert to issuing its own currency, with savings deposits remaining in Euro till such currencies establish a market value world wide.
The Council of Europe’s 47 states would replace the EU as the geopolitical collective for 820 million European continent citizens. All operating to the same model as the ASEAN member states (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), but with more strategic vision and stronger leadership.
Vote for the Bremain Party when; or if, we have a next general election. 😉 😉 😉
November 14, 2021
What a very odd post acorn.
November 14, 2021
The Conservative 2019 manifesto said :
“Our first duty as a Government is to keep our country safe.”
So it is unbelievable that the Government is taking no action at all with either illegal or legal immigration when it is borne in mind that whilst there are 1800 births/day in England and Wales we now have 1000 illegals and 1000 legals arriving every day.
So our population is expanding at twice the natural birth rate and half will be foreign born.
Furthermore the illegals are 90% men of fighting age with no ID who have paid large sums of money to be transported all the way from their homes to the UK and have left their grandmothers, mothers, sisters and daughters in the country they claim to be escaping because it is too dangerous for them to stay.
So if this continues we will have a surfeit of men who come from mysoginistic cultures and many of whom have no wish to integrate or change their culture and practices.
Such high levels of legal immigration is already a strain on the country and a mistake but to double this figure by encouraging illegal immigration of young men with no ID by providing fully serviced 4 star hotel accommodation, free health care and £40/week pocket money and the freedom to roam our streets is not keeping the country safe.
If a Government fails so badly to adhere to a major manifesto pledge then we should have a people’s vote on the issue.
November 14, 2021
Its not a pretty picture
November 14, 2021
With this illegal immigrant situation people mustn’t loose sight that the PM Boris Johnson has vocalised the need for all this people arriving here as criminals to be pardoned.
Internationally people trafficking is considered a serious crime yet here in the UK we have a Government that is facilitating it. You could even reason it is another illustration of the Government just ‘giving’ taxpayers money away, this time rewarding the criminal underworld. People will keep coming all the time we give them welcome bonuses and give them a way of life that the taxpayer that is funding it isn’t entitled to.
Simple in the UK break the Law get rewarded.
Mind you if it created a ‘headline’ of Carbon offsetting then the Government might be more direct
November 14, 2021
Inward migration ??? What’s that got to do with the price of oranges?
Let’s drain the Wash, create valuable farm land, and wildlife havens; let’s build a city for the people of Hong Kong. Invite all of them here.
Why so passive in the face of these environmental issues? We shouldn’t be afraid of perturbing the sense of aesthetics of corrupt old men: the essence of environmentalism.
Take a different stance, John. Be bold.
November 14, 2021
Correct – this government has completely lost the plot
November 14, 2021
Drain the Wash? If you believe the Climate Crisis it will be way under water in a few years.
November 14, 2021
I agree with the article 100% however as a long-serving Conservative MP with much knowledge and experience, it never ceases to amaze me just how little impact John Redwood’s views and experience are able to influence policy over the years – certainly since Thatcher’s government.
I suspect that the Brexit issue will be a defining one for some time t come in UK politics, largely because voters don’t trust any of the socialist parties hollow promises that “Brexit is done” – they will find ways to realign with the EU, hoping to rejoin and then freeload on the various EU gravy trains.
But if the Tories think that’s a free ride for them, then in my opinion they are in for a very big surprise at the next election, especially if the NIP and similar issues are not sorted out to voters’ satisfaction.
My own inclination currently is to vote for Reform UK, second choice, to abstain for the frst time since I was old enough to vote. That really could put cats among pigeons – either option may see seats go to socialists but I am tired of playing the GE version of Project Fear. Something has to give – we need a party that will actually deliver what they say they will do.
When Patel says she will reduce migration… how? When? Why has it not happened already?
The simple fact is that people don’t ned residency rights in order to work here – give them work visas, make clear that they will have no right to apply for permanent residence.
