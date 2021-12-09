My Written Question asking how much of the NHS funding increase from the Autumn Budget will go towards reducing NHS waiting lists

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (86525):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, how much of the funding increase for the NHS announced in the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021 will be spent on reducing waiting lists in the NHS in England. (86525)

Tabled on: 03 December 2021

Answer:

Edward Argar (Minister of State):

We have made £2 billion available this year to start to tackle the backlog. Over the next three years, we plan to spend more than £8 billion to support elective recovery and reduce waiting lists in England.