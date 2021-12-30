The coming income crunch

It is strange watching a government advance towards a predictable crisis without it taking any of the obvious actions to avert the worst and tackle the underlying problems.
Yesterday a think tank put a figure on the hit to average incomes from tax rises and energy bills next spring. They said it would be £1200 per household. The government did not deny or correct the figure. They said they were spending £4bn on helping people with the cost of living.
Both these disputants might be right. The problem with the government’s response is it does not tell the person on average earnings facing the £1200 hit how much of the £4bn they will receive, nor whether this will be additional money or money they are already collectively receiving. It is not an effective counter to any individual complaint to say that the government is spending extra billions on the problem. People want the problem resolved and want to to know how it affects them. Taxpayers do not welcome the knowledge that spending has gone up a lot if there is no evidence that the spending is doing good and stopping the problems.
I have been urging the government to take this cost of living crisis more seriously. Much of it can be tackled by government actions. The Treasury needs to cancel its tax rises which will be damaging. Ironically if they help slow the economy too much they might even end up raising less money for the Treasury than not putting the rates up. The sooner they confess their error the better.
The Business department should heed advice on the need to expand domestic gas and electricity supply urgently. It needs to cancel plans to close the remaining coal power stations until we have reliable replacements. It needs to give permission for Jackdaw, Cambo and other oil and gas deposits in the UK . It needs to speed up the small nuclear reactor proposals and consider commissioning new gas capacity for this decade and next. More subsidies and shuffling around who pays the bills for dear imported energy does not solve the problem.
December 30, 2021
Spot on! Absolutely agree with all of this
December 30, 2021
Indeed – but Boris and Sunak have clearly gone mad (Theatre Studies Carrie surely always was). Their response to everything is more state sector, more government spending/waste & more government mainly “working” from home, more regulations, more net zero lunacy & expensive intermittent energy, more lockdowns and huge tax increases (from a very high base already).
Boris like Cameron pretended to be a climate realist and a real Tory to get elected and has, just like Cameron flipped into a daft tax to death socialist idiot full of green crap, pointless lockdowns and insane economic policies.
These policies will be economically as or even more disastrous than the ERM and politically even more so. True Starmer, Labour/SNP policies are even more idiotic. General Election is less than three years from now.
December 30, 2021
We can say that this is a continuity coalition. It’s precisely what would have happened had the Conservatives gone into coalition with the Libdems in 2019. Perhaps that is where we’ll be when the train finally hits the buffer? Then back into the EU & Euro at parity to save us all, because that’s what they really wanted all along.
December 30, 2021
Maybe the theatrical one is staging a “real life” production of Middleton and Rowley‘s “Changeling”?
It is all just about sinister enough!
December 30, 2021
LL,
Neither Boris, nor Sunak, nor other ministers have gone mad.
However, none of them are conviction politicians. They are careerists and chancers following the Tony Blair template to fame and fortune.
Those who wish them to pursue such policies have probably made it very tempting to do so and the easiest route for people like that to take.
Voters don’t count now.
December 30, 2021
Well let us hope at least that the (net zero expensive/energy dope) Boris does not take us into more totally (and very predictably) counterproductive & hugely damaging wars some on a lie – as Blair and Cameron did. Wars are certainly not net zero. Not many battery powered jets, tanks, war ships, missiles, explosives, ammunition… as they would not work! Not many battlefields, airspace or seas fitted with rapid recharge points!
His father (on Talk Radio this AM) is even more daft, deluded and scientifically illiterate.
December 30, 2021
In order to Build Back Better you first have to demolish the existing structure; when looking at government policy in that context it all makes sense.
December 30, 2021
Agreed. It is like watching a car crash in not so slow motion.
December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
‘Conspiracy theorists’ would say this debt crisis is being deliberately created and the same regime creating this, will also no doubt make a National statement telling people not to panic. The State will do everything it can to alleviate this devastation: No doubt with pained expression and much hand wringing, it will magnanimously offer to accept your assets, in payments for ‘your’ debts.
In the words of the WEF, “you will own nothing and be happy”. Which to date, is one of its few quotes Johnson has not yet parroted.
December 30, 2021
I’ve seen this post just minutes after having a notification pop-up on my phone reminding me that Trudy Harrison wants to do away with car-ownership. Some say that the government has turned socialist. It’s much, much worse than that.
