Most people think boosting productivity is a good thing. If you increase the amount of goods or service each individual worker can produce you have a more efficient economy and pay can rise to reflect the boost to output.
Now that the NHS is taking such a large amount of the national budget and a substantial share of total public spending, the issue of working smarter and better in the NHS has returned to prominence. According to the ONS NHS health productivity fell by 0.8%, the last year (2019) before the pandemic disrupted it. In the period 1996 to 2019 NHS productivity advanced by 0.7% per annum, or a bit faster if you make a quality adjustment to the figures. This is a disappointing result given the ability to use digital technology to boost output through more remote consultations and the growing efficacy of some less invasive treatments.
Quality and efficiency are two sides of the same coin. Get things right first time and there will be no remedial pains and costs. Eliminate hospital carried infections and cut the workload. Recruit and train more nurses and doctors who share the aims of each Trust and wish to be regular employees, cutting back on the need for agency staff. Encourage specialisms so skilled teams become excellent at elective treatments through regular experience from specialisation. Fashion protocols for additional less invasive treatments. Adopt more medicines with good test results for treating conditions. Cut waste levels in the use of drugs, surgical and nursing products and medical equipment.
We are still waiting for the plans to spend the extra money for the waiting list reduction and the manpower plans. Why don’t we get extra hospital beds capacity for all the extra money? The Health Secretary needs to challenge the NHS CEO more.
Apparently our”Health” authorities can’t even cure or resolve a corona virus. Atishoo.
Why are they so desperate to anyway?
They know it is an impossible task …like curing the common cold because whatever causes it always mutates.
They need to go back to the drawing board.
Or stop p*ssing us about.
Or just bloody well leave us alone!
This government and the NHS have to justify the £37bn spend on ‘track n’ trace’ somehow
And apparently our DNA from the swabs is being sold.
The scientists have never left the drawing board.
They know that there is plenty that they have yet to learn about this virus.
For instance, what the likely spread of possible mutations might be, how dangerous these would be, and the extent to which a given vaccine would protect against them.
The work will continue.
Get rid of the management consultants from the NHS. That will give you a 5% productivity boost.
Test and Trace spent £billions and surely gave a net negative value to the public on any rational analysis. This is hardly sensible for health productivity?
Certainly get rid of the management consultants and also the overpaid layers of NHS management.
Unfortunately the opposite is happening. The big accountancy firms are making even more money from the NHS. To do so they reinforce the claims of NHS management that even more money needs to be spent on bureaucracy. There is no outside challenge to this set up.
@Javelin Only 5% it will save more than that in reduced empire building paperwork, considerably more than that in expenditure.
How do you measure efficiency in what is a monopoly ? How can you measure efficiency in what is an area of public life that can only be measured by success and failure and, the variable of which too numerous to go into ? To answer my own questions, you cannot !
If you had two business selling the same thing then you can compare. For example, the car industry. British , American and other European products when compared to Japanese ones in the 60’s, 70’s and 1980’s where both inferior in reliability and in price. The Japanese, despite having no natural resources such as iron and coal, could make them cheaper because they were more efficient. A direct comparison can be made.
Perhaps if we were allowed to have a choice so that we could choose, then we could see for ourselves and not rely on a government QUANGO with a dodgy track record of producing figures ?
The best way is to compare health outcomes for certain conditions (certain cancers, heart conditions, diabetes, sepsis, gall bladder problems, maternity… and waiting times for hips, knees, back … operations ) with other countries.
The NHS comes out rather badly when you do this. Like most state run monopolies it performs very inefficiently indeed kills thousands and fails millions.
It should be possible to compare the operating efficiency of different NHS health trusts just as a Ford or Toyota compare the operating efficiencies of their factories and sales and marketing operations. It depends on selecting and comparing the relevant operating activities, the costs of performing them and then digging into the data to understand the reasons for the differences and how they can be improved. It would involve gritty encounters with poor performers but that is what is needed.
Top answer plus does any one think a life server of 25 years plus can really bring the fresh eyes needed to come up with anything other than ‘more of the same’?
