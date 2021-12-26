The energy shortage and cost of living squeeze

Dear Ministers
When you return from the holly and the Christmas pudding please attend urgently to the energy shortages. The gas price has shot up to very high levels and electricity is expensive. The price caps will be moved upwards sharply in April hitting people’s heating and living costs badly.
It should come as no surprise. The price cap policy has bankrupted a large number of electricity suppliers. The policy of closing coal power stations, blocking more production of UK gas, failing to put in extra generating capacity other than wind and solar and relying more and more on imports was bound to lead to shortages and very high prices as some of us warned.
When thinking about how to abate the cost of living squeeze from dearer energy it is wise to remember the most basic lesson of economics. Supply and demand is balanced by market price. If something is in short supply its price rises in a free market until enough extra is produced. If something is in over supply the price falls until the surplus has been absorbed and production cut back.
If government sets a lower price than the market needs to balance supply and demand then there will be too little supply and a shortage. The government has to allow market prices to rise to bring forward additional energy. If it refuses to allow the suppliers to pass on the extra cost of the underlying energy then they will go bust unless the government subsidises them from taxes. Prices also of course hit or boost demand. On current policy energy will be worryingly dear for anyone on a lower income so government will need to boost their income somehow to make it more affordable. Taking VAT off fuel would be a welcome start.
The only reliable way to get the UK gas price down is to allow more domestic gas to boost supply. Much of this could then be offered as long term contract gas with sensible prices and price adjustments in the contract, to avoid more buying of very dear gas on an inflated spot market at times of shortage. The only reliable way to keep the lights on is to retain fossil fuel power stations as back up for when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine, and to add more low or zero carbon generation from reliable sources that work in all weathers for the future.
There is also a crucial national security issue. Trying to rely more on gas and electricity imports from Europe gravely weakens our country. The EU is energy short and dependent on Putin’s Russia. Energy will increasingly be used as a diplomatic weapon against countries that cannot be bothered to generate their own power and extract their own energy.
Exactly, but the History graduate ministers who run energy and industry and Lord Debden at the committee for climate change and Theatre Studies lefty dope Carrie and Boris (Classics) think they know better and can amend the laws of physics and energy economics.
Your usual personal animus and superiority missing the point. They have taken a political decision that the increased costs related to going green will be acceptable to the public. They hadn’t anticipated Putins shenanigans, who could and now, with renewables not contributing as much as hoped, are on the wrong end of the economic argument with the politics inevitably following.
Nothing to do with the laws of physics.
@Nig l; “They hadn’t anticipated Putins shenanigans, who could [..//..]”
Anyone with a clue, Putin is, and always has, harked back to the days of the (insecure) USSR, if not Warsaw Pact!
Agreed. The people you mention live in the Metaverse where unreality is the norm.
Patrick Vallance in the Times two days back – it is not the job of Sage to take a particular line or to spread gloom – so why have they so very clearly done exactly this then? Wrong and always in the same alarmist direction just like the climate alarmist “experts”. Plenty of snow here in the Italian alps – was skiing here not predicted to be done for about 20 years back by these warmist, climate experts?
More climate change obsession.
There are lots of lower resorts that have closed because of no snow. Having skied in Livigno since it’s early years as a resort I know that although with its altitude snow has been generally OK it is nowhere near as plentiful 30 years ago.
Indeed I left early 4 years ago because it rained late Jan with the lower slopes turning to slush.
Exactly.
It is also not their job to rubbish scientists who put forward a different view. They have denigrated many leading specialists without any attempt to refute their opinions with verifiable facts.
The Tories have always depended on anti-intellectualism amongst many voters to maintain power, as have the Republicans in the US.
Boy, does it show.
@Maylor; Indeed the Govt, Cabinet and backbench MP’s have denigrated many leading specialists without any attempt to refute their opinions with verifiable facts.
Whilst I agree with the overall thrust of this article’s arguement for security & continuity of energy supplies ,I am not sure that increasing our own domestic supply will have much impact on prices which are ,I believe , largely set on world markets ?
Reply The gas price in the USA is several times lower than the gas price in Europe thanks to local supply.
Indeed transporting gas is expensive. Why locate energy intensive jobs in the uk? With this rip off by gov. design energy prices best not to.
It sounds so cute and fluffy to describe it as a ‘cost of living squeeze’.
The reality is that these huge Brexit price hikes are having a massive negative impact on people’s lives. The poorest having to decide whether to eat or heat their home. If they have a home.
Meanwhile the hedge fund elites who bankrolled Brexit have identified what they consider a huge Brexit win. They want us to allow champagne to be sold in pints. Genuinely. The Telegraph tells us what a huge victory this is.
Voters in the Red Wall might be starving and living on the streets but at least they can get their champagne in smaller bottles.*
* It won’t actually be champagne of course because champagne comes from France. It’ll be British sparkling wine.
