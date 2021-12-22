The long shadow of Project Fear

I am all in favour of experts. I read a lot of expert opinion. Daily I learn something new from reading someone’s research findings about issues of public interest.
Reading plenty of experts has taught me several things. It has taught me that some so called experts are not up to the title, producing ill thought through material with insufficient proof. The BBC is specially good at mistaking establishment propagandists for experts. It has reminded me that in many difficult areas the experts disagree amongst themselves, which is often a welcome way of moving towards a greater understanding of the issue. I have also discovered in fields I study that there can often develop an expert consensus, held by many for fear of getting out of line. This can result in a catastrophic establishment failure because most of the tenured individuals dare not disagree. In economics the Exchange Rate Mechanism boom and bust and the banking crash great recession are two examples of groupthink gone wrong.
The worst feature of recent years has been when the establishment consensus allies itself with political forces and tries to dominate the democratic debate about a topic. The Treasury and Bank of England forecasts prior to the referendum we now know were wildly wrong and were clearly designed to help the Remain campaign. They forecast a fall in house prices, a fall in employment, a rise in interest rates and a fall in the pound if we left. Instead in the early months after we finally left the reverse of all those forecasts occurred. In the year immediately after the vote as well house prices rose, employment went up and interest rates went down. This poor forecasting undermines public confidence in official forecasts. It also angers the majority who disagreed with the establishment political view on the underlying question.
Today expert epidemiologists need to grasp that their forecasts will be carefully scrutinised and subjected to commonsense checks because of past forecasting errors by government advisers. Net zero advisers keen to speed the transition will need to ask why the public does not rush to transform their lives in the recommended ways. They will find they need to overcome scepticism about some of their claims.
Democracy places non experts in positions of power to take advice, to consider conflicting expert claims and to apply some commonsense to recommendations. It remains the best way of proceeding in a world where the future is always uncertain. For a democracy to thrive we need to debate the cosy and sometimes horribly wrong consensus views of a self selecting group of experts in any given area. No one peddling views gets a ride free from criticism in a thriving democracy.
99 Comments
December 22, 2021
Good morning.
If ever there was a body that has so tarnished the name ‘expert’ it is the BBC.
People have placed their trust in their government and the so called ‘experts’ it employs to advise them, and have been thoroughly cheated. And to me, that is probably the best thing that has happened. Finally people now know that governments tell lies and that it is always wise to be very suspicious of their motives.
I said previously that this mythical pandemic will not be repeated next year. The lid on it has been blown. Question is, what jolly caper will they come up next to cheat us out of more liberties and money.
I did not see a penny of that furlough money or any of the other benefits being thrown around, yet I am expected to pay for other peoples largess. My spending power is going to take a little hit and that is going to ripple through the economy along with all the rest. How is that going to help growth ?
What a shambles !
December 22, 2021
The BBC is especially good at mistaking “establishment propagandists” for “experts”. The BBC and much of the media employ lefty art graduates in the main often are not up to the task of picking sensible and honest experts (say the Barrington declaration ones, ERM skeptics, big government economists or the climate realists) from establishment propagandists. They even support the moronic healthcare and energy policies we have in the UK. They even keep interviewing Neil Fergusson – has he ever got anything right?
We know for example that the vaccine roll out would have saved more lives had they just vaccinated men about five years younger than women. This was blinding obvious to anyone numerate who can think yet it was not done (for political reasons one assumes). Where were the real experts pointing this out and saving the circa 1000 extra lives?
The BBC and transport sec. even think electric cars save CO2 and are zero emission (all considered they are/do not). They even seem to support the insane policy importing wood on diesel ships and truck to burn at Drax.
Take masks – the establishment experts first told us they do not work, then they enforced the wearing of them, then they told us they protected others not ourselves (if true clearly just turn them inside out then or wear two on inside out). All fairly obvious drivel. They are (appallingly in my opinion) now vaccinating children (using coercion) almost certainly doing rather more harm than good.
December 22, 2021
Almost certainly? Your epidemiology qualifications. None. I thought so.
