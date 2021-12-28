Time to cut through the energy subsidies, taxes and controls to keep the lights on

Yesterday the Business Secretary met the wrong people to solve the energy crisis. He met the companies caught up in a nightmare of controls which threaten their solvency but lead inexorably to large consumer price rises after a delay.
He needs to meet the primary energy producers, the companies that produce gas and generate electricity in the U.K. The basic problem we face is we produce too little energy for our needs. This makes us dependent on very expensive imports, on the goodwill of Mr Putin and the ability of an energy short Western Europe to help us.
Many of the taxes, subsidies and controls on energy production have been imposed in pursuit of net zero. The policy is an abject failure in its own terms, because it forces us to import plenty of gas from abroad adding transport CO2 to the total, and to import electricity that makes the continent burn more coal for power to meet their overall needs.
The government needs to cut its interventions and to licence more U.K. base energy delivery. More electricity needs to be generated here with cost and availability having more of a role in allowing its use.Proper costing of wind needs to allow for the costs of back up or in due course the costs of storage in batteries or through green hydrogen.
In the short term the government’s only options are to transfer some of the extra energy cost from consumers to taxpayers by yet more subsidy to companies, or to beef up benefits to people on lower incomes so they can afford the surge in bills. Every day’s delay in producing and investing more in domestic energy is another increase in bills and in total costs to consumers/ taxpayers. A general subsidy to companies would be yet another undesirable increase in public spending to dodge sorting out the underlying problem.
But what can be done in the face of this UN declaration?
“Race To Zero is a global campaign to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions, investors for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery that prevents future threats, creates decent jobs, and unlocks inclusive, sustainable growth.”
This has been going on for a very long time and it has been presented in the most glowing of terms leading businesses to feel “empowered”(yuk) and in control rather than commercial entities delivering a service.
They think they are doing the “right” thing and own the moral high ground.
Ever watched a green zealot try to make a tinder box work?
Most illuminating lol. Many tantrums!
I suppose matches are verboten too in The Brave New World?
Well, Sir John put his finger right on it.
Yes, the wrong people are people from companies.
Those responsible for a centrally vital aspect of the economic, social, industrial and strategic life of the nation should not be unelected, publicly-unaccountable, only-for-profit, here-today-gone-tomorrow lads.
They should be people like the head of the Gas Board and of the CEGB.
However, neither those posts nor the proper institutions that they represented exist any more, thanks to the political doctrines of people exactly like Sir John.
Reply What nonsense. He needs to talk to the suppliers of the wholesale gas market who were not nationalised.
I don’t know what generation you belong to, NLH, but if you think the Gas Board was a beacon of good service to the community, you were not a householder in the 1970’s and 80’s, or you have a very strong pair of retrospective rose-coloured spectacles.
Presumably you think all food production, distribution and provision to the customer should be nationalised too?
Your presumption is typically daft.
The private sector works very well for many things, where the quality of product and service are self-evident and there is plenty of competition e.g. in the provision of quality and varied food, drink, clothing, domestic goods, pubs, clubs, restaurants, hotels and so on.
As we see with, say, sewage disposal and bought-in “consultancy” on building regs on the other hand, it can be literally disastrous.
The pitfalls are staring anyone half-awake in the face.
NLH
+1
The daft presumption is that central government regulation by quango is a solution.
We must resist somehow, this race to wind and water and ensure we are backed up with oil, gas and yes, coal. Security and affordability first. While we’re at it, levelling up n all, manufacturers need energy that’s not massively more expensive than China. Everything under my tree was made in China, no alternative. The ruddy covid tests are made in China, like covid itself I suppose. I’ll be delighted to move move fully to non fossil but still waiting for the Hydrogen boiler to be invented.
Burning coal for another 10-20 years shouldn’t be controversial, Germany are planning to do it and they are held up to be a country “where the adults are in charge”.
Good comments Mary.
The old coal gas boilers burnt hydrogen.
Coal gas is typically 45-60% H2.
Mary Lowrey : “I’ll be delighted to move fully to non fossil but still waiting for the Hydrogen boiler to be invented.”
Hydrogen boilers exist but note that burning hydrogen efficiently in air, whilst not producing CO2, does produce NOx emissions, six times more than when methane is burnt in air.
On food security, the Today Programme this am seemed to get the point, or tried to. But when it came to energy security, they wouldn’t even countenance such a concept. For the third day they discussed the gas price without mentioning supply or demand. They even had on Emma Pinchbeck again, and a man who said the answer was more investment in unreliables. Meanwhile, over on GB News, they lambasted the PM for Net Zero and not allowing us to use our own natural gas. All Today want to criticise him for are anonymous leaks about civil servants having drinks in their work bubbles, and a confection of theirs called “Tory sleaze”.
