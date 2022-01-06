The Conservative Manifesto of 2019 promised to get Brexit done. It stated the government would ” take the whole country out of the EU as one United Kingdom”. We would leave the Customs Union, be able to pass our own laws and end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. “There will be no political alignment with the EU” . We would take back control of our laws, our money and trade policy, and ensure we are in full control of our fishing waters.
The central offer was to “use our new post Brexit freedoms to transform the UK for the better by focusing on your priorities”.
In some blogs in the days ahead I will examine how far the government has got in implementing this vision, and how we can take advantage of our new freedoms to do better. At the time of the Withdrawal Agreement I drew attention to issues over Northern Ireland trade and fishing, and was told by Ministers these would be sorted out for in the final Agreement. I was not satisfied they were so I did not vote for the final Agreement.
I am pleased that the government now recognises that the trade position for Northern Ireland is entirely unsatisfactory and needs substantial change. I urge them to take action to enforce the clear statements in the Northern Ireland Protocol that both sides respect the internal market of the UK and regard Northern Ireland as part of that market and customs Union. The Protocol condemns diversion of trade, yet we are witnessing a major diversion of trade from GB to NI to EU to NI. The UK should instruct our Customs officials to allow free passage of goods from GB to NI as we do within the rest of the UK, if necessary confirming the instruction to them in UK legislation and making clear this is the UK interpretation of the NI Protocol. The UK Act should also confirm UK sovereignty over NIU/GB trade and exclude any role for the ECJ.
January 6, 2022
Good morning.
I guess it is a question of interpretation. Getting BREXIT done meant LEAVING the EU to many I am sure but, probably to others charged with doing this it meant, “Just sign anything to get this mess off my plate and get me elected.”
The government of the day has moved on. It now looks to, ‘Build Back Better, Levelling up, and Net Zero as things to concern itself with. Meanwhile, as expected, Remain forces are hard at work preparing the ground for our readmission into the ‘Stupid Club’.
January 6, 2022
Well said the Stupid Club is exactly that in a nutshell!
January 6, 2022
The UK has left.
Farage will confirm that he and the rest of his wastes-of-space got their helpful shoves between the shoulders from their sinecures at its Parliament.
No, it failed in its true purpose because it did not start a domino effect and destroy the European Union, though Farage says that he will keep trying for that.
It has achieved increased solidarity among the twenty-seven if anything, and further posturing looks ever more ridiculous.
In that sense it was not “done”, and as it stands, looks like it will never be done, and jolly good too.
January 6, 2022
“Brexit” was not on the ballot paper. The majority of the UK electorate voted “Leave”.
“Brexit” was a political construct which was designed to obfuscate.
Sir…. so when you say “Getting Brexit done”, I assume you mean “Leave” the EU.
January 6, 2022
There’s too many pro EU amongst the civil Serpents and Quangos trying to stop a clean Brexit.
Until we have a leader with some sense nothing will be done.
January 6, 2022
Just a point – Leave won the referendum, with about 37% of the electorate’s vote, being 52% of those who voted.
There was no definition of what Leave would mean on any ballot paper, nor on any manifesto.
And Parliament is supreme.
January 6, 2022
For all you know NHL those who didn’t bother to go out and vote might have all been Leave supporters.
January 6, 2022
Technically possible, but that still doesn’t address what “Leave” would mean regarding the future arrangements with the European Union.
The North Korea option, promoted by lunatics, is a bit of a non-starter, really, isn’t it?
January 6, 2022
A majority of the UK electorate voted Leave.
A subtle difference but very important. It was only a tiny majority.
January 6, 2022
You’re a flogging a dead horse John. This PM is determined to make life easier for himself, his future career and his party by appeasing the British bureaucratic establishment and EU on all fronts. Sacrificing NI to the EU is a calculated political act. It is also another nail in the coffin of the UK. The line of least resistance in all areas of public policy including the slow but sure destruction of the UK is the hallmark of the Tory party since 2010.
The British monarch gifted the OOTG to an ex-PM who put into motion (devolution, implemented and designed to weaken the UK and make it malleable for the EU to bully into submission) events that will lead directly the disintegration of the Monarch’s kingdom. How preposterous is that. It defies belief that such a POLITICAL award was made but it is evidence that all areas of the British State is now contemptuous of our country and its people
We did our job by voting to leave the EU. Pro-EU forces within the UK are doing theirs and doing it with great success. Seeing Blair knighted is the evidence I need to confirm my suspicions that the people are up against a class who no longer care about how they are viewed. Protecting those juicy privileges is now the defining instinct of their character
As an aside. The Colston verdict in Bristol is nothing less than a green light for woke fascists to destroy all that they purport (they’re not offended of course but feign offence as an act of politics) to find offensive.
It is all falling part and your party with a huge majority are simply unprepared to act against those who seek to damage us all
January 6, 2022
Dom:
I agree. The Colston verdict was nothing short of an outrage. It should be overturned.
The final straw for me, was the delight of the Media, giving the subject lots of airtime on the News. Allowing the perpetrators to gloat, and say, that for many years, the people of Bristol have wanted that statue removed. I don’t believe it!
