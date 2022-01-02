We need more gas from the U.K. to help with the energy crisis

Not many people disagree with my argument that all the time we need to burn or use gas as a feedstock it makes more sense to use gas from nearby from our own gasfields than to transport it miles across the oceans of the world in an LNG carrier or to draw on continental supplies that also depend on Russia.
I do get asked how realistic this is, given the way the North Sea is running down. It is true that recent years have not seen the same huge discoveries the drillers discovered in the earlier years of the development of this great resource. It would be wrong to say there is no new gas to find or to produce. Recent years have seen important discoveries made. The Jackdaw field is a substantial find which is ready to develop, with gas pipes running nearby and the Shearwater platform with available capacity to process the raw output.
There is a potential upgrade of Goddard in the southern North Sea, and development of Lancaster as an extension to Hurricane. There are the Glengorm and Glendronach finds west of Shetlands. In total the Oil and Gas Authority tells us over the last three years the industry found an additional 500m barrels of oil equivalent between oil, gas and gas liquids. That was with much reduced drilling.
On top of this is the more contentious issue of the Bowland shales in northern England. So little drilling has been allowed there that estimates of how much gas is available range from a very useful 2.7 trillion cm to a massive and game changing 37.6tcm.
The Conservative Manifesto promised “to introduce new measures to reduce (energy) bills”. Encouraging and permitting more exploration and development wells in the North Sea would be a way of helping do this, which would also create plenty of new well paid UK jobs and save all those LNG carbon generating miles of travel.
January 2, 2022
Worldwide the amount of total (human used) energy coming from wind and solar is only about 1%.
Every green job created (by market rigging and subsidies) in the UK must surely destroy or export at least three real jobs and condemn many poor people to freeze.
Ross Clark in the Sunday Telegraph today reminds us of the dope Chris Huhne – another totally deluded energy secretary (Oxford PPE yet again).
“In June 2011, 18 months… the former energy and climate change secretary Chris Huhne made a remarkable speech in which he asserted that the Government’s green policies, far from costing households, would actually save us money. “Green growth,” he said, can protect the economy by “reducing our exposure to price shocks”. Moreover, the cost of low-carbon policies up to 2020 would amount to “just one per cent on the average household energy bill”.”
Ross Clark – “Myopic politicians are wilfully blind to the inconvenient truth about green energy”
They sure are! But surely ignorant, deluded & moronic rather than merely myopic! Are they lying for what they foolishly see as a political advantage or are they really so thick and deluded as to actually believe the patent drivel they come out with?
Myopic? Takes one to know one.
Only you could dredge up a 2011 quote from a discredited politician to support one of your obsessions.
The ministers are still saying the same utter drivel even now.
Boris is inthrall to Carrie and the green blob
Lee Anderson my MP is correct when he says his constituents aren’t interested in COP only their energy bill.
They have closed minds, partly because Mr Huhne has earned a living in the renewables industry since being a Minister. This future career also awaits Ed Davey who, like Boris Johnson, becomes animated when discussing so called renewable energy. Perhaps Mr Johnson will eventually work in this industry too and be based in California, living in the same gated community as Nick Clegg.
It might be thought development of gas fields etc. would be of very considerable assistance towards leveling up, should that still be desired and feasible. I wonder if anyone in government has noticed that?
Fully agreed. Charles Moore points out the parallels between the near-universal establishment support for net zero with all that it means for energy security and fuel poverty, and that for ERM membership 30 years ago. Once ERM collapsed you were hard pressed to find anyone who said they ever supported it. But virtually the whole political, business, union and media establishment did. Including most ‘experts’.
Perhaps it will be the same with net zero, as the public comes to see the fatuousness of gestures such as importing gas, or electricity generated elsewhere from fossil fuels, and describing that as being green since we aren’t producing it here. And the terrible consequences for standards of living, health etc of an unreliable and grossly over-priced energy supply.
+1
I see that you now have a term – not quite so obviously empty – to replace the universally mysterious “they” or “them”.
It is “the establishment”.
Who, exactly, do you claim that they are?
Oh come on, surely you’re not that naive?
You’re saying then that the top civil servants all enthusiastically supported the will of the people, with Brexit ably carried out by PM May and her advisors Robbins, backed by Labour’s Kier Starmer who always said “trust the democratic decision of the people”??. In the meantime Miliband E used his rational scientific judgement to reach realistic conclusions about energy supply and costs and Miliband D struck a chord with the nation by campaigning against further crowding the British Isles with immigrants? Meanwhile the will of the people to cut foreign aid and focus help at home was echoed by all the above?
