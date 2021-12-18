Why not provide some more hospital beds for all purposes?

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (90313):
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what plans he has to increase the number of beds in NHS England hospitals. (90313)
Tabled on: 09 December 2021
Edward Argar:
National Health Service bed capacity is not fixed and can be flexible to meet changes in demand.
The seasonal flu and COVID-19 booster vaccination programmes also aim to reduce the level of hospital admissions and increase bed capacity. We have also provided an additional £478 million to the NHS for the rest of this year to continue the enhanced hospital discharge programme, to maximise the number of available beds.
The answer was submitted on 15 Dec 2021 at 16:16.
Let me begin by repeating my gratitude to all those NHS staff who worked beyond the call of duty and took risks themselves to look after all too many covid patients. My criticisms of senior management below do not take anything away from their covid work done.
The issue I have been raising for a long time is why does the NHS run down the number of beds or fail to increase them? This government has made available very large extra amounts of money both to improve the mainstream NHS and to respond to the special challenge of covid 19. As we found during past periods of accelerated funding increases as well there has been a marked reluctance to ever use this to expand bed capacity. Staff numbers have expanded, but maybe not enough of the specialists needed for crucial clinical and nursing teams to staff additional beds. There has been plenty of expansion of the overhead, with more regulatory and policy quangos.
When the NHS was persuaded to spend substantial sums on setting up and equipping the Nightingales they obtained around 5000 extra beds with space to expand that further. I urged them to make these the covid hospitals, isolating patients who would otherwise go to the District Generals who could get on with their regular work. Of course the NHS had to re purpose medical staff so more worked on covid all the time it was raging and had to recruit as many extra as possible for temporary or more permanent work. Instead the NHS insisted on putting covid patients mainly into the District General hospitals. This created cross infection problems and reduced the capacity of the NHS to carry on with non covid work. The NHS then shut the Nightingales as soon as possible for a total cost of around £500 m. As you can see from a recent Parliamentary answer I received we are not allowed to know where all those beds and equipment have gone to. Surely they should be put to good use?
The non answer to the two questions above shows a strong reluctance to even countenance expanding the number of beds. Why? When money is available it is a good time to do so.
December 18, 2021
We don’t have enough doctors and nurses, and we can’t get them either. This is the direct result of your Brexit, which has had workers from the EU leaving this isolationist country in droves
Reply Millions have stayed. The NHS failed to expand beds all the time we were in the EU
December 18, 2021
@Gary Megson; As our host admits in his own reply to you, the problems existed long before Brexit, in my opinion long before many in the Tory party fell out of love with Jacques Delors vision for the the EEC back in 1988, ask yourself why we even needed to rely on overseas doctors and nurses?
December 18, 2021
Exactly, Jerry: the right question! Apart from anything else, we have trained up lots of doctors of nurses over the years, who have then gone to work abroad for higher salaries. We should do as some countries do and require medical students on subsidised courses to practise in Britain for e.g. the first 5 yrs. after graduation.
December 18, 2021
Gary, you may be unaware of the fact that many nursing staff were ‘imported’ from Ireland during the 1980s because insufficient numbers of school-leavers were being encouraged to join the profession. There have also been problems for decades with the insufficient numbers of medical school places, which continues to this day, and not all that was caused by government but by the reluctance of the Royal Medical Colleges to endorse or encourage an increase.
December 18, 2021
ah….back in the day when nurses were employed to do the basics of care, rather than requiring a level of education to degree level to change bedding, take temperatures, blood pressure, distribute meals and check drinking water, assisting toileting.
December 18, 2021
We have loads of GPs being wasted doing vaccine jabs that almost anyone could do with just 30 mins of instruction! We could easily train more medical people & quickly too. It is absurd that is take 10+ years to train people – just train them for the job speciality they will actually do and not every medical aspect under the sun. Train just say cataract or hip/knee surgeons or say skin specialists directly in perhaps two years not 10+. If we had fare competition between private healthcare and the NHS (and not the rigged system we have) we would have far more money in medicine and far more medical staff and beds and ECMO facilities too). Rather than the dire virtual communist, monopoly, rationed and delayed NHS we have to suffer.
