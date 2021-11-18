The right kind of greenery My article from Conservative Home

Conservatives and greenery go together. We wish to conserve what is best in nature and our environment. Conservatives have often pioneered legislation to improve water quality, clean up our air, protect our countryside and conserve what is best in our landscape and heritage. Around the country Conservative Councils are often struggling with the dilemma of people needing affordable homes whilst many others regret the passing of woods and pastures to grow crops of new houses. Many of us share the passion for clean air and water and for the gentle contours of English rural landscapes.
The levelling up agenda provides a heaven sent opportunity to do something better. There is no reason why planning policies should continue to direct ever more executive homes to the hard pressed south east, when other parts of the country could benefit from the jobs and investment major new housebuilding creates. Now that in the post pandemic world more homeworking and remote working is becoming part of our lives many more people will be freed from the need to live close to London on a commuter pathway. More small businesses and start up enterprises could be encouraged to establish away from the lure of the capital city. That requires more attractive housing for the investors, managers and entrepreneurs who will help populate the growth and success of areas that are grasping the opportunity to level up.
Levelling up will be a vast series of personal journeys. For everyone in an area that is improving who does set up a business or brings in a new investment there will be many others who will seize the opportunity to get a better job, to use and develop their talents to advance the new enterprise. Every major company siting a business premise in a new area represents an opportunity for smaller companies to spring up to supply everything from the lunchtime sandwiches and coffees through to the technology support, the cleaning and components they will need. Every new housing estate creates first round jobs for the building trades to be followed by all the jobs to support new residents in their new homes.
Government’s role is not only to provide better planning policies, but also to help with high quality education and training. Working with business there can be a new can do approach in places which have been sidelined by investors in recent years. The main thing enterprises need is talented people to work for them and deliver great customer service and product excellence.
Over the last fortnight the UK government has valiantly tried to craft worldwide agreement over the issue of climate change. It was always a difficult task. India, China, and Russia, three of the largest producers of carbon dioxide on the planet were never going to agree to curb their appetites for burning coal, oil and gas. China accounts for some 30% of the total world creation of additional carbon dioxide, and has decided to mine more coal and build more coal power stations. The conference was divided on the very issue of whether coal burning should be completely phased out worldwide or not. In the end the assembled countries could only agree to a diluted sentiment that coal would be phased down, without timetables or pledges from the main users of the fuel. Germany kept a low profile, though she as an advanced country is holding out to burn coal in power stations through to 2038. The Greens are wanting to form part of the new governing coalition after the recent German election, and are pressing to bring this down to 2030 to bring Germany a bit closer to other advanced countries and the UN approved policy of phasing out coal quickly. It still shows how difficult it is to agree the end of coal when a major advanced industrial country clings to it as a prime source of energy.
The problems besetting COP 26 were not just the divided world over how feasible it is to decarbonise, nor even just the disagreement over how much money rich countries should send to poorer countries to help them change. Central to the whole debate is the question of people’s buy in to what the transition means for their own lifestyle. It is only when there are sufficient affordable and good products available to heat your home, to travel to work and to fill your plate with carbon free food will the green programme take off. So far the elites who come to summits have lectured the many that we need to change our lifestyles whilst they themselves fly in jet planes to air conditioned hotels to eat meat diets as if none of their advice applied to themselves. When challenged they might claim that they have spent money on carbon offsets, whilst seeing no choice for their own purposes but to carry on using jet fuel, gas heating, traditional food products and the rest. The digital revolution sweeps all before it without government requests or demands, without subsidies and taxes to drive it. People want mobile and smartphones, computer pads, entertainment downloads and the other services that the digital giants can offer. For COP 26 to succeed it needs to spawn a new generation of products and services that meet the carbon requirements whilst also being affordable and better solutions to the problems of everyday life.
Levelling up can of course help produce the range of new jobs and skills which a popular green revolution could generate. The main thrust is to electrify much more of life and then to generate more power from renewable or carbon neutral sources of energy. As governments bring this about they need to reassure people that there are ways of keeping the lights on when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine. COP 26 set up various working groups of countries to explore new technologies to provide better travel, heating and industrial process. The sooner they produce results the better. If there are more breakthroughs with cheaper and better ways of doing these things that cut the carbon, then India, China and Russia will also want to adopt them. If there are not even the advanced countries will find it difficult to sell the practice of decarbonisation to their own electors.
November 18, 2021
Good morning, Sir John.
Far too sensible.
Mary M.
November 18, 2021
This government is absolutely bonkers. They are promising to phase out fossil fuels BEFORE there is a viable alternative. The cost will be horrendous, and on top of that they give vast amounts of money to help ‘poorer’ countries, of which we will be one if the government carries on this route.
I hope all governments fail to reduce CO2, as that would be even more catastrophic. It is extremely unlikely though. Can humans control the sun and the moon that have a massive influence on our climate? Even Jupiter has an influence on our climate. Good luck with controlling those! Remember King Canute?
November 18, 2021
Oh yes, what a great idea. Let’s spread the joy of more housing on green belt land and ancient woods all over the UK. After all, the north is where the bulk of illegal immigrants are being dumped so they’ll be overjoyed with that scenario. And while we’re at it why not take away the jobs that rely on cheap energy to exist when said job could be taken by someone else whose government isn’t clamouring to get on the green band wagon? I despair John. With all the extra people we are being lumbered with this government is determined to make us poorer, colder and live on top of each other in tiny boxes that cost a fortune and a future where big job losses could be on the cards because of high production costs. Sounds brilliant. I live in a county which is now being targeted by the housing developers. The villages are quickly becoming small towns but with no extra infrastructure and no improved public transport. Farm land is always the prefered choice and if it’s not housing then it’s vast arrays of solar panels. Areas of public amenity are also being targeted. If immigration was controlled then perhaps the need for so many homes wouldn’t be so necessary. Leeds is somewhere where better internal transport is needed. Indeed this is an area with high levels of immigrants and I’m sure there will be more coming. It’s all a mess just as your party is a mess and it needs a big sort ouT starting with the PM.
November 18, 2021
John knows full well that this entire issue is not about protecting the living environment. This entire issue is not about protecting habitat or expanding greenery. It is not about clean air or clean water. The issue of the environment has been used to justify ever greater levels of State control over our lives. We see the same vile politicisation of racial, gender and medical issues. This assertion cannot be denied.
And changes to our lives in the name of protecting the environment doesn’t require the permission of the public as John asserts, it will simply be imposed upon us. There is no choice in the matter. The State has become a barbaric, toxic, cancerous presence in our lives. We can’t escape its influence
John would do well to dig deep into his true beliefs and start to compose articles exposing his party’s betrayal of its own ethics and history for he knows that the party to which he is wedded has now become a Socialist party with ill intent.
The Tory party is now an extension of the Socialist client state built by Labour in 1997.