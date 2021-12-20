NHS Ministers/planners do not trust the scientific forecasts of more Omicron cases to plan capacity

Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what recent estimate he has made of the number of hospital beds that will be needed for cases of the Omicron variant of covid-19 in January based on the latest forecasts. (91819)
Tabled on: 13 December 2021
Answer:
Maggie Throup:
In the absence of any data on disease severity or the likely transmission rates in the community, it is not possible to make any reliable estimates of predicted future hospitalisation rates or the number of hospital beds required for cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. As data on transmission rates becomes clearer over time and the initial hospitalisations allow assessment of severity and care needs, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will be able to generate projections of predicted future hospitalisation rates. The UKHSA and NHS England and NHS Improvement are working together to collate this data as quickly as possible.
1 Comment
December 20, 2021
You’re being fobbed off as usual, Sir John. There is data on disease severity, already made available by South Africa. Maggie Throup or her mentors just don’t want to look at it, that’s all.
Omicron has been around in this country for over three weeks now. On Friday the government’s Covid webpage https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/healthcare says there were about 7,500 people in hospital ‘with Covid’. At the beginning of November there were c.9,500. Same story with ICU beds. No sign of any serious impact.
If we compare this with the Alpha variant in autumn 2020, the first case is believed to have been in mid-September, and that government web site shows Covid hospitalisations were soaring by the beginning of October, two weeks later. So Maggie Throup or anyone who wants to look at the data can see Omicron is so far not behaving as critically as Alpha did, even though we’re into winter by now when respiratory disease gets worse anyway.
Reply I’m not being fobbed off. The government itself is saying they do not believe the gloomy forecasts from the scientific advisers. This is very important .