December 30, 2021
An MP for part of hilly Cumbria and clearly etc ed. How will people get to work? Or tourists visit the lake district – on Tractors perhaps? She has a “Foundation Degree in Sustainable Communities” from Salford. xxxxx perhaps indoctrinated in this green lunacy in a Jenny Jones way. How does she commute to the Commons does she walk to the station, get a taxis or get driven? Taxis are just less efficient cars as they travel empty much of the time and need a professional driver does she really not use or have a car?
December 30, 2021
I had not realised Trudy was the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport! But then her boss is equally daft. He even think electric cars are “zero emission”. In fact they are “emissions elsewhere” cars and usually rather more emissions in total when manufacture recycling of car and battery + recharging is all considered.
Grant Shapps apparently was educated at Yorke Watford Grammar School for Boys, where he obtained 5 O Levels including a B in Woodwork, and Cassio College. He completed a business and finance course at Manchester Polytechnic, and received a Higher Diploma. Etc ed but why on earth has Boris appointed such a scientifically illiterate …..to be the Transport Sec?
December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
Dear SW, I have just read the article quoting Ms Harrison.
Perhaps she is unaware that many of us in our communities DO use their car to assist those who, for various reasons both temporary and permanent, do not or cannot have their own transport?
Or is it that these climate zealots have some kind of disconnect in their brain, wanting to both revert to certain kinds of lifestyle from the C18th, while expecting other elements (electricity, modern medicine and technology and so on) to be firmly in the C21st?
December 30, 2021
Trouble is.
By the time they have finished with us there will literally be no use for cars.
No shops, Drs, dentists,vets( no pets),no beauty spots, no offices.
No holidays. Nowhere to go!
An unimaginable nothing is what they are aiming at.
And how MPs can not be aware of that..I do not know.
December 30, 2021
Quite right SM. I take my neighbour who can’t drive to the GP, hospital, vets and shopping on a regular basis. I took her for all her vaccinations. We have a bus service once an hour but it doesn’t go anywhere near the GP surgery or vets and if you use it to shop you have to walk back over a very muddy footpath or walk about 1.5 miles around the village with no pavements . Public transport is rubbish in many areas. She does not use a computer so online shopping is not an option
December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
I’ve no doubt that this government and its advisors believe we all own a Tesla, Apple phone, grow our own vegetables, have a roof solar roof & heat-pump, cycle at weekends and spend the evening watching our smart meter usage
December 30, 2021
The constituency she is supposed to represent is made up of one medium sized town (Whitehaven) and three small towns (Millom, Egremont and Cleator Moor). The rest of Copeland consists of numerous villages, hamlets and outlying properties and most do not have the luxury of a public transport service. Did she clarify just how people living in these areas would get to work, buy food, or attend Ha! GP and hospital appointments etc?
Whilst she may consider owning cars is so 20th century, it appears she wants at least half of the constituent population to return to even earlier centuries and rely on bicycles or ‘shank’s pony’!
December 30, 2021
Along the lines I was thinking. If it’s predictable, then it’s either planned, or the perpetrators simply don’t care enough about those affected to change course. Either way, Boris Bunter is going to lose the Tories the next election.
December 30, 2021
Build back better.
We are being deliberately bankrupted ready for a state takeover.
I was listening to a stupid government minister saying car ownership should be banned as it’s a 20th century concept. We should car share or use (non existant, ) public transport.
You couldn’t make it up.
December 30, 2021
Well with sensors tracking your car speed and use, taking photos through the windows, and it being illegal to tamper or add devices to your car, will it be worth owning one anyway?
Do we just stand back and watch as this whole thing implodes?
December 30, 2021
Did you know that the Welsh devolved government are bringing in a new national speed limit of 20 mph
December 30, 2021
Does she have a ministerial car, I wonder.
December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
I can only imagine that the Government, at every level, has contracted a death-wish viral mutation, and is now hell-bent on mass suicide.
December 30, 2021
Agreed, but they take the majority of the electorate with them. The country has been driven into a desperate situation by Boris and his yes-men.
On the one hand I cannot believe that a UK government would be so deliberately damaging to the country, and then I think back to Heath and the following PM’s and know that some politicians are willing to deliberately damage the UK and bypass democracy, in true EU style. They are still willing to bypass democracy and deliberately damage the UK. Why? What do they, or anyone else, have to gain from this stupidity?
