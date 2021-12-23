We do make some progress

I have throughout the pandemic pressed for more drug trials to improve treatments. We are now seeing some good progress.

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, if he will list the drugs the NHS can use to treat covid-19 patients. (91820)

Tabled on: 13 December 2021

Answer:

Maggie Throup:

The following therapeutics are available to patients hospitalised with COVID-19 and in the community setting:

– Dexamethasone;

– Tocilizumab;

– Ronapreve; and

– Sotrovimab.

The following antivirals are available to patients in both hospital and community settings:

– Remdesivir;

– Molnupiravir; and

– PF-07321332

The answer was submitted on 23 Dec 2021 at 10:47.