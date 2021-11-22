My Question to the Home Secretary during the Urgent Question on Channel crossings in small boats November 22, 2021 8 Comments http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/House_of_Commons_22-11-21_15-45-04.mp4 November 22, 2021 8 Comments
8 Comments
November 22, 2021
Nothing to reassure me that she has this in hand or any actions to stop them or deport them. Totally useless, as is this Government. More taxes to keep them fed and watered in 4* Hotels. When are we taxpayers getting our free equivalents?
November 22, 2021
So no discouragement other than to re-emphasize how dangerous the crossing is?
Perhaps we could try to quantify the danger:
How many have crossed successfully and how any have died in the process?
Is it more dangerous to cross by dinghy or in the back of a lorry (I think we know the answer).
Once you arrive, how likely is it that you will end up being deported within five years?
November 22, 2021
Ms Patel is getting the hang of avoiding a direct answer…
November 22, 2021
Sir John, I rather doubt that those seeking asylum here are following proceedings in the House on a daily basis.
November 22, 2021
What is the Home Secretary’s message…?
We’ll collect them from the beaches and lay on free transport to a four star hotel where they will be provided with free full board accommodation, free smart phones, free WiFi and pocket money. If they have any difficulty during the crossing we will dispatch boats to collect them and facilitate a safe crossing.
Come one, come all!
November 22, 2021
She didn’t answer the question.
Clearly – at up to £300,000k profit a boat – there are plenty of smugglers to step in to replace the arrested ones and the Mr Bigs aren’t the ones being caught.
The question was of the migrants themselves as to why they shouldn’t take the risk and why the crossing might not work.
An boat intercepted by UK Border Force or RNLI (“Stopped” as Ms Patel tells us) is mission accomplished, as far as the ‘refugee’ is concerned. So there is no real risk. As for safety there is probably more danger in going cold water swimming or surfing.
This issue is going to destroy the government.
It cannot be hidden – not even with a BBC news blackout.
November 22, 2021
So her answer confirms it will work for she has no shots in her locker, provided only one is willing to slight risk to life by undertaking the crossing!
Is Mrs. Patel really the best we can expect from this Government?
November 22, 2021
The people smugglers and the illegal migrants must be quaking in their boots hearing the Home Secretary talk about what she intends to do in due course. They’ll probably all stop coming tomorrow. Crisis, what crisis? God help us now.