December 22, 2021
This is not about “epidemiology”, it is simply about the statistics the adverse effects and the benefits conferred. The statistics are really rather clear for children, even JCVI agreed with this. This even without considering any as yet unknown adverse effects. How many cases of serious myocarditis do you wish the young to suffer to prevent one hospitalisation of a child? Five, ten, fifteen?
For young men and boys in particular it is even more clear cut.
December 22, 2021
One doesn’t need a qualification in a subject in order to take an informed view. Orwell said “all schools only serve to classify their members as failures”.
December 22, 2021
When considering the harm done by forcing children to wear masks, you need more than epidemiology qualifications. Which anyone with common sense would realise after very short reflection. But some so-called often self-proclaimed experts prefer to focus on a very narrow brief that ignores e.g. physics or clinical psychology.
December 22, 2021
Nig1, who said, “Almost certainly?”
December 22, 2021
‘BBC is specially good at mistaking establishment propagandists for experts. ’
The BBC have just lost David Shukman, their ‘climate change’ man and replaced him with Justin Rowlatt. Apparently they live on the same London street – which is convenient. Mr. Shukman had a huge wardrobe of climate change clothing and would turn up suitably clad in Arctic conditions or the desert. I am not sure if he will pass his garments on to Mr. Rowlatt as I no longer have a TV licence.
December 22, 2021
Neither scientists needless to say Geography and PPE degrees I think.
The types who often confuse energy with power and often do not understand positive feedback in the engineering sense. RATHER like energy ministers or energy editors of respected ? national newspapers.
December 22, 2021
It’s when ‘incomplete’ facts are presented that I begin to worry that we are being manipulated.
I’ve always been concerend that Covid deaths are reported as being “with” and not “of” Covid – there being a large difference. It now seems that about half the folk reported as “being in hospital with Covid” in London, didn’t get diagnosed until after they had been admitted. This suggests that (for instance) someone involved in a car accident that’s take to hospital (who then fails a Covid test) is being counted as a Covid admssion.
If he/she then dies of their injuries (within 28 days of that test) it’s presumably counted as a Covid “death” – which is clearly complete nonsense!
December 22, 2021
Indeed but better for the NHS that they can blame Covid rather than what is often second rate health care or often no care at all.
December 22, 2021
Don’t forget the millions upon million spent on new cycle lanes that the expert said we’d all be enjoying….all empty
December 22, 2021
Allison Pearson in the Telegraph today
“It’s time for humanity to prevail over scientists”
She is (unusually for her) largely wrong. We just need sensible, competent & honest scientists not these selected & bought ones. It is the scientists these dire art grad ministers are choosing to follow that is the problem. Worse still the government are telling the scientists what they want to hear and they are pathetically complying.
December 22, 2021
Easy from your arm chair.
December 22, 2021
Nig l
Equally easy from YOUR armchair?
December 22, 2021
+1
December 22, 2021
No the Ski Lift.
December 22, 2021
You don’t want scientists.
You want people from a scientific background, but who have sold out to vested interest and who pose in their qualifications as authority.
You want, quite simply, frauds.
December 22, 2021
No, lad, those who you describe are precisely the people Lifelogic DOESN’T want : the bought-and-paid-for charlatans on SAGE.
December 22, 2021
LL. I must agree with AP today. I think you have given the reasons she is correct.
December 22, 2021
I agree with every word you say. Philip E Tetlock’s book, Expert Political Judgment, demonstrated that experts turn out to be no better than the public at large in predicting the outcome of a course of action. What is sinister is the adoption of behavioural science and the selective use of data to influence opinion and behaviour. We see it being used in the current covid pandemic to control behaviour and to introduce extreme controls on what people can and cannot do. It has been in play for at least the last thirty years to promote the global warming/climate crisis agenda. Fear is the tool of choice to control populations, what they are permitted to do and to think.
December 22, 2021
OK – let’s have a referendum, on vaccine “passports” – NOW.
Surely you won’t defy the “will of the people”?
I’m fed up of lockdowns, caused by the recklessness of the irresponsible.
