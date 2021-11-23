The Commons is half way through its closing debates on the Health and Care Bill.
I have concerns about both main elements of the legislation. The first concern the extensive reorganisation of NHS England. This gives legislative force to the creation of Integrated Care Boards and Integrated Care Partnerships. These bodies are being set up to change the landscape of purchasing services from the NHS trusts, GP partnerships and other providers. They bring together various budgets, decide on what they need to provide for their area and divide up the budget to seek to procure what is needed.
I am not clear as to how they will be better than the Clinical Commissioning Groups they replace nor see why their boundaries have been configured as they are. There are big variations in geographical area and populations covered by these bodies. They need to hit the ground running now, as they have a big job to supervise the expenditures of large and increasing sums of money with a view to providing high quality care throughout England, and to bring waiting lists and times down to more acceptable levels. My concern is too much time and resource might go into reorganisation when we need it to be pushed to the front line to provide the extra treatments and care needed by the large influx of patients.
The second concern is about the social care reform. I have written and spoken before about the need to put raising the quality of care and supplying enough of it to the fore of the consideration, rather than the vexed issue of how much people need to pay for themselves where they have assets. For many years there has been cross party support for the proposition that all frail elderly people should get their health care free as part of the NHS pledge, but should pay for their own board and lodging where they can afford to do so. It has meant that where someone moves into a Care home leaving their old home empty it is usual for it to be sold and for them to pay for their hotel costs at the Care Home from their own resources.
There have been some who suggest that placing a cap on care costs will free many people from having to sell their homes to pay the bills, but this does not cover the costs of board and lodging which can be considerable. There is a danger that some will think this new system and legislation will free their families from the need to sell a home and spend the proceeds, when in many cases there will still be substantial bills that people need to self fund. There is also the danger that the introduction of a Care Tax , starting at around 1.25% on National Insurance, will make people think social care is cheap. In practice this tax will pay for around one fifth of the total state costs of social care.
There needs to be more discussion and more consideration of what social care will look like in five years time, and how we will all help pay for it.
52 Comments
November 23, 2021
Scottish people get much better assistance than the English. There is much inequality within the UK. Maybe the government should look to Scotland and see how they manage to provide care without taking peoples homes and all of their savings (less £23k).
November 23, 2021
@Shirley M; Yes indeed, but then Scotland has had either a Labour or SNP devolved govt since devolution, basically Socialist in ethos…
November 23, 2021
Barnet formula – the English taxpayer is paying for it!
November 23, 2021
Well that is because the English are over taxes to give them more money to waste than is fair to the English. They also fund free degrees for Scottish (not english) students with this money.
So the foolish Boris is to force all new houses to install electric car charge points so as to push up the costs of new houses for everyone and increase inflation even further I assume. Many buyers will never need one and many might need two, three, four or five. There are different types and speeds or charge too. So why one earth does government know best on this rather than house buyers? Mad deluded socialism.
Perhaps top down, one size fits all, government should design all our homes, specify room sizes, numbers of bathrooms, bedrooms, garden sizes, disables access, demand lifts, insulation levels, heating systems, solar cell roofs…
November 23, 2021
Bank of England to pay for employees sex change operation I read. Should help with recruitment from that sector I suppose.
Will they pay for employees delayed cancer, hip and knee operations or only the sex change ones? They seem to be very generous with tax payers money.
How many taxpayers would support this largess & the selectivity I wonder?
November 23, 2021
By taxing the English!
November 23, 2021
Scotland has a decent government – with a Parliament which actually reflects the will of the people.
And we are lumbered with Daddy Pig Johnson and his rabble of corrupt and sleazy incompetents – who most of us do not vote for.
November 23, 2021
Scotland as well as the devolved nations gets much better funding on everything thanks to this Tory Government. We all know by now they care nought for England Shirley despite relying on England for its position. More fool us. I see thanks to Gove’s scrapping of EVEL, the meddling SNP plus all the other interfering MPs elected outside of England voted last night on the Social Care Bill even though it only affects England.
Are your colleagues squatting in English seats aware of the contempt we hold them in John?
November 23, 2021
If the Useless fake Tories govt. can spend multiple tens of billions on overseas aid and housing illegal immigration in four star hotels it can afford to pay for social care for its citizens or provide homes for homeless people, service veterans etc.
This policy directly taxes the poor more than the rich. A post code policy to help Johnson’s donor mates!
Is you govt capable of doing sums JR?
November 23, 2021
They send the bill to the English.
November 23, 2021
Not true. The official ONS figures show that people in the North West of England (at £3,086 per person) and the North East of England (at £4,121 per person) are subsidised more than Scots (at £2,918 per person).
November 23, 2021
I would have taken the money to fund social care from the foreign aid budget and given tax-payers an option of paying 0.7% of their gross income to FCOD. But hey, I know nothing about politics.
November 23, 2021
I would have set up a national fund (invested not ponzi style) that could voluntarily be paid into as an insurance policy for social care.
Seems something that should be insured.