The so-called points system is all well and good, but if points are easier to get than Tesco Clubcard points then we end up letting in all and sundry. It’s not “Australia-style” unless the points are as difficult to get as they are in Australia. And a salary of a mere £23k seems to be enough these days to get people in. That, to me, is clearly the effect of under-handed lobbying doing its dark work behind the scenes, just as consultancies lobbied for IR35 and now the son-in-law of the co-founder of the second largest Indian consultancy is our Chancellor (and has extended IR35 into the private sector at the back end of a pandemic).
We’re not stupid, we’re watching and there will be a reckoning for this.
November 14, 2021
Agreed, XY, and the reckoning can only come when the Conservatives are in opposition. They need shock therapy to get them out of the state of hypnosis they’ve fallen into, under the spell of the green mantras and ‘new normal’ incantation.
November 14, 2021
I hope everyone has read about the family in Rutland who have attempted to do exactly what the government wants and have installed a heat pump in their home. The 4 bedroom detached house in the village of North Luffenham has done what the government wants us to do and installed underfloor heating power where they could and huge radiators elsewhere, all warmed by a ground source heat pump. Under the ‘renewable heat incentive scheme’, they have been able to claim £70,000 in grants. The giant heat pump has a room of its own and there is about a mile of piping buried 5 feet under their huge back garden. The pump cost £30,000, the triple glazing in the kitchen extension cost another £10,000 while double glazing the rest of the house cost £20,000. Now the problem seems to be that this system is totally incapable of maintaining a reasonable temperature in the house and the ten-year-old daughter has taken to permanently wearing her coat. If they want a bath or a shower they have to boost the hot water temperature by using an immersion heater. Interestingly it seems to have saved the family absolutely nothing in operating costs as the electric power needed comes to some £350 a month.
November 14, 2021
Thanks to Boris
‘‘heat-pump is good, heat-pump is right, heat-pump works’’
November 14, 2021
Surely anyone who is seeking asylum LEGITIMATELY would have their papers? If I wanted to try and gain entry to Canada etc I wouldn’t ‘lose’ my papers. Says it all really.
November 14, 2021
Exactly what are they trying to hide ?
Ask yourself why, when they hide who they are ,and where they came from.
Simple dishonesty for a start, what else are they hiding. ?
November 14, 2021
We have seen how completely wrong have been SAGE’s modelling and predictions for the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Earth’s climate is far more complicated than the Covid-19 pandemic and consequently I have no faith at all that the current climate models, causes and predictions have any accuracy at all.
There is no explanation as to why we had a glacial maximum 22,000 years ago and why the Earth started to slowly warm without any man-made CO2.
Perhaps CO2 is not the (main) driver for planet’s temperature and CO2 concentrations follow the temperature and not vice versa?
On the other hand, if man-made CO2 IS slowly warming the planet, then perhaps the vociferous Green religion’s attack on CO2 will not only reduce plant growth but precipitate the next ice age with large ice sheets coming as far south as the Midlands or even further.
A great result.
November 14, 2021
JR: “The more people we invite in the more we need to throttle back to compensate for the extra CO 2 from an expanding population.”
Redwood claims we ‘invited’ migrants/refugees/asylum seekers. Call them what you will. People who are ‘invited’ don’t need to sneak in to the country through clandestine channels.
I don’t recall inviting anyone to this country, especially a person I’ve never met nor know.
Any of the other commentators who may have invited a foreigner to this country will, no doubt be prepared to foot the cost of thier transport, health care, electricity, gas and food bills?
No, of course not. Even the most die hard open borders advocate wouldn’t dream of footing the bill themself. Socialise the cost. Well the young women and children in Rotherham and Manchester, Oxford and Bristol have paid a very steep price for such generosity.
Kriss Donald ( abducted, tortured, doused in Petrol and burnt alive then murdered in Glasgow ) paid a terrible price.
Yet, year after year, Redwood trots out the same trite drivel.
November 14, 2021
If it proven that the Liverpool Women’s Hospital car bombing was perpetrated by illegal immigrants the Home Secretary needs to resign