December 22, 2021
They are experts in selling their souls for a few shekels and doing the bidding of authoritarian minded western governments who are conspiring to take us down a road that will end in the destruction of democracy and civil society
We don’t need Nero Johnson’s permission to celebrate and enjoy Xmas. The fact that he knows this and yet still publicly states such a thing is evidence of a man and an international political class to which he belongs that have now embraced a politics in which freedom has become a gift of the State and compliance is demanded.
We have gone beyond the normal and entered into unknown territory.
December 22, 2021
With the BBC lapping up every word of the possible gifts and restrictions of freedom as though they were written on tablets of stone.
December 22, 2021
Most media justify their opinions adding ‘expert’ which has become as discredited as ‘celebrity’.
Expert usually just an opinion, and celebrity used for friend of a relative who might have been on the arm of someone you might have heard of.
December 22, 2021
+1
This is not war time.
In fact pandemics took place in war time and wars didn’t stop to notice. They are an obscure footnote in history.
But here we have wartime measures against our freedom.
December 22, 2021
No, as far as quite a few wars go, it’s far more serious than that.
December 22, 2021
but they only want ‘experts’ that are selling doom & gloom…and every ‘expert’ has to up-the-ante to promote themselves and to get air-time
December 22, 2021
Dom, “We don’t need Nero Johnson’s permission to celebrate and enjoy Xmas.” but we’ll need it to enjoy the week off work and New Year and you can tell they’re going to shut the place down to protect A&E.
December 22, 2021
Another excellent article on what is going wrong with our democracy, and why our leaders are failing us all too often.
I’ve said many of the things noted, but in less a penetrating way – Coming from a long term pro-democracy MP of great experience, I hope this sends a shockwave through the o called ‘expert’ community.
Our leaders rely on and hide behind so called experts, often excluding those with views that do not fit a narrative – We need a better of reaching conclusions in government that totally excludes personal bias.
December 22, 2021
Ah, “narratives” eh?
Call me old fashioned, but I prefer to discuss fact or fiction.
December 22, 2021
If you’re against the government plan or its expert views you’re portrayed as stupid, anti science and unpatriotic …that’s why the opposition are supporting everything the government does – fear
December 22, 2021
Any sensible expert (on organising an efficient health care system that produces good outcomes) would never support an appalling system like the communist disaster that is the NHS. A get what you are given (when and if it is given) and like it system – one that kills most innovation and any real competition, fails millions and kills thousands every year. Yet almost all the political parties support it.
Now it is holding the country to ransom. It has a new CEO (a modern history graduate) who has already shown herself to be either totally innumerate )or perhaps just a liar). I suspect the former.
December 22, 2021
Any ‘sensible’? You mean that you agree with.
December 22, 2021
Of course – if sensible, numerate, honest, independent, understand physic and science, logical, not bought & rational they almost certainly will do.
December 22, 2021
Nig l
Or what you agree with?
There’s a pattern developing here!
December 22, 2021
Lester_Cynic,
Yes an entertaining bout and all before 9am too!
LL having far more ring time than any other contestants and Nigel Benn hitting back with accurate jabs.
Lennox Lewis has his work cut out in this catch weight contest.
December 22, 2021
+many
And I the latter, they all are!
Basically, the extreme left just intend to bring the whole thing down.
Our lives, jobs, economy…everything.
And the virtue signalling, what-passes-for-right-wing ….has just let them!
December 22, 2021
There lies the problem. Democracy in the UK is being destroyed by the Remainers and others. Too many politicians (and not just in the UK) do not respect democracy and do their best to undermine, or completely ignore it. All political parties are guilty, but surely the biggest and best example was Heath and his deceit upon the public, now revealed in FCO30/1048. How did he get away with it and why did our politicians allow it to happen?
December 22, 2021
+1
Fear.
Look what they let him do to dissenters.
Dissent that would not have sat well with the European project.
December 22, 2021
The only mass expulsion by a UK party in recent times has been by the Tories, of anyone who did not share their brexit mania.
