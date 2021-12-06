My question to the Minister of State about whether the Government will take the money from those making profits from illegal drug trades

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP:
I strongly welcome the Minister’s plan and intent, and I wish him every success with it. On that money point, will he make it clear to the people making these big profits that the state will pursue them to take the money back?
Kit Malthouse, Minister of State, Home Department and Ministry of Justice:
We absolutely will, and our plan contains an ambition to significantly increase the denial of assets to the criminal fraternity. We know that this business, if it is a business—a horrible business—is prosecuted for profit. It is all about the money, so if we can make it a low-return, high-risk business, we will deter a lot of people from getting involved.