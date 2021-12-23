9 Comments

  1. Everhopeful
    December 23, 2021

    Yes!
    Brilliant.
    The whole thing has turned the country into a sort of theocracy.
    Not allowed to question the narrative.

  2. Sea_Warrior
    December 23, 2021

    I hope that all of those giving scientific advice to the government – and thereby being given an opportunity to wreck the country’s economy – have been subject to security screening.

    1. Zorro
      December 23, 2021

      Objectively, they have been successful at trying to sabotage the country on several occasions.

      Zorro

    2. Zorro
      December 23, 2021

      After this latest nonsense, Whitty should be made to resign. I certainly have no confidence in his judgement.

      Zorro

  3. Edwardm
    December 23, 2021

    Well said JR.
    The scientific advisers are demonstrably poor at assessing basic evidence of disease severity and nor are they very adaptable as the disease evolves. It begs a host of questions about their suitability for their current roles.

  4. Richard1
    December 23, 2021

    An excellent article

  5. Barry Menear
    December 23, 2021

    Actively seeking out information from very well respected scientists (including at least 2 former Nobel Prize winners) has left me wondering what is really going on. I’m encouraged that at least one MP is questioning the narrative.

  6. Peter
    December 23, 2021

    Unfortunately the site named ‘Conservative Home’ is what used to be termed ‘wet’.

    Yesterday’s man David Gauke features prominently.

    So it is a complete waste of time posting there.

  7. No Longer Anonymous
    December 23, 2021

    They’re going for Zero Covid.

    An impossible target which aligns entirely with the Green/BLM/Trans/Socialist agenda.

    None of this is by coincidence. They are all riding a black swan to crush Conservatism and conservatism.

    The Unions are loving it !