Ah, to Gazprom?
I loved the nationalised utilities.
I very much resented them being sold off.
The replacement for the head of the Gas Board and the head of the CEGB is the head of OFGEM, the deeply unimpressive Brearley, who hasn’t the first clue about how to solve the problems, and simply watched as they got worse and worse.
One might characterise it as ‘a great leap forward’; and we know how that turned out…
And even in the Queen’s Speech , the Queen made a relieved sounding reference to the Cop 26 as if it was a life saving action!
Yes SHARON, and how my blood boils when I hear the Queen being dragged into this nonsense.
Sharon, BOF, +1, I switched off then, nauseous nonsense.
Wait until we get Prince Charles with his blatant do as I say not as I do gross hypocrisy on this issue, his £1 million + PA personal transport bills, private jets, helicopters, huge houses and his Aston Martin converted to run on cheese and wine waste!
We have total imbeciles in charge of our energy policy. Get fracking, extracting gas , oil and coal and then reduce our reliance over time when we have sustainable alternatives. Cart before horse to achieve their climate change religion. None of this is a shock except to the fools who now face the electoral fallout for their rush to windmills, solar power and importing foreign electricity! We are all now facing extreme rises in our power bills to pay for the climate change act stupidity. We are all desperately in need of a right of centre party to rid us of these fools.
+1
Actually we are in desperate need of of sensible people who are prepared to vote for parties which are not signed up to the economic and demographic distruction of our country. Try and keep up.
Open up our coal mines.
Dig for Victory.
There are people wanting to do it I believe in Cumbria, stopped by Johnson.
He likes being cold? Or can afford high fuel prices? Or (judging by partygate) has his own secret mine perhaps?
Or maybe nips orf to a villa in Greece when the temperature falls?
As ever, you offer no suggestions at all for HOW we produce more energy here in the UK. Maybe you think there are new coalfields to be found in the Wokingham area?
Reply Plenty available. Start with Jackdaw field
Shale
Whilst Carrie is PM we will continue to freeze.
December 28, 2021
I see from the Worlometer graph that Dail deaths with Covid continues to drop. Latest weekly average 106. No wonder the Brussels Broadcasting Company has stopped giving the figures, the daily positive makes much more scary reading.
Nuclear today being run at 6.08gw that is 100,% as wind is only supplying 5% on the quiet bank holiday.
Simple, just abandon the lunacy of net zero and get fracking, drilling and mining, tell Carrie to shut up and stop the government destroying power stations and rigging the energy markets.
Kwartang, Boris, Carrie and Hands are not engineers they are as ignorant about energy as I am about ancient Greek or Beowolf. They actually seem to think they can change the laws of physics and energy economics – they cannot. They need to stop talking drivel about the Saudi Arabia of wind and suchlike. It will end up even worse than pointlessly exploding teachers and astronauts on shuttle rockets and will certainly kill many more people.
As Richard Feynman put it – For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for Nature cannot be fooled.
One of the daftest ideas is hydrogen (heat pumps in most retrofit cases too) as we have no hydrogen mines and it costs a fortune to produce, store and transport (perhaps 6 times the cost of methane). It also will produce much CO2 in its production.
This hydrogen agenda seems to be driven purely by the irrelevant fact that H2 unlike Methane has no Carbon in it (but uses loads in its production anyway so total insanity. Burning methane just produces harmless water and (harmless) CO2. Were CO2 a problem it can be captured but it is not, probably on balance net beneficial.
Natural gas in the US was about 1/3 of the cost here last time I looked. This making much energy intensive industry here totally uncompetitive industries such as food, pulp and paper, basic chemicals, refining, iron and steel, nonferrous metals (primarily aluminum), and nonmetallic minerals (primarily cement), bricks and building materials. Importing them just creates even more worldwide CO2 if that is (quite wrongly in fact) their concern anyway.
Zero understanding of the politics yet again so a wasted post
I understand perfectly well how idiots, group think, lack of physics & energy engineering knowledge and politics is driving the insane energy policies. I am just telling you what we should rationally be doing.
Plenty of shale gas too. Coal for over 200 years, nuclear power if they’d get on with it. The Consocialists/Lib/Lab coalition are the problem NOT the solution.
BTW, have a look at this chart. It shows the UK is the most profitable site for Oil prospectors. See how much Norway’s government takes out of a barrel compared to UK, at a similar breakeven price. I guess that’s how Norway has built its large sovereign wealth fund. If you take a capital asset out of the ground, best to invest the proceeds in other capital assets that yield a continuing income. The UK didn’t do that.
https://img.offshore-mag.com/files/base/ebm/os/image/2021/01/fiscal_regimes_pr.6005c182c38c4.png?auto=format&fit=clip&height=674.1&width=1440.9
Thatcher and subsequent PMs were told to set up a sovereign wealth fund, but they failed to do so. Instead, they gave in to the American oil companies.