They can consult other specialist if and when needed. Get someone like Toyota to advise how to run efficient health factories!
December 18, 2021
The best way forwards is for tax cuts and for the NHS to start charging all who can afford to pay. Give tax breaks for people (and companies) taking private medical cover (with this perhaps paying the NHS too if used), abolish the 12% IPT tax on medical cover. Abolish the benefit in kind charge on medical cover too. People on waiting lists should get 50% of the cost if they go privately. A win, win for the NHS and the private system.
December 18, 2021
I believe written questions are passed to the civil servants to answer, from the appropriate department. From your recent ‘answers’ from ministers. Sir J., it would appear you’ve been put on the ‘do not answer’ list. The only way to change this minset is to make a change at the top.
From yesterdays interview by Sky of the PM, you can learn all you need to know about Bunters character defects, why he is not competent to be in a position of responsibility let alone PM, and why, Sir J. you will not get answers so long as he’s in office.
December 18, 2021
Try doing that say, in a court of law or to your boss in the private sector.
Do they not know that people like our kind host (ie MP’s) are there to serve their constituents, many of whom pay for the NHS, and they deserve to know answers to basic questions regarding how their money is spent.
This is the problem with State Monopolies – Because they know you cannot go anywhere else they can treat you appallingly. The contempt is real !
It is clear from the non answer that there are no plans to expand the number of beds. If there were, it would say so.
Half a billion more wasted.
December 18, 2021
@Mark B; “Try doing that say, in a court of law or to your boss in the private sector.”
Indeed, if only the Speaker had the same power to make the PM and Ministers give proper and full answers at the dispatch box as Judges have in the Crown Courts.
Careful of what you ask for…
December 18, 2021
Having dealt with the NHS in various capacities over decades, I can only say that for some utterly unfathomable reason, there is all too frequently a complete and frustrating lack of the ability to think things through and act logically, from ward to Chief Executive level, in both medicine and administration.
There is a pervasive mentality of “it’s how we’ve always done things/I’m not having new-fangled ideas on my territory/I won’t admit someone/somewhere else can do things better”.
The Nightingale debacle is simply the latest and most eye-wateringly expensive example to date.
December 18, 2021
@SM; The health service is operated by rules set by (currently) the DHSC, if there are failings within the service then there are also failing with oversight, ultimately the SoS at DHSC, if not Cabinet and the PM.
December 18, 2021
Number of beds cut by nearly 50% over the past 30 years.
Loads of hospitals closed, the land put into developers’ pockets.
Many GP surgeries gone too.
And all the time more and more and more new patients.
Care in the community reducing beds. Old people no longer cared for in geriatric wards also reducing overall number of beds.
I remember my parent’s working lives being destroyed by mad “new brooms”.
Hasn’t it all gone too far to be retrieved?
December 18, 2021
How do they get away with such nonsense. Surely there must be some mechanisms to force sensible answers from the department heads.
I see wind was contributing 1.8% yesterday at peak . Boris wants to double the windmills which would give us 3.6%.
Drax gets £4billion annually to increase CO2 production and we import coal from Kazakhstan. What a mess.
Frost to capitulate over the NiP and to the French over fishing.
You deserved the kicking you got on Thursday.
December 18, 2021
The non replies to your questions suggest contempt for parliament by an NHS that is a law unto itself. I now read that the forecast of 200,000 Omicron infections per day has now been dropped. Having ramped up the fear factor we are told it has been reduced because of “behavioural changes”. Well that was quick, even quicker than the exponential spread of this infection which, we were solemnly informed, would double every 1.9 days. Still there is nothing like creating panic on the streets to keep the peasants in their place.
December 18, 2021
The NHS only ever worked on the “social credit” of post war Britain.
