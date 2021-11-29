High tax rates are damaging

I find it curious that the Chancellor tells us he is a lower tax Chancellor when all he seems to do is put the taxes up. I would like to believe him, as he is right in thinking lower tax rates would be good for growth and the economy. I will give enthusiastic support when he announces the lower taxes.
Unhelpful briefing implies the higher taxes like National Insurance, Corporation Tax and frozen Income tax allowances are some kind of punishment for the PM wishing to increase spending. The polite on the record rationale is they need these rises to get the deficit down post the pandemic spending bulge.
None of this makes any sense. The Treasury has just had to slash its deficit forecast by £50 bn for this year thanks to the surge in growth, with no tax rises yet imposed. The evidence shows if you keep rates down and go for growth the deficit falls. The danger now is the big tax rises will do the opposite. They will slow growth going into the next financial year as the rates bite, leading to a higher deficit.
I urge the Chancellor to do what he says he believes. set lower tax rates to boost jobs, incomes and investments.There is nothing stopping him getting more spending control into areas like railways and test and trace where there have been large increases.
November 29, 2021
Time and again, throughout the history of sophisticated States, government-imposed taxation grows in complexity and volume until the point that some kind of combustion occurs between the rulers and the ruled.
While I understand the frequent complaint among posters here about Ministers having little or no scientific knowledge, I can’t help wishing that both Treasury Ministers and staff were given some serious history lessons on the haphazard and ruinous belief that governments can just keep increasing the tax burden without incurring a very severe reaction.
November 29, 2021
Good morning.
If you tell a lie often enough, people will come to accept it to be the truth. Can’t remember who said it though 😉
No government ever got elected of higher and more tax rises and, whilst the alternative is perceived as being even worse this raid on all our wealth shall continue. Oh for a low tax, low spend, low waste government !
November 29, 2021
Hear, hear
This administration’s economic and energy policies are confused, contradictory and incoherent
We need a change of direction and Leader
November 29, 2021
It is hard to imagine the consequences of a government really, really getting on top of what they waste and the subsequent impact on the taxation of the rank and file.
But as we find out from ministers so often, talking about it is the easy bit.
November 29, 2021
Good Morning, Sir John.
Since you mention ‘test and trace’, I feel a comment about the Government’s response to the latest variant could be justified. Why the draconian measures re. mask-wearing in shops and on public transport to combat it?
Coetzee, the South African doctor who discovered Omicron, told Andrew Marr yesterday that she thought our government was ‘panicking unnecessarily’.
I will not be wearing a mask. Studies show that they do not work and that they are bad for our health. So it’s back to walking mask-less into the supermarket (admittedly feeling a little anxious – I’m not as brave as those who stood against tyranny last century), but I will not be complicit in this totally unreasonable and frankly sinister new rule. If I am fined I won’t pay. Our small business was one of the casualties of this whole debacle.
Not resisting this could ultimately lead to the segregation of the ‘vaccinated’ from the ‘unvaccinated’. Already the Government’s continued over-reaction to covid has divided families and friends. (I speak from experience.)
It’s already been noticed that Omicron is an anagram of moronic. Hardly accidental. One can’t help feeling that, like Muttley, the committee members of the WHO are sniggering behind their paws at our gullibility.
November 29, 2021
State reform involves conflict with a more powerful enemy capable of inflicting existential damage upon the Tory party. Far easier in party political terms to abuse the weaker enemy that is the private sector taxpayer
The two party duopoly revels in the current arrangement. Abuse the private to sustain the political status quo
November 29, 2021
Is the never-ending CV19 agenda driven by public sector unions and other taxpayer dependent organisations that seek easier working conditions ie the working from home scam and attempts to distant itself from the clammy presence of the public?
One does wonder if what we are seeing is an embedded dependent class using all reasons however meagre and pathetic to solidify their powerful position and sustenance
Something will eventually snap and there’ll be political casualties
November 29, 2021
Higher tax (from our self proclaimed low tax Chancellor) is no surprise. No surprise at all. I think Rishi and Boris have a death wish on behalf of the UK, its economy and its people. If they think a tax reduction just before the next GE will mean all is forgiven, they are wrong. Everything they touch (or deliberately ignore) seems to damage the UK. I thought the EU made lots of bad judgements, but Boris beats them hands down. If your party is to survive, get rid of Boris and put a Conservative in charge although the damage and loss of trust may already be too great for any recovery.