GET REAL. These and their fellow establishment types are the real enemies of the people. They work against our democratic interests at every turn.
Net Zero is estimated to cost £3 trillion, probably a lot more. If achieved, the energy production costs to domestic users will be many times more expensive than it is currently.
This is the cost. What is the benefit?
Elimination of man made CO2 may cause global atmospheric CO2 levels to reduce, this might reduce increasing global temperatures.
Government and Councils have declared Climate Emergencies.
There was an example on New Years day of a Climate extreme.
The temperature at St James Park in London reached 16.3, a record for that day for the UK.
I did not hear of the Climate Emergency Contingency plan being activated. Were there field hospitals set up to deal with the population suffering from heatstroke?
The winter temperature in England (the central England temperature record) has been increasing at a rate of 1 deg per century for the last 300 years. (the Summer temperature not so much and the June temperature not at all)
The net Zero solution is immeasurably worse than the problem.
Good morning.
May I ask our kind host how are we to ‘decarbonize’ and meet the Net Zero targets that Parliament has imposed whilst at the same time we are drilling for both oil and gas ? To me it does not make sense !
Until you (Parliament) resolve this conflict we will not get anywhere.
Reply Importing gas instead of home production does not decarbonise. You cannot decarbonise our gas use all the time most people need gas for home heating.
They clearly should also repeal the climate change act, abolish the idiotic Climate Change Committee and abandon all the net zero commitments. But alas the MPs are (all but a handful) totally entranced by this mad, deluded new climate religion.
Correct. Only a handful of MPs voted against Ed Miliband’s ridiculous Climate Change Act and I don’t hear a clamour from the CON back benchers to repeal or even amend it.
The EU is apparently declaring that natural gas and nuclear are “green energies” so they can tick the appropriate boxes. For once (and I never thought I’d say this) they are showing remarkable sense …… unlike the Jolly Green Giant in Downing Street and most MPs.
REPLY TO REPLY
I think I understand the point MARK B makes. Parliament makes laws to de-carbonise and then finds it impossible to implement. They will not use our own resources, that is breaking the daft laws that they have made, so that leaves a far worse option. Buy it all in!
Well argued John. Along with Dominic Lawson in today’s Sunday Times ; Charles Moore in yesterday’s Telegraph
This has the benefits of security and continuity of supply along with the added pluses of creating well paid jobs; adding to GDP. Reducing the enormous import bill for energy supplies and a consequentially enormous boost to our balance of Trade
DP +1
Are there enough Conservative back-benchers to force a government U-turn on this matter of crucial national importance? Or does Johnson only listen to footballers? Perhaps a mass of letters from constituents complaining about fuel bills will cause the government to see sense.
@S_W; Unfortunately not, the govt will simply rely on opposition votes unless the PM makes it a mater of confidence, in such a situation how many Conservative MP’s will vote to given themselves their P45s four weeks hence?! Yes a general election would be quite possible during a pandemic.
You make a fair point about constituents complaining about fuel bills, but most will be hollow words, who else is they to realistically vote for, are people really going to waste their vote by supporting say Reform UK just to allow Labour and/or the Libdems into govt – neither are going to be any better with regards all the green nonsense that is at the heart of the problem, nor is any UK mainstream party leader suggesting state-subsidies/re-nationalization as a tool to reduce energy bills, quite the opposite…
January 2, 2022
Dear Warrior–I never quite ‘got’ why we gave up on perfecting scrubbing the effluent from old school coal power stations. Trivially simple process: acid plus base gives salt plus water and all that. Of course it would be expensive (What isn’t?) but to my mind it would have to be very very expensive indeed times ten to be more expensive, and just plain silly, than the lunacies of what we are doing now. Apart from mere money, which we seem to have shiploads (with a p) of when it suits these days we would have our own independent energy supply lasting literally centuries. Trying to plan for 30 years ahead is pure bonkers when we don’t have enough energy now because of our ridiculous latest plans, if they can be called plans. Biomass beggars belief but our lovely Government supports it. Get the current position sorted out with an injection of sanity headed by the modular reactors which are old hat from nuclear submarines, and fracking, and after say 10 years if makes a bit more sense then and only then take steps to decarbonise.