This must be what people mean when they talk about the “special relationship”.
Gary you need to go back to school.
Under this PM the Business Secretary is not going to meet with the energy producers. Change of PM needed asap.
We need someone who understands that our rush to Net Zero is a pointless and ruinously expensive PR exercise, given we only produce 1% of the world’s man-made emissions. It would be more logical to bankrupt ourselves by giving free nuclear power stations to the big emitters (not that I’m advocating any such thing).
+1
wanderer,
“Under this PM”?
I think under this government is closer to the mark. They are all signed up to the same idea.
So did anyone who voted Tory. Net zero was in the manifesto you all voted for. It appears most of you didn’t read it.
Reply Net zero by 2050 not by 2030. Need new nuclear and new technologies which will not happen this decade.
To reply – the best solution for the UK is fracking natural gas and some piles of coal in the short term and better nuclear and nuclear fusion in the medium term. Even Fusion will probably be practical or very close within in 20-25 years probably rendering wind power and solar largely redundant.
It was 30 years away in the y0s when I was at Dounraey and it’s still 30 years away.
Dear Lifelogic–I’ll believe Fusion when I see it. Even re Fission it was once believed that it would become so cheap that it would not be worth charging for it. Yes, I’ve seen Fusion’s propaganda but as usual that is all it is. Has to be three times hotter than the sun etc etc.
Dear Lifelogic–If anything probably impossible needs to be found it is a means of destroying water. You don’t say much about rising sea levels. If it cannot be destroyed on Earth we could send it in rockets to Mars or somewhere that needs it. At least this is conceptually correct as a thought experiment but as I say it may be impossible on any basis.
Fusion will not solve any problem in anyone alive today’s lifetime.
Most of the energy of a fusion reaction is liberated in the form of gamma rays and fast neutrons.
It’s a bit hard to get the energy out of a 100,000,000K plasma suspended in a magnetic field usefully and efficiently.
However, with the investment so far it would be a bit embarrassing just to give up.
reply to reply ….Andy doesn’t read, he just imagines what he wants to be able to make infantile objections.
It’s just more Project Fear from the fact deniers.
You Will Die Of Hypothermia Because Of The Environmental Movement.
It’s tripe.
@ Andy – when you vote in the UK general election you usually only have only two candidate (at best) with any chance of winning and so most vote for the least bad option. The idea that anyone who votes Tory or Labour signs up to the whole manifesto is totally idiotic. Not that they keep to their manifesto as we have seen with the Tories on the pension triple lock and NI/tax increases ratting so far.
Not just this Government, the Lib/Lab CON pact are all in agreement.
+1
We “level up” by impoverishing ourselves and handing over all we ever achieved to developing nations.
(Apparently the new immigrant care workers = “Build Back Better”. Slap in the face or what?)
No jobs, no transport, no heating, no meat, probably no consumer goods, no healthcare.
The only hope is that the brainwashed wake up to reality.
They have not known poverty, hunger or cold…..yet!
Everhopeful
December 28, 2021
December 28, 2021
And only about 1% of world energy (not just electricity) comes from wind and solar anyway. Get a Peter Lilley, Matt Ridley type to advise. Create a group of real and honest scientists to opposes the group think climate alarmism agenda (do they same on Covid to oppose the mad lock down for ever enthusiasts too).
Lockdowns are ‘the single biggest public health mistake in history’, says top scientist
Speaking to The Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast, Prof Jay Bhattacharya warned of the ‘enormous collateral consequences’
The pointless war on CO2 will be even worse in lives lost, as probably were the viral (gain of function) experiments in the Wuhan Lab.
Fraser Nelson today – Johnson’s rejection of lockdown could pay big dividends in 2022
The PM may yet be vindicated in avoiding Europe’s march towards ever-harsher measures.
Indeed – Boris also need to abandon net zero, stop wasting £billions cut taxes and stop listening to leftie hypocrite Carrie – on net zero (and her hideous/rip off interior decor tastes and much else). We are tax fat too much already & it is killing the tax base.
If you look at the list of replacement MPs in say the betting odds they are all even worse than Boris! Who on earth would want tax to death and piss down the drain socialist, manifesto ratter Sunak or PPE, remainers & LibDims like Liz Truss or Jeremy Hunt?
+many
December 28, 2021
December 28, 2021
December 28, 2021
December 28, 2021
You confuse issues again – as usual. The first is power generation. Renewables work. They are reliable, they are cost effective, they can produce all the energy we need.
The second is Tory policy. Tory policy towards renewables is broken. Indeed Tory policy towards all emery is broken.
Your solution shouldn’t be to moan about renewables. It should be to vote for somebody else.
