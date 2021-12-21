What a recovery package would look like

We soon will need to put the worst of the pandemic measures behind us and concentrate on the promotion of prosperity for the many. Controlling the disease should rest on the offer of vaccinations, better treatments, individual decisions about reducing the risk of infection and better air extraction and cleaning in public buildings.
The Treasury needs to acknowledge that its policy is going to squeeze the economy too much in the first half of next year. If they persist with their raft of tax rises in April, hitting just when energy prices rocket with the shifting of the price caps, we will see an unwelcome relapse in confidence, incomes and output.
The Treasury should announce now that it will not impose the hike in national Insurance, a tax on jobs and on take home pay, at the peak of the cost of living troubles. It should remove VAT on domestic fuel to ease the large rise in energy costs for consumers.
The Treasury should work with the Business department to increase the supply of domestic energy. Gas is a so called transition fuel which will be much needed this decade before new nuclear and other reliable carbon free electricity comes on stream. Gas also remains the dominant way of heating homes, as people are not yet ready to adopt electric and heat pumps based home heating. The government should give the go ahead of additional UK gas production, starting with the Jackdaw field and other projects ready to go. The government should also commission more gas storage capacity to help smooth wild fluctuations in spot market prices of gas.
The government should procure more reliable electricity supply from domestic sources as we are too dependent on imports when there is little wind.The Treasury should work with the Environment Department to fashion support schemes to promote more food production at home instead of offering money to prevent farming here, supporting imports.
All the time government advisers tell us to avoid social contact the Treasury needs to offer help to social contact service businesses.It needs at least to continue business rates relief and lower VAT, and should offer direct assistance for cash flow problems of otherwise solvent businesses.
We know what a recovery package will look like.
Keep the property bubble inflated.
These are sensible and necessary measures. To the current Treasury imposed squeeze must be added the many inflationary pressures on people’s spending and that other elephant in the room – the likely rise in interest rates. This will squeeze government, business and consumer alike. The least that future government policies can do is to remove the self inflicted harms of its past policies which you rightly expose and oppose. Times are already hard enough for too many people.
But of course they will do none of these. We have a high tax big spending (wasteful) government modelled on the EU.
The civil Serpents won’t change without a radical cull which Bozo is incapable of doing.
So only 43 deaths with Covid yesterday. The figures are relentlessly down but still talk of lockdown.
The fact that such practical recommendations require public assertion and indeed reassertion is an indictment of those who purport to govern the UK.
Totally agree with all of this
I am pleased to see that Greg Hands ,Energy Minister, published a set of ‘tests’ proposals for consultation yesterday ,which would be used for determining whether to issue licenses for more oil & gas drilling . I would infer that this is just a smokescreen to enable a U turn on the dotty decision NOT to issue said licenses which was an unjustified genuflection to the unwanted influence of Mrs Johnson ?
Our Balance of Trade deficit is appalling at over £90billion p.a of which over £50 billion is energy imports – gas, oil,electricity and coal .
Drilling our own oil and gas in the North Sea, fracking our own gas and mining our own coking coal in Cumbria makes perfect ecological and economic sense as we will need all of these for some time to come. Continuity and security of supply ; reduced imports , increased exports , employment with high wages; good for GDP and tax revenues
Ticks all the boxes.
No need for consultation , just get on and do it !
A sensible raft of ideas, Sir John. I hope that the government resists the temptation to spend big on infrastructure projects of questionable value. But you might wish to look at how the revenue from NS&I’s ‘green bonds’ is being directed. ‘Energy Resilience Bonds’, paying higher, inflation-matching interest, would probably sell like hot cakes.
P.S. I passed my second, winter sports holiday decision-point yesterday, without making a booking. The reason? Because of the return-trip barriers the government has erected between me and a destination that is markedly SAFER than the UK.
The biggest casualty of this pandemic is the FACT that the British people have been exposed as fear ridden, low IQ, compliant herd animals lead by deceitful, manipulative, fraudsters. It has been shown to be a myth that the British are the same brave, independent, boffins that won the world wars.
Today the British are not lions led by donkeys but are sheep led by foxes.