November 23, 2021
@S_W; Indeed you do not know anything about politics, once again you prefer to trash the UK’s international standing, but then expect others to bend over backwards, whilst riding a motorbike through a burning hoop, to help the UK…
November 23, 2021
1+ Far too obvious for a politician to think of that
November 23, 2021
Excellent idea. I would also propose that people pay into a social security fund to cover these costs. It could be called National Insurance. Oh wait ………
November 23, 2021
Fine it’s a solution , but not before a root and branch reform of the administration of the NHS.
November 23, 2021
Great idea!
November 23, 2021
I would give taxpayers the option of whether or not to fund pensions, social care, extra NHS care and other perks for the elderly.
Given the choice I imagine most taxpayers would want the almost 50% of their taxes back which are used to fund the old.
November 23, 2021
I see contradictory comments in the Daily Telegraph regarding Boris’s Pepper Pig Speech. Pro- Boris Tim Stanley says “Boris Johnson’s rambling Peppa Pig speech was an inadvertent success” whilst anti- Boris Lucy Fletcher says “ ‘It’s just not working’: Concerns grow about Boris Johnson after bizarre Peppa Pig speech”.
Both articles implicitly hint that Boris was suffering from the same kind of mental drift seen in the White House. A small number of comments appreciate Boris is an amusing leader.
Perhaps the kindest statement was in the comments section. “Johnson looks like he has the makings of a great after dinner speaker – let’s help along with that new career.”
November 23, 2021
So you Voted FOR the Social Care bill, Sir John?
So we will have a maximum charged on helping someone wash and dress.
Marvellous.
Meanwhile the Care Home owners get rich.
November 23, 2021
With the burdening pressure being put on the tax payers by the invasion by thousands of immigrants , it is essential as you quite rightly recognise is that it will have to be a long term strategy that is adopted.
Social Care has always been a minefield and highly immobile subject and open to abuse.
The whole concept of Social Care must be revisited and the areas perceived as waste or abused must be addressed as like the NHS it has become a bottomless pit. But whether political parties see that as a vote winner remains to be seen.
November 23, 2021
I have no confidence in the Johnson government, his ability to lead it or to ensure that complex issues are adequately examined before decisions are made. Bold assertions made using striking language serve only to camouflage the absence of clear thought about the consequences of what is asserted. Sooner or later the bungling incompetence of the No 10 operation is laid bare for us all to see. It is beyond time that Tory MPs replaced him.
November 23, 2021
+1. We need someone in No 10 who knows right from wrong, right from left and their backside from their elbow. That rules out Boris Johnson.
November 23, 2021
Without having looked at this reform, it seems to me a dog’s breakfast. Why does EVERYTING this government does end up being dumped? They’re clearly facing in the wrong direction on so many lavels. Get some experienced heads in there instead of all these young numbskulls!
November 23, 2021
Alas any replacement (given the dire state of most Tory MP would be even worse, as would Lab/SNP. We just need Boris to get his act together and ignore Carrie and the net zero, lefty, tax to death, borrow and piss down the drain loons like Sunak.
November 23, 2021
The Tory MPs knew this from the beginning riding on the back of his popularity to get into power with a large number on the payroll.
Many underwhelming so no Boris, no seat/job.
We are now seeing the result foretold by those without vested interests. Obviously Covid could not have been factored in but neither has been the fact that post Brexit divergence has been total BS, weak Ministers neither able to stand up to him or their civil servants and a Chancellor turning out to be a social democrat, surprise surprise the Brexit opposing Treasury mirroring the EU model.
Lord Frost, spot on. When will Tory MPs grow some backbone?
November 23, 2021
Oldtimer,
Yes, Boris Johnson has been rumbled for some time now. His thoughts of remaining in charge for longer than Tony Blair will have to be revised.
I think the plan now will simply be to survive for one term and then turn to his globalist chums and pursue his plan to accumulate serious wealth.
November 23, 2021
The solution to care homes isn’t a cap, it’s insurance. I might have to go into a care home one day, or I might not. If I put by a war chest for the purpose, it might never need it and could have spent the money whilst fit. Many people won’t have the income to pay for it anyway, but they might afford an insurance policy.
Two snags, one, there aren’t any insurance policies offered for the purpose, and two, if there were the value is eroded by insurance premium tax.
The government needs to work with the insurance industry and scrap IPT (or perhaps hypothecate it to pay for the needy who can’t afford a policy).
November 23, 2021
One intention of capitalism is that the working classes, within families, never build up any property ownership.
So, as they reach the end of their useful lives “medical” science will prolong any debilitating illness in such a way that they need protracted care, which will be paid for by the disposal of their assets.
Once these have been used up, then, well, you know.
This ensures that subsequent generations remain servile wage slaves.
November 23, 2021
People who understand better than I, have said the new social care plan will, as you say, not cover board and lodging. The new plan will only benefit the wealthy, and penalise the poorer and lower middle class folk. It does seem lately, any reforms are penalising the poor, every time.
November 23, 2021
Why should my taxes be used to fund social care of rich pensioners who just want to pass more of their wealth onto their rich kids?
Why should my taxes be used to fund the social care of the feckless who haven’t saved for their own care?