So British sparkling wine not good enough for our snobby Francophile. Shame, just like cheese, you have lost your superiority.
Inflation in the US is now 7%. The US has not joined and left the EU
Inflation is picking up all over the EU, they’re worried about it in Germany. Germany is still in the EU.
Indeed the EU prohibition on 50 cc / 1 pint bottles is one of its many absurdities, and dis-applying it in the U.K. is a good idea. But it’s a small win compared with saving a net £12bn pa in transfers to the EU. Or being off the hook for eurozone bailouts. Or being able to run a non-discriminatory immigration policy. Or being able to run an independent trade policy and being able eg to join CPTPP and Aukus.
But of course the jury remains out on Brexit. The govt needs to move to take advantage of its freedoms to justify the decision.
Just give us the main “freedom” and one idea as to how to take “advantage”?
Very good advice Sir John. I do not have any confidence in this government. They appear determined to place the UK in the weakest possible position regarding energy and everything else. Is this an underhand way to make the UK reliant on (and therefore subservient to) foreign powers?
@Shirley M; ” do not have any confidence in this government.”
I share your worries with regards energy policies but then I have been worried for the last 42 years, unlike you I suspect…
Let us hope they pay attention to what you say. My suspicion is they will want to kick the can down the road in the hope there will not be an actual breakdown in supplies causing the lights to go off. In that circumstance of power failure causing blackouts, immediate resignation of the irresponsible ministers is required – starting with the Prime Minister.
The government has been to slow to act .Another nail in their coffin come the next election. The removal of vat could be done tomorrow, but VAT alone isn’t enough.
This and many previous governments are to slow to act. The people deserve better if the Conservatives don’t deliver the people will find someone else who can.
I can’t help feeling that this quote from the historian A F Pollard about yet another crisis in Tudor times is quite appropriate:
“Reason was no match for pride, prejudice and vested interests”.
There is not a fuel shortage only fossil fuel apartheid caused by narcissists who believe their virtue is saving the planet.
Well said. Will the Government get it..? No. They have their own, unannounced, agenda.
to rewrite – – ‘let them light candles’.
To rely on energy from another hostile nation – yes, I do include France, is madness and a betrayal of our nation when we have our own supplies which would also supply employment.
For goodness sake ministers have got to stop being saviours of the planet and start behaving like grown ups. Covid , illegal entry to the UK and energy security abd price will be the downfall of not only the government but the country.
+1 Everyone can see this. Why is this government so determined to impoverish the UK?
The problem we have is that people just vote for alternative political parties who are just as misguided. Until people wake up to this fact nothing will change and we will continue down the path to our destruction.
Amazing! Here we read a critical energy and national security analysis of a government seriously damaging our nation and citizens, made up of people of Sir John’s own political party, the Tories. Are we expected to believe Sir John will do anything, apart from this, given his total loyalty to the people who make up the party and government?
‘Boris’ PM knows Sir John can be ignored and the country destroyed while he advances his green crazy policies, pushed of course by his wife.
Prangwizard,
I am not sure ministers will listen. Certainly Boris will continue to bang the drum for COP26 stuff, as he sees it in his long term personal interest to do so.
Other ministers might find it easier to avoid the issue until as late as possible and then shift the blame to other colleagues. Which ministers would rock the boat and challenge current energy plans?
That’s what you get from leaving it to the market, Sir John.
Trouble is they haven’t been leaving it to the market , they have distorted the market with their Climate Change Act , that at a high cost as prioritised wind and solar, and have stopped the development of our own oil, gas and coal reserves. Many of the problems we face are the result of decisions made in Washington, Berlin and Westminster.
OK, that’s global agreed regulation.
What I mean is leaving it to suppliers as to where and from whom they can source their wholesale most cheaply, and leaving it to them how much contingency storage they need bother to pay to maintain.
Is it true that we can’t remove VAT on energy and insulation products because of the level playing field with the EU.
If so we need to scrap the whole agreement and go to WTO rules Immediately.
Have you done a proper analysis of the consequences of your suggestion?
The other small point is we know from what they’ve said that there are forces in the European Commission that intend to use our current dependence on energy imports via the EU for blackmail purposes, when fishing quotas are next up for renegotiation. Perhaps ministers don’t particularly care about that either.
Agreed. I do not understand why our government does not do this.
Perhaps we need to formally recognise that the public sector is a parasite on the private sector. Like all parasites it takes resources from its host. It weakens its host but does not kill it. It hides in its host. Yet it offers almost no benefit to its host.
A parasitic public sector should be measured by the amount of harm it does to its host private sector. Harm should be measured by things like tac, productivity given to the private sector.
So for example if the Government/public sector wants green energy then there needs to be transparency on the cost this makes to the private sector. For mass immigration it needs to be made transparent the cost of housing, benefits, crime, tax dilution etc.
All these various “grand projects” need fully costing.
We could also reverse our policy of decommissioning gas storage facilities.