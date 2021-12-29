Does the Business Secretary think markets work?

Many commentators tell us the Business Secretary is a free marketeer who thinks the private sector and free enterprise is often the best answer to supplying things like energy.
There is absolutely no evidence of this at all.The Department he presides over the opposite policy. Price controls bankrupt supplying companies. Then the replacement suppliers put the prices up anyway when the cap lifts. They stop investment in new gas and oil supply in the U.K. that companies would like to carry out. They end up nationalising a large energy supplier that price controls bankrupted.
They tells us the answer to our chronic energy shortage is more wind power.This year the problem has been a lack of wind to blow the windmills, leaving us in need of more gas and coal to replace it.
The Business Secretary tells us a bewildering myriad of price controls, taxes, regulatory interventions, bans on fossil fuels, carbon prices, nationalisations and subsidies are the answer. They are not. They lead directly to shortages, power cuts and big price rises. Ironically they also lead via more imports and more stand by power to more CO 2 emissions as well.
4 Comments
December 29, 2021
Good morning.
What our kind host is describing is Communism. And we all thought that events like those in Venezuela and South Africa could never happen here.
Still, you can always ‘build back better’
/sarc
December 29, 2021
The business secretary will not rock the boat over energy policy.
I don’t think he will worry whether he is described as a free marketeer or not.
Nobody in government will challenge current policy. They do not see that as helping their careers.
December 29, 2021
This is what Socialists do. It isn’t new, it isn’t surprising. Acting politically (price caps or to appease a political enemy) rather than enacting policies that work (encouraging more supplies) is part of their DNA.
The only solution is to take back control of your party from the retrograde and regressive forces of the Socialist lackeys
We always end up footing the bill for such cretinous political actions
December 29, 2021
When the Conservatives next hold a leadership contest the energy resilience/security issue needs to be front and centre in any debates. Once again we are in a position where the ‘man in the street’ knows what needs to be done but the political class aren’t brave enough to do it.