December 30, 2021
Shirley, around the time of the Greek financial crisis a respected columnist remarked that you should never underestimate the resolve of the EU commission to financially destroy the lives of millions of their citizens in order to maintain ‘the project’. It sounds all too familiar.
December 30, 2021
Good morning.
Pardon me, but this reads like an MP writing for the opposition, pointing out all the faults with both policy and competence. A very worrying development. But what is more worrying is the government, whose party our kind host belongs, will not listen to him, hence the first sentence in his piece.
I like many here genuinely feel for our kind host. He wants this government to do well and look after those within his constituency. But those running things are not helping.
It is all well and good our kind host demand that we open this gas and this oil field, but he ignores two main problems. Firstly it will take time. Secondly his own party maintains legislation and policies that are in direct opposition to opening those fields. So it will never happen and, if I am wrong, it will come too late to help the Tory Party.
Perhaps this is all part of the ‘Build Back Better’ program all the party’s seem to have adopted.
December 30, 2021
I believe that the infrastructure is in place to operate Cambo & Jackdaw fields. Cuadrilla are placed to commence fracking
December 30, 2021
I welcome Sir John being so open about the failings. It has been a long time coming, but perhaps there is time to salvage the Party for him. Starmer and Davey need do nothing – they watch the disintegration and disillusion of the Conservative Party and indeed the country. Why make the running for the next GE yet – collect up the regular confused, ineffective and plain insane policies of the Government and be ready when the time comes to broadside on several subjects in turn for weeks. Economy, NHS, Brexit, China, Defence, HS2, Dinghy invaders, Downing St rule breaking, any decent media savvy scribbler will destroy what is left of the Johnson led shambles while 80 majority sat on hands.
December 30, 2021
The true cost of the British State and the unionised public sector is nowhere near reflected in current tax rates. If it were then direct taxes would be 2-3x current rates at all income levels. National debt conceals the true cost of constructing a Socialist client State that all parties in power have worked to build at our expense with the Tories stepping back from reform for fear of upsetting the free-lunch electorate
The cost of living debate is pointless. My personal income and my personal living costs are a matter for me not for political parties or politicians. I adjust my financial behaviour in response to the cretinous and destructive actions of governments since 1997.
The job now for all private people is to limit the damage caused by political government and their thirst for control of both our economic, social and private lives
The electorate, who continue to vote for the main parties are quite literally, right before our very eyes, destroying the country they purport to love
December 30, 2021
Dom. Your last paragraph says it all crystal clear for me. Why the hell are sensible people voting for the same crap? We must have change.
December 30, 2021
They have no choice as the only real alternative Labour/SNP is clearly far worse still.
December 30, 2021
The Reform Party has some fantastic policies and has promised to stand candidates in all constituencies. The problem is there are far too many smaller parties with the same ideas. Until a few years ago, UKIP was nearly bankrupt, now it has managed to obtain funding. I think these parties are being deliberately funded to split the vote. These smaller parties need to merge and put their efforts into beating the Con/Lib/Lab party because the main parties are all planning to destroy this country.
Unfortunately, the majority of voters think that by voting for other main parties they are going to change policies they dislike. Nothing could be further from the truth.
December 30, 2021
Hopefully Nige will be back in the saddle with Reform.
That will put a cracker up the liblabcon.
December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
The only logical conclusion from current government policy is to make our country bankrupt and subservient to the EU or whoever has the greatest hold over us. We know for certain that many UK politicians would like nothing better than being under the EU yoke again, and we know from experience that many are willing to lie to and deceive the electorate and even destroy/ignore/sideline democracy in the process.
Boris must want Brexit to fail, but cannot publicise that fact, so he is bankrupting the UK, giving us no other choice, and channelling us in that direction. Can anyone think of another reason for these idiotic policies that are guaranteed to bankrupt the UK?
December 30, 2021
The Government needs a reality booster!
December 30, 2021
‘It needs to cancel plans to close the remaining coal power stations until we have reliable replacements.’ Well there’s a nice line of attack for the next Business Questions in the Commons. Also:
(1) Are the coal-yards full?
(2) Where did that coal from?
(3) And could we mine the stuff here instead?
