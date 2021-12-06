I was pleased to see the PM and Chancellor have decided to set up a committee to seek better value for money from departments. That used to be the main task of the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Star Chamber was a committee to adjudicate the following year’s annual budget where the Treasury and spending department disagreed about the totals. It would be chaired by a nominated senior Cabinet Minister, with a right of appeal to the PM . It was not usually a good idea to exercise that right for a spending Minister and was very rare. The new Committee would be wise to empower the Chief Secretary to push back more on wasteful or ineffectual spending.
They should start with the massive NHS budget. They need to pin down how much of the one off spending of the last 20 months on Test and Trace, vaccinations and responses to the pandemic can be ended, and to see how much of the spending in the NHS budget to undertake non covid work was in practice vired to pandemic related spending. They should want to see a proper costed programme for reducing waiting lists, backed by a proper manpower and recruitment budget. They should require clarity over how much extra social care is going to get, now that it is to share part of a nominated tax for part of its budget. The decision to hypothecate some National Insurance was a bad one, and will give misleading views of how much these two expensive services actually cost. they should ask why NHS management has kept the NHS so short of beds but long of management and management consultancy
They should review the progress with the administrative reorganisation. They should ensure no senior manager gaining a job in the new structure receives a redundancy or other payment for their past service in the old structure. They should seek to retain and reappoint all the good people from the old structure without recruitment fees. They should economise on new logos, use up old administrative supplies and only allow property changes where that will result in savings. These are all points I have made about the impending reorganisation.
December 6, 2021
One would have thought that, when the PM appointed Ministers, the first requirement would be just that – to seek better value from their respective departments.
The setting up of this committee, another reward for some mates, is to me a measure of failure not administrative prowess.
On the projects that I work on it is the responsibility of the Project Manager (or Minister / Secretary of State) to manage both the project, hence the name, and the budget. So having to appoint people to effectively tell you how to do your job (ie run your department) is embarrassing. Or could be just another one of those (apart from jobs for the boys and girls) be seen to do something without actually doing anything schemes ?
December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021
The same Star Chamber Cameron set up to review the MPs scandal that came to nothing!
December 6, 2021
Mark B,
In real life the first priority of the Prime Minister is to get his people in post and ensure rivals for the top job do not have a chance to shine.
Once in position, the ministry is the appointee’s personal fiefdom. Provided there is no adverse publicity the minister can do as they choose.
Transparency and value for money are not priorities for this government. In fact there is drive for further exemptions from the Freedom of Information provisions.
December 6, 2021
Why have a Committee, which will achieve SFA, when they could set up yet another Quango, stuffed with Diversity and Inclusion Executives, costing a great deal more and also achieve SFA?
Johnson could save £100 billion+ immediately by scrapping the HS2 white elephant. He won’t, despite the fact there is no viable business case for it whatsoever.
There is nothing conservative about the charlatans in power. This is just another exercise in trying to fool most of the people most of the time.
I’m sorry Sir John, because we know you are doing your utmost to instil some conservatisms into these CONsocialists, but “it’s the (futile) hope that kills you.” and most of us have given up hoping. We voted Conservative and we appear to have got a Socialist Government with Fascist tendencies.
December 6, 2021
It does indeed seem to be a “Socialist Government with Fascist tendencies” and with the insanely expensive and pointless net zero religion on top just for good measure. What happened to the old Boris?
December 6, 2021
Matt Ridley today is surely right – “Green commissars can’t see the wood for the trees
Storm Arwen showed the value of gas stoves and diesel, and the folly of our national forestry policy”
Also good to have a small petrol, diesel or gas electricity generator so you can keep the central heating pump going, a few LED lights on, the fridge/freezer running and the computer/tv on. Or just an inverter from the car battery can do. Not so good to have electric heating, electric car and electric house but with no electricity. Can the dopes on the Committee for Climate Change please take note and get real.
December 6, 2021
The old Boris was a fool, and brought humour to politics. The electorate thought he would be a serious policy maker and activist. They were disappointed, in fact far too much of what he presides over is the exact opposite of what the voters expected of him and any Conservative PM.
December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021
More idiot government waste – “Every household in Wales will be offered a free tree to plant as part of the Welsh Government’s commitment to tackle climate change, Deputy Minister Lee Waters promised today”. Moronic waste from the idiot.
