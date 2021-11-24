My question during the statement about Bulb Energy entering administration November 24, 2021 11 Comments http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/House_of_Commons_24-11-21_12-45-03.mp4 November 24, 2021 11 Comments
November 24, 2021
A commitment to Nuclear Power? How much will it cost? Who will supply it? What design will be used? What percentage of electric supply will be met once it is ‘over ready’? (not todays requirement, but when we use electric for transport, domestic heating and industrial use previously gas?).
My goodness, your raised left eyebrow conveys your reaction very clearly, Sir John.
So the Minister has dealt with the immediate risk of security of supply by being dramatically and one hundred per cent. committed to nuclear generation whilst acknowledging it will not necessarily “bear fruit in a week or a month” – so we can hope for a harvest come January perhaps? He sounds Patel-esque and I for one am re-assured, oh yes!
And as for more gas, that is coming (or not) from managing the transition to net-zero. Mr. Kwarteng’s ability to re-assure is unparalleled and I trust he has not forgotten his promise that the U.K. will not witness power cuts this winter.
So nuclear power for the long term.
The short term answer is we live off waffle-we try this we hope for that.
With our crazy non energy policy, the whole country will go bankrupt.
Ratcliffe power station is still scheduled to shut in 2024 making us even more reliant on wind and gas.We have coal ready for mining in zCumbria and large amounts of gas ready for fracking but Carrie Antoinette says NO
Boris has got to go.
Reply I have urged them to keep older stations available just in case.
The Secretary of the State for BEIS gave nonsense replies to your questions, but then he has a first class degree in classics and history whilst the transition to “net zero” is basically an engineering problem.
Nuclear power is excellent for producing a reliable, stable, weather independent base load of power but because it cannot be quickly switched on and off it cannot provide the back-up for wind turbines when the wind doesn’t blow or for solar energy when the sun doesn’t shine (at night for instance).
This backup for wind power is currently provided by fossil fuel generators, often running “hot” so power can be switched on and off quickly and certainly inefficiently compared to steady, constant running.
Short term back-up (a few hours maximum) using Li-ion batteries is very, very expensive and long-term back-up does not yet exist.
This also means that renewable energy has not even yet been able to be costed, particularly as the more wind turbines are added to the grid the more fossil fuel back-up is required.
The North Sea Transition Deal is not about increasing the domestic supply of gas but in fact about reducing both the quantity of gas supplied and the amount of CO2 emitted during production
PS : I meant to write :
This also means that renewable energy has not even yet been able to be costed, particularly as the more wind turbines are added to the grid the more non-fossil back-up is required which has yet to exist.
Thank you Mr Redwood, a very concise question the like of which you will no doubt regularly put to accountable Ministers. Craig Mackinlay was sitting near you and he was also impressive when on Jo Coburn’s Daily Politics recently. She would probably be happy to have him back – but I fear the quality of his contributions will mean that the programme’s editor may well think otherwise!
JR, why didn’t you press the point about the difference in MWh prices in the UK, compared to the price at the Norway end of that interconnector? Today we have £243 /MWh at the UK end of those wires, while the price at the Norway end is £92 /MWh. In the last few settlement periods before this post, there have been prices over £3,000 /MWh (300 pence per kWh). UK gas prices at £80 / MWh (8 pence /kWh) are only about 5% above Dutch Hub prices. If you own a CCGT power plant, fuel gas at 8p a kWh while selling your electric at a median of 20 pence /kWh, is a very nice little earner.
Reply A good point but I needed to make the simpler and more fundamental point about capacity and reliability of supply
Like everything else about Johnson’s Government, Energy Policy is ludicrous and shambolic.
He’s testing to destruction the adage “Oppositions don’t win General Elections, Government’s lose them.”
John
I guess due to P{alimentary procedure it is not possible to ask a follow up question, to an answer that is so full of bul….t.it is pointless
But can a few of you not get together, under the correct procedure, to ask more questions/interruptions, whatever is needed, and try and hammer home the point that you know you are being fed a tissue of absolute nonsense, and would like a proper answer.
This is simply not democracy in action at all, it is deliberate evasion.
The present parliamentary system is failing and it is becoming more and more obvious to everyone who is looking at it.
Thank goodness it is now televised, can you imagine the scale of evasion if it were not.
Reply No you cannot ask a follow up. I do sometimes after the event by asking the Minister directly or follow up with a public written question.