Controlling the borders

It sounds as if the government is now going to take more action to clamp down on the people trafficking and smuggling that is a daily event across the Channel. Many people are writing to MPs to complain that Poland and the EU is seeking to resist large illegal movements across their border whilst the UK authorities are daily assisting people smugglers and traffickers to make money out of endangering the lives of a mixture of refugees and illegal economic migrants from France, a safe country.
The government is taking new legislation through Parliament to strengthen the law. All too many failed asylum seekers who have lost their case and more than one appeal stay on, with a legal industry seeking to frustrate the decision of the Home Office that they so not qualify as asylum seekers. The Home Secretary needs to check her draft Bill to make sure it will be a sufficient instruction to the courts. Those who claim to be asylum seekers should be given a fair hearing and opportunity to make their case. They should have the right to a single appeal to an independent court. There should not be a way of using delayed processes to allow them to carry on living in the UK long after it has been determined they are not asylum seekers .
November 19, 2021
We could and did send migrants back to France when we were in the EU. Now we can’t. How’s that taking control thing working out for y’all?
November 19, 2021
AGREED. IN THE FIRST SAFE COUNTRY THEY ARRIVE IN AND NOT THE ONE THAT THEY FEEL WILL GIVE THEM AND THEIR FAMILIES WAITING BACK HOME A BETTER LIFE
And what of those who are already here, will they be sent home ?
You must first remove the PULL FACTORS. No more spending money. They have no need of it, they have all they want already. FREE accomodation. FREE Healthcare. And FREEDOM to come and go as they please, including in some cases, back to the country that they were supposed to be fleeing in the first place.
We are seen internationally as mugs and taken for such.
November 19, 2021
You are confusing the UN rules with the European Union’s internal agreements on safe countries.
The UK can no longer benefit from that latter – it has left, remember – and under the first asylum claimants are not restricted as you would want.
You have wrongly identified the so-called pull factors too.
One of the main ones is a pre-existing community of people who speak the same language(s) as they do, and then no requirement to conform to the constitutional requirements that e.g. France demands.
A few examples of the last would be no state-funded religious schools, the requirement to make a solemn declaration in support of the secular constitution, and much more.
November 19, 2021
We can’t send them to the first safe country, they won’t take them. Why would they? It was different when we were in the EU, but you knew you were voting to deal with more migrants when you voted for Brexit, right?
November 19, 2021
We don’t need new legislation. We need a party in government who isn’t petrified of having the race and xenophobe card ‘played’ against it. This fear of being slandered and demonised by the British left dictates most Tory party policy and has caused untold damage to our nation
Ever since the fall of Margaret Thatcher instigated by Tory MPs the party has become a brutal political animal that places its own protection and survival above that of the nation and its own people.
Again, the interests of the Tory and Labour parties are irrelevant compared to protecting this nation, its culture and its freedom from the extreme left who appear to have now infected all areas of public life including the deliberate importation of peoples as part of their social and political agenda
November 19, 2021
As the article implies it would be very difficult for the government to take less action.
I mean, I don’t open my front door and usher strangers in from the pavement 24/7.
Nor come to that does the government. It is Xxx and discriminatory in the help it offers.
So basically ….we will believe it when we see it.
Another Pritti Spring that rapidly turns into Autumn?
We actually do not believe you now.
Not at all!
November 19, 2021
November 19, 2021
Very interesting how the government can magik up laws to imprison and coerce us yet can do nothing about a coastal invasion.
Very interesting how it can crash the economy yet can find money for four* hotels.
Soooo strange that it can not fight off a few left wing lawyers nor shut up the lemming politicians who are cheering on all of this.
Wring your hands Home Secretary and wring them well because that is all we expect you to do!
November 19, 2021
It’s interesting, that you cannot conceive of anyone, e.g. a legal professional, acting impartially according to their profession’s ethics and supplying a service as demanded by the law, that is, a person’ right to representation in court.
Most of them are fine people doing a good and very important job.
I can see why such a position would never be entrusted to the likes of you on the other hand.
November 19, 2021
Yet they cannot find homes for the UK homeless.