December 22, 2021
@Shirley M +1 well said
December 22, 2021
Shirley
We have never lived in a true democracy. We live in what our Civil Service call, “A managed democracy.” Managed very discreetly, by them !
The CS is the unbroken threat of our government. Unfortunately it is an organisation that sees itself equal to ot above that of the nation and its people. No longer there to serve, but to be served.
December 22, 2021
It is very easy to be an expert in anything….
If you know that you will never be held accountable.
December 22, 2021
Once an “expert” has been proven wrong.
Then that person is no longer an expert and should be demoted.
Anybody else would be.
December 22, 2021
Any expert who fails to put a confidence interval around an estimate, or fails to consider all likely outcomes, should like be ignored.
December 22, 2021
Einstein was “wrong” about quantum physics.
Read up on the Scientific Method.
December 22, 2021
But what he said and wrote was a THEORY – -NEVER claimed as a SCIENCE.
Others have tried to state his opinions as a science.
You should know that being such an expert.
December 22, 2021
Everhopeful, they always write could, may be, potentially. Then where their wild assertions don’t pan out it is because of ‘other factors they couldn’t possibly have anticipated’.
December 22, 2021
The public will rightly scrutinies the expert forecasts especially the net zero nonsense.
The zealots in government must pay a huge price for their wish to return us to cavemen living whilst the rest of the world laughs.
People like Carrie Antoinette must be removed from the levers of power, that means Bozo must go.
December 22, 2021
I think a quote from an earlier French royal paramour(Madame de Pompadour to Louis XIV) is quite appropriate:
“There is no need to grieve;you’ll make yourself ill.After us,the deluge.”
December 22, 2021
Most of the responsible world are not laughing, but appalled, by the dilatory approach of this “government” to the pandemic.
December 22, 2021
And told that trade agreements took decades to negotiate.. Australia negotiated its FTA with Uncle Sam in about seven years – and with us in just under two. Nimbleness in trade negotiations should be the hallmark of Whitehall in the years ahead.
December 22, 2021
Most of all we need politicians in power with sufficient maturity and wisdom to distinguish the what from the chaff
December 22, 2021
could be a very long wait.
December 22, 2021
Alas so few can do so. Energy and business headed up by two deluded history grads who do not know the difference a MWHour from a Joule, carnot efficiency or entropy and even think importing wood (young coal) on diesel ships is sensible. SIMILAR state at the moronic Independent Comittee for climate change.
December 22, 2021
I’d be happy with politicians doing a proper ‘cost benefit analysis’ rather than ‘benefit benefit analysis’
December 22, 2021
Who funds the so called experts ?
Government (in many ways), Universities, Commercial Business, Political Parties, etc.
That should be the first question.
Find this out and you go a long way to understanding their arguments.
December 22, 2021
+1
Exactly!
And what “interest” do they have in the subject/project in hand?
December 22, 2021
Alan
You ask who is funding these so called experts.
It would seem a lot of the funding of these organisations and thus the experts are being unearthed as grants etc from either China or Gates.
December 22, 2021
Indeed and “group think” at these institutions often takes over too.
December 22, 2021
Correct – and who promoted these ‘experts’ to a position of authority…our own government. SAGE on the same stage as the PM on covid daily briefs, SAGE members allowed to express their own views to the media and on TV, and publically funded university and medical doctors/professors expressing expert views
There still isn’t a clear message from this government
December 22, 2021
So called experts have a job to do. That is to focus on a specific issue or problem. That also usually means wearing blinkers. The results of their investigation needs to be scrutinised by people not wearing blinkers, who take a wider view and take wider considerations into account before reaching a judgment or decision on what to do. So far as government is concerned one would hope that first Ministers and then Parliament does the due diligence scrutiny and is not rushed or railroaded into decisions. That has not been the case on too many issues which are claimed to be “emergencies” or have been captured by special interest groups.
December 22, 2021
I take it that you have never been consulted as an expert on anything?