December 30, 2021
God, your blog makes for depressing reading today John. One man in the wilderness screaming out common sense but nobody listening. I really fear for the future of the UK. It’s on a good hiding to nothing. What the hell happened to the Tory party? How did it end up with such a load of idiots in charge? There are so many hard working people out here John who love their country and we can all see it being slowly destroyed. Your party shoukd be ashamed. Goodness knows how you must be feeling watching it slowly unfold.
December 30, 2021
What’s even more soul destroying is the fact that whichever party we vote for we can only see carnage and destruction because all parties are intent on the same policies. Those of mad men.
December 30, 2021
F U S
+1 This present party don’t do shame ,
they don’t know the meaning of the word.
December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
FUS. A heaetfelt +1
December 30, 2021
FuS, +10
December 30, 2021
I understand Sir Johns frustration and he is in that Party! He must therefore acknowledge how the rest of us feel with no one at the wheel of Government doing anything as we head for the economic and cost of living rocks. There must be an alternative to the collective madness at Westminster or one must be found for the majority dissenting voices in the Country. Most people do not want net zero. It seems they in Westminster believe in it 100% without proven science, so everything else, cars boilers etc must be banned etc. No, no, no!
December 30, 2021
Very good entry today, and sadly a very true perception on the current state of play.
There is no plan, it is all words. The government has slowly but surely been losing control and the brakes are not working, common sense has been discarded and the inevitable train smash approaches at ever increasing speed.
This Prime Minister and his cabinet are the equivalent to modern day suicide jockeys hauling dynamite with no skills and application. There will be little or no party left come the crash let alone a country.
December 30, 2021
Which conservative could disagree with this post but our UK Government tumbles headlong on its path of green and socialist policy. Are we being governed by those we elected or are instructions coming from elsewhere, such as WEF, World Bank, WHO or UN?
How odd that the Government pursues policies and introduces taxes to cost £1200 per household and then takes £4 billion of tax payers money to throw at the problem. Tax money taken from those same households! Who devises this nonsense, did one fly over the cuckoo’s nest?
December 30, 2021
Spot on. A Government of idiots with a majority of rabbits for MPs allied to a EU friendly Civil Service.
December 30, 2021
I doubt the £4bn will be tax payers’ money. More likely it will be printed by the BoE and lent to the banks at low interest, who then lend it to the government with their markup. In other words, more national debt.
Because this generation doesn’t wish to pay its way, we pile up debt to load onto the next. How kind. There again, the next generation will likely do the same to the one after, until it all goes bang.
December 30, 2021
It’s all part of the levelling up plan, aka communism.
Flood the country with poor people, protect the super-rich, and get the hard-working middle-classes to foot the bill.
We now have a Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (AKA The Department for Communism). This says it all. I had a survey from them a couple of weeks ago asking my future intentions as a landlord to the further punitive measures they want to bring in. Whether this survey is to find out if their plan to encourage us to sell up is enough (you will own nothing plan) or whether they are genuinely worried about the effect on the availability of rental properties, I don’t know. What I do know is that private rental properties are becoming scarcer as many landlords sell up.
December 30, 2021
O T. Are we approaching the end game of Covid restrictions? Many posts on Twitter indicate huge dissatisfaction and I cannot see how the Government can keep up this charade of scaremongering. People will simply stop believing them.
December 30, 2021
People already HAVE stopped believing them.
December 30, 2021
I stopping trusting him when in 2019 he was prating on about “Global Britain” etc with no explanation what this sound-bite actually meant. Two years on, looking at the level of illegal immigration he is allowing and quoting WEF we know. Those that don’t, God help them, because they are in for one hell of a rude awakening.
December 30, 2021
I think we have to allow for the fact that covid has knocked the govts economic plans for 6. We will have to give Boris a few months, at the moment he is mainly focused on fighting off lockdown hysteria from ‘scientific’ shroud wavers and their cheerleaders on the left and in the media.
But if say by the middle of 22 it’s clear that he really has lost the plot there will have to be a change. Might even be able to go for an election in 23 on the back of the new PM and then let’s see whether we can give Conservative government a proper shot.
December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
I understand that of the 10,000 odd patients in hospital who have Covid, one third came in for quite other reasons than Covid and didn’t even know that they had got it. Thus the true figure is around 6,600 of which apparently 90% have not had their third ‘booster’ jab. At least 90% of those in ICU or very ill have had no jabs at all. One shouldn’t, but it makes you inclined to say “Serves them right”.