“Renewables work. They are reliable, they are cost effective, they can produce all the energy we need.”
Dream on mate – Non of these claims are remotely true – so called “renewables” are v. expensive, unreliable, not on demand, cannot be stored cost effectively and can never supply all the energy needed – especially if we mover to electric cars and heat pumps for heating. They also need to have fossil fuel back up and it produces lots of CO2 manufacturing, backing them up and maintaining them too anyway.
December 28, 2021
December 28, 2021
Renewables are heavily subsidised by the government and if you look into the green issue, windmills and solar panels aren’t reliable being backed up by traditional power; and all will be at the cost to the environment. Tons and tons of concrete, removal of wild life to make room for solar panel fields etc etc . It’s a con!
SHARON. Yes, and wind turbine blades are not re-cyclable, now piling up in huge dumps!
Andy. Oh dear you truly are ignorant. I’ve got tears of laughter now instead of despair after reading your post. My solar has produced virtually nothing since before Christmas. Wind power hasn’t been great either. Without reliable forms of backup we will all be in darkness. Is it me or do you just love to make things up just to have an opposing view?
Bovine excrement. Renewable wind and solar are intermittent and unreliable. They require 100% fossil or nuclear backup and if you remove the subsidy none would ever be built.
Andy : “Renewables work. They are reliable, they are cost effective, they can produce all the energy we need.”
Renewables are only able to “work” because short-term grid stability and long-term backup is provided by fossil fuel.
Short-term grid back-up can be provided by very large Li-ion batteries but only at enormous expense and there is simply no non-fossil fuel long-term backup in existence anywhere in the world.
Further renewable energy would cease immediately if at the next auction the government requested that all new contracts were binding (at the moment they’re not) and provided a guaranteed and steady quantity of electricity not backed up by fossil fuel generators.
But you know all this already of course.
CO2 is a naturally occurring trace gas essential for the continued well being for all life on Earth. It is an essential food for photosynthesis, otherwise all plants on Earth would die. If that occurred ALL LIFE on Earth would perish as well. It has been suggested that if levels go less than 0.015% of the atmosphere then that would lead to a tipping point and life would be extinguished. At the moment it is estimated that there are 0.04% of the atmosphere is CO2. Please explain with proven science how this effects the climate? 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen and the rest are trace gases which include that little nasty CO2 plant food.
I have no faith in our ruling class whatsoever.
They sell everything that’s worth having and close down the rest.
This government is proving to be the worst with Net Zero. The looming cost of living crisis is actually a blessing. It hits us on Johnson’s watch.
We were doing quite well at changing who our ruling class were in this country, until you and your like-minded voted in Thatcher’s Tories.
December 28, 2021
December 28, 2021
And I read that a lot of the government u turns during the ‘pandemic’ have been due to threats from various unions. The mandatory mask wearing was introduced because of threats from the retail unions. And I can’t remember where I read, or I’d put in a link.
+1
Am reliably informed that it is true.
Officially shutting down the schools in 2020 was in response to their already having been shut down by the teachers unions and the panic peddled by Big Media.
Whitty and Vallance both publicly counselled against shutting the schools.
No, not the TUC but We The People.
Stick with the ones that you have then, and stop moaning about them.
December 28, 2021
December 28, 2021
All part of a very long plan maybe?
And now we have NO energy!
Mr Redwood, at the 2019 general election you stood on a manifesto pledging net zero by 2050.
If you want to achieve your pledge you need to start working on it now. Gas isn’t your answer.
Wind, solar, storage, wave, tidal, geothermal and interconnectors is what you need.
Your party has demonstrably done so much bad to our country over the last decade. With tackling man-made climate change perhaps the Conservative minority could all try to do one thing good for a change?
Reply My personal manifesto made clear I wanted affordable and reliable power and was critical of these price controls and dependence on wind
how does Interconnectors work towards net zero? Oh you mean take carbon produced energy from somebody else so that you can wear your Green badge?
Provided they supply it. The Dutch government announced just before Christmas that coal fired power stations will be limited to 35% of capacity from January 1st to comply with emissions limits. The MPP3 power station at the other end of the BritNed interconnector will be affected, so instead of producing 1GW to keep the lights on it will only provide 350MW. Whether other supply can be found to make up the balance is an interesting question, given the closures of nuclear power stations that are coming up.
As fast as the pigeons come home to roost , still all the years of warnings and concerns are being ignored.
Subsidies are now strangling to the points of killing any application of common sense from the government (if there was any there in the first place)
The country cannot keep paying out billion to energy producers to do nothing because the wind doesn’t blow or does too hard that the sun doesn’t shine or the grid cannot accept generated capacity.
Increase in population and all the problems it brings demands more energy and it is a never ending process.
