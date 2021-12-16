My Written Question asking the Minister if he will publish the economic forecasts from the latest Plan B restrictions

Question:
To ask the Chancellor of the Exchequer, if he will publish forecasts of the economic impact of the covid-19 restrictions announced on 8 December 2021. (91823)
Tabled on: 13 December 2021
Answer:
John Glen:
On 8 December, the government implemented its Plan B response to managing Covid-19. This was in response to the risks posed by the Omicron variant. The government set out the economic impacts of Plan B in its Autumn and Winter Plan, published in September 2021. Plan B has been designed to help control the spread of the virus while avoiding unduly damaging economic and social restrictions. A full assessment of the measures can be found in the link below.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-response-autumn-and-winter-plan-2021
HM Treasury does not prepare formal economic forecasts for the UK economy, which are the responsibility of the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). HM Treasury will continue to conduct macroeconomic analysis to monitor the impacts on the economy from the implementation of Plan B measures.
The answer was submitted on 16 Dec 2021 at 13:56.
December 16, 2021
This would appear meaningless.
It’s not possible to say what the economic impact would be from the effects of *not* implementing the measures and letting cases rise uncontrollably to a very serious, but not easily quantifiable extent.
December 16, 2021
Perhaps if we looked at comparing the present government-generated hysteria to a more reasonable, balanced approach? This is NOT the Black Death. It’s not plague, nor smallpox, nor polio. It’s not even a very serious virus, from evidence so far. Large scale infections, yes, but serious apart from for the already seriously sick or immune-suppressed? No. We need Cpt Mainwaring, not Colonel Jones.
December 16, 2021
It’s a question that needs to be asked. We need to know how many people are going to die because of the coming economic depression.
I understand why you don’t want a balanced assessment of the situation, NLH.
We also need to know details about the single omicron death (a fact) yet we are given plenty of details about what *might happen* (all of it scary and none of it optimistic) yet scant detail about what HAS happened. Why is this casualty being kept a secret.
Omicron is looking very much like the mild virus that Sth Africa told us it would be.
How much of the economy and how many young healthy lives must be ruined to “save the NHS” ?
Bankruptcy ? Lockdown forever ? It’s looking like it. Prof Whitty has said at least 18 months more of this – others on Sage have said 5… I feel it’s never going to end – what’s on the horizon to stop it ?
WHEN do we consider focused shielding for those identifiable groups whom we know are at most risk ?
We simply cannot go on like this. This is no life for healthy people to be living and if I were old I would not demand this of the young – and nor do any of my immediate relatives.
December 16, 2021
making it up as they go along
December 16, 2021
A further 88,376 Covid cases have been reported in the UK on Thursday, the highest daily total recorded since the pandemic began and almost 10,000 more than the previous record set on Wednesday
Today the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser, the completely useless Susan Hopkins, reported to the HoC Health and Social Care Committee that the Omicron variant’s R rate was estimated to be a startling 3-5. Most concerning, she also reported that the R value for the Delta was 1.1-1.2
This means that two variants are now circulating within our highly vaccinated population at the same time. We run the risk of a merger of the two variants into something far more lethal.
Never mind the economic costs. Given the unbelievable speed at which this virus is spreading, the situation demands an immediate and total lockdown
December 16, 2021
I take it you work for the public sector or simply someone with a sadistic bent.
December 16, 2021
Continental media are generally describing the UK as the “epicentre” of the omicron upsurge.
They are also taking an interest in Johnson’s political survival prospects.
December 16, 2021
If the testing goes through the roof, the positives will also increase, but the real rate may still be flat if you take into account the increased negatives.
December 16, 2021
The faster, weaker variant should displace the other. It would be very odd if they got together and mutated into something stronger: a virus does not usually prefer to kill its host.
December 16, 2021
As far as I know viruses don’t breed sexually.
December 16, 2021
Thanks for asking all of those questions you have recently listed JR.
It seems a common theme is developing here with all of the answers.
1. They do not know.
2. They evade the question completely with a non answer. (because they do not know)
3. They suggest YOU look for information within predetermined budgets. (because they do not know)
The simple fact appears to be they do not have a clue, but try to avoid telling you that, Or they know, but the answer but it is too embarrassing to publish.
Makes you wonder how on earth they actually form any sensible policy about anything, given they seem to have no real or factual up to date data on anything at all.
Quite shameful really.
December 16, 2021
Not thousands of deaths, not hundreds of deaths, not tens of deaths…one death associated with omicron and he was unvaccinated in his 70s
December 16, 2021
Scant detail on that casualty btw.
December 16, 2021
The answer to your question would appear to be “No”.
December 16, 2021
Still no information on the one omicron death but plenty of dire virus forecasts – no attempt to steady the nation’s nerves.
No. They’re not bothering to count the economic impact, nor lockdown deaths and illnesses – nor the chronic vaccine side effects such as those my wife has this week.
December 16, 2021
I’m afraid that, once again, ministers have LIED to you. John Glen stated “The government set out the economic impacts of Plan B in its Autumn and Winter Plan”, but the plan in the link given does NOT give ANY assessment of the economic impacts of its proposals. The absence of such a crucial element is shocking.
As for the Treasury not preparing “formal economic forecasts”, this is just playing with words in order to avoid giving you an answer to your perfectly reasonable question. Of course the Treasury conduct their in-house economic forecasts to analyse proposed policies. These may count as INformal economic forecasts, but they should still be made available to MPs who ask for them. And the Treasury can ask the OBR to prepare forecasts, as they do at budget time. So why was this not done in this case?
I think a couple of follow-up questions are definitely required Sir John!
December 16, 2021
Isn’t it odd. The same MPs who demanded that we DIDN’T publish forecasts of their Brexit demand that we do publish forecasts of their party’s Covid failures.
Let’s be clear. Whatever the cost of Covid, long term it is still less than Brexit.
December 16, 2021
Just got a Whatsapp message (other systems are available), with an illustration of the likely vaccine passport accepted by night club bouncers….
