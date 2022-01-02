See my article on tax and energy price promises in the Mail on Sunday on line January 2, 2022 2 Comments – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10361185/Britain-energy-self-sufficient-vital-keeping-lights-on.html January 2, 2022 2 Comments
January 2, 2022
I don’t blame you for the selective extracts from the 2019 Manifesto. However, it was adamantly against fracking, saying ‘we have listened to concerns’ and there will be no return to fracking unless the ‘science’ proves it to be safe. Of course safety is all relative given tremors from it are substantially less than with coal mining. The public interest is surely to enable it, but persuading Cuadrilla and others back into this vast potential market looks extremely difficult. Can Boris Johnson ever be persuaded he’s wrong?
reply My immediate aim is expanding offshore oil and gas production. the fracking issue relates to Bowland
January 2, 2022
Somebody or some group of people are blocking common sense and Boris is sleep walking into a financial and political disaster. There must be a group of bright green Remainers programming the cabinet to bring this country to its knees.
If they are looking to have another group or political party in power they are deluded, as we have the best of a rotten and totally inexperienced lot.
We are down to about a hundred or so true Tory MPs who have age and experience on their side and until their numbers swell significantly we will stagger from crisis to crisis