My Written Question asking the Minister for Vaccines and Public Health about the monthly cost of Test and Trace

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (56360):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what the costs are of NHS Test and Trace each month. (56360)

Tabled on: 15 October 2021

Answer:

Maggie Throup (Minister for Vaccines and Public Health):

The costs for NHS Test and Trace vary each month according to the prevalence of COVID-19. The budget for NHS Test and Trace activities in 2021/22 is £15 billion. On average this equates to approximately £1.25 billion per month.