We’re not told how long the average Covid patient (excluding the one third mentioned above) is staying in hospital, so it’s difficult to know what the pressure really is and how much of it is the normal seasonal increase for other maladies, alcohol and accident.
It’s a pity that so many skilled, but otherwise idiotic, professional footballers have managed to spoil the holiday football schedule so badly.
December 30, 2021
RICHARD1. Every day that Boris remains in office is an opportunity for him to inflict more damage on the country.
December 30, 2021
Richard1: “let’s see whether we can give Conservative government a proper shot.”
We tried that are look where we are now. Why would the next time be better? Think back to all the Conservative PM’s starting with Heath. How many truly worked for the benefit of the UK, and not the EU? One of them, maybe???? Why should we trust future Conservative governments?
December 30, 2021
I repeat – this is the worst government in my lifetime. They care nothing for the people of this country. They are evil puppets implementing actions against the interests of those they were elected to represent. Parliament has failed in its duty and been complicit.
December 30, 2021
But most of you actually voted for this government so you are mostly complicit in its uselessness.
Spare a thought for the decent majority in this country who would not have put the useless lying blonde oaf anywhere near power.
December 30, 2021
Something we can agree on, have you had an Epiphany moment – saying the decent majority?
December 30, 2021
“They said it would be £1200 per household. The government did not deny or correct the figure. They said they were spending £4bn on helping people with the cost of living.”
You will pardon me not understanding the governments logic, but as I understand it, the only money governments have is what they take in taxes. They wouldn’t need to spend £4bn helping people, if they didn’t raise the taxes to the tune of £1200 p.h. in the first place.
At the rate the Johnson regime is raising taxes, it is likely the tax bill will be more than your income and refer to my earlier comment.
December 30, 2021
Spot on today as usual John, problem is we have very few politicians in Government, and in opposition at the moment that see it as you, and most of us do out here.
Highest taxes for 70 years to get even higher, Council taxes due to rise, Heat, light, and power going through the roof, food prices going up and up, vehicle fuel prices the most expensive they have ever been, Green policies ill thought out with farcical time scales with power generation in chaos, congestion/emission charges ever spreading, car parking ever more expensive, roads falling apart, the farce of Smart Motorways, the list is almost endless !
Then we have the triple lock on pensions, introduced to protect their value, but still one of the lowest in Europe, ended !
Covid is not the problem, politicians are.
Thank you for keeping on trying John.
December 30, 2021
Edwin James Milliken wrote a poem, apparently a favourite of Churchill’s, called “Who is in charge of the clattering train.” It told the true story of a train wreck, caused because the driver was asleep at the controls and Churchill compared it to the period of Appeasement prior to WW2..
And that is the situation we are in. Johnson is asleep at the controls and the train wreck is becoming inevitable. In addition to the extortionate increase in energy bills because of the ludicrous Net Zero agenda, in April we will see massive hikes in our Council Tax and a NI increase …… just a month before the local elections. Perhaps Johnson WANTS to see hundreds of Tory Councillors lose their jobs, because that’s what is going to happen.
It’s become blindingly obvious since he became PM that (without Cummings) he has NO ability to govern whatsoever. And with very few exceptions, the 2nd and 3rd rate Ministers in his Cabinet are no better.
Anyone with any real talent in the Parliamentary Conservative Party is sitting on the back benches….. watching the slo-mo wreck that is coming.
December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
“The sooner they confess their error the better.”
When was the last time any government admitted errors? Especially extreme left wing governments such as we have now.
December 30, 2021
“head a banging brick are your wall against you”
Rearrange into a well known phrase or saying.
December 30, 2021
They continue to make working for real money an option rather than an obligation in the post-furlough environment. Take National Insurance from the serious workers, give back Universal Credit to the occasional/casual workforce.
Very Old Labour- it doesn’t bode well. The LibDems will do well off the back of this as they don’t have the baggage nor the policies, but would just continue these types of thing ad nauseum in coalition. Perhaps what these civil servants hanker for, giving an opportunity to rejoin the EU?
December 30, 2021
Another excellent article that gets to the heart of the problem with government – Why are they not listening?
