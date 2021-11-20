GPs and NHS management

Yesterday I discussed the state of the GP service with some local doctors. They told me they are seeing substantially more patients now than just before the pandemic struck, as there has been a surge in demand. They see the majority of patients face to face. Some patients agree a remote consultation makes sense and may be more convenient for them. I have not been receiving complaints about this surgery and am grateful to them for the work they are doing.
They also drew my attention to the need to receive prompt confirmation of sufficient budgets for their patient list size and workload. There is a danger the new commissioners, the Integrated Care Board, will delay or misjudge the competing claims of GPs and hospitals. There is also a need for NHS England to limit the number of additional demands or changed commands they issue in year. There needs to be a clear understanding of the split of the workloads between hospitals and GPs where primary care effectively undertakes some of the work for the Hospital Consultant.
Good GPs are concerned about some of the commentary suggesting surgeries are not doing enough or are refusing to arrange easy face to face appointments. Those who allege this or circulate rumours need to be more precise over who they are criticising and what the evidence is. All GPs under contract to the NHS do have to run proper complaints procedures so people with a concern should use these.
It is important that the large sums approved for health in the last two years are directed to those in primary care and hospitals who can do most to provide great care and help clear the backlog.
‘Good GPs are concerned about some of the commentary suggesting surgeries are not doing enough or are refusing to arrange easy face to face appointments. Those who allege this or circulate rumours need to be more precise over who they are criticising and what the evidence is.’
In other words, don’t complain and stop expressing concerns. Use the official channels to express your concern which translates into ‘the NHS will simply ignore your concerns’.
This temerity and arrogance of the NHS and its employees is all to familiar. We saw this culture at Mid Staffs where concerns and rumours were dismissed and ridiculed only for them to materialise in the most vile and horrific manner, and were the covered up to protect union members.
Yes, John we all know how ‘the system’ works. It works against the public
My advice. Don’t complain to the NHS but as a patient check legislation to protect your rights against an incompetent, self-serving and bureaucratic entity that the NHS now is
Instead of pandering to the NHS maybe you should reform it in a manner than benefits patients and the taxpayer rather than employees, unions and the State
As a state-run monopoly offering “free” treatment for all it will always be thus.
@DOM; “!We saw this culture at Mid Staff”
Yes, a culture brought about by the policies you approve of… By comparison, do you have any idea the number of medical litigation’s there are each year in the USA?
At last someone who recognises that as much as areas of country, county,city and towns are all different the demands put on the medical services will be the same also depending on its location.
One brush coats all management and operational processes is and never has been the panacea to what is wrong with the NHS. The bigger it has grown the more unmanageable it has become.
Learn from the military small dedicated fast reaction teams, each team self managing focused on the critical mass of health problems. That with harder vetting, go back to the old days when a GP could tell you there is nothing I can do to help unless you stop smoking, binging, excessive drink and drugs,don’t exercise.. Life style and poverty play its part but if people want a better health service at their local level they too have got to change. They cannot abdicate their responsibilities to the local GP and Health Trust. All the doctors I worked for had agreement over one thing. 80% of their work load came from 20% of their patients. The majority of them being the irresponsible element of their local society.
I see exactly what you are saying.
It must be more difficult for GPS now what with wokery and pc.
They have to bow down to some and walk on egg shells.
Then they take it out on the rest of us!
Nothing has changed for some during these past two years.
Psychiatric appts.Dermatology.Root canal and so on.
Come Ye not nigh for others!
I read something yesterday about JR and Mr Letwin producing a paper/consultation ( when Mrs Thatcher was in power) entitled …
“Britain’s Biggest Enterprise ideas for radical reform of the NHS” January 1988
Wondering if this happened in any way?
It was supposed to be a privatisation by stealth?
I really wish it had just been done then.
Reply It supported free at the point of need. Labour and Conservative governments now do buy in private health care for NHS patients.
It should not be completely free at the point of need for people who can afford pay only, for people who really cannot afford to pay.
