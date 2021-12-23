We do make some progress

I have throughout the pandemic pressed for more drug trials to improve treatments. We are now seeing some good progress.
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, if he will list the drugs the NHS can use to treat covid-19 patients. (91820)
Tabled on: 13 December 2021
Maggie Throup:
The following therapeutics are available to patients hospitalised with COVID-19 and in the community setting:
– Dexamethasone;
– Tocilizumab;
– Ronapreve; and
– Sotrovimab.
The following antivirals are available to patients in both hospital and community settings:
– Remdesivir;
– Molnupiravir; and
– PF-07321332
The answer was submitted on 23 Dec 2021 at 10:47.
December 23, 2021
Only one problem. You cannot see/contact a doctor to get them. Met an sprightly 87 year old lady yesterday to hand over a gift. The local doctor support has always been thin but now almost non existent.
As she says why are Doctors being switched to deliver jabs when there are plenty of other suitably qualified available. NHS bureaucratic idiocy.
Congratulations Sir JR to your government for frightening (and she is no the only one) an elderly person you should be protecting.
And we see Javed has said no more announcements until Christmas. A whole two days. Wow.
December 23, 2021
Its the only career I know that you get paid the same or more for doing less work
December 23, 2021
Exactly my experience too. Totally idiotic to waste GPs expensive skills on doing jabs while ignoring their patents with other needs.
A good question to ask would be- What proportion of those dying with + Covid test within 28 days of death received any NHS intensive care treatment before death. I understand it is well under 50%. Why were the rest not ill enough or just to old to bother with? Boris pay a visit to St Georges Hospital I see. The fourth largest hospital in the UK yet last time I looked it had zero ECMO machines.
December 23, 2021
Remdesivir was part of the Trump cocktail, wasn’t it?
December 23, 2021
No. Hydroxychloroquine.
December 23, 2021
Which of these drugs are designed to inhibit viral replication; which are designed to inhibit
a cytokine storm? Which are designed to boost the immune system? Which of these are out of patent protection? On that score, why are some medical authorities so determined to block the use of ivermectin? Further, there is evidence that some people who develop severe Covid symtoms are deficient in Vitamin D? This cannot be given as an antidote to an active case because of the time lag before it is converted in vitro into an active physiological agent but can be administered prophylactically to prevent deficiency which can occur when people with darker skin or insufficient skin exposure to sunlight can become deficient particularly in the winter months. (There is a limited range of foods which also contain some vitamin D).
December 23, 2021
I’m not sure that information is fully correct Sir John.
This is a letter that was sent out dated 14th December:
https://www.england.nhs.uk/coronavirus/wp-content/uploads/sites/52/2021/12/C1503-i-letter-contacintg-patients-about-new-covid-19-treatmenets-non-hospitalised-patients..pdf
New COVID-19 treatments for the highest risk non-hospitalised patients are now available on the NHS. These drugs have been shown to reduce hospitalisation and may reduce death and will be available for the highest risk patients, many of whom are under the care of specialties such as yours. These include intravenous neutralising monoclonal antibodies and oral antivirals. Local COVID-19 Medicine Delivery Units (CMDUs) will assess patients and prescribe these treatments….
December 23, 2021
This government web site has a bit more information:
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/first-oral-antiviral-for-covid-19-lagevrio-molnupiravir-approved-by-mhra
It seems Molnupiravir is authorised for use in people who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, e.g. ‘obesity, older age (>60 years), diabetes mellitus, or heart disease’. This sounds good, as Covid hardly threatens other sections of the population.
It’s an expensive drug, which the manufacturer, Merck, can expect to be hugely profitable. The US is paying $712 per patient for a course of the drug (The Intercept). According to the Evening Standard in November, the cost to the NHS ‘has not been announced’. I wonder why not.
December 23, 2021
Apologies:
This is from the website:
Treatments for coronavirus (COVID-19)
The NHS is offering new antibody and antiviral treatments to people with coronavirus (COVID-19) who are at highest risk of becoming seriously ill.
2 types of COVID-19 treatment are available:
sotrovimab (Xevudy)
molnupiravir (Lagevrio)
Sotrovimab is a biological medicine. It is also known as a neutralising monoclonal antibody (nMAb).
Molnupiravir is an antiviral medicine.
December 23, 2021
your link says ‘Page not Found’
December 23, 2021
Butties – apologies – shoddy work on my part. Try this:
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/treatments-for-coronavirus/
December 23, 2021
The World Council for Health provide a comprehensive Early Treatment Guide:
Early Covid-19 treatment guidelines: A practical approach to home-based care for healthy families
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/early-covid-19-treatment-guidelines-a-practical-approach-to-home-based-care-for-healthy-families/
I hope your readership find it useful.
December 23, 2021
What about Fluvoxamine, it’s an old and well tested and tolerated drug that has been shown to be effective in clinical trials, there is certainly nothing to be lost by using it.
December 23, 2021
Turns out the guy who phoned into LBC to say his unvaccinated dad died of omicron at Northampton hospital … well the hospital says it never happened and it was a lie.
December 23, 2021
Just to give a flavour of what the NHS Treatment is
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/treatments-for-coronavirus/
Who can have a COVID-19 treatment
Treatments for COVID-19 are for people aged 12 and over who have tested positive for the virus and are at highest risk of getting seriously ill.
This includes some people who have:
• Down’s syndrome
• a rare condition affecting the brain or nerves (including multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, Huntington’s disease or myasthenia gravis)
• sickle cell disease
• certain types of cancer
• HIV or AIDS
• a severe liver condition (such as cirrhosis)
• chronic kidney disease (CKD) stage 4 or 5
• had an organ transplant
• certain autoimmune or inflammatory conditions (such as rheumatoid arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease)
• a condition or treatment that makes you more likely to get infections
• had certain types of chemotherapy in the last 12 months
• had radiotherapy in the last 6 months
Antiviral medicines such as molnupiravir are also available through a national trial, run by the University of Oxford.
The trial is open to people in the UK who:
• have tested positive for COVID-19 using a PCR test
• have COVID-19 symptoms that started within the last 5 days
• are aged 50 and over, or are aged 18 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19
In my first post I omitted the word ‘Prophylactic’ !