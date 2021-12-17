FUNDING AGREEMENT FOR WHITEKNIGHTS PRIMARY SCHOOL

I am pleased to inform you that the Secretary of State for Education has agreed to enter into a Funding Agreement to allow Whiteknights Primary School, in Wokingham Borough Council, to become an academy.

The date of conversion will be 1 January 2022 and the Minister is writing to the local authority to instruct it to cease maintaining the school from that date.

As you know, academies form an integral part of the Government’s education policy to raise attainment for all children and to bring about sustained improvements to all schools. I am delighted that the school recognises the benefits academy status will bring.