I don’t know for whose benefit this government is working, but it isn’t the UK. I’d go so far as to say any country but the UK! Likewise with immigration. Every illegal immigrant gets better treatment than those already here. Boris and his yes-men have to go!
One assumes their hotel rooms come heated and this is paid for by taxpayers, many of whom cannot afford to heat their own homes.
@LL; As does everyone in receipt of Universal Credit, the tax payer is in effect paying their energy bills too, and lets not forget the annual pensioner heating allowance… Do you never talk with your “DHSS” tenants? :eeek:
January 2, 2022
Shirley M; “illegal immigrant gets better treatment than those already here”
If your life is worse than those held in immigration centres, or under the thumb of immigration laws, then why are you supporting the Tory party, you sound as if the Socialist party (Militant) would be your natural political hang-out!
I am quite comfortable thank you, but I fear for my country and fellow countrymen. You assume far too much about me and my voting intentions. Do you normally make incorrect assumptions about everything?
January 2, 2022
The utter contempt for sensible solutions to our energy woes is surely the biggest most obvious clue as to how useless this government is. I feel nothing but sheer desperation at the way this country is being run into the ground. We gave fools at the helm and a Guy Fawkes moment is needed without violent tactics. We have no future all the time buffoons are in charge. The people should decide what’s needed because sure as hell those in charge right now have no bloody idea.
The Guy Fawkes moment will have to come later. In the meantime the electorate must make it clear that current policies and the inaction of their MP will, not might, result in them losing the seat.
Clawing back the lost policy ground and setting the nation back on track for all the good things promised in manifestos will take more than one new Parliament. Mortally wounded? perhaps not, but pretty seriously disabled!
ps. All essential services in foreign ownership should be brought back into UK ownership. We pay through the nose to subsidise foreign countries which are often hostile and threatening to the UK. It is mind blowing what our politicians have allowed to happen!
Dear Shirley–Beware–Soon you will be telling us you don’t agree with foreign aid
Shirley M
+1 well said
Essential services being sold off to foreign companies helps the foreign exchange balance. It’s all part of the “sell off Britain” policy.
reply It’s what happens all the time we rely on too many imports. We either have to sell our assets to foreigners or borrow from them to pay for the excess imports. That’s another reason on want us to make, grow and drill for more of our own needs.
What a pathetic attempt by Peter Hitchens in todays DM in his attempt to equate “Communism” with the green renewable energy industry. And of course the habitual – but mythical – claim that the lights will shortly go out because the wind is variable.
My my, the fossil fuel lobby really does pulll out all the stops when it smells more subsidy to develop the otherwise unprofitable gas and oil fields that you are so desperately want
An un-honourable mention goes to Mr Craig Mackinlay for demanding that we scrap the “greencap energy bill levy” to reduce domestic energy bills. This individual would do better to listen to his consituent’s concerns about raw sewage dumping and leakages from sewage pumping stations in S Thanet.
Hitchens is quite right to draw the comparison. Also we have already had serious power cuts due to reliance on wind destabilising the grid. Lack of reliable on demand power will also cause even more raw sewage as it is needed for the treatment plants.
Dear Sahara–What have you got against raw sewage? Look at it as rewilding and you might like it better
S G. The lights go out in California, and the lights go out in South Australia, because the wind is variable and because the sun don’t shine at night!
So you oppose subsidies to develop reliable sources of energy …… but favour them for unreliable, intermittent ones (which require back-up from the reliable sources of energy you oppose).
I guess you must be one of those people who enjoys withdrawing their money from the bank and then burning it.
Our Government pursues the most CO2 producing policies they could possibly find. Drilling for our own oil and gas, and coal, is green but there is no understanding of this. There must be a complete inability to think so we buy it all in and let other countries produce the CO2 while at the same time profiting from our Govt. stupidity at our expense. No change there, then.
This morning wind is producing 12.53GW or 52% of demand. Carbon neutral total is 19.5GW – 81% of demand! CCGT is less than 2.5GW. We are producing so much renewable energy today that we are exporting 3.15GW to Europe through the interconnectors. No to mention the positive contribution to the Treasury?
Why don’t you celebrate this great British export story in renewable energy rather than the continual scaremongering?