The country needs politicians in charge that understand the whole energy process and that home supplies better than imported. Stuff net zero and get into place a energy policy that meets all the demands of the country in supply, generation, and distribution. Stop the subsidies now.
As someone once said; “Those the Gods wish to destroy they first make mad !”
It is insanity, greed and corruption that dives the so called Green Revolution.
Mark B
December 28, 2021
Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad, sometimes given in Latin as Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat (literally: Those whom God wishes to destroy, he first deprives of reason) or Quem Iuppiter vult perdere, dementat prius (literally: Those whom Jupiter wishes to destroy, he first deprives of reason) has been used in English literature since at least the 17th century. Although falsely attributed to Euripides, the phrase has classical Greek antecedents.
Met an MD of a large heating company yesterday when out shooting and listening to him saying he put in a air source heat pump into his own property and replaced it within 2 years as the running costs were too high. Says it all really. His company is working flat out replacing fossil fuel boilers for high efficiency condensing ones and up grading systems.
And I’ll be doing the same in my house – while it’s still legal.
Indeed they give out a bit more heat than energy they use (perhaps two+ times on average) but they use electricity that costs about ~ 3 times more than gas anyway. Air source ones are particularly inefficient as when you need the most heating is when the air outside is freezing or rather cold so more pumping of heat is needed. The ground temperature (a few feet down) is more stable at perhaps 10C or so. Not good for hot water either than needs to be circa ~ 60-65C. Most efficient if you have huge (tepid) rads. Also inefficient as often it needs to be left on even when you are out (as usually very slow to warm up a cold house).
An extra jumper, thermals, electric blanket/hot water bottle and just one warm room is much cheaper and saves far more CO2. So they should encourage this if they really wanted less CO2 but as they have not even banned helicopters, Range Rovers, empty planes or private jets we can safely assume they do not really want to save CO2 at all.
Just ordered my new gas boiler with 10 year warranty. £2500 +vat installed.
Good morning.
Let us wait until the lights start to go out and the Tories nose dive in the polls. Then get your Dear Leader to speak to us about the benefits of Net Zero etc.
I cannot say that this government created this mess, it was started as far back as John Major’s time, but it cannot say that its hands are entirely clean.
Go back to your constituency, Sir John, and prepare for opposition. You tried your best.
and Wokingham is in second place for the ‘ most Londoners relocated to ‘ League Table (Dartford winning the title). Sir John will have to hope the invaders living on our ex-farmland will understand about grid-locked roads, shops, schools, health services and vote for him, not some daft metropolitan pipe-dream politics.
And what has the pitiful Kwasi Karteng achieved? Zero apart from more meetings at some time in the future.
And in other news it is reported the head of Leo Docherty’s local Conservative association has resigned over his support for Plan B.
They didn’t want him at the outset, he was imposed by Central Office and their fears were correct. He has cravenly supported the government to keep his job on the payroll despite the usual promises to get elected.
I hope that leads to a wider backlash. Frankly no difference between him and Labour/Lib Dem.
Mr Kwarteng stopped fracking. If he were to eat his words that would be a real achievement.
This is the worst government and Parliament in my lifetime. We are living under an elective dictatorship clearly directed by their puppet masters. I would like to know if those complicit MPs have been threatened, bribed or truly believe in these actions against the people they were elected to represent.
Subsidies never work. If that is this governments idea of a solution it is doomed to failure.
Indeed. They seem to think we won’t notice that subsidies are giving us our own money back. Increased production is the answer but politically that skewers their green credentials.
December 28, 2021
Net Zero, it seems, is the new religion and we will have to get used to South African style outages unless our neighbours (enemies?) Keep the lights on for for us, at sky rocketing prices of course.
December 28, 2021
December 28, 2021
This government is breaking all records. Our petrol has been turned into a toxic much that ruins fuel systems, our electricity is going to soar in price and become very unreliable, our supply chains are looking more fragile every week, the NHS is now the sales department for Big Pharma pushing poisonous injections and every tin pot little dictator in in central and local government is conjuring up ludicrous rules to combat a virus that is actually the common cold.
December 28, 2021
I absolutely despair at the tortoise like speed at which government are thinking/working with regards to our future energy chaos ( I refuse to call it a policy).
It would seem to me that JR is one but a few Mp’s who have even been concerned about our Country’s future energy needs at all.
The majority in Parliament appear to not even recognise that the Country was facing a potential crisis when they agreed to close existing power generation plants, when no suitable replacements were even being discussed, let alone being built.
I have no problem with trying to go green if it is sensible, practical, and cost effective, at the moment the Governments plans are none of those things.
It will eventually all end in chaos if the present dream and projected timescale continues.
ICE vehicles have never been more efficient, reliable, less polluting, and with the fuel source readily available throughout the World, to want to ban their sale in 8 years time is absolute madness.