So you pay taxes they waste much of it in collection and admin then they send you a tree you did not want and have no where to plant it anyway. Even if you do probably the wrong sort of tree. Lee Waters pisses you money away on a political gesture. Surely using public money in this way to buy votes is (or certainly should be illegal). Then again the dire Gordon Brown had his moronic baby bond (bribes?). My youngest will get a nice 18th quite soon from the proceeds. I suppose they can at least burn it when the electric cuts out!
December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021
Agreed, Donna. Our current government is a combination of socialist and green. There is no ‘conservatism’ in sight.
The country is currently dominated by lefties and the woke, many of which care for the EU more than the UK. This noisy, but very powerful, minority appear to be doing their best to destroy the UK, our ‘britishness’, our history, and democracy.
December 6, 2021
To me Johnson’s cliches of ‘global Britain’ etc, without any explanation what these cliches actually meant, set off warning bells. And it would appear they were and still are, working efficiently.
December 6, 2021
I see that the NHS is advertising for more inclusion and diversity managers on about 100k per year.
Plus ancillary staff, offices cars etc it’s easy to see where the extra £30billion will go.
Nothing for sharp end just more pointless jobs for the boys.
December 6, 2021
@Donna +1 running out of ‘Chums’ to employ comes to mind.
December 6, 2021
Donna, +1, so dismally true. I’m so very glad and relieved to reflect that I felt unable to cast my vote for the Conservatives in Name Only at the last election. (Needless to add, I certainly didn’t vote for socialism in any of its guises).
December 6, 2021
100% agree Donna
December 6, 2021
Is HS2 still going ahead…surely all Tory MPs should demand that it be cancelled
December 6, 2021
Not just properly costed plans and budgets, but also regular reviews and audits with meaningful treatment of any impropriety, excessive waste and misuse of funds or materials.
December 6, 2021
Not their money so what do they care about cost or value (if any) the public actually receive?
December 6, 2021
The NHS seems to spend vast sums of taxpayers money in organizational matters creating more and more layers of management and consultancies. Money spent should be made fully accountable to the value to the patients.
How much did the “entering smoke free zones across the NHS cost? It was never enforced and staff as well as patients would be outside the building in the common areas openly smoking. It did nothing to actually stop smoking on NHS property. What was the actual value and purpose of the scheme?
December 6, 2021
This all sounds very sensible, as usual.
You may be interested to watch Dr. David Bull, Deputy Leader of Reform UK, give his 25-minute speech on ‘healthcare and zero waiting lists’ at the party conference in October.
Dr. David Bull is a medical doctor, so can speak from his experience of watching tax-payers’ money being wastefully fire-hosed at the NHS, with little effect.
‘zero waiting lists’ sounds impossible, but he demonstrates how it is do-able in a short space of time, keeping our NHS into the bargain.
December 6, 2021
The waste and incompetence in the NHS is massive. Using GPs (with 10 plus years of training and experience) to administer vaccines is an idiotic waste of much needed resources – when it is a task most sensible people could be trained to do in 30 mins thus releasing them.
December 6, 2021
And indeed, turning down offers of help from people with the necessary training. But obviously not in the Doctors’ closed shop
December 6, 2021
I had my flu jab last month and it was a GP rather than a nurse who administered the shot.
December 6, 2021
Agree – the way we train our doctors, and indeed nurses, isn’t fit for purpose…Let them specialise early
December 6, 2021
I don’t suppose people like Dr Bull will be on this new quango. His ideas will be too radical for the inexperienced bods that will be on it.
December 6, 2021
Mary M. thanks for the heads up. I just watched that video. I was particularly interested in the provision of itemised billing at the end of treatment, and then covered by the NHS for those who qualify. This may bring greater appreciation of the service received, and also raise questions about the costs of certain procedures. Yes, it would cause another overhead, but this would be beneficial to both NHS and patients and let us see where the money goes. This would/could also remove a lot of the objections by NHS against charging people who are NOT entitled to free NHS treatment. I’ve seen the figures of the cost of care claimed from other other countries, compared to the costs claimed upon the UK from other countries. It is extremely unbalanced and signifies that the NHS is not being very efficient and they are deliberately putting extra costs on UK taxpayers which will never benefit UK taxpayers.
December 6, 2021
I’m convinced the jabs stop you questioning authoritarianism. How else do you explain a lock down for a cold that has caused no deaths?
December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021
Today we read that ministers are to blame because doctors won’t do visits to housebound people to give them covid boosters. There apparently 300,000 such people who are unvaccinated. But there are 1.5m NHS staff in the U.K. that’s 5 for every unvaccinated housebound person. So why can’t the NHS find the resources to make such visits, how long would they take? These producer-focused public sector organisations need to come under much more pressure to deliver essential services for all the £ billions they get from us.