December 22, 2021
@alan jutson, As Governments only have the money they take from you pocket and being pedantic it is wrong to suggest Governments are funding anything. That’s Government ego speak. Mind you they love personally to take exclusively all the credit when our taxpayer pound produces a result
December 22, 2021
Not only who funds them ….. but what Investments they hold.
December 22, 2021
Project fear was probably trawled out of history.
The similarities between Defoe’s ( probably fictional) account of The Plague in London and the “expert” response to covid are startling.
Why would “experts” need to do that?
We supposed that we lived in a time when infection had been largely contained, although we are now largely denied antibiotics.
What use are “experts” who seek primitive solutions from the distant past?
December 22, 2021
“Journal of the Plague Year” Daniel Defoe.
December 22, 2021
“A feast in the time of plague”. Pushkin
“And so,O plague,we hail thy reign.”
(for the select few at the feast,anyway!).
December 22, 2021
Thanks for pointing us towards this. I’ve just ordered a copy. 🙂
December 22, 2021
Everyday and in every situation we seem to get a reenactment of the Emperor’s New Clothes children story.
Politcians in positions where they do not understand the subject matter or area of expertise of their departments let alone the country’s needs being sold ideas from iffy snake oil experts with dodgy computer programmes.
All sucked in by the Black Dog Syndrome. Others have a black dog, they have got to have a blacker one.
All common sense and purpose flies out of the window and another batch of project fear seeds starts to germinate.
December 22, 2021
Perhaps the experts could answer the following questions:
Of those in the figures for Covid deaths, how many were fit and healthy beforehand rather than already quite sick?
Of the numbers of patients in hospital with Covid, how many were admitted because of the disease rather than contracted the illness as a hospital infection?
Their avoidance of these questions makes me suspicious about the motivation for releasing the figures they do.
December 22, 2021
Very well said.
I might add that it is fundamental that all of us can easily access a broad range of information so that – like you – we can form our own opinions on matters, and not rely solely on the likes of the BBC. In this regard having an open internet is vital. Sadly the censorship and curating which the tech giants practice means we are increasingly only fed the narrative they approve.
December 22, 2021
Perhaps the way to go would be to have a wwidely-based panel of experts formed of a ‘blue team’ and a ‘red team’, as the military do when doing their planning. One team puts forward one set of proposals, the other team a different set, and they debate the issue under discussion bringing all the relevant facts to bear. The government accepts the proposals of the team that wins the argument. That would surely be better than the one-sided situation we have at the moment, where only a very limited set of data (often questionable) are allowed to influence the decision.
December 22, 2021
Use everyday in business called – ‘cost benefit analysis’
December 22, 2021
Odd story – many years ago when I was working I was regarded as an ‘expert’ on Landlord and Tenant Act matters, but I said please call or label me a specialist, but not an expert!
December 22, 2021
I am shocked at how quickly elected leaders in Western democracies became dictaters. They are all following the same path. I wonder who is giving them orders. England is lagging behind and I expect in the New Year we will see an escalation to catch up.
December 22, 2021
Sir JR
You are absolutely right the experts have been wrong a lot of the time.
Just like the ERG and their forecast on sugar, honey and big trade agreements after Brexit.
Look where we are now falling living standards and less purchasing power
Reply All lies. ERG made no such forecasts. Did say existing trade deals would be rolled over as happened.
December 22, 2021
Sir JR
I will publish a list of the publications and associated publications and we’ll see who’s lying
Thanks and merry Christmas
December 22, 2021
The common thread running through the Covid Pandemic and the Climate Emergency is China, its 120,000 “students” at UK universities, coupled with the Marxist Britphobes who inhabit the educational establishment, the BBC and elsewhere and who pretend to be experts with no political motives.
China’s goal is to destroy our economy through lockdowns and blackouts aided by social division through cancel anti-culture and identity politics.
This is evidenced by the fact that we never hear from these “experts” any criticism of China, whether it be releasing a virus from either its unhygienic food markets or from a lab or the building hundreds of coal fired power stations whilst we are expected to save the planet by accepting lockdowns and blackouts.
All done using Project Fear.