As for expensive and inefficient heat pumps, replacing gas boilers with their instant switch on effectiveness, dream on.
December 28, 2021
Alan Jutson
As always Alan bang on the money.
You are obviously blessed with common sense and reasoning bit like our host.
Seen as having “Two left feet and out of step with the world”
December 28, 2021
Turboterrier
Indeed, two left feet ok as long as they are going the right direction.
The clowns in charge appear to be running full tilt at a cliff edge, it’s no problem they say, we have the safety net of water below to protect our plunge, so it’s no problem.
After hitting the water (vision can be deceptive) they then find out it’s only 2 feet deep before you hit the rocks with catastrophic results.
The error, they did not complete due diligence before the leap, which would have been to view the water level at low tide, when the dangerous rocks would have been exposed for all to see !
The Government are in effect tomb stoning !.
December 28, 2021
ICE vehicles won’t be banned anywhere but here. Africa certainly is one continent where electric vehicles cannot work. They mostly use 30 year old Mercedes saloons etc. I guess India is the same. It is only us with morons in charge who think electricity which we cannot produce enough of can be the future. All eggs in one basket springs to mind apart from all the other problems with it. We’ve seen already in this mild winter what happens when the electricity system collapses in the North when people were cold and no hot water for 2 weeks or more, relying on open fires and log burners to stay alive which the morons also want to ban.
December 28, 2021
More scaremongering from the extreme far-right of the party. Once again, let me point out here that there is in fact NO shortage of energy in the UK. The lights have NOT gone out and there is NO prospect whatsoever that they will. Demonising renewable energy production is pointless, its here to stay
Domestic production of gas provides 50% of our UK needs. Today our wind turbines are producing 5GW of electricity, ~20% of demand. Nuclear is generating 6.8GW or ~25% of demand. CCGT is 8GW or 30% of demand. Where i’m sitting the lights are definately still on. Where is the energy shortage?
The real problem is that the fossil fuel industry has arbitrarily imposed a 400% price increase on us. This has given the treasury a £3.5billion windfall in extra VAT. Use it to cut the nation’s energy bills this winter and in all probability Labour’s 8 point lead in the polls will evaporate.
Reply Big power cut in my area yesterday
Keep on spouting the best figures, whilst ignoring what happens when supply drops to 2 o 3 percent as has happened in recent calm days. You may be clever, but clearly deluded.
@Graham1946
You are obsessed with the variability of wind energy. Do you suffer from flatulence? If so maybe you could spend some time in front of one of our onshore windfarms, where the gas expended could be used for the benefit of the nation.
Sir John, I have a rural retreat which has had power cuts roughly monthly for some time.
That is not down to energy shortage but to poor infrastructure maintenance by the Only-For-Profit Boys.
If it has no internet signal, please go and live there.
It will be lights out for those that can’t afford the bills once the energy price cap has been lifted next April.
Sakara Gold :
“Demonising renewable energy production is pointless, its here to stay.”
Who knows?
I’m certain it won’t be wind though as its operational costs are becoming more expensive not less. Not surprising given it is daft to try to obtain low entropy energy (electricity) from a high entropy, low energy density source (wind).
Solar and batteries, with some big technological improvements, may be a better long-term bet with the advantage it can be domestically produced.
Non-renewable, but not emitting CO2, is nuclear fission with its low entropy and high energy density weather independent power is still our best alternative to fossil fuels.
Nuclear fusion is the holy grail of power. It should be so cheap that it will put all other forms of power out of business, including renewables. But who knows if and when this will ever exist.
Until sufficient power from nuclear energy, fission or fusion, exists, closing down fossil fuel generators and relying on renewables would be the energy disaster the Marxist Britphobes dream every night of happening.
The Net Zero policy is not the British Government’s, it’s the UN’s. It is a general rule that any policy which has CONsensus in the UK’s supposedly Oppositional form of democracy and which we therefore can’t vote against, comes from a Globalist organisation.
The British Government can easily amend the Globalist policy, by bringing the timeline for implementation down from 2050 to 2030 for example (as May did as her spiteful parting shot to wreck the UK), but won’t amend it to bring some sanity back into the issue …. not least because assorted Charity-Quangos (BBC, Greenpeace, WWF etc) will scream blue murder (as would Highgrove).
We know what the objective is: we are to be poorer, colder, less mobile, eat no/less meat and live more restricted lives. We are to own nothing …. and they really don’t care if we’re happy or not …… because none of that will apply to them.
Of course the Business Secretary met the wrong people. I’m amazed he didn’t get out on Parliament Green and pray to Gaia, because it would have been just as productive.