December 6, 2021
Indeed a sensible person with a scooter/motorbike/car and a bit of planning could surely do about 30 a day without much difficulty even more if several are in one place or area like care homes.
December 6, 2021
I’ll get down to writing a business plan for Jabaroo.
December 6, 2021
Lifelogic
Home visits etc
But then they only get £30.00 per shot, compared to £15.00 with them lining up in the surgery, and a jab every couple of minutes, follow the money, do the maths.
December 6, 2021
But being housebound their risk of catching Covid and needing hospital care is directly related to who enters the house or provides services.
December 6, 2021
District nurses would be visiting these patients who are not able to be taken for a jab why can’t they give the jab on their visit? They could use an ice-igloo box to keep the vials cold.
December 6, 2021
I had wrongly assumed that some such system was already in place. It is shocking to learn that this is not so. The obvious flaw in the future system you describe would be the right of appeal to the PM, the chief squander bug in the current out of control “system”.
December 6, 2021
Sir Jon, “They Should” of course do all of this.
Really though, the original departments ought to do this as an instinctive behaviour. It happens in the Private sector. Why not the State sector?
Perhaps they care less as it isn’t their money?
December 6, 2021
So much waste to be cut but I doubt any of this will every happen. The first thinks to cut are net zero, HS2 & all the government propaganda ads, all the PC, diversity and woke lunacy and all jobs related to this & most of the soft loans (often grants) for the many fairly worthless university degrees – if they cannot even do this what hope is there?
Will this “Star” Chamber be an ineffective as the Office of Tax Simplification created on 20 July 2010 to identify areas where complexities in the tax system for both businesses and individual taxpayers can be reduced. Since then it is roughly doubled. Will it have any sensible, numerate people who understand, energy, science, numbers and real economics on it? Or will it have dopes like the current and last BoE Governor on it with degrees in history and PPE?
December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021
Will that extra £700m, over 3 years, for drug-addiction treatment come from the existing Health budget, other departmental budgets, or just funded by even more borrowing? And why did I learn about this new spending from the radio this morning rather than from a minister standing at the Dispatch Box?
December 6, 2021
A while back the tax system encouraged people to incorporate with low CT tax rates and other advantages now with 25%+ higher CT rates coming in, the new dividend taxes and higher NI rates it is often/usually sensible not to have a company and trade as an individual and LLP (if you need liability protection).
The government as usual acting as massive generator of pointless activity and parasitic jobs. Pushing people from pillar to post. Distracting the productive from productive activity and creating largely pointless/parasitic jobs in accounting, tax planning, law, admin. and the likes. Damaging UK productivity and deterring investment hugely.
December 6, 2021
Doubtless in ten years or so they will once again make companies more tax attractive than being self employed or LLPs and we will all have to start forming limited liability companies again.
We are clearly ruled by fools who like to damage the economy and deter efficient & productive activity at every turn.
December 6, 2021
This government’s recent record with money is irresponsible and disastrous, as we’ve seen with the Covid Bounce Back Loan scheme. The National Audit Office has accused the government of establishing it with “limited verification and no credit checks on borrowers”. After that shocking mismanagement, it would be nice if ministers now wanted to get value for money via this committee, Sir John. But given the culture of throwing cash at problems created by the government’s own lockdown policies, to massive media applause, the prospects are not good.
December 6, 2021
Philip that is a little unfair of the National Audit Office. There was little time to do comprehensive checks as people were crying out about starving and many of the little business owners claimed they weren’t eligible for SEISS. Is it only the governments’ fault if individuals have been Rob Dogs and the accredited lenders did checks, the fraudulent claimants need finding and prosecuted. I would be interested to know how many of the people that received it also got SEISS?
BBLS was available through a range of accredited lenders and partners. A lender could provide a six-year term loan from £2,000 up to 25% of a business’ turnover. The maximum loan amount was £50,000.
The scheme gave the lender a full (100%) government-backed guarantee against the outstanding balance of the facility (both capital and interest). The borrower always remained fully liable for the debt.
December 6, 2021
A classic case of wanting to be seen to be doing something. A false flag.
The public can do nothing to force change. Only MPs can act to force change. They won’t. If they won’t why the hell should we care and in such a febrile and extreme social and political environment such action is now strictly curtailed and subject to official and indeed activist condemnation
December 6, 2021
They’re very nervous about the pending by-election in Shropshire. This is just an attempt to prop up the vote by making a Conservative-sounding announcement.