The way the system works currently then patients are a nuisance to be deterred & delayed. So that is exactly what happens. “Free” at the point of use kills most competition and ensures the dire, state monopoly, communist NHS continues. But no party dares to even try to sort out the mess. Fools like Javid just order people to “just respect the NHS”. Why should I respect this dire failing organisation? Some of the people who worth there certainly I do but not the politicians or this dire failing wasteful organisation.
They killed about 1000+ extra people (and wasted £millions) just by failing to vaccinate men about five years earlier than women in the vaccine roll out – so inept were their “experts” even after this was pointed out to them! No political will to save them it seems! They are now killing many thousands as is clear from the figures due to failures to treat many perfectly treatable conditions promptly.
They also have a new CEO who has already shown herself to be either rather or totally innumerate & inept etc ed She has a degree in Modern History (Oxon). I would want someone who was numerate, understood cost and benefits analysis, running efficient businesses and had medical training. But no we get an innumerate Oxford Historian who has worked for (and held top positions) in the incompetent NHS almost all her life. Someone rather responsible for the total inept mess that it is perhaps?
Thanks.
Maybe if things had gone further down a private route we would not be in this situation now.
There isn’t enough proper competition in anything any more.
The customer does not count.
The trouble is JR, that the surgery approached WOULD be nice and cooperative towards YOU.
Let me tell you…they can be absolutely HORRIBLE, unkind and threatening (yes!).
Largely they hate those patients who do not belong to any identity group.
They have NO care for customer satisfaction or comfort.
Agreed. At our surgery, the large ventilated waiting room, with seating, hasn’t been used since the first lockdown. People visiting the surgery have to wait together in a small unventilated foyer, with no seating, and wait for the nurse/doctor/prescription to be ready. There is one shared intercom where you announce your arrival and the reason for your presence (to all present), and then it announces permission to enter (eventually)! You need to bring your own chair if you are not well enough to stand for long periods, or sit on the floor! I know I avoid going there as far as I am able.
I complained to my consultant about the difficulties of getting access to, and help from our surgery and blamed the admin staff, rather than the doctors. The consultant wisely asked me who was in charge of the admin staff, and gave them their instructions!
I do have some sympathy for GP’s (maybe!). The housing available in our tiny town has doubled in recent years, but no new doctors surgeries. Are GP’s obliged to take on an unmanageable patient list. Who decides how many patients can be safely cared for?
Leave voters are, absolutely, an Identity Group.
Aren’t they?
Yes perhaps our host should have approached a receptionist out-of-area unannounced and see how far he got.
Indeed, why not try and visit the surgery that many people have complained about JR, given its probably one of the largest in the Wokingham area, with up to 14 registered Donors practicing there.
Not complained myself, as fortunately not had anything I regard as seriously wrong with me, and could perhaps afford to go private as an absolute last resort (no private insurance cover) if I really had to.
I know of plenty of others who have had problems, including other extended family members who would not have dreamed of contacting yourself for a solution.
As commented before, a family member had a video appointment with a “PUSH DOCTOR” who was working from his home in Yorkshire. How much did that cost the NHS out of its Budget?
Never heard of a push Doctor before, but I guess it’s a last resort after patients getting pushed from pillar to post by the local surgery.
Reply I have not had any recent complaints. All surgeries tell me they do offer appointments.
You can’t get a face to face with a GP in our surgery for love nor money.
If you want details I can email them.
November 20, 2021
Over the past few years…..
We have not been informed of the sole GP retiring and a new doctor replacing him.
The amalgamation of the surgery with another.
The death of the head of the new surgery.
They did not contact us regarding the jab as stated on that letter and would not discuss it when phoned.
“DO NOT PHONE AGAIN.YOU WILL BE CONTACTED. WE HATE THE PM.” ( which I found upsetting at the time!).
And no contact since.
(I WAS contacted some 5 years ago and threatened with being struck off the patient list for non attendance over 3 years. I had not been ill!!!)
Do not be taken in by GP surgeries or there will never be improvement.
And I have even worse anecdotes from the past! Much worse.