December 22, 2021
Thank you for this clarity. I’ve tried to put a balanced view of China which is very difficult given almost everything that we hear and read. Others on here try to sell the idea that China is the example to follow and is a near perfect state. Nothing could be further from the truth.
December 22, 2021
I understand that Australia are getting very concerned by the involvement of China at its universities, in terms of influence, funding, cancel culture and student numbers
December 22, 2021
I would say that listening to “experts” is much like consuming news media.
You need to aggregate content from a wide range in order to get somewhere towards the truth.
If you only consume BBC you will consume BBC-type experts and will be misinformed. Same for Fox News etc
imho (I am no expert on this matter)
December 22, 2021
Was devolution the work of experts or the ill informed action of democratically elected politicians. Whatevever, the fault lines are widening when we experience the Sturgeons ambitions and actions at the expense of the English tax payer. Perhaps that is her core policy, hope that we get so fed to the back teeth with her that we happily caste Scotland to perpetual darkness. Then there are the Welsh devolved government who wish to fine people for going to a place of work. How more socialist can you get, penalising people for wishing to work.
I pray for a political party that will stop this nonesensical Orwellian nightmare.
December 22, 2021
Almost 2 years of isolation, circuit breakersl, lockdowns and restrictions ….has it achieved anything ?, its madness to continue on the same track, its time to open the doors to a new approach and allow natural herd immunity to develop
December 22, 2021
So why a lockdown with further restrictions when your goal is to give everyone covid antibodies
December 22, 2021
The twists and tortuous turns of this Project Fear.
The ridiculous claims and contradictions.
Which change by the second.
The longer this pantomime continues the less likely it is to be anything to do with a disease.
December 22, 2021
Spot On Everhopeful….eloquently put, this pantomime has to end
December 22, 2021
Whenever a so-called expert appears on BBC the interview invariably ends with “thank you for your time” (and for telling us what we wanted to hear).
On groupthink it must be realised that all too often the employment of the individual depends upon toeing a certain line – bit like a three line whip really.
December 22, 2021
Indeed and “group think” at these institutions often takes over too.
December 22, 2021
“Groupthink”, says member of mutually-reassured, isolationist, pro-brexit group.
December 22, 2021
Unfortunately any REAL and sensible experts tend to be shut down by the BBC. GB News is having some very informative guests on lately including someone (sorry can’t remember his name) who was talking about the lack of gas storage in the UK and what a mess governments have made of energy security. When I see Whitty and co I tend to go deaf.
December 22, 2021
Why is this government, its experts and the news media so fixated by the infection/test case rates and NOT the hospitalisation or death rates
December 22, 2021
g c. Not enough fear factor I guess.
December 22, 2021
Because hospitalisation typically occurs up to three weeks after infection, which is spreading very rapidly.
December 22, 2021
Yet another hard hitting diary entry today Sir John and I am in full agreement. The question is, how to get leadership that leads, not leadership that will put an ‘espert’ forward to push an agenda, and then hide behind them because the leadership has absolutely no idea.
How do we get independent experts to give their opinions? Experts without vested interests, as has been noted, in pharmaceutical companies? Whenever true independents give an opinion, every effort is made to trash their reputations while not a word of support comes from our elected MP’s, except very rarely.
December 22, 2021
BBC reporting – Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his government will defy a European Union ruling and stick by its controversial immigration laws, that prevents people from applying for asylum if they arrived from a country where their life was not at risk
December 22, 2021
On reading other comments here, it would appear there is a strong case to suggest all ‘Experts’ should declare their full income sources and vested interests. We should also know whom and what cause they are promoting.
Mind you, I also think that those in the MsM when they talk of the income of others should also be transparent about their own income stream.
You clearly can have an opinion, but is it ‘just’ an opinion when its result is it enhances your personal wealth. Or is that ‘income’ promotion
December 22, 2021
Here’s a really good Project Fear.
This government is now offering the homeless accommodation in return for having the jab.
Why not offer them a home anyway?
Beyond disgraceful.
And why can’t we have the Valneva jab?