There is zero/little performance management across Government starting with Boris who hasn’t a clue. The head of procurement in the MOD recently received an eye watering bonus of £150000 despite massive failures/losses/delays on most programmes, tanks being the most notable.
I suspect that is the norm across all departments, bonus being an automatic salary addition rather than actually performance managed.
I look forward to Sir JRs enlightenment. It’s a topic that has hacked off the public for years.
@Mark B; I though the private health industry was the competition to the NHS, how many times have we been told they are more efficient than the NHS, are you saying such people are comparing chalk and cheese?
To answer my own question of course they are, the NHS treats whoever turned up, whatever the time of day, whatever the injury, your beloved ‘competition’ have been around long enough to have created their own A&E departments, their own children’s hospitals, run their own industry wide 999 service etc, but they have not as they know they would go bust very quickly, or would have to ration who they treat -as they already do with some polices were those with per-existing illnesses are refused cover, or load the premiums…
As for Japanese motor cars, especially back in the 1960s and ’70s, well if your only judge is price… 😮
@Mark B +1 – Maybe this overtly politically correct headline seeking non-active Government would let us ALL set up Quango’s and get paid on the same basis as all their Chums.
Well you can compare on a time related basis or you can compare between countries life expectancy per £ spent. We rarely hear how we are doing.
John is either being obtuse or simply naive. I’m not sure which. Or maybe he’s acting politically since the NHS along with race are the two issues that terrify Tory MPs so they choose to skirt around the facts to deflect criticism or immunise themselves from political harm.
The truth is simple. The NHS is a deliberate and well organised scam on the taxpayer. I know it, we all know it and every Tory MP knows it but since the issue of the NHS is all important to them politically they choose to finance this scam by abusing the taxpayer to finance their lack of moral courage rather than imposing huge reform to make the NHS ‘private sector efficient’
I believe the Tories are so captured by Labour and their network of allies (BBC, NHS etc) that they will bankrupt the UK to insulate themselves from harm. The taxpayer is in effect financing Labour’s eventual to power and when Labour is back in power they will act as the Democrats are doing, with brutality and imposition. They will take no prisoners. And all because the Tory party refuses to do what is necessary
Possibly because the Beveridge Report 1942 lost Churchill the election in 1945.
NHS became one of those ancient Tory shibboleths that still rule them.
They should have disabled and disbanded the NHS at the first possible opportunity.
“The Way to Freedom from Want” was the promise of the report.
And it lumbered us with all this nonsense.
Well said DOM. We have legalised discrimination (positive discrimination is still discrimination) and legalised animal cruelty (the religious exemption against humane slaughter). What is the point in having laws against discrimination and animal welfare laws? Why bother at all?
November 24, 2021
The issue they skirt around even more is the amount of healthcare required to treat lifestyle diseases.
I favour a workplace health insurance scheme, with companies compensated through their taxes for relieving the NHS of a burden. There would be far more emphasis on healthy living if it meant a reduction in premiums.
Businesses want their staff fit and healthy, but currently there is little influence they can make.
The recent productivity statistics are not good, but may not tell the whole picture. A University of York study found that between 2009-2016 NHS productivity gain averaged 1.4%, outperforming productivity gain in the wider economy (0.2%). Clearly something changed after that. But it suggests the NHS model itself is not inherently doomed to poor productivity, and perhaps the problem is more the way it is currently being run.
Correct.
I believe that the Tory leadership use the feedback and exemplar of the BBC and the NHS as their yardstick to life, liberty and success
Just tried to read some totally batty article about Reset NHS. Incomprehensible.
A “five year plan” presumably?
And just as useless.
The NHS us run entirely for the benefit of the staff.
Patients are a nuisance.
There is no real method of measuring productivity in the public sector most are just a drain on the taxpayer.
Let’s hope that the NHS can help poor Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck who collapsed on the field during a game yesterday.
A lot of sports people (and others) seem to be collapsing at the moment.
Don’t they?