And if one complains …that’s it…finished…for all surgeries in the area.
I have received one communication in 3 years. Offer of a flu jab in February last year. At 63 I was too young to qualify earlier apparently.
Seems to me the doctors complaints were aimed at how govt is running the health service, not the Integrated Care Board per se, yet another quango set up by the govt to pass a buck or two.
Good news these doctors were able to correct the record, at least with our host (and his audience), about face-to-face appointments and actual numbers of complaints etc.
‘Correct the record’, Jerry? I think you mean ‘give their point of view’. Unless they presented SJR with
documented facts and figures. No doubt if they did, we might hear about them.
I’m sure patients of Wokingham surgeries trying to see a doctor would have plenty to inform our host about, not just rumours. As reported at the end of September last, Healthwatch Reading found five local in the bottom 10% of the country on measures such as the ability of patients to get through to someone at the practice on the phone, overall experience of making an appointment, and overall experience of the GP practice. These are Wokingham Medical Centre, Loddon Vale Practice, Twyford Surgery, Woosehill Medical Practice and South Reading and Shinfield Group Medical Practice.
Reply Yes they showed me figures for their activity levels
I for one am simply and utterly uninterested in the views of NHS employees. I am tired of the unionised, protected, politicised and frankly insulated public sector playing the ‘poor me, poor me’ victim card as though they are in some way exposed to harm. This tedious propaganda has become toxic
I am more interested in people DYING AND SUFFERING because their GPs refuse to see them or rolling out the crap about being ‘overwhelmed’. I am more interested in patients exposed to malpractice by NHS staff in hospitals who treat them like an inconvenience
And then we have the dirty Tory embrace of Marxist strategy of clapping a public service designed to promote itself and destroy criticism and opposition to its newly found deity status to control access to services we pay for.
Is this North Korea?
The public are tired of lies, bullshit and State coercion. I thought John was a small State, free-market, low tax libertarian when all along he and his party are simply defenders of the Socialist status quo. Well, you weren’t elected to defend and strengthen Labour’s client state parasitism, you were elected to expose it and dismantle it
the lights are once again going out across Europe and Covid has delivered a divine gift to every despotic minded politician. Shameful
And not forgetting as Paul Dacre puts it, this country is run by a left wing blob, namely the Civil Service.
We all know it and ‘you’ are incapable/petrified/don’t see the need etc to do anything about it.
Cue political correctness, iron clad jobs for life, working from home using the exercise bike, fewer outcomes, zero performance management, a guaranteed knighthood and a vast indexed linked pension.
So gurgle gurgle.
A bright spot. A new free port has opened on Teesside with the Tories crowing. And who was it that cancelled the licenses of the previous ones. Ah yes, the Tories.
Unusually, today’s article contains not a single figure or quantitative comparison either between practices or across time for this practice. Let’s see proof to confirm or refute these allegations across every practice in Wokingham area. The rosy picture at one practice can’t be used to comment on the overall situation.
As to worries that GPs would need to do more than their due in comparison with secondary care, I suspect the ACTUAL PROOF of GPs shunting people off to A & E or pharmacies suggests otherwise for the moment.
I can remember a time when to visit a surgery you would find it packed out. Having visited two surgeries this week they were both calm oasis’s with only two people waiting. Interestingly one required you to wait outside
– in all weathers- to collect a prescription. A&E are the new GPs..
The lack of GPs is a major issue, for which NHS management are fully responsible for. What are they doing on that account?
The NHS management also dictated the terms of appointments, encouraging telephone contact, which has proven to be inadequate, and they have also devised the means of making appointments which is very far from adequate and can take hours/days.
It is unfortunately the GP practice that gets the flack when things go wrong because of imposed procedures.
Is the way forward adding more layers of NHS management?
I don’t think so.
So you spoke to GPs and they said GPs were doing nothing wrong and in fact we’re very much victims of government and NHS policy and NHS cash allocation ? Amazing. At my GP you literally can’t book a face to face consultation, an on-line consultation is mandatory, after that they might decide to see you in a few days.