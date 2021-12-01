How will the extra cash for the NHS be spent?

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (56363):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, how much and what proportion of the £36 billion announced by the Government to tackle waiting lists as a result of the covid19 outbreak will be spent on the salaries of additional medical staff. (56363)
Tabled on: 15 October 2021
This question was grouped with the following question(s) for answer:
- To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, how many additional nurses and doctors he plans to recruit for his Department’s waiting list initiatives. (56708)
Tabled on: 15 October 2021
Answer:
Edward Argar:
The Department is working closely with NHS England and NHS Improvement to develop a plan for how that funding will be used, including the recruitment and salaries of additional medical staff.
The answer was submitted on 22 Oct 2021 at 10:44.
The posts advertised are for more managers and support staff not front line staff.
More top heavy jobs for the boys, patients are such a nuisance.
I see the department of business closures is refusing to guarantee a return on 1.6gw of efficient CCGT which is mothballed.
Once again Civil Serpents procedure put before common sense.
These 2 station at Severn and Sutton Bridge could make all the difference but hey ho just build more useless windmills.
Trump had the right idea.
So one week later the answer is ‘no idea, we will have to discuss it’.
Brilliant.
Does medical staff include all the diversity directors they were advertising for the other day?
Again let’s shovel taxpayers’ cash into the NHS black hole and hope it helps. For goodness sake, let’s change this rotten 3 party system by introducing number 4.
and make membership of the first three illegal?
I suppose there is a big difference between what they actually spend the money on and what they should spend it on.
I’d put my money on huge batches of every ooky vaccine under the sun and hot tubs. Oh and draylon upcycled seating in every waiting room.
HOW many excess non covid deaths this year? Everyone comfortable with that?
But…but…aren’t the infinitely wise ones planning to sack a load of NHS staff for non submission to the jab?
Why is govt so keen to save us with a jab when they reduce staff and withhold healthcare?
Why do they believe that the jab has any bearing whatsoever on anyone other than the jabbed?
Is the idea to take on more staff at lower rates?
Ah ha!
Is govt. desperate to jab us because if we all got sick nobody would be able to work and the economy would crash and hospitals would have to close and there’d be no dentists open, no vets, no local shops.. and…and…
Oh!!
Once again what a stupid answer, the correct one is:
We have absolutely no idea, but it sounds good !
I despair, I absolutely despair.
Thanks for asking the question JR.
The response basically means “we haven’t got a scooby-doo.”
Which conveniently also sums up this Government’s entire programme. What a useless bunch of Peppa Pigs they are.
the answer is funny
a complete non answer
not even an estimate
clueless
So lets rise taxes, collect revenue, allocate budgets, announce spend, than and only than decide what you’re going to do with the funds…..crazy
So the Department has no concept of planning and budgetary control – give us a huge chunk of money then we shall tell you how we have spent it!
I wish I could be so frivolous with other peoples money knowing that I shall never be held to account.
Incompetents – all of them!