Seven years ago, my husband was sent to an NHS speciality hospital for a particularly invasive test to verify a speculative diagnosis. What should have been a 3 day stay stretched into 6 weeks because of the MRSA infection. He was then transported to our local NHS District General Hospital; as it was a Friday, he was given a bag full of prescribed medications to cover him for the weekend until the receiving hospital’s pharmacy opened on Monday. On arrival at the DGH, the receiving nurse confiscated ALL the medications because “we don’t allow medicines from other hospitals!!!!”. Since the pharmacy was indeed shut for the weekend, he went without until the Monday afternoon, and similar nonsense continued for the rest of his stay.
The only part of the DGH that actually worked efficiently and in a kindly and thoughtful way was, sadly, the A&E Dept where he died two months later.
PS. Some time after my husband’s death, I wrote a polite but detailed letter about the ineptitudes to the Hospital’s Chief Executive. I never even got an acknowledgement.
someone dropped it in File 99.
Sir John. Excellent post that is confirmation of what has been suggested to change the NHS.
I have suggested on this site that as in Trusts patient base is different we need small specialised units running their operation on a self directed team basis.
SDTs have been around in industry and commerce for decades. They do not need layers of management and quangos to tell them what to do and how. SDTs when organised and run properly by themselves will always be looking for continual improvement, it is in their interest to do so.
So once again I suggest pilot schemes in each Trust then you have something to benchmark against to best adopt best practice. There are hundreds of retired people out here all experienced in this area of ISO 9000, you do not need to look too far locally to find people who understand the area and its people to assist in training the staff. It all hinges on whether the top team want to travel in that direction to become a real team player.
Talking productivity. “The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is due to announce that tech bodies NHSX and NHS Digital will merge into NHS England as part of a major restructuring.
In an internal email, seen by Healthcare IT News, NHSX CEO Matthew Gould said the brands would be “retired” to accelerate the digital transformation of the NHS.”
If you want an efficient NHS have a look at the best models elsewhere in the world. What do they do, that we don’t? How much do they spend (my suspicion is that spending is similar)? How have they removed waste? What do their staff get paid?
And of course the key question: Why is the NHS the largest health service in the world, based on staff numbers?
Off topic, I have a short letter in today’s Irish News, as follows:
“‘Fantastic’ trade deal”
“Labour MP Ben Bradshaw asked the government for an official assessment of the economic damage we might suffer if the EU cancelled the present trade deal.
(‘Labour warns against ‘damaging’ trade war with EU over protocol amid suspension pleas’ November 19.)
Good luck with that, because a year ago I put in a freedom of information request for an official assessment of the economic value to the UK of the ‘Canada style’ free trade deal that Boris Johnson wanted, and officials in three departments all said they had no information on that.
As they could not say then how much such a deal might be worth to us I doubt that they can say now how much we might lose if it was cancelled.
Various alternative sources put the value of the deal to the UK at somewhere between zero and 2 per cent of GDP; perhaps Mr Bradshaw would be content to rely on the estimate from the EU Commission, near the middle at 0.75 per cent of GDP.
Or maybe he would prefer to accept the word of the prime minister, who went on television last Christmas Eve and told us that his ‘fantastic’ trade deal was worth £660bn, which works out as about 30 per cent of GDP.”
Sir John writes about the need to reduce agency workers but that genie is out of the bottle.
Why would a nurse work full time for £26 to £30K when she or he can work four days per week for £50K with accommodation and travelling repaid? Only those with families would countenance such a choice and by the time the nurse decides to have a family, agency working is ingrained and they can take less work locally for the same take home as a full time role.
What NHS. Oh! you mean the English NHS. The NHS where my wife and I cannot get an appointment with our GP but are told we can have a telephone consultation !!!!
More and more money poured into it. Worse and worse service from it.
The next step by the unscrupulous GP businesses will be to downsize the rarely used premises perhaps to a mobile home on a farm. A lot cheaper than paying all those business rates and council taxes.