It was run along military lines.
Once (1970s/80s) unsuitable people were recruited and promoted for reasons other than their ability to do the job, the whole shebang was lost.
Contracting out was also a nasty trick.
Cost saving has been the constant mantra which has led to fewer and fewer beds.
Yet political correctness has allowed money wasting in so many areas.
And in a Marxist outfit like the NHS, only a few identity groups get decent treatment. Others are treated very badly.
December 18, 2021
Re JR’s uber sensible advice to NHS.
Sounds as if they WANTED to be “overwhelmed”?
Now why would that be?
December 18, 2021
Smoke and mirrors.
Draconian Police Bill being sneaked through under cover of Omicron.
No more protests ….ever?
December 18, 2021
This week I attended Hinchingbrooke hospital for an assessment of a heart condition.One nurse carried out an ecg and another one took my blood pressure.The consultant agreed to make an appointment at Papworth hospital in the new year to see if I needed a stent. I came away well pleased at how well the staff were coping.
I expected my appointment to be cancelled due to the new COVID variant.
Are we an exception here in Cambridgeshire?
Is the media feeding us with misinformation?
December 18, 2021
You were lucky, Bob – believe me, that is not happening at an NHS Trust in Essex as we write.
December 18, 2021
No, the NHS is feeding the media with misinformation. Open your eyes. The NHS is now the master of propaganda and hysterical nonsense. They’ve learned their craft
December 18, 2021
I voted for Brexit because I was sick of the contempt shown to Britain by the unelected Brussels polit bureau. I never dreamed that the contempt shown to the British people by their own Parliament would be worse.
December 18, 2021
@BW; Not our own Parliament, just a contempt within govt and those taking the whip, there are plenty of opposition MP’s who feel just as frustrated as you do.
How come Germany, France, Spain can all have a better public health service than the UK, some having a far greater level of bureaucracy too yet are still far more efficient at treating patients?
December 18, 2021
Interesting – please give an example, of an expression by a European Union institution or spokesperson of this contempt that you claim that they showed.
December 18, 2021
Agree totally and despite Sir JRs view not blaming Johnson it all stems from the chaos at the top. Cummings got him in one. Weak, agrees anything then runs away thinking a cheery wave will suffice. His whole life has been one of personal indulgence.
The Tory Manifesto was purely so he could get elected. Once that happened, it was another set of promises for him to break.
We are now selling out on NI, I see the pro EU Treasury have their fingerprints on this one, as the Little Elf said nothing much apart from BS is happening across Government. Again Johnson preferring flight instead of fight.
And surprise surprise Javed’s infection number projection rate has proved to be wrong. Finally anyone believe no decision has been taken about post Christmas lockdown. Of course not. They know they are in trouble and haven’t the balls to do it earlier.
It is a swamp. North Staffs was the first step to try and drain it.
December 18, 2021
Could the problems be the management structures that have been put in place by (mostly) Tory govts since 4th May 1979. Perhaps our host needs to look closer to home for his answers, rather than always trying to shift the blame for miss management onto others?
December 18, 2021
If you think the NHS was efficiently-managed before Mrs T’s time, you are gazing through heavily rose-tinted spectacles. There simply weren’t ways of complaining publicly as there are now, and most patients and their carers were more subservient in their acceptance of poor – and sometimes atrocious – behaviour on the part of staff, from top to bottom.
December 18, 2021
Anyone else noticed how our host always chooses to raise this sort of issue here, were he moderates replies, knowing he has a largely supportive audience what ever he says anyway, when was the last time he wrote an opinion piece for say the Guardian, to be published on their website with open comments allowed?
Reply When they last allowed me to!
December 18, 2021
Whilst the have endless access to money, they will continue as they have always done so.
Unfortunately the majority of the population have this weird concept that the HNS is free, so it will be a very brave government that tries to tackle the problem head on.