Sakara, agree right now wind power looks a great solution. Unfortunately current demand is around 60% of typical levels as 1) it is early morning, 2) industry has closed down over Xmas. Green energy in the UK will never give us 100% of our required electricity – it just is not reliable enough. Over 2021 as a whole it generated under 25% of demand. Take a look at grid.iamkate.com for summary data.
This data also shows we are a net importer of electricity over time, not an exporter. Negative contribution to our economy.
That said, I agree we can celebrate our technology and green energy manufacturing skills.
Votes for the Tories or for brexit are nearly all the results of fear.
The more the better for them.
Your ignorance knows no bounds. We have a big problem unfolding due to your sacred but useless renewables. None of your arguments make sense. I suspect people like you are our problem in government. We would all like eutopia dear but this is the real world.
S G. Why then are our bills set to rise by up to 70% this year?
Only one problem Sir JR. the oxymoron. Manifesto promise.
Your excellent suggestions are much too sensible for the misguided Johnson government to adopt.
We have the solution. According to the Beeb today, the EU has decided gas power stations can be ‘green’. Now clearly we are no longer a part of the EU however our actions over the last year suggest we want to copy them and continue with EU strategies.
Our power solution: New gas power stations and new gas fields and it’s all a mucky colour of EU green.
The religion of the Church for Saving the World has so many converts in every manner or high placed positions in government’s, civil and public services in the total foundation of our very existance, is the reason we are where we are.
When all this started all those years ago renewable energy became a source of political power and politicians from all backgrounds decreed that, with out any consideration of cause and effect have thrown billions in the way of subsidies at the perceived problem. Fear factor programmes became the norm and our children and their future were conscripted as pawns.
We are where we are today because the basic principles of energy supply, manufacture, distribution have not been met. Like our sewer systems all working on overload as the number of population and houses increase but the infrastructure to deal with the extra demand has been ignored.
You are correct Sir John this country has got to go back to common basics and if we have energy sources we have to use them to buy the time to get an infrastructure to accommodate all these demands that politicians are proposing to make on it. In reality energy is just the start other key areas need the same logic applied to them.
And in other news, an interesting review in the Guardian on an authoritative book on education. I do not have enough knowledge to critique it but one fact stood out.
The average time in post for an Education Secretary is two years and I guess that goes for most/all the other Ministers of State. How any business can operate with a new MD (plus wet behind the ears Special Advisers) often of questionable talent and certainly little knowledge of the subject, every two years is beyond me and is why we get the foulups we do and almost meaningless political claptrap to any question posed.
No wonder, despite what Sir JR says it is the civil service that runs the country providing the continuity, Politics can’t.
Ironic that this Government is trying blame civil servants and stop them flitter from job to job to better themselves when they do exactly the same thing and are the real problem.
As Sir John knows very well, Manifesto commitments are just used to attract votes; they are not legally binding and the minute the crosses are on the ballot paper they can, and will be, ditched in favour of what the Government decides it would rather do.
And that is what happened in 2019. A sensible, practical statement about energy policy, which would be in the interests of ordinary British people, was ditched in favour of Eco Lunacy so Johnson could appease the Globalists, British Establishment and keep Eco Warriors, like the current Mrs Johnson, happy.
People are not going to vote for a CON Government which is promising to make them colder, poorer and less mobile. According to GB News this morning, a poll now has the CON Party 16 points behind Labour, not that that will make any difference since the Lib Lab Green CONsensus means the policy won’t change. But it might make the back-benchers do what is necessary and get rid of the Jolly Green Giant before he “does a Major” and consigns the few of them who survive the cull to Opposition for a decade or more.
Reply 16 % behind in Red Wall seats I think
I stand corrected. GB News didn’t make that clear and I didn’t search out the poll. Still, 16% behind in the seats which gave Johnson his majority is significant ….. not least because the CONs won’t be given a boost by Nigel Farage by withdrawing candidates in seats they already hold.
As hinted above, get Marcus Rashford on the case. He has all the right credentials to change policy here.
Whether we import foreign gas or rely on our own resources, these are still finite and regardless of the green agenda will have to come to an end one day.
I would like to see more development in geothermal power sources. These are green, and though the wind may not blow or the sun doesn’t shine, the magma is always hot. By my calculation, the earth is leaking around 10TW of geothermal power all the time, so we don’t need to worry about squandering it.
I am sceptical about fusion power being any kind of solution ever.