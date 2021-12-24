Are government and the media waking up to the energy shortage?

Yesterday there was some comment on the way energy bills will leap up in April when the price cap gets revised.
I want the government to get to work on allowing more domestic energy supply as I have been arguing for well in advance of the predictable crunch.
We will otherwise pay an increasingly heavy price for relying on imports from an energy short Europe increasingly reliant on Mr Putin’s goodwill.
I am of the opinion that the electorate and the nation at large incur the full cost of their decision to continue to elect politicians to Parliament and by extension government whose primary aim is the subjugation of national interest to that of party and self.
The electorate shouldn’t complain when the bill arrives for the free-lunch they voted for once every five years
We should have a nuclear program. We don’t
We should have fracking of our land based gas. We don’t
We should be exploiting our gas reserves in the North Sea. We don’t
We should ditch the wind turbine tosh. We haven’t
Why? Because the electorate continue to vote for parties whose concealed aim is the application of an ideology that will lead to real harm, suffering and loss. Why does the electorate do this? Simply put, they can’t see it is happening but they will in time. The free-lunch message of every politician is rolled out to lull naive voters into the booth and like robots they tick Labour, Tory and SNP.
Well, I don’t want to seem Scrooge like at this time of year but some will never learn so tough, the cost of that free-lunch will at some point undermine all that you are.
Not Scrooge at all.
Just telling the truth.
Liblabconkip systematically destroyed any true opposition and has made it impossible for new parties to emerge. Not to mention all the underhand, anti-democratic infiltration, undermining and psy ops it has pulled to further stymie competition.
All done of course with the terrified bleating assent of the sheep.
Well said Dom
The UK consumes 79 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year. It imports 47 bcm and exports 11 bcm. Its total proven gas reserves are 176 bcm; about two years worth. Russia’s proven reserves are 47,000 bcm.
“At least 10 vessels are heading to Europe, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Another 20 ships appear to be crossing the Atlantic, but are yet to declare their final destinations. U.S. cargoes of liquefied natural gas will help offset lower flows from Russia, Europe’s top supplier.
Gas prices in Europe have surged more than sixfold this year as Russia curbed supplies just as pandemic-hit economies reopened, boosting demand. Delayed maintenance work and power-plant outages also contributed to the rally. Prices in Europe are 13 times higher than in the U.S. and the market is also trading at a rare premium to Asia, making the continent a prime destination for LNG.” (gcaptain)
Reply UK reserves last seen in 2017 at 7.3 trillion which leaves out many of the newer finds
Gas prices in the USA are one tenth of Europe.
We sir on masses of oil, gas and coal but the government deems it more environmentally favourable to import from some of the worst despots on earth.
Coupled with systematic replacement of the population with channel gimmigrants we have to wonder who is pulling the levers.
Merry Christmas John for you and family
Keep whistling in the wind
It’s unclear to me why rational nations do not do more to engender goodwill from Russia.
After all, the real enemies faced by both side are the same, aren’t they?
If only we had a government able to do strategic thought as well as our enemies – and the will to use a substantial Commons majority. If only!
P.S. I’m now going to dust-off my electric space heater.
If it works when you need it ! When the lights don’t come on you will know the heater won’t either !
Fair point but I have GCH and like any good sea warrior I understand the importance of redundancy in critical systems. 🙂
S_W, time to fire up the paraffin heaters.
But your GCH won’t work without electricity. At least we can have our gas fire on.
When all else fails…there’s always a bottle of navy rum to keep ya warm
I doubt this government has the nous to foresee the long term consequences of their actions. They ‘merrily’ follow the path to utter destruction of a sovereign and independent UK and its future. I cannot see the logic of abandoning self sufficiency while simultaneously increasing our trading deficit thereby handing vast amounts of money to foreign entities. Can anyone?
Is this some vile plot to make us so poor and reliant on foreign powers for energy, etc. that we can easily be blackmailed into becoming a subservient country once again?
Well, if a main aim is to destroy the nation state….tick.
Won’t do us any good…but then we know that we don’t count.
Indeed. But yesterday was the first time I saw MSM draw attention to energy costs = Government policy. That is its deliberate decision not to produce oil, gas, coal etc. Not to generate enough electricity etc. This equals price increases in large order. Importing these things when we have our own to pray to the eco God is lunacy and a Tory Consocialist deathwish. Goodbye Torys, hello reform.
Plus, of course VAT and the lunatic green taxes which add 20 percent to our bills for no good reason. If the government have any care for the country they will remove these damaging impositions immediately to help, but of course they don’t, they are not affected, some with their grace and favour homes, large expense accounts and over paid for mediocrity in the main, to boot.
December 24, 2021
December 24, 2021
It appears that we are still tied into a green EU energy policy. Windmills, solar and inter connectors.
Yep its all part of the new Tory green revolution
Endorsed by Prime Minister Johnson and her husband Bertie Booster.
“It takes a lot of gas to make bricks, tiles and ceramics. Shortages and high gas prices are threatening our industry. BBC Today shut down talking about this. Why do so many want to stop us making things here? The U.K. needs to deliver more gas.”