December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021
As usual cogent and right on the money!
December 6, 2021
Does any single one of them even know what “better value” is?
December 6, 2021
Much of government activity and expenditure delivers little value, no value or often even negative value & doing positive harm.
December 6, 2021
So they have only just realised, what one of the central responsibilities of government is then, we must assume.
December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021
The situation regarding the NHS can be easily summed up in four words:
Stop all the waste
All government departments should be operating on a system of:
Is it really necessary?
Will it save time and money?
What value does it bring to the departments?
Can we afford it?
Would the ministers know how to implement such a thought process?
Stop entering donkeys into the Grand National. Horses and riders experienced and trained to meet the demands placed upon them.
December 6, 2021
People are fast realising that both Labour ans Conservative governments are wastrels, and we will be looking elsewhere. None of this “Star Chamber” nonsense will fool anybody. You either have it in you as a government to get good value and curb spending or you don’t.
December 6, 2021
I read that Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is to call in police over ‘deeply concerning’ claims of drug abuse in the Houses of Parliament. Perhaps that’s why governance in the country is so bad? MPs must be aware of any such unlawful activity. Along with this being the worst government in my lifetime it is the worst parliament. What a dreadful shower. Remember “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” When are the “good” men and women in Parliament going to act?
December 6, 2021
The govt’s sop to Labour over criticism about wasting tax payer’s money?
Shows that dear govt. will do anything to appease the Left.
Even stop chucking our hard earned down the drain. (Until the next secondhand windmill comes up for sale or there’s a sure bet on the 2.30 at Aintree.)
How’s that £2.6 million TV studio working out?
And no.9 surely MUST be in need of redecoration by now?
The colours are SOOO last lockdown!
December 6, 2021
Why does the NHS have to take on so many functions?
Why dentistry? Why chiropody? Plastic surgery? Ophthalmology?
Dermatology? Physiotherapy? Probably more.
Cut it back to the bone.
But then it could not be a vector for left wing ideology could it?
Idiot conservatives for not getting rid of it when they could.
December 6, 2021
A couple of hours discussion in a committee can make big, monolithic decisions (like scrap HS2). But doesn’t work for complex issues cutting across multiple organisations, or requiring multiple, co-ordinated changes.
Securing value-for-money requires continuous attention by management at ALL levels, supplemented by studies, such as those carried out by the National Audit Office and previously better the Audit Commission, and steered by quantified measures of performance.
It would be interesting to know how much public sector organisations spend on diversity and inclusion employees, external suppliers, and staff time, compared to how much they similarly spend on securing value for money.
December 6, 2021
Senior Civil Servants do not like change.
Unless it is adding an additional role with separate organisation and additional resources.
To have fewer employees in a Department is to fail as a Permanent Secretary.
December 6, 2021
And talking of a waste of money. Does anyone think that the inquiry into the desperately sad murder of that little boy will make an ounce of difference?
We will get the usual pious hand wringing and umpteen recommendations that will be as swiftly ignored as the previous ones.
I have no doubt everything is already in place to such occurrences and that actually it is down to lack of leadership and people failing to do their jobs properly with tenacity and common sense. We see this umpteen times with the police failing to protect victims of domestic violence.
Will anybody be held to account etc. oh stupid me for even thinking such nonsense.
December 6, 2021
I fear it is getting too late for sensible investigations into Government spending, as all they ever do is employ more Publicly funded people to look into it, or the usual outside organisations who have become rich on past contracts, rather than real commercially experienced individuals, who have built their own Companies.
December 6, 2021
Preaching to the converted – total waste of time. It might help by sorting out the imbalance in Scotland between cash in and cash out – guess who covers the shortfall. But carry on regardless Boris.
December 6, 2021
‘Star Chamber ‘
This will be another delaying before whitewashing action – a headline grabbing virtue signal at best.
The Government know what is wrong, they are spending by giving taxpayers money away. There is no form of accountability by the spenders of the taxpayers money and as most of this frivolous spending is keeping ‘Chums’ employed there is no foreseeable intention to do anything ‘real’ about. At best some easy soft target will be singled out so ministers can give themselves a pat on the back.
We need a HoC with a greater majority with a sense of serving to hold people to proper account – not a house full of lazy petty snipping individuals that see a cosy job rather than a duty for them to perform.
December 6, 2021
The Governments of the UK have a track record of not being accountable for waste, they will spend, sink taxpayer money into departments. Then ensure they are not able to find out were it goes, or who is responsible for it once it is awarded.
