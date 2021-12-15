I asked the Home Office Minister how many hotels are being used to deal with illegal migrants and asylum seekers

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
How many hotels have now been contracted to deal with illegal migrants and with asylum seekers under Government contract, what is the current year’s budget for all this work and will the Minister promise that, in future, MPs in any constituency where new facilities are going to be procured will be consulted first?
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Tom Pursglove): I am very grateful to my right hon. Friend for his question. Of course, as is standard practice, budgets are agreed formally with the Treasury in the usual way. I think it is fair to say that, as Ministers, our door is always open to talk to colleagues about concerns they have about particular circumstances in their own constituencies. I think it is fair to say we are facing very considerable pressures at the moment in this space and it is important that all parts of the country do their bit to help to address some of these challenges. I would encourage local authorities that are not currently assisting with that work to look at how they can help, particularly along the lines of the dispersal model. But to be clear to the House, we want to get away from this reliance on hotel accommodation. We are working towards that objective and that is the right approach.
Sir John and the respondent between them provided a platform for him to conflate yet again perfectly legal asylum claimants with those who have no case.
Neither category are – without more – criminals either under national or international law either.
reply The small boats are unlicensed,unsafe and breaking shipping laws. Money is paid to criminals who launder it and do not pay tax. Plenty of crimes here.
He did not know and had no interest in finding out. Typical piece of “Yes Minister” verbal crap.
The contempt with which ministers treat you (and other MPs, I suppose) is now beyond belief. The minister failed to answer ANY of your questions! You need to call him out for this.