As is customary, Sir John has hit the nail on the head with this post – a good, quality analysis of the NHS. Unfortunately, only ~50% of NHS staff are clinically or technically qualified. The remainder organise procurement, HR, training, accountants, secretarial etc. The more the government spends on the NHS, the more financial spend data the government wants – so the more accountancy posts it needs….ad infinitum
I would much prefer to see the additional funds spent on new specialist hospitals (on the now forgotten principle of clinical “centres of excellence”) and more GP surgeries . This would cut waiting times and give the taxpayer value for money.
Without knowing the methodology as to how “productivity” was measured those (ONS) figures are meaningless, such naked figures can be moulded to suit what ever argument someone wants put, or any conclusion be left hanging for others to draw perhaps misinformed conclusions; set the hare running, watch the greyhounds run…
It is very difficult to measure “productivity” in a reactive sector, for example, it is very expensive to have a cardiac ward full of underused equipment, very expensive to staff that ward too, very ‘unproductive’ but surely not having any patients is very good – should the cardiac ward close, its staff be reassigned, retrained as midwives or whatever the most acute staffing shortage is?
Or
If you produce the same amount of goods or services that each worker produces in LESS TIME, each worker has more leisure time and an effective pay rise.
Mr. Redwood, will you ever stop your obsession with growth and endlessly increasing consumption. Your proposition is basically flawed. If every worker produces more goods and services you need more people to consume them. Oh, wait, that is why your government keeps allowing the population to go up.
Reply No, you have more people who can afford to consume them without extra people coming in.
…………The Health Secretary needs to challenge the NHS CEO more…………….
A recent topic asked Who Is In Charge and by the above comment it certainly sounds as though it is not the Health Secretary. This suggests that the government has no clear ideas on what it wants and is therefore destined to fail.
And in other news the wind is not blowing so coal fired power stations are being increasingly used.
This exposes the figures, based on expected windy days, used to support our drive to net zero as vastly inflated.
What other ‘lies’ are the Government using to mislead the public in its push for Green?
Thank you for raising the efficiency concerns, specifically on the NHS. Most people we know have become more and more cynical of the NHS in recent years prior to the pandemic. A few that praised the (dis)organisation seem to have moved, admitting problems with its performance and often quoting administrative errors. People watch the eye-watering sums being granted by Government and conclude a form of sweeping under the carpet. Money doesn’t solve what is going wrong.
The hospitals were not even allowed to use Ivermectin to treat Corona virus, a safe drug which has been in use for 40 years! It may have kept many out of ICU and contributed to efficiency. It now emerges that in a number of countries in Africa where it is routinely used for other reasons, it has resulted in a much lower mortality rate for Corona patients.
Perhaps this Government and the scientists would like to offer an explanation and tell us who did benefit.
Rationality and good business sense should demand that “Working smarter” should be done first rather than just throwing money in the general direction and hoping something will get better.
Once again, we see inept government policy putting the cart in front of the horse.
There is no rational approach to the NHS any more, it has become a sacred cow that must be allowed to consume ever more resources.
The NHS is not efficient John because we have too many people with their fingers in the pie, all working to a different recipe, using different utensils and ingredients.
Thus they tend to work to the lowest common denominator.
We have some absolutely brilliant people in the NHS, but we also have far too many that are below average in performance and attitude.
Unfortunately the bar has been set low with those who are below average in mind.
Productivity and the NHS I hear you say –
They can’t even distinguish between those who have sadly died following confirmation of having a covid infection within 28 days by other means.
If they and the government can’t present the simplest of statistics correctly then we must question all government statistics.
Boris fired the guy who knows just how to “Work Smarter and Better” which the country desperately now needs urgently. Boris can then promote himself elsewhere…..
I would like the Government to ask each NHS Trust to publish a completed Excel file with the headings : Job Title/Number of Personnel/Medical Qualification/Salary with all employees and consultants included.
We all know that rocket science its not.
If you have leaders with vision and drive they make things happen whether they be leading a country or our health service. Sadly we have neither.
Aided and abetted by a civil service not fit for purpose. Time to get the long knives out of storage.
Slightly off topic
I expect that everyone has seen the totally cringeworthy performance by our dear leader at the CBI bash?