Shell and Cuadrilla have already more or less rejected the UK as a location for new gas extraction because of Government. When there is a next energy blackout ministers will start managing expectations down, accepting that this ‘may be repeated in the short term before low cost renewables are embedded’ or some such nonsense. Net Zero is a quasi religion. How many committed religious believers have ever renounced their beliefs in the light of contradictory evidence? Very few indeed, and Boris Johnson is not one of them. Our only hope is that Mr Redwood and his colleagues will have some success in helping devise a way whereby the PM and ministers can agree to some change and feel it’s been their decision with their virtue still intact. A big ask.
I get the impression that government are running about wondering about where to put their finger in the dam. My instinct is that we should get back to basics in terms of what we have in terms of potential energy here in the UK.
We have considerable gas reserves both at sea and in land located shale. We also have large coal reserves. None of which, due to political dogma, are being used. We hypercritically prefer to import all from wherever at enormous ultimate cost to the taxpayer. Result, the so called green cost is even greater than it would be using our own resourses.
Ask yourselves who benefits from subjecting ourselves to world prices that are manipulated by Putin and other rogue states for political and financial gain.
Yet another area where government needs to get a grip. Mine coal for steel production and power generation in the three power stations we have plus any in a mothballed state that can be quickly reactivated. Create six month storage facilities for gas from the sea fields and from fracked fields inland. Then we can control our own energy prices. The energy companies could then supply at UK extraction cost plus operating cost and a sensible profit, divorced from what is happening in the rest of the World, just as the USA does.
Finally put modular atomic energy power production on a war footing and when they are up and running make sure they stay in UK control. The ultimate goal should be the removal of all foreign generated power and power ownership.
December 28, 2021
Agreed , Johnson needs to start by U turning on his view that the coal mine development shouldn’t go ahead , made when he was trying to curry favour with Greta , he also needs to get behind the Campo oil field development. Not significant things in overall supply and demand equation , but it will send a clear message to the markets that they cannot bet the house on ever higher energy prices, something the green lunacy has instilled in them. Instead the Government has to sow some doubt in the sentiment in the market.
@Iain Moore
The UK’s low carbon economy is now worth £200.8bn – four times the size of the country’s manufacturing sector – with growth expected to accelerate even faster in the coming years. More than 75,000 businesses employ in excess of 1.2 million people in the green economy. Compared to the manufacturing sector worth only £55.6bn and the construction sector worth £132.9bn.
From communal food gardens, regional home retrofit programmes, regenerative farmers, biogas producers, private recycling companies, net zero flower growers, hydrogen jet fuel, net zero whisky, district heating systems using hot water extracted from ex coal mines, solar parks, heat pump installers, windfarm blade manufacturers, turbines and renewable energy storage systems, British entrepreneurs are involved in thousands of new company start-ups in the green economy.
At the Port of Tyne, acres and acres of brownfield land on either side of the river have been cleared to make room for the hundreds of green energy companies which will shortly be involved in building the world’s largest offshore windfarm (Dogger III). Which will be built completely free of subsidy, the output will allow us to export vast amounts of surplus renewable electricity to the EU via the interconnectors
Post Brexit, this is the way forward for the deprived ex-coal mining and steelmaking communities of the N East, who recently voted Conservative for the first time in their history. I suppose you would prefer to sack the 1.2 million lunatics who work in the insane green industries and liquidate the idiot 75,000 firms involved? Like Cameron did when he destroyed our solar panel industry and 12,000 installation jobs with it?
Reply You always fail to take into account the high cost of providing back up power and the concealed subsidy of giving wind priority over other generating methods when the wind does blow.
France has announced tighter Covid restrictions amid concerns over the Omicron variant.
From 3 January, remote working will become compulsory for those who can and public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people for indoor events. The news comes as France recorded more than 100,000 new infections on Saturday – the highest number reported in the country since the pandemic began.
But France’s prime minister did not bring in a New Year’s Eve curfew.
Oh dear, Macron following Johnson’s lead…..
Gosh, the situation must be really critical in France. That’s no doubt why the measures don’t take effect for, er… nearly a week!
Well we know what the answer will be when the energy cap is raised.
Subsidies for the poor and vulnerable (feckless) whilst the rich (people who work for a living) pay full whack. Subsidies paid for by more borrowing, unless the government can siphon the NI tax increases for the purpose (now there’s an idea). Greece here we come (but not in the sense of a warmer climate).
We are lucky and the citizens of the USA are currently the unluckiest people on the planet.
We can look at a country in the grip of socialism and see our future in the hands of Johnson. Trump may have been an unpleasant person, but he was a far better president than whoever is running the USA now.
John Miller
Totally correct.
He is being vindicated in so many areas of American life.
Yes, I suppose that as diseases go, ebola is a “better” one than chicken pox.
forgotten about N.Korea? Do 90% of the population in America look for grass to eat?