November 19, 2021
It might just be worth pointing out.
And I know this to be true.
That much of the support for lockdowns, jabs etc is POLITICALLY MOTIVATED.
It is not to SUPPORT the government but to bring it down!
Doing a good job.
@ 6 point lead for Labour.
November 19, 2021
I’d like to see 20 pro-lockdown, jab-pushing MPs get into a pea green boat and sail off seeking asylum.
All papers destroyed, mobies at the ready.
Bet they’d get a WARM WELCOME on a distant shore.
NOT!
November 19, 2021
I don’t believe there is any really commitment to doing anything about controlling UK borders.
Sure there will be plenty of talk when the issue gets yet more bad press. There may even be some new law.
Nothing will change as a result though. More excuses will be provided but no effective action will occur.
November 19, 2021
Controlling the borders
What a joke this country is turning out to be , the only thing missing off the border and RNLI boats is a song and dance act and piano playing in the back ground to make these illegals more welcome, come on it’s not rocket science , tow them straight back at sea or ship them straight back once caught on our shores
November 19, 2021
Love it Mick.
November 19, 2021
The government has a majority of 80 and if the will, believe and honesty of the real impact and cost to society of all these thousands of economic migrants had been applied, a set of new rules, removing the country from ECHR controls and giving a clear indication illegal entry would result in losing the right to live here then this problem would cease to exist. Stop trying to be all things to all people and the cost of burdening the existing population. JFDI the taxpayers have had enough.
November 19, 2021
Precisely Turbo.
November 19, 2021
For real refugees there is a proper laid down process, they do not need to enter the country by dingy.
For decades the incompetence of the successive govrments knows no bounds regarding this problem.
November 19, 2021
What process? Show us the website for refugees to apply
November 19, 2021
Surely what you meant to say John is that they are seeking a way which will cost the tax payers an absolute mint with no guarantee thousands will still be given a way in to the UK for us to keep. Perhaps the latest craze will be throw away your papers and carry a Bible. £100k per migrant before we’ve even started. Then if they manage to pull the wool over the eyes of the authorities (something not too difficult looking at the numbers that have unsuccessfully even been anywhere near deportation) they will be back in the UK before we know it costing us even more and not just in monetary terms either. We need to come out of the ECHR and set our own rules. After all we had our own set of human rights etc long before we kind the EU. It’s not like it’s impossible. Well done Poland for sticking it out and talking about building a wall. If only we could.
November 19, 2021
Possibly the spectre of a certain Mr Farage on his weekly evening television programme is focusing government minds especially with a by election coming up where the previous politician resigned and there could be a backlash against the government.
It never cease to amaze me that this problem was not bought up on a weekly basis or better still a daily basis by the Home Secretary. The triple nemesis of Net Zero, Immigration and Sleeze will come back a haunt the government at the next GE. But it might well be too late the damage will have already been done.
November 19, 2021
Yes, three cheers for Farage and a bit of bloody common sense.
November 19, 2021
Well said fed upsoutherner.
November 19, 2021
Blah blah blah. More legislation, no action.
Enough is enough. Liverpool should be a wake up call and all those assisting illegal immigrants should be prosecuted.
11 years in power and still no action. This can’t be a coincidence.
November 19, 2021
And now we have Lord Frist back tracking on the NIP.
What have we done to deserve this spineless bunch of no marks in charge.
Our military helping to build a wall between Belarus and Poland whilst we open ours to all and sundry.
November 19, 2021
Government of lawyers,by lawyers and for lawyers!
November 19, 2021
Yawn … heard it all before. The Government facilitate illegal immigration. Only 5 out of tens of thousands have been sent home. There are hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants in the country. All housed and paid for by the tax payer.
Please stop John before somebody falls off their chair laughing and injures themselves.
November 19, 2021
Thus the legal asylum seeker becomes the illegal migrant, hiding within the criminal underworld of the people smugglers and ‘grey economy, causing even more knees to jerk on the hard right…
November 19, 2021
Perhaps someone could enlighten me: I quite understand that in normal trials, last-minute evidence can come to light that could completely alter the view of the Court. But I cannot understand how so many last-minute appeals in the case of deportation of both criminals and migrants, sometimes after many years of procrastination, are successful.