Back on topic…. I agree with all the previous comments about the NHS, it will never be reformed because it’s too big to tackle now with all the pen pushers and a 6 million waiting list, I have concerns about a problem that I have and I’ve made an appointment to go privately to see a specialist in 10 days, worth every penny
“We are still waiting for the plans to spend the extra money for the waiting list reduction and the manpower plans. ”
How many years now?
It will never happen each criticism is met with ‘we need more money’ – The management is not accountable to the Customer, they are just a spending machine. In the last few days we have read elsewhere that the recruitment is under pressure as management feels the need to enhance their ‘diversity’ departments so as to have the right people in place to select candidates for elsewhere. That’s before they go looking for frontline staff and for that they need more money.
So neither accountable or responsible, the front facing staff take the wrap for the backroom empire builders.
Time to put it all on a Commercial footing paid for by the Insurance Contributions the taxpayer is not unreasonably forced to pay. The let the Customer take their Insurance payouts to were they get the best service.
Common sense
Why bother to ask Sir John, when you should know the first answer as already pointed out in another comment already on here, the NHS is a public body, you are not comparing the performance of two like industries.
If say, you picked an ` efficiently, low cost (comparitively) and well performing` European country for instance and compared more like with like (or failure with success condemnation/appreciation) you might get somewhere.
In fact I might be highly suspicious of this current efficiency quest when if I am correct previous ones resulted in the wholesale loss of local cottage hospital services and what was more important the loss of hospital BEDS due mostly to bed blockers where there were no or little facilities for their care in the community.
This mistaken policy was exemplified by the panic provision of Nightingale hospitals in the present `nonepidemic manufactured crisis` and their apparent subsequent hasty abandonment due to staffing problems.
But supervening all this (as I admit I believe Sir John, you have pointed this out before) is the problem of the yearly nett incremation of a new population of immigrants (legal plus those who cross the chanel either in dinghies or the back of lorries) an incremation for so many years, i cannot remember, but certainly replacing a required population for the like of a town the size of Leicester or Coventry.
The Nation is beyond FULL UP, should we wonder that so many services besides the NHS are in or near crisis level and most of it is due to Government or their Civil Service masters to appreciate that everybody cannot `shuggle up` and make do forever.
Oh and it doesn`t help, that the Government has ceded its authority and the NHS is now apparently issuing the orders and running the country too
They have to have somewhere to put all the dead brains coming out of uni.
We saw from the absolute shredding of the Civil Service and the NHS, that Kate Bingham gave in the Times that the institutions are not fit for the 21st century and she has the track record to be believed.
Only invoking ‘war time’ regulations enabled the vaccine roll out to be successful and we saw subsequently when the booster jab programme went back to the ‘blob’ how quickly it subsided having to be jerked back into action by public outrage.
She highlights the avoidance of blame culture and we see that, being in total denial about their management of the pandemic.
So with Ministers complicit, hiding, avoiding the issue my question to Sir JR is ‘why does he think anything will change’? Because I guess most contributors and the wider public think differently.
Re organisations. The late Sir Brian Bender’s advice to PMs if asked. Don’t do it unless there is a real case for it.
Well Sir JR. Is there/have you seen one/ has the Secretary of State?
What is the desired productivity ratio?
£10 per hour + Employers NI and Nest 13.8 and 3% + holiday pay + SSP provision + SSP Hol pay. What turnover should the company expect for every hour worked to be considered productive in the UK?
Off-topic Sir John, but I promise* you will like this. The Britain-hating media, fuelled by the Britain-hating Left, do nothing but denigrate this country, so sometimes it is instructive to see what other – neutral – observers think of us. The influential Japanese ‘Mori Memorial Foundation’ (an institute devoted to improving urban development and living) conducts an annual evaluation that “ranks the major cities of the world according to their “magnetism,” or their comprehensive power to attract people, capital, and enterprises from around the world.” And guess which city is the world’s number 1? LONDON. For the TENTH year in a row!!!
