What would turn the world green?

An extract from my book on the green revolution:
Governments this century have taken to meet together to discuss how they can close down a large number of carbon based industries in their jurisdiction and how they can write off the asset values of all those deposits of fossil fuels and of all those businesses that process them or rely on them to power their activities. It is true they meet full of hope that the replacements they offer will unleash an offsetting wave of new investment and jobs. The EU itself as one of the leading architects of the green revolution is preparing programmes and subsidy budgets to tackle left behind communities that used to rely on oil wells and coal mines, on petro chemicals and on traditional industries like cement, steel and ceramics with a high use of carbon based energy. The transition will be difficult and painful for some.
As we have seen , the car and food industries are central to the changes. The existing car makers may not succeed in changing over to making enough of the new electric cars and may watch as rivals emerge with the winning products. Agriculture will take time for many farmers to convert from animal husbandry to the new crops and to tree growing. Many jobs and thousands of traditional factories will be lost as investment hurries into the new fields and as the new jobs are created for those willing to train and change.
Governments tell us there is an avalanche of investment money wanting to go into the revolution. Many of the large quoted companies of the oil and gas and other traditional sectors are keen to sell on some of their fossil fuel assets and move into the new green areas, further impelling valuations of the new upwards. This will assist governments in their quest for the new paradigm.
Meanwhile the questions posed about security of supply by events in September 2021 will need an answer. Governments need to tell us how they will fill the potential energy gap as we transition to a renewable system, and need to come clean on how they will raise taxes as fossil fuels run down and with that lose the heavy tax revenue they carry.
Above all the joint working of governments and companies needs to reveal the range of product and changes to lifestyles that will appeal and be willingly adopted and paid for by the public. Only if a top down revolution fires the popular imagination and becomes a bottom up revolution will the passage to a green future be possible. To succeed green products need to be cheaper and better than the products they wish to displace..
I am delighted to say that Build Back Green is now published and available. You can find it at:
24 Comments
November 30, 2021
Good morning.
Sorry, but I cannot see anything ? My Adblocker seems to have moderated it.
😉
—
I counted five times our kind host has used the word, ‘Government’ in this article. Governments this, governments that ! I am reminded of a person I once worked with who came from a government / state background – Lots and lots of talk and calls for endless meetings, but little or no final product. Or if there was, it was usually copied from someone else, and / or late.
November 30, 2021
+1
Ooops sorry!
I just put similar…hadn’t read yours.
Similar scams in film industry I think.
Glossy portfolio of films to invest in…that NEVER get made!
November 30, 2021
I doubt the world will turn green just because governments impose regulation and taxation to promote their pet projects. Customers will sit on their hands, decline new products if they fail to deliver their specific needs. An industrial wasteland beckons. As you have pointed out before product revolutions are driven by demand not government dictat- just compare the former Soviet world with the West.
November 30, 2021
It’s worth reading the transcript of Dr John Constable’s evidence to the House of Lords industry and regulator’s committee on 14th September 2021.
November 30, 2021
It isn’t a revolution, it’s simply gutless theft using thuggish State intimidation
November 30, 2021
+1
Yes!
November 30, 2021
True.
So. All those cycle lanes that have taken over A roads. Will they be converted back to car lanes once we all have EVs ?
No. Of course they won’t.
This is about bicycles, rice and sitting in the cold at home on state handouts.
November 30, 2021
+1
November 30, 2021
The very best way of getting rich during The Gold Rush was by selling basic goods to the miners.
And by selling shares in mines that did not exist or perform.
Gold Fever has morphed into Green Fever and so have the well known investment scams I dare say!
November 30, 2021
Technology and events move quickly these days. Much of your book is aready out of date. You have identified the problems, but fail to suggest solutions. The once in 60year shortage of wind in September did not cause the lights to go out and the fossil fuel industry price rises caused the failure of the UK energy supply industry..
November 30, 2021
The solutions are simply gas, oil, coal, nuclear with some wind, tide and solar (where it can work without subsidies) in the short term. Better nuclear and nuclear fusion in the medium term. If we make breakthroughs in batteries or electrical energy storage etc. then great but until then the above is just fine.
November 30, 2021
Why do you think demand for gas and thus its price has recently risen SG?
November 30, 2021
SG
“The once in a 60 year shortage of wind”
Really ?
Then we are told the weather and climate is changing, and we will get more and more extreme weather events, so perhaps we are going to need to turn off the wind generators, because the wind will be too strong, perhaps a few times in a year ?
November 30, 2021
I suppose a quick way would be to issue those plastic specs with green cellophane lenses …and make them mandatory. Or green contacts lenses. Or green light emanating from security cameras.
Yellow and blue paint sprayed from helicopters maybe??
Ah no…green fluorescent masks. Yay!
November 30, 2021
Simple more atmospheric CO2 (plant & tree food) will do it nicely.
November 30, 2021
The Great Greening ( if there really were one) would have STARTED with “green” goods being made widely available. Not that “green” means anything anyway.
What is actually happening is that we are being stripped of basic freedoms and necessities without any viable replacements.
November 30, 2021
The short answer is CO2 – plant food.
November 30, 2021
Sir John, do governments actually ‘need to tell us’ what they will do about the energy gap, or about anything else to do with the Green Takeover? I get the impression they need only do the bidding of the 1%, those who profit from it. If they needed to get the backing of the public, we would have had a referendum by now.
Over the last 20 months the state and its agencies, as well as the bought-and-paid-for media, have learned plenty about how to coerce the public into giving up their free choice and their rights. This will be put into effect with your so-called Green Revolution. Let us hope it will not be followed by the Green Terror, as other revolutions have been.
November 30, 2021
Excellent I will buy it. Does it include a summary of how much of total energy consumption electricity currently accounts for and of that how much of that electricity is generated by ‘renewables’? (Global answers – 15% and 8%, i.e. about 1% of total primary energy consumption comes from the virtuous, heavily subsidised and much praised sources of wind and solar.) There is no coherent plan to change this. Just a lot of virtue-signalling and posturing.
November 30, 2021
Available on Amazon.
November 30, 2021
Ed Miliband has been appointed to the shadow cabinet as Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero.
The government doesn’t currently have a cabinet post with this precise title but apparently it feels it has found someone who will fit the bill – a chap by the name of Harry Potter.
November 30, 2021
Subsidies for the unproven new products, compensation for the proven old products !
The World has truly gone mad, with now the customers paying three times due to government interference.
Pay once with taxation for a subsidy, pay once again to the company for its present product, pay once again with taxation for compensation for a product now being discontinued.
Common-sense seems to have gone missing !
November 30, 2021
We will have petrol car enthusiasts in a few years just as we have steam railway ones.
Many people will retain sentimental feelings about inanimate objects even after they have accepted that the world has moved on, and that on balance this is a good and necessary thing.
Progress itself is what will engender that acceptance, that is, turn people “green”. It doesn’t require zealous enthusiasm on their part at all.
November 30, 2021
That said, I am certainly going to install a log burner and keep a stack of nicely dried ones in the inglenook.
They will not be the normal means of heating at all, but a bit of resilience is always good in an emergency, such as brought storm Arwen to many.
And trees do regrow.