Surely they must be monitoring blogs and diaries from MPs, so that they can deny things before everyone knows more about them.
From previous history the Chancellor would bring in more money by reducing taxes – WHY doesn’t he know this?
We could perhaps blame all of these tax rises on net-zero, thanks to the government’s blind belief in it, but that still leaves serious gaps of logic in the policy – Are they really trying to impoverish us?
December 30, 2021
I wish their bank accounts for the last 2 years could be made public, but they would never agree to that. They would apply the Data Protection Act, as they did regarding when asked what clot shot an MP had.
However, this must also apply to every person in the country and also render useless a previous Chancellor (Osborne) decision for HMRC to have the right to take any monies from your account if it exceeds £2,000.
Does the Johnson regime honestly believe it can apply and justify this type of a partied in England? And get away with it indefinitely?
December 30, 2021
There have been many books and films describing how the authorities will shut us down and destroy our way of life — A manufactured virus is not news to horror film viewers, and the novel by Stephen King; The Stand is as close as they come to what is happening now.
In his story the virus is so much more deadly and quick acting, unlike the flu symptoms we get that allow doctors some time to cure the patient, if they are honest and do not follow government guidelines.
One of the interesting things in the story is how quickly the Army, and the government, become oppressive – This I fear is something we will be facing as the Plan unfolds – I just do not see enough Truth getting through to stop any of this.
December 30, 2021
A vacuum in leadership. Government by inertia. I hope more MPs are putting similar pressure on.
December 30, 2021
This is the same old story put into a slightly different context, but as you imply the actions of government vary from doing nothing to being inexplicable. As the problems pile up the government appear lamped.
December 30, 2021
I think a new PM is required to have any chance of acknowledging the forthcoming cost of living disaster.
December 30, 2021
Perhaps we do not need tax rises, perhaps the inflation and energy price hike can easily be solved by something or other? It is not obvious to me that this post gets much further than to suggest the writer is against nasty things and for nice things.
December 30, 2021
I suppose that if we’re steered to keep things general, then if there were less gross inequality in this country, then an increase in expenditure and tax would not be anything like such a terrible crisis for so many families.
However, some people have now for many years repeatedly voted for the Tories, who will always deprive ordinary working people of the means to protect or to enhance their standing.
December 30, 2021
To be clear, this is no income crunch, my incomings will not change and may even rise to keep my salary competitive in a rising priced job market.
My outgoings will be adversely affected by government policy to the tune of more than £1,200 once NI increases, cost of gas and electricity and rampant inflation have been factored in. Each of those elements are as a direct result of misguided policy from the Conservative government.
No longer the least worst option I think.
December 30, 2021
How can prices be skyrocketing Mr Redwood when Brexitists like yourself told us prices would go down when we left the protectionist EU?
We left, like you wanted us to but the opposite happened to prices. Who could have predicted Brexit trade barriers would push prices up? Erm, well me for a start.
I don’t want to pay more for things but at least I can afford to. We can still afford heating and my children certainly won’t go hungry. If the worst comes to the worst and we really need to start making savings we can always sack our Brexit voting cleaner and gardener. But it is unlikely to come to that.
Mostly I feel sorry for all those poor Brexit voters who are now going to face financial ruin. My heart bleeds for them. Genuinely it does. (Okay, it doesn’t but I will try not to laugh at them).
Reply More silly noinsense. I never claimed prices would go down when we left the EU. The same pressures hiking gas and energy prices here are hiking them in the EU so that has nothing to do with Brexit.
December 30, 2021
As people keep repeating, yes gas prices are generally increasing, but the UK alone in Europe has been exceptionally exposed to having to pay spot prices because the only-for-profit lads have shut down most of the storage capacity.
Those silly prices will before long be passed on to householders.
December 30, 2021
The 2021 Xmas superspreader event authorised by Johnson’s cowardice and refusal to stand up to bullying from the Covid Recovery Group seems to be having it’s entirely predictable result
Yesterday 183,000 cases of the Chinese plague virus Omicron variant were recorded. Due to the shortage of test kits this is an underestimate; a more realistic figure is 250,000. On Wednesday, more than 10,000 patients were in hospital with the virus, a figure not reached since March. NHS England is now asking hospitals to build new temporary Nightingale units in their grounds to make it easier for staff to move between new and old sites and keep patients closer to diagnostics and emergency care. The first sites will be at Preston, Leeds, Birmingham, Leicester, Stevenage, St George’s in London, Ashford and Bristol. Marquees are boing sourced – there is of course a shortage.
