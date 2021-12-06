My question to the Health Secretary about the use of expanding bed and staff capacity in hospitals

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP:
Why has some of the substantial extra money for the health service not been used to expand bed and associated staff capacity in hospitals, and why were the anti-covid Nightingale hospitals not used for the pandemic to prevent the virus from spreading to the district generals?
Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for the Department of Health and Social Care:
The NHS and social care has £5.4 billion of extra funding over the second half of this financial year. A lot of that funding is being deployed to create extra capacity, especially with work on discharges between the NHS and the social care sector, because people can be clinically ready to be discharged, but the care packages have not always been easily available.
2 Comments
December 7, 2021
The NHS is now a fundamental part of the political State. Its primary function is political not clinical. I’m not sure why anyone cannot see this.
The UK public sector must be depoliticised and de-unionised. It’s become a one way ticket for personal enrichment at the expense of liberty, freedom and the private sector taxpayer
The introduction of a Social Credit system should finally reveal the true role of the NHS as a weapon to enforce social compliance by threatening the removal of access to medical treatment
December 7, 2021
More obfuscation!