For more details, the report can be found here: https://mori-m-foundation.or.jp/english/ius2/gpci2/index.shtml
The Japanese media obviously reported this, and were proud that Tokyo came third on the list, but over here the fact that London came top has, of course, been completely ignored. (* Have I kept my promise?)
One of the things that had to be on the “to do” list was a general reform of the Public sector which, really should be the on going task of all Parties . Various changes have contributed to a better picture in schools
(without expecting perfection ), the health service has slipped out of control
I do not believe it is either left or right wing for the Public sector to provide value and it is patently absurd to let them “mark their own work”.
An organisation which employs 1.4 million staff cannot exist without having its own agenda and its own power. Controlling has political costs of course.
While the country has been preoccupied in making itself poorer and more absurd the grass has grown , Covid was a grim coincidental push in the wrong direction and now unaffordable costs are a threat to our money and health .
There seems little chance of the Populists getting their hands dirty and I fear we will, have to wait until the consequences of this long era of stupidity can no longer be hidden for people to demand competence.
Twas ever thus .. its just tnat it used to be the Labour Party who made the problems – Socialist Brexit Party
Talking of productivity – how do we measure the productivity of an MP? Is it hours worked? Or constituency letters answered? Or number of votes in Parliament?
Following the Tory sleaze row many MPs came forward to say they work 70 hours a week or more. I believe them. I think most of our MPs are hardworking.
But there are clearly some who don’t work hard for their constituents. Particularly those MPs from safe seats who’ve been in Parliament for years. They often have second, third and even fourth jobs. They clearly are spending less time working on behalf of their constituents than others.
Perhaps their taxpayer funded salary should be reduced accordingly?
Reply Many of the Conservatives who have been in Parliament for many years are particularly assiduous contributors to debates and committees as well as being good at following up constituency issues.
The NHS has a lot of good people, doctors, nurses, physios, etc.
However the bureaucratic administrators are appalling and this is what lets the NHS down. Reform the admisistrators and let the medics do their job properly.
There are too many administrators at too many levels of the NHS. Do not expect civil servants who have no useful skills being Arts graduates to make themselves redundant and join the real world of work. Hospitals should be run by medics not people not clever enough to qualify as doctors. GPs do not need organising and constantly told what they should be doing if they are properly trained and qualified in this country either.
Arts graduates are no use to anybody; get rid of the lot otherwise we will continue to fall behind countries for whom the mystique of learning irrelevant rubbish at university and then mismanaging the governance of the country does not exist.
Why can’t the government do more to encourage initiatives to get people to eat more healthily and take more exercise. This would drastically reduce NHS bills (both for physical and mental health) and make people are more productive and happy in general with huge knock-on efforts on our country in general.
The reality is that lots of working class people are buying and eating sh*t (crisps, sweets, processed food etc). I don’t want to take choice away from people. But working class people could eat just as cheaply and well and delicious food by eating more things like brown rice, porridge, bit of green veg, cheap apples, nuts, and so on. And then taking more exercise. And it’s a vicious circle. The more unhealthy they feel from eating sh*t, the more sh*t they eat, and the more fags they smoke, and the more booze they drink. Costing the NHS billions and billions. And greatly reducing productivity.
In the old days, the working class were much poorer. But the majority of working classes today can easily afford to buy healthy food (bag of brown rice, for example, costs £3 and provides so much nourishment and lasts for days – and where they save with brown rice, they they can buy a nice bit of chicken / meat and veg and apples and so on. Balanced diet. And they can save loads of money with porridge and then spend their saved money on a nice bottle of wine etc .. Not rocket science. But sadly millions are buying sh*t and it’s all a vicious circle. And I talk as someone who used to smoke fags, drink a few beers, and eat lots of pizza, crisps and choc. I don’t miss any of that sh*t at all. And feel so much better for more healthy diet. Plus more energy. And I enjoy much more ‘treats’ when I do have them and indulge from time to time. Lastly, even people’s s-x lives are greatly improved when they eat more healthily. So everyone’s a winner: tax payers (hugely reduced NHS costs), employers with more productive work force, husbands and wives having much better s-x, people generally feeling much better and happier overall.