Deaths always lag caseload with this virus and are now clearly being spun by Javid. The rest of the world (including an alarmed France) are now isolating Brits and refusing us entry.
Stay safe everybody.
Reply France has a huge caseload of its own. It too has decided against a comprehensive lockdown
December 30, 2021
So far I’m not too worried about hospital admissions because while they are a little higher than they have been recently they are still running at only about a quarter of the peak level in January:
https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/healthcare
There’s a lot of headroom between 1000 and 4000 daily admissions and between 8000 and 38000 patients,
the indications are that average stays are lower, and moreover deaths still seem to be trending down.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the South Africans have got it right about omicron.
December 30, 2021
Sir John.
As usual you are talking sense. No chance anyone in government will listen.
Roger
December 30, 2021
£1,200 would seem like piffling loose change to this govt.
The £4bn “Poor Relief” will as ever, go to that class of “poor” who will need it to fuel their hot tubs and revels. A nice little supplement to the tax funded entitlements with which to further destroy the lives of those who pay.
Well…the numbers of those who still CAN pay must be dwindling by the day.
December 30, 2021
This will send millions of ordinary people into the red sector and previously avoidable debt on every front cars, energy and taxes.
Red mist will descend and the Red Wall collapse.
Meanwhile the virtuous Boris and Carrie carry on unaffected.
December 30, 2021
Sir John, I implore you and your fellow Tories to defenestrate Johnson and elect a Conservative. If that does not happen, then the fate of the Labour Party shows what will follow. My final plea is that the Government submit the final decision on “Zero Carbon” be put to a referendum. Much as I hate them as a tool of government, unless one is held, I foresee civil unrest which will make Brexit look like a tea party.
December 30, 2021
Just hold off on the referendum until 2023. Let the people shiver in their homes next winter to sharpen their view.
December 30, 2021
It’s quite clear to me that we are using treasury forecasts drawn up by G. Osborn. Time to tear them up and order The Treasury to confront reality.I don’t believe we can change our plans overnight. Things will look much better in 5 years time.It will take 10,15 20 years to have sorted all the problems we have at the moment. So it will be fire fighting for some time.
December 30, 2021
This, and your previous post regarding the Business Secretary, make very depressing reading, but noone should be surprised as we have for some time had a Socialist Government, totally in thrall to the Civil Service and the Save (us from) the NHS.
The Government’s riposte about spending the extra £4bn is one of the most fatuous I have ever heard: they are simply confirming their acceptance of the need to raise spending to meet people’s need to pay the extra Taxes they, the Goevernment have imposed. As you say, how much more sensible, and efficient it would be simply to admit the error of their ways and cancel the extra taxes.
December 30, 2021
Off topic, JR, I wonder whether you have seen this article in Spiegel:
https://www.spiegel.de/international/europe/european-commission-vice-president-maros-sefcovic-london-has-breached-a-great-deal-of-trust-a-7ef3306b-5ebd-4366-9d55-c8cdf779d6e2
“DER SPIEGEL: What if the UK government makes good on the Article 16 threat anyway?
Šefčovič: To begin with, that would have serious consequences for Northern Ireland. There is no other region in Britain where the economy is currently performing as well. All that would be put in jeopardy if Northern Ireland were deprived of access to the EU’s single market. And I don’t even want to imagine the consequences for the fragile peace on the Irish isle. All this would have serious consequences for relations between the EU and London.”
The Irish News takes it further:
https://www.irishnews.com/news/northernirelandnews/2021/12/30/news/maros-sefcovic-says-british-government-s-threats-to-trigger-article-16-are-enormously-disruptive–2546886/
“… Mr Sefcovic said that a British decision to trigger Article 16 would have “serious consequences” for Northern Ireland’s economy, while at the same time threatening peace.”
All of this is because the passionate unionist Boris Johnson was prepared to sell out Northern Ireland to get a low value special, “fantastic”, trade deal with the EU, and Tory MPs were prepared to follow his lead.