It is the UK Governments idea of investing for future generations. Make sure no- one any-where is responsible or accountable for the taxpayer money they ‘Give Away’
If the man at the top is not responsible why should anyone else be.
December 6, 2021
I think Sir John ( no need to alert the media ) wishes to have his cake and eat it here . He is part of a Populist Party which, by definition, cannot, count, budget, or take any interest in that dull old managerial politics people like me used to support.
His focus is on the right place . NHS spending had already drifted from 5% to just under 10 % of GDP between 1980 and 2010 where it held steady for the next decade. It seems to operate like a classic highly adapted parasite, taking up any spare resource without overloading host. A steep rise of 20 % or so has now taken place and now this new level has been established we cannot expect reducing it to be easy.
Sir John John`s prescription ” try really really hard” is unlikely to make any difference , nothing will until people see they must make choices .
A populist Government is one that denies there are choices , there are only sunny uplands , golden tomorrows on the one had and gloomsters on the other .So we drift inexorably towards the large state protectionist model that created the sick man of Europe in the first place.
All unfolds as I said it would .
December 6, 2021
Everything you suggest for the NHS is exactly right but it won’t happen.
The whole top-heavy infrastructure is essentially out of control. As soon as any minister tries to get a grip, the cry goes out from the socialists in charge to their fellow comrades that the Tories are trying once again to oppress the wonderful staff and privatize everything.
Only when voters understand what it is really costing them personally will they understand what a monster has been created.
There should be a hypothecated NHS tax so it is perfectly clear what the cost per person is.
December 6, 2021
SirJ your last paragraph is completely sensible and welcomed
I therefore predict that the complete opposite will happen
December 6, 2021
“I was pleased to see the PM and Chancellor have decided to set up a committee”
Really ? Setting up an committee is simply a displacement activity to postpone taking any actual action, possibly forever, whilst creating the illusion of action. If we looked at who will be on this committee I suspect that would confirm how ineffective it will be.
December 6, 2021
“They should ask why NHS management has kept the NHS so short of beds but long of management and management consultancy.”
We need transparency and hard facts. It is pointless to ask general questions which the NHS Trusts can bat away with impressions of Stanley Unwin.
I would like the Government to ask each NHS Trust to publish a completed spreadsheet with the headings Job Title/Number of Personnel/Medical Qualification/Salary and to include management consultancy and any other employment tricks these Trusts may be using.
December 6, 2021
This is utterly depressing, but could explain so much:
rt.com/uk/542261-house-commons-drug-problem/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=Email
December 6, 2021
“I was pleased to see the PM and Chancellor have decided to set up a committee to seek better value for money from departments.”
The Government have never attempted to remove from our institutions the fifth column embedded by the previous Labour administrations.
We never read of any civil servant or quango employees or NHS admin staff being sacked for incompetence, malfeasance, corruption, misbehaviour, indolence or truculence.
Perhaps they don’t want to or can’t, in which case, who’s in charge?
December 6, 2021
Am I alone in being concerned about the well-being of MiC?
Or has he assumed a different identity?
Perhaps NLH?
December 6, 2021
What you write is, I would have thought fundamental to the running of good government. While I agree with it, the effect is some distance from governments ultimate customers, the tax paying public, though ultimately harmful to them.
This weekend I experienced something at times very harmful to all users of on line services. I was dealing with a large high street pharmaceutical company, but the problem is endemic. When problems occure , help line telephones are not answered and email contact is only with none specific computers that rely with a no reply facility. With a Parliament full of lawyers it should be possible to legislate to prevent companies trading on the internet while hiding from their customers. This would be of direct benefit to the vast number of electors who use the internet for their personal needs.
December 6, 2021
And in other news
Top Tory councillor Anthony Allen has today announced his resignation from the party and defected to Laurence Fox and Martin Daubney’s Reclaim Party ahead of the North Shropshire by-election
December 6, 2021
We on this forum are not alone in our views
Anthony Allen ‘’the government simply aren’t conservative any more, they’ve gone soft on illegal immigration, they’ve lost control of taxation and are obsessed with crippling green taxes nobody wants.’’
December 6, 2021
The government is not going to do ANY of the things you suggest. We have already seen – thanks to your questions – that the NHS is being run on the insane basis of first asking for more money and then deciding how to spend it. Sajid Javid is obviously an imbecile and nothing can change that. Furthermore, the committee that has been set up is NOT going to “seek better value for money from departments”. I’m afraid you are mistaken there. What it will seek is simply lower expenditure. Spending less is NOT the same as spending better.