It takes an awful lot of endurance and fortitude to persist in correcting something so obvious to most people, but out of scope for those that are ignoring the message. I would trust our host’s economic sense any day over the new boys in charge of the UK’s economy, absolutely any day. But it must be very frustrating that history and lessons learned the hard way are utterly disregarded.
In so many things this government has set a path for various subjects, and resists any persuasion that they might be going in the wrong direction, or should consider other things, preferring instead to shut down any alternative views.That’s certainly NOT how government should work.
Too many UK governments have wasted years and put us in peril by not handling the ‘energy supply’ situation. Certainly, if they are worth their salt – very questionable these days – the current one should already be planning to take a different approach, without dithering around or pursuing dogmatic policies that will ruin us.
Surely those claiming wind energy to be the cheapest form of energy while ignoring the cost of its necessary supporting 24/7 back-up, are guilty of fraudulent misrepresentation.
In all fairness as a consequence, all subsidies including ‘constraint payments’ supporting the industry’s existence should be immediately withdrawn.
The problem with the public sector, including government, is that it is unable to accept that it is ever wrong and the various institutions fight tooth and nail before bowing to the obvious where mistakes have been made.
Our current net zero policy is a mistake.
Excellent stuff but the problem goes much deeper than even our kind host can ever imagine or as a party MP state in public.
I believe the political aim is to generate dependency with the aim to hand control over our future to the EU political state
Concerned MPs must stand in Parliament and condemn this deliberate destruction of our nation. Anti-Brexit forces are trying to scupper this nation using energy dependency, uncontrolled immigration from selected nations and attacks on person, freedom and voice
+1, DOM
All too obvious, but I would say the picture is broader than that of the EU.
The Business Secretary met yesterday with a bunch of City traders not energy providers, and yes, more will go bust in the near future. They, as traders, knew the risks they taking and have benefitted from low priced worldwide energy market which has come to an end. Not surprising that they pushed for a meeting in the hope of getting taxes reduced and subsidies increased so they could go bust in an orderly fashion without damaging their own pockets.
From the government standpoint, no more than a publicity stunt in the hope the public will think they are doing something. The BS’s answer to your recent question in the House clearly indicates that he intends to do nothing practical to alleviate the problem which is nothing short of criminal. A typical Remainer trick to hinder Brexit and weaken this country
Oh so true, but how do you get the energy secretary and business secretary to realise the error of successive administrations in misdirected energy policies and change course
Forcing people to work from home will increase the consumption of gas and electricity as both offices and houses will need to be lit and heated. Plus it will be tax-deductible so putting an extra strain on the countries finances. Yet again we see no cost analysis being done for these stupid government policies.
This is an energy pandemic, almost on the same scale as Covid, if folk cannot to heat their homes, they will die of hypothermia. Of course the benefit recipients will be protected, but what about everyone else? Massive hit to inflation and reduction in other normal spending affecting GDP.
The brunt will be the dear voters of this splendid country and all energy intensive businesses making products or supplying services … it’s the incumbent government who will get the blame if prices rocket… and rightfully so.
This is also an existential threat to your Party’s power and yes it needs urgent addressing… aka Cobra, weekly public briefings, another critical focus for this government…. as it will be for our friends and neighbours in Europe. We need graphs of KWH costs for electrickery and gas, domestic and commercial, with Energy Expert Team/s to determine both tactical (short-term) and strategic policies, to manage future prices and controls. Tactically we will need to burn coal/oil/gas until nuclear is expanded. French already have 70% nuclear, clever people, never under-estimate them imho.
We need our own energy resources and avoid HAVING to buy on the volatile SPOT energy market.
Europe and UK have royally screwed up on this by not managing the risks.
Here’s to 2022 another year of pandemia and legacy cock-ups… ministerial greenie wokey answers will only put lipstick on the pig… think we’re on the same page….
Boris and his government are just not prepared to listen to voices of reason like our host.
Unfortunately they are not alone : all other political parties are signed up to the same pointless Greencrap agenda and all this will do is render our industry uncompetitive and impoverish us through every kind of green tax they can think of introducing and more urgently, rocketing energy bills.
What is wrong with them ?
Sir John, while I completely agree with your desire to see a greater level of UK energy production, your comments today seem to be solely focused on the needs of domestic consumers. I believe that the consequences of energy shortages, and even more so expensive energy, are most damaging to INDUSTRY. That is why simply subsidising individuals for the cost of their energy is no use at all.
We need a CHEAP ENERGY policy to boost the competitiveness of British industry. Unfortunately, you and I both know that no matter how many articles and Tweets you write asking for this, the current government is determined to ignore you. Only a change at the very top, and an emphasis on increased energy supply rather than the cretinous ‘net zero’ policy, will result in any improvement. And there seems to be no desire among Conservative MPs to effect such a change. More fools them …