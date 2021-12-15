My Question to the Defence Minister about following the Ajax Noise and Vibration Review as to whether remedial costs will not fall on the taxpayer

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): Thank you, Madam Deputy Speaker. The Minister says that there is a robust fixed-price contract, which is great news. Is he guaranteeing to the House that the very considerable remedial costs will not fall to taxpayers in any way?

Minister of State (Jeremy Quin): To confuse John Spellar with my right hon. Friend John Redwood is not a mistake that I would dare to make, Madam Deputy Speaker.

My right hon. Friend is right: this is a £5.5 billion firm-priced contract. I am very clear that we have a contract that says that 589 vehicles will be delivered that will meet our requirements for a price of £5.5 billion. That contract is very, very clear. I see no reason why this House or the taxpayer should pay more money to General Dynamics to produce 589 vehicles, when we have a contract for it to produce 589 vehicles to our requirements for £5.5 billion.