You would be better off having a go at the Civil Service first, who seem to have more influence over the way most things are handled than we appreciate. !
December 18, 2021
Sir John, in their eyes you are only a lowly MP and have no expertise or right to question decisions made by the High Panjandrums of the Notional Health Service.
As far as they are concerned, the money THEY DESERVED will be spent the way they want. And that isn’t on expanding patient services. Their priority is on expanding the Managerial class and their bureaucratic fiefdoms … with the current priority being the expansion of Equality and Diversity monitoring, so they can ensure that they have sufficient numbers of those with “protected characteristics” in the right jobs.
The Notional Health Service is not there to benefit the British people. It’s there to benefit the left-wing Notional Health Service Unions, particularly the BMA, and the Quangocracy.
And has been noted many times in comments on your blog, your Party simply hasn’t got the guts to do anything about it, or the rest of The Blob who are ruining this country.
December 18, 2021
Recently the prediction was for a very bad flu year and all being encouraged to have their flu vax. Why was no provision made for extra beds for flu victims as this is a regular occurrence, oh sorry, except since Covid, when flu and pneumonia have all but disappeared.
Strangely, the mortality rate for the UK for 2020 was within the normal range, despite Covid. Were flu and pneumonia ‘borrowed’ to bump up Covid figures or is my scepticism running away with me?
December 18, 2021
Answers from bureaucrats are deliberately vague but there are easily found figures on the internet.
According to one statistical site there were 240,000 beds in the UK in 2000 but only 163,000 in 2020. Why the decline with an ageing population ?
In comparison, one of the world’s best health services, Japan, with twice the population of the UK has 7 times as many hospitals and 9 times as many beds. Covid deaths in Japan are around 18,500 in total. Some connection perhaps ?
Their ability to close the country to almost all arrivals obviously helps. They have been practising it for 400 years after all.
December 18, 2021
None of your questions, which are always pertinent, receive a proper reply. More evidence that this government treats MPs and the public with contempt.
December 18, 2021
The understaffed, overwhelmed and ‘on the brink of collapse’ NHS POLITICAL narrative is becoming tedious.
The NHS is now run for the benefit of itself. The patient has become an irritant and the Tory government is putty in its hands
The NHS CEO is now more powerful that the British PM. This organisation has become far too cocky but politicians are terrified of appearing to be seen to be criticising it or suggesting reform for fear of a public backlash
There’ll come a time when the NHS will assert its true political power in cahoots with a future Socialist government There”ll be no clapping in the streets then I can assure you
December 18, 2021
They have to reduce the number of beds in order to create the illusion that the NHS is ‘overwhelmed’ and allow their globalist control agenda. Rumours today of a new lockdown to stem the wave of people not dieing from Omicron.
December 18, 2021
The only answer is for this thing to be run like a business with its fixed assets listed, and some decent shareholder representatives such as yourself (and a few of us on here) having a right to quiz the management on where the cash has gone. The minute answers such as these appear from the executive or auditors both must be sent packing. There is just no reason health services can’t be run along these sensible lines, with a consortium of Amazon/Tesco types for input to delivery service, a Google to IT, others for finance, logistics etc. where top people here had input and received a good return for improved output compared to prevailing.
December 18, 2021
At a hospital I know, they almost always postpone elective (planned) orthopaedic procedures in the period just after Christmas into January so that a ward can be converted for caring for more people with emergency respiratory issues. Winter Flu etc. A friend waiting for a hip replacement has told me only yesterday that he has been postponed. So that policy hasn’t changed!
I’d say that the majority of staff, both clinical and non-clinical, are from overseas. If we didn’t have them, the hospital wouldn’t function (It’s not Brexit! It’s been like that for at least the past 10 years.)
We need to find a way to make nursing a more attractive career to British school leavers. How we go about that, I don’t know, but there must be something wrong with the current model as we’re so dependent on recruiting overseas staff. I doubt that they could staff the Nightingales without pulling much needed staff from existing hospitals.