PAY FOR YOURSELF.
If you won’t, tough. If you can’t, tough.
November 23, 2021
How many Scottish/Welsh/N.Irish constituency MP’s voted for this legislation that applies only to England?
November 23, 2021
As with child benefit – Tax payer funded social care should either be universal or it should not be available to anyone. Those paying for themselves certainly should not be subsidising those who aren’t.
As ever it is easier to beat those who do the right thing.
November 23, 2021
Now is the time for the Insurance sector to come up with creative ideas for funding social care now that there is clarity over what such a scheme needs to achieve.
November 23, 2021
Surely the way to do this is an insurance policy starting at say 40 years old. Old enough to be earning decently, young enough to have time to contribute. This pays out later only for social care, but based on contribution levels over those years.
November 23, 2021
A problem with means testing any social security benefit, e.g. board and lodging in care homes, is that the people who were funding it through their taxes when they were working don’t benefit from it when they need it.
November 23, 2021
First rule of politics – when in doubt reorganize the NHS and forget for four years.
November 23, 2021
So the English only have to pay the first £83k towards their care. Yet in Scotland this has been free for years. Let that sink in! Yet again the English pay when others get it free subsidised out of general taxation. Where is the levelling up? It doesn’t exist and won’t do until Scotland gets it’s so called independence and sells its soul to the EU.
November 23, 2021
All these NHS changes will provide is more box ticking by more overpaid clerical staff. A friend of mine orders NHS hearing aids, she has a very low spend limit, to avoid seeking the required authority from a manager two ranks above she has to fill out a separate request form for each item which adds more work load but less than seeking the approval required by going over her limit and it also cuts down delay. It is this type of nonsense that needs stamping out. Reform from the bottom up not the top down. Ask the staff for their suggestions to improve the system. They know their jobs, use their expertise. Look at best practise from well run authorities.
November 23, 2021
There is that weird bit again. The UK Parliament, the UK Government debating NHS England again. Of course that means the Cabinet minister for Health only being the Health Minister for England you given the same standing and wages as Ministers for the whole of the UK .
I suppose that also means the MP’s for the other Countries in the UK get to debate and vote on something that doesn’t affect them.
November 23, 2021
Sir John, as you have alluded to recently this is another area were UK taxpayer money is just ‘given’ to bodies and in this case a large proportion of private businesses without any accountability or expected responsibility being applied.
Either a Minister is in charge and calling the shots or taxpayer funding should not be there. How can a voter in a democratic Country hand over money without the expectation of a return, the right through the HoC to call them to account and the right to withdraw the support.
November 23, 2021
I get confused with the idea that society should have a whip round to pay for the care of an elderly person so that their inheritors get rich.
November 23, 2021
I watched the PM yesterday in pure astonishment. He seems to be having some sort of breakdown. If anybody needs social care, I’m afraid it is the PM.
We can’t go on like this!
November 23, 2021
‘My concern is too much time and resource might go into reorganisation when we need it to be pushed to the front line to provide the extra treatments and care needed by the large influx of patients.’
Not only will time and resource go into reorganisation but there will be no transparency or accountability to the tax payer. It will be a huge black hole and it will perpetuate the practice of well paid – but unnecessary – positions for those with good connections.
There is also a new drive to hide things from the general public by exempting vast swathes of bureaucracy from the Freedom of Information provisions.
November 23, 2021
It is now generally excepted that everything that this government does will turn into a disaster….I can feel it in my bones, this government has lost its way
In trying to please everyone this government isn’t pleasing the voters that got them into power
November 23, 2021
Care home bills seem to charge a paying resident to cover the the costs of non paying residents too. This is iniquitous.
November 23, 2021
Just another con job to make sure all the money that goes in is wasted.
November 23, 2021
It seems to me that the civil service – in nearly all departments – is our greatest concern.
Politicians make policy but the the civil service just does it’s own thing anyway, making democracy increasingly redundant.
The civil service may have overtaken the BBC in becoming the main power in the UK, with Parliament trailing in third place.
Calling for reform of the NHS, social care or any other public activity is pointless if they just end up doing what they want to do.
November 23, 2021
“For many years there has been cross party support for the proposition that all frail elderly people should get their health care free as part of the NHS pledge, but should pay for their own board and lodging where they can afford to do so. It has meant that where someone moves into a Care home leaving their old home empty it is usual for it to be sold and for them to pay for their hotel costs at the Care Home from their own resources.”
I think this remains a fair system.
Also because it does allow the children of elderly people to house their parents if they wish to eliminate their board and lodging costs and at the same time does not leave houses empty and unavailable for re-use.
Perhaps we simply need an arrangement whereby the hotel costs of a care home are paid for from the IHT?
November 23, 2021
The point is, people have been selling their houses since the eighties at least. Why is it suddenly a problem now? Because nursing homes are charging self funders more than they should, in order to subsidise the non paying residents councils aren’t paying enough for. That is what should have been sorted out, by Hunt, long ago, then we would not be in this mess. But of course nursing homes don’t come under the NHS but under Councils.