December 30, 2021
Agreed, “The Treasury needs to cancel its tax rises which will be damaging…….The sooner they confess their error the better.” – or they could just await the Sunak Slump and then act surprised. It is a puzzle to know which they will choose.
December 30, 2021
I’m very much afraid that Digital ID and Universal Basic Income will be the solution to this crisis and then we will totally controlled by the government.
December 30, 2021
I’d rather be dead.
There are those who understand the evil, deceit and poison of Socialism in all its variants and they do come in many guises.
December 30, 2021
Universal Basic Income works well for pensioners. You pretty much all get your state handout and you are the richest demographic in the country.
There are certainly merits in the idea – or at least trying it.
December 30, 2021
Sir John,
What you say is true -but perhaps you could comment on the following:
That Johnson’s Government is really riding on the coat-tail-consequences of what the Biden Administration is doing in the USA with its Monetary Policy. That is, the US Administration is sanctioning the Federal Reserve to continue printing Trillions of Dollars. This is driving inflation world wide because of the status of the US Dollar. Moreover, there seems to be a deliberate move in the ‘progressive’ wing of the Democratic Party toward implementing (via money printing) ‘Modern Monetary Theory’ – briefly described as ‘Magic Money Tree’ theory – that will destroy the USA’s economy, with all the resulting ripple effects throughout the world.
Reply The UK has now ended QE and the US will taper it out in Q1 2022.
December 30, 2021
I think we’re heading for another John Major/ERM/Black Wednesday moment in Conservative Party history which will destroy the Party’s reputation for effective governance for a generation.
John Major expended billions of pounds worth of foreign exchange reserves in an ultimately futile attempt to prevent Black Wednesday.
This time, Mr. Johnson will expend billions of pounds in trying to prevent the lights going out and failing and his government will be brought down by rocketing inflation, rolling blackouts, fuel and food shortages.
The ERM fiasco was as a result of the pro-EU instruction from the Britphobes at the Treasury and this time it will be as a result of following the ridiculous science denying, unilateral net zero CO2 booby trap devised by the Marxist Britphobes at BEIS.
December 30, 2021
This analysis is of tragically correct. Your Tory party Sir John has no connection with a former Conservative one and will continue with its plans to destroy us and be allowed to by its members.
Firstly it allows chaos to continue with ‘Boris’ (aka Nero) as PM, who causes it. He is has sold our interests for his own global advancement and glory.
Secondly because all its members and MPs in particular consider preservation of the party more important than anything else.
The country can fail and be destroyed provided the party is saved. The discontented MPs, no matter how discontented and seriously worried they are, no matter there are enough to make a break, won’t because they are Tories and the country and its people can be sacrificed.
They believe the Tory party is the country and it must be preserved, even if the people starve or freeze.
We need a new party. The present Tory elites and its cowardly followers must be destroyed.
December 30, 2021
We do not have a government, we have a bunch of wet puppets being driven by an ultra left-wing Civil Service and the media. The minute a problem looms up on the horizon a puppet minister gets up on its hind legs and declares that ‘N’ billion has been thrown at it, and sits down again.
I was a huge fan of Boris especially after his spell of running London and was not surprised that he did so well in December 2019. Covid-19 was cruel blow and he did very well to over come a host of problems, created by previous administrations, and commission and roll out the vaccine. After that everything has fallen apart and shows absolutely no sign of it coming together again.
During the same period he, who is in the second half of his 50s, took a girl friend some 20 years younger into No 10 and now has 2 children under the age of two in a central London attic flat. That must be purgatory at times, and we are allowing a man in that situation to run our country and steer us through a host of worldwide problems.
It is little wonder that he is being battered around by the media and thwarted by the civil service and misled by the remainers lurking amongst his own MPs. At the same time we are squandering the advantages and opportunities of Brexit and building up a huge debt that will take years to repay.
He has to go and go quickly so that his successor has time to get us back on track
December 30, 2021
Even the attempt to “do” Nut-zero by 2050 will bankrupt the country.
We see the start by the 4bn subsidy to fuel, by the time the government will give anyone the first 1 pound there will be millions in fuel poverty.
The cost of living crisis includes energy, taxes and inflation + expected costs of the WTO (I’m all for it) when that comes.
Industry will be bankrupted and leave the UK because Boris’ mad dash for a pointless (we only produce 1% of global CO2) Nut-zero, instead of a dash for affordable energy.