Yes, I noticed the bully Robinson shut down the subject pdq. Quite a contrast with yesterday’s adulation of the airhead “expert”.
Well..we are sitting on a lot of coal and shale ( I believe) and we have the means of growing wood.
There were “plantations” for ships…why not now for fuel?
But C. Antoinette wants us all to eat ice!🥶
The new Tory green revolution (energy policy), which isn’t disputed in the cabinet, , approved in the Lords, which is silenced in the backbenches and ignored by the party members and the people….the people just want cheap sustainable energy (like what we had ten years ago before the green crap)
Exactly!
Green crazy ‘Boris’ who has demonstrated his total belief will not allow any domestic gas oil or coal production. He has sold us out thinking that gets him fame.
Face it, we will be ruined unless we get immediate change which must be demanded. A little bit of please make some tiny adjustments is too weak.
This government is not working in the interests of the people. It is the worst one in my lifetime, as is the whole of this Parliament. We live in an elusion of democracy which is in effect an elective dictatorship. Unless there is a radical change very soon, the future for the country and its people is very bleak.
As I have mentioned before, your Gov. could remove VAT from domestic fuel bills. But hasn’t !!
This government could reinstate coal & gas fired power stations and stop all imports of fuel and energy
And that is what it SHOULD do!
Not sure about that. I expect they would come up against a skills shortage if they tried.
Yes – but they don’t want to admit it…
They would have to explain why misguided policies got us into such a dire situation, and why they have not acted sooner.
No doubt, with the help of the nudgers, they will come up with a solution to save face, and somehow put the blame on us, climate change or some other non-existent problem.
All our measures make not one iota of difference to the global production of carbon – we have offshored our production which will end up producing more as we transport it around. This makes us in hock to other nations, more so than when we were in the EU.
The emperor truly has no clothes on and it is high time the little boy shouted it loud.
I would honestly like to hear someone – anyone – who is pro-Net Zero explain why it’s so harmful for the environment to obtain gas that’s under your feet in the UK, but it’s really GREEN to get it from Russia, etc?
But it doesn’t have to be this way
The Tory government has banned the North Sea gas field, banned the Lancashire shale gas, closed down coal fired power stations….the difficulties we’re in are a direct result of government policy
When energy prices sky rocket next year this government will point to the world markets and the naughty Russians, don’t believe them its all due to government policy (the new green revolution)
Yes I agree, the problems we face stem from the failure of our Governments to invest in security of supply . They have been the architects of this energy shortage, presumably they thought they could herd us into their green zealotry through high prices, failing to understand the eco nirvana they wanted to impose on us could not guarantee a security of supply, even Windy Miller of Camberwick Green knew the wind didn’t always blow , that’s why his fellow millers gave up on windmills ( a lesson we seem to be having to learn all over again) . So a culmination of all these decisions to defer to the green mob , Biden cancelling the pipe line, and also fracking , same here with Johnson pouring cold water over any proposal to develop fossil fuels has got us to where we now are.
The bans are signalling that we will become more and more dependent on supply from elsewhere, including key resources for net zero mainly controlled by China, as well as distant supplies for LNG. This weakens our position in international negotiations of every kind.
As does the ban on supporting investment abroad in fossil fuel projects. These have the potential to increase supply and competition, helping to keep prices down. Leaving them to be developed by others means that they will control the outputs, and feed their own domestic markets first. We have already seen China aiming to secure monopoly positions in one commodity after another. Lithium has gone from $6,000/tonne to over $36,000/tonne in a year. China is buying up gas, creating a huge cost advantage for its largely coal fuelled economy.
When the energy bills double, when the electrickery goes phut, there will be a recognition this and previous governments have royally ignored energy security as fundamental to their existence as it is for ours.
Joseph Conrad wrote a short story called ‘The Machine Stops’ and it will happen here quite soon.
In Greece whom the EU Troika broke with pay cuts, massive taxes and debt.. fuel poverty too. … you just hear the sounds of chainsaws as they illegally cut down trees to heat their homes in winter. Theft of domestic heating oil from oil tanks is a common problem.
We will see a lot more of this.
There is a way forward.
A major boost to the generation of electricity using the Rolls Royce small, replicable atomic energy units. Ending our dependence on links to the EU and the proliferation of countryside and coastal blots on our landscape. This should see the UK through until fusion energy becomes a reality. For RR the export potential is enormous.
For domestic and industrial heating we have our own supply of gas until such time as hydrogen is produced economically and in volume. This is down to choice by government, as is the mining of coal for steel production rather than its import.
For personal transport and road goods transport hydrogen is the answer. There are just too many negatives associated with the electric car. Let the industry provide market acceptable solution, not the PPEs of politics.
For political thinking in the UK their totally inadequate solutions form a sector of their climate change religion. Government have danced around the Maypole of climate change, transfering wealth from the poorer masses to the well heeled minority, just like religions of old. It is time to get real. Apart from rhetoric I see no damascene moment in the voice of government.
