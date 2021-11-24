My interventions during the debate on the Health and Care Bill November 24, 2021 7 Comments http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/House_of_Commons_22-11-21_19-28-46.mp4 http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/House_of_Commons_22-11-21_19-48-08.mp4 http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/House_of_Commons_22-11-21_20-21-22.mp4 http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/House_of_Commons_23-11-21_18-32-43.mp4 November 24, 2021 7 Comments
November 24, 2021
JR always asks exactly the right and very incisive questions, all beautifully delivered.
But does anyone listen?
They all seem so eager to blunder ahead.
Regardless of reason.
Reply They listen and I usually follow up. They do not always agree!
November 24, 2021
The replies did not inspire much confidence.
November 24, 2021
I’m sorry, Sir John, but what on earth is the point of you wasting your time sitting in the chamber asking questions when all you get back are platitudes and empty promises? The minister confirming that value for money will be ‘at the forefront of his mind’ is a meaningless promise as (i) no sooner has he made it than he has forgotten it, (ii) the minister will not be doing ANYTHING at all – it is his civil servants who will do it ALL and they care nothing about VFM – and (iii) you could never prove otherwise anyway, whatever he does and however much money he spends.
The government are constantly making promises and then breaking them with complete impunity. A little while ago you were convinced the government would sort out the NI Protocol problem, by activating Article 16 if necessary. And what has happened in reality? Err .. NOTHING. Zilch. Nada. Now the EU are saying that talks will drag on until next year, with all the problems continuing, trade being diverted and the Union eroded further. Neither you, nor your backbench colleagues in general, or the ERG in particular, have made any difference whatsoever. The government is continuing to betray the country, and you seem to have no ‘plan B’ to make them do otherwise. As long as you continue to play politics as usual you will continue to get nowhere, as usual.
Reply Parliament is one of the ways to seek to influence government to deliver vfm and good policy. If you do not want to raise things in Parliament there is little point in being an MP
November 24, 2021
Good intervention JR. But what is needed is a drastic budget cut of multiple billions, the budget cut money on offer to private health care if they could provide the service cheaper. This will then focus the minds of NHS because unless the govt does it will be happy to keep spending spending while your lot keep clapping!
The vast army of back room staff says it all, every business needs an admin. In private sector it is kept to an absolute minimum in the NHS it fulfils every equality crap babble bureaucracy as a priority over providing health care!
November 24, 2021
Thank you for asking your questions, in particular the hotel costs of people in care homes, which is the very point I made in yesterdays postings, given that is the actual cost that people should pay per month for residency.
Current Care Home costs are not separated in any way when you are billed, and will not be reduced under this new scheme, because all medical care should always have been free at the point of use to the resident in the first place, as they should be covered by the NHS registration of the patient/resident.
Unless you have had someone close to you in a nursing/care home, few realise that the whole cost to the resident is for in theory social and hotel costs, because of the above.
This whole subject of Care/Social Care needs a far, far greater discussion, because the details and real life financial facts are simply being ignored, or glossed over.
November 24, 2021
As an example why should a resident with dementia, pay sometimes 50% more for their Care/Nursing Home residency (in the same Home) than someone without such an illness..
Surely the extra cost of dementia treatment should be covered by the NHS shouldn’t it ?
Then you have the Continuing Care fiasco, so those who are in a desperately, desperately ill situation (few qualify, and it is a post code lottery, as different areas have different rules) have their complete Care costs, plus hotel fees, and social care fees, paid in full by the NHS.
I assume from the NHS Budget, but via the Local Authority screening process.
November 24, 2021
As I am not an MP myself and able to intervene (when my proposal might not be permitted by rules), could you please advise Sir John if it is permissible to yell from the public gallery “Answer the full question, you damn rogue!”?