In fact it could be argued the British were never brave, just sheepish all along.
And any great leader will tell you that such a reputational loss will encourage our enemies and dwarf our short term economic damage.
That claim was proven correct in many cases rather by the Leave vote five years ago.
You are looking to the Treasury to work with other ministries.
Prior to Brexit George Osbourn and the Treasury produced horror forecasts of the economy if we left the EU.
George has gone. His civil servants are still in control.
What chance they will change their spots?
Sir John,
As I predicted when I commented on your post 2 days ago your suggestions are the sensible ones you have made before.
My question from 2 days ago remains unanswered. HOW do you get the Treasury to adopt these strategies?
Would a back-bench campaign of c100 MPs help? I know it didn’t against C19 restrictions, although perhaps it gave Government food for thought. Could you get 100 MPs to support you? I have to say I don’t think a blog will suffice.
Reply There is a lot of support for lower taxes in principle. Only nine other Conservative MPs voted with me against the NI increase. Why do people think all I do is write a blog for an idea? I do whatever an MP can do to advance chosen proposals to government including plenty of working with other MPs.
Sir John, pleased to hear you are pursuing this in parliament too. Would suggest you make this point every so often within your blogs.
For my part, I will provide my views to my MP. If the population shouts there is a chance Government will listen. If not, there’s always an election in a few years.
The part of the economy that will be worst affected are those sectors where large gatherings are required . Sport, leisure hospitality entertainment and so on. The idea that Covid will be eradicated is a, in my humble opinion, a chimera, and the tax payer cannot go on funding industries which have no natural place in the economy for the foreseeable future. Many must be left to die .
Those that can be saved will have a much better chance if we introduce proper Vax passports and , if it were up to me , at the same time , the ID cards which were so popular and were denied us by the the Political right.
That would solve much of the illegal immigrant problem and the channel `s boat people.
John Redwood and his like need to learn how to solve problems without simply throwing more borrowed money around .I do not wish to have any more debt or to pay for the antisocial and stupid behaviours of others .
Sir John,
There is a post on TCW entitled ‘The sensible speech on climate the PM will never make.’ It charts a safe route to Net Zero that for about fifteen years does not cripple our economy. By abandoning such madness as the European Pressurised Reactors and deploying RR SMRs it looks to a energy rich future.
The route to that future, however, would need political courage and there I’m not sanguine. Our own onshore shale gas would be needed to keep our industry competitive – it would also drive our cars, buses, trains and boats, it’s low carbon and low particulate and good for the balance of trade – so my fictional PM proposes ample compensation for those disadvantaged by the process.
Walk hand in hand along the road to Net Zero for fifteen years. At the end of that time the decision to take the final extreme measures will be so obviously wrong that it would be a no brainer even for a STEM-illiterate decision maker.
Current policies will lead to power cuts, rationing, hypothermia, and Net Zero will be abandoned. Is that the plan?
JF
As Ben Marlow says in the Daily Telegraph, the Government is overseeing a gutless plan to destroy our energy independence by making it impossible for new oil and gas exploration in the north sea using a new “climate change compatibility checkpoint” that will effectively prevent it ….. unless it can prove it meets Net Zero targets.
It is impossible to drum common sense into Eco Zealots and we have an Eco Zealot in No.10 (hint, it’s not Johnson, but then he’s not running anything).
Greenpeace is effectively running this country. This Government, as one part of the LibLabGreenCON, is ruining it.
John your ideas are far too sensible and simple to be adopted.
We all know by now that government policy always seems to be driven by big idealist thoughts and policies, which also happen to be, the most complicated and expensive, with unrealistic time scales.
So many policy examples exist, past, present and future.
Keep on plugging away, eventually you may get some traction and support from other like minded MP’s.
You made comparable pleas to government when Mrs May was in office and caving to the EU – ‘the government must not……’. You still need to keep doing it, for which we are grateful, yet there is an 80 seat majority government (with an EU negotiator in Liz Truss who warned of calamity if we left the EU). It’s so hard to find any grounds for optimism that this trenchant PM will see any sense at all in the areas you discuss.