I gather that the government’s policy of destroying the car-manufacturing industry is bearing fruit. If the next Conservative PM is reading this would he/she please remove the target of banning the sale of ICE cars. When electric cars are good enough, people will happily buy them.
If everyone can see the virtue of going green and wants to buy an electric car, why ban the ice car….lets have a level playing field and allow market force to dictate what people want
Ross Clark in the Daily Mail has an interesting article worth a read , its headed….”What this bizarre advert for idle UK power stations available for hire says about our insane policy”…. here are two gas power stations sitting idle , up for sale or relocation to another country. Their commercial viability crippled by the Climate Change Act and put into receivership due to the slump in demand over the covid lockdown They could profit from the eye watering capacity market auctions , a system put in place to fill in when the Saudi Arabia of wind plans fails when there isn’t any wind, then they could pick up riches in the order of £2500 per megawatt hour , paid for by mugs like you, me and our industry, unfortunately our brilliant bureaucracy only allows the auction to take place once a year when these power stations were in receivership, so excluded, with the result they sit idle while we are threatened with power cuts.
Brilliant , utterly brilliant , only a Rolls Royce bureaucracy and an idiot political class could bring you this quality of cluster …….
I and others drew attention to the mothballed power stations many months ago when we were first seeing supply problems in low wind conditions. No sign of any action from BEIS. They are asleep at the wheel.
Agreed Sir John. It seems that we can only hope that some in the Cabinet will actually challenge the scientific basis for the GW claims in the way they have for Covid restrictions.
Edward Heath barely mentioned joining the Common market in the Conservative Manifesto and yet ended up giving us 50 years of misery. Johnson barely mentioned Net Zero and is doing the same, with all the misery that is coming soon. We are told that David Cameron used the term ‘Green Cr*p’ – it must be one of the few occasions he was correct.
I noted a very enlightening report on STV News about a housing complex in Falkirk that was built to be heated and powered by electricity alone. The residents are finding that they cannot afford the energy bills due to the electric bills …. and are still cold … so Falkirk Council is in the progress of installing gas central heating … gas, the energy source that the Scottish Government condemns and refuses to exploit. Go green … go cold or go broke.
Will this government learn anything from Falkirk….NO
No s*** Sherlock!
The energy shortage and hence rapidly rising prices is deliberate government policy to make us “greener”.
The BEIS Net Zero [CO2] Strategy is the Marxist Britphobic civil service’s full blown attack on the UK. It is designed to cripple the UK and make us dependent on foreign hostile powers for our energy, food and goods.
Our major export will be CO2 emissions.
Their unilateral dash for cutting CO2 emissions is deliberately being started before the right technology exists and hence we will suffer the consequences of insufficient, intermittent and expensive wind energy with insufficient and expensive backup resulting in a grid which can only be balanced through what BEIS call “demand management” (viz regular but unpredictable rolling blackouts).
Whilst at the same being coerced through legislation, taxation, restrictions and deliberately rising fossil fuel prices to use less practical electrical devices such as heat pumps and evs.
The Net Zero Strategy (368 pages, largely repetitive) is the longest suicide note in history.
Another cold, windless day, with the windmills largely stopped, and nuclear and gas power stations keeping us warm – and that 12% of our electricty imported from countries that hate us. Yep, we’re all ready for war in Europe. It takes a special kind of stupid to get us here.
On Tuesday gas prices jumped to around 450 p/therm (currently around 260 p/therm) approx 7 or 8 times the price a year ago and it seems the only reason the price came down was because “cargoes of liquefied natural gas starting heading towards Europe from the US and elsewhere. About 30 LNG cargoes were heading towards Europe from the US on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data”.
What a way to secure our future.
Our energy policy has all the hallmarks of a doctrinaire ‘controlled demolition’. Is this a deliberate globalist plot, or is it a judgment from God, caused by the idolatry of worship ping the creation (naturalism) rather than the Creator? ‘Thinking themselves to be wise, they became fools’ (Romans 1:22; Acts 17:16-31). On the Eve of the celebration of Emmanuel’s birth , is this not a valid question, for such a nation as this?
Let us be honest about our energy problems that relate to supply and cost. In my lifetime there has never been a coherent energy plan that was comprehensive and worked. The root cause has always been politicians applying political solutions that at best could only look about four years ahead or to the next election. When a new party took power the failings were blamed on the previous lot. No commercially literate company would operate on such a short horrizon, neither should any UK government. This is why the supply and cost of energy are at best erratic and for sure inexcusably expensive.
For the same basic reasons the same can be said for education, transport, housing, the NHS, et al that government touches. The civil service are equally culpable. We thersfore require a fundamental re-think of the way in which the UK is managed. If we continue as at present rival countries will leave us for dead.
“We will otherwise pay an increasingly heavy price for relying on imports from an energy short Europe increasingly reliant on Mr Putin’s goodwill.”
Whether it is our dependency on others for our energy, or indeed for many other issues, why do we have an establishment elite – Government, Opposition, civil service, quangos, institutions, judiciary etc. – who never seem to wish to defend or fight for, either verbally or by action, the interests of our country and its people?
Unlike the leaders of many other countries, including some who geographically are near neighbours.