If it always hinges on one particular aspect of the Law, why aren’t the State’s prosecutors taking this into account in the first place?
November 19, 2021
SM. Yes and when they are on the plane. Still, it looks good.
November 19, 2021
November 19, 2021
November 19, 2021
Left-wing strikes for pay rises in the 1970s that crippled the country have been reborn as left-wing green, woke, immigrant, covid GRIFT that is once again crippling the country.
Just like the 1970s The Conservatives think they have out smarted Labour. The reality is the Conservatives implement Labour policies.
November 19, 2021
Some of us remember Why vote Leave? ‘In a world with so many new threats it’s safer to control our own borders and decide for ourselves who can come into this country.’ I voted for that. Nearly a year after the transition period, it is now very clear who the government decides can come into this country – more or less anyone who can get into a rubber dinghy in France and then be escorted by the British authorities into Dover harbour. I didn’t vote for that. Unless this scandal is brought to an end very soon, I shall regard the latest government ‘initiative’ as yet more empty words. I shall vote for a party that is prepared to do something serious about the problem.
November 19, 2021
A Gov. of cowards, scared of what the world will say, will never end this invasion of illegals.
November 19, 2021
Finally!
With the constant discussion and thus exposure being aired on both Talk Radio and GB News, the government can no longer hide from the huge issue that is the south coast invasion!
From the government’s lack of action, many people, myself included, could be forgiven for thinking the government are happy for the daily flood of mostly single men from the Middle East breaking and entering, with what seems like a huge leg up from Border Force!
And I agree, the action being taken in Poland proves that our government (or those working for immigration and border force) are worse than useless!
The European human rights Act should be the first to be scrapped, then the UN migrants act.
Maybe, maybe something will be done, but I’m not holding my breath! And we’ve still got this excess 10+ million people floating around the country… how many are illegal? No-one knows.
November 19, 2021
Soap box? Failed despite so many years of complaints about illegal immigration.
Ballot box? Failed despite so many years of Government failing to implement manifesto promises
Ammo box? Next in line. Hole the dinghies below the water line in safe French waters. Your failure leaves responsible citizens no other choice when all other channels fail
November 19, 2021
The Home Secretary is the fully accountable minister yet talks as if she’s just a bystander, blaming others especially the French who have been suffering migrant crime in the Calais area for years and who have no motivation to keep the migrants in France. We all know the only way to stop most future such illegal immigration is Australia style offshoring of asylum claims. That’s unlikely from a government that caves to special interest groups all the time. We are all in danger now with the dispersion throughout the country predominantly of young men we know nothing about. To think that some of us campaigned to leave the EU in order to take back control.
November 19, 2021
What we are witnessing on this (and many things) is the destruction of our country and the destruction of civilisation itself by the Tories who are operating out of the EU and given an 80 seat majority and who were told explicitly NOT to do this.
Not even the BBC news blackout on the Channel crisis can hide it now. The Tories are a clear and present danger to the British people.
For the first time in my life I will be voting Labour.
Somehow being stabbed in the front will feel less bad than being stabbed in the back.
If the Red Wall can turn Tory then we can turn Labour.
November 19, 2021
How accurate are the figures for population numbers for the UK as calculated by The Office for National Statistics?
November 19, 2021
I’m certainly voting for the Reform Party at the next opportunity.
Something has to be done to get these smug, smirking liblabcon chances out of Whitehall.
It’s a re run of Brexit.
The people will get their way eventually.
November 19, 2021
I think your government needs to take a trade stand against France if they keep facilitating this dangerous movement of migrants from their coast, yesterday photographs of their police standing watching boats set sail. You can’t get a fishing boat within 6 miles of the French coast without them getting involved and now they’re taking the Michael. I see Len Peel has explained why above. If the government won’t then the British public has to take a stand on purchasing French goods until they stop.
November 19, 2021
Sorry to lumber you with this, Sir John, but it’s essential that some MPs look at the GWPF lecture of 2021 by Steven E Koonin about the UN crazy climate scares.(YouTube).
