What is the cost of hotel accommodation for illegal migrants?

Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for the Home Department, what the 2020-21 budget is for housing illegal migrants. (77354)
Tabled on: 18 November 2021
Answer:
Tom Pursglove:
Accommodation costs are commercially confidential; therefore, the Home Office does not publish this information.
The answer was submitted on 24 Nov 2021 at 15:42.
December 1, 2021
How can it be commercially confidential when it is taxpayers money.
More mealy mouthed rubbish from the Home Office which is encouraging the boat people.
I hope you get a resounding thrashing on Thursday.
December 1, 2021
So a leading MP from the ruling Party in Government is told ‘mind your own business’.
December 1, 2021
Nothing to hide there then – move along.
Just imagine what you think it might be and treble it and you won’t be far off.
December 1, 2021
Then treble that number again for the added cost of Home Office management, staff and resource
December 1, 2021
You’ve been fobbed off, mate. Individual hotel costs may be confidential, but clearly the Government budget isn’t. They are concerned that taxpayers may be angry if they see the cost of this process to which no consent has been asked or given.
December 1, 2021
Indeed. Biggest scandal going. Why aren’t they being deported?
December 1, 2021
Why so? Anyone can call a hotel and ask for their rates. If the government have negotiated a discount, fair enough. If they are paying over the odds, who cares? It’s only taxpayers’ money.
December 1, 2021
So taxpayers aren’t allowed to know how much of their money is being spent on what. Perhaps our income should be Commercially Confidential from the taxman!
This *we’ll take your cash and won’t tell you where we spend it* won’t end well. It really does become theft at that stage by any moral yardstick.
December 1, 2021
This government makes Prince John Sheriff of Nottingham look like a teddy bear
December 1, 2021
Government deviousness. Sir John asked what the budget figure was, not the actual cost. Pursglove should not be allowed to get away with not answering the question. But they get away with such as this all the time and it seems nothing can be or is done. In any case the whole answer stinks and is full of fakery. The fact that Pursglove thinks we the people should not know is disgusting and typical of government arrogance.
December 1, 2021
*Typical of Tory arrogance.
December 1, 2021
Ha!
Shy about owning up to the truth!
£200 per room per night.
December 1, 2021
Oh dear what a stupid answer, just imagine the worst, and then treble it !
Lets say £300 per day per person, plus all of the overheads of government departments involved !
Probably £1,000 per day per person.
December 1, 2021
So much for Freedom Of Information.
Stand by to see it basically scrapped in all areas by these secretive authoritarians.
December 1, 2021
another non answer from the government
so much for parliamentary scrutiny
December 1, 2021
The MP for Corby needs to reconsider his reply as it was clearly and deliberately evasive and answered a question that had not been asked.
But then again, that probably puts him in good stead for promotion in this coercive and deceitful government.
December 1, 2021
But… the Home Office is not a commercial organisation.
Ask them to try again. Raise their failures with the minister responsible.
December 1, 2021
The answer in unreasonable and not acceptable. Fire him.
Public money demands public oversight and full transparency.
December 1, 2021
To the penny we can find out how much the taxpayer has spent on nuclear submarines & nuclear weapons….but we can’t be told the cost of a hotel room
This isn’t a point of order issue; it’s a resignation (can’t be associated with this government) issue
December 1, 2021
This is a quite outrageous and offensive response as it is deceitful and disrespectful in the extreme. You were not asking for individual budgets but merely a global total. To provide that information would give NO indication whatsoever as to the amount paid to individual accommodation providers.
So the minister LIED to you by claiming that his refusal to reply was due to commercial confidentiality. This seems to have been a written, and not an oral, reply, but is there no action you can take to get this liar sacked, or at least disciplined? Lying to am MP must surely be punished.
December 1, 2021
Who the hell do they think they are? How dare they keep this information from the taxpayer, what are they hiding?
December 1, 2021
The Home Office confirmed the number in hotels as 15,000
All found a discounted average cost of a room would be £100
That’s 1.5 million per day x 365 days in a year = £547,500,000
A cool half a billion pounds of taxpayers money …and that’s just the accommodation costs
December 1, 2021
Accommodation costs are commercially confidential
That is a silly and insulting response, its not his money but our (the taxpayers) money. Thinking they can spend it and not allow it to be scrutinised illustrates everything that is wrong with this Government
December 1, 2021
The Question and Answer should be on the front page of every Tory supporting paper tomorrow. These people need shaming into answering.
December 1, 2021
Is this another one of those inane situations, like in Parliament, where you ask a question – get a half answer – and are then unable to respond. If you can respond presumably it will be along the lines of: “I asked what the budget is – not what the accommodation costs being paid are.”
December 1, 2021
You should complain about that non-answer, absolutely outrageous. This cowardly, useless government can’t handle anything. We will never escape COVID 19 as they are too slavish to lefty public opinion.
Zorro
December 1, 2021
Must be at least £100 per room per night which would be the accommodation cost for a care home.
I know which one I would rather my taxes were used for.
Thank you for enquiring Sir John
December 1, 2021
This is a contemptuous response to who should be a parliamentary colleague. He should say “owing to my obligation not to embarrass the government, I decline to give an answer”.
December 1, 2021
Well the amount of money it is costing should be published, together with details of how long it takes to process their claim. I would like to see a plan to ensure all claims are dealt with within 3 months and individuals not eligible to be here swiftly deported straight away. Home office needs to employ more foot soldiers to do the work instead of just contemplating how to deal with it. Happy to offer my services to organise the Government if required – you certainly need it!