I think this Country is lost. Everything seems to be viewed through the prism of BLM now.
January 6, 2022
+1
I too am very worried by the Colston statue verdict.
It seems we have shifted to some sort of Left Wing morality legal system.
They apparently proved that the statue itself was a “hate crime” and thus could be wrecked with impunity.
Does that now apply across the board? Two tier legal system?
How on earth did they find 12 good men and true to FREELY agree with that?
January 6, 2022
“The Colston verdict in Bristol is nothing less than a green light for woke fascists to destroy all that they purport (they’re not offended of course but feign offence as an act of politics) to find offensive.”
Indeed – the defence seems to have been that that the statue was a “hate crime” and they were preventing this “crime” – blame Blair and those others who brought in “hate crimes” perhaps? Did Blair do anything positive I am still looking.
January 6, 2022
+1
Particulary the Coulston statue which should have been removed by proper process.
January 6, 2022
I agree, but there is no effective, accessible “proper process” of which to speak.
January 6, 2022
Fantastic post Dom summing up the whole political system brilliantly.
January 6, 2022
DOM
+1
January 6, 2022
I too am dismayed by the verdict. It appears vandals now decide which statues can remain, or be destroyed. Using the same argument as used to destroy Colson, then the Nelson Mandela statue should also be vandalised and thrown in the river. The statue was erected for the good things he achieved, but as he also caused much loss of life then that should override the good, as it has with Colson. This is not equality, this is minority rule. As usual, the peaceful majority get ignored and their rights trampled upon.
January 6, 2022
No, it was proof that trial by jury is in general a very good thing.
Yes, the defendants admitted that they did the deed, but the question was, was it beyond reasonable doubt, a criminal act?
You see, a person may damage property if it is to prevent something worse than damage to property from happening, or if the defendant believed that to be so.
The jury evidently accepted that they did believe that.
In so doing they saved the defendants from what may have been an unjust exemplary sentence, but we will not know what was in the judge’s mind.
This sets no precedent, it is not a civil matter, and does not therefore encourage recklessness on the part of others.
January 6, 2022
They have decided that a life in a gilded cage to be more preferable than one flying high.
I always thought that criminal damage was, well criminal.
January 6, 2022
The really sad thing about Brexit is how many people just believed the nonsense they were told . They actually thought that by erecting trade barriers with our domestic market we could get richer, that we would have more to spend on the NHS. They thought that they would have cheaper housing and better paid jobs.
Few even understood the insoluble problem of a N Ireland Border that could not be there .
I doubt more than one in a 100 understood the implications of No Deal for services and I expect s many thought that every economist Banker , City analyst et all who warned them were ” calling them stupid ” and just ” experts ” to be ignored. It was only ever going to end one way and it will only get worse.,
The penny has dropped , Brexit is now regretted by the a sizeable majority and even those MPs who once sung its praises are looking at their seats and keeping quiet.
January 6, 2022
We *did* have more to spend on the NHS. £1200m a week more since Boris was elected PM even before the extra Covid funding so the number on the bus was a massive underestimate. What is occurring to people actually is that giving more money to the NHS doesn’t seem to have improved it at all.
One benefit of leaving that Boris and Gove told us about was that VAT on fuel could be removed. It now seems that was just a theoretical benefit as they had no intention of doing it. It’s hardly the fault of Brexit that that hasn’t happened.
January 6, 2022
Roy, to be fair that was before covid happened and the government gave furlough. The majority wanted furlough, many lapped it up and didn’t want it to ever end with the rest of us working throughout for just 20% more. This VAT on domestic energy brings in around £1.7bn tax ‘rough guess’ so who gets taxed instead of domestic residents because someone has to pay for all this test and tracing, ppe, furloughs and seiss.
January 6, 2022
The sad thing is you not realising the consequences which a Remain vote would have precipitated.
Think of the nonsense told about no EU Army by our Facebook friend now in California, no federalist state, no coercion into a single currency. By now, Cameron would be proclaiming an EU from the Atlantic to the Urals, and bringing in Turkey for good measure. After all, we have a labour shortage, don’t we? Open the doors wide! Oh and we’d have been an integral part of providing funds and skills for an EU vaccine, only to be screwed out of using it because the final decision on approval would have been made elsewhere, and they’d have wanted a Franco-German one in preference.
January 6, 2022
Newmains
For you and you lot it is no difference.
If the leave had lost it would have been accepted and albeit reluctantly would have got on with life. Not keep on slagging off politicians and the like at every opportunity. Whenever I lost anything that was the result did my bit and it was not good enough and move on the next challenge.
If you honestly believe and think that if ever this country goes back in to whatever the EU is morphing into we will get anywhere near the deal and “respect” we had? We were just a cash cow to them, always have been always will. If they take us back it will be a case of revenge is a dessert best served cold. A lot of my European friends don’t want us back ever. Case of good riddance to bad rubbish, we were always considered to be a thorn when it came to their great plan.
January 6, 2022
But for many saying that they believed all that rubbish was just an excuse, which was used to hide their true reasons for voting Leave.
They’re just niggardly, cynical, and unfriendly people.
January 6, 2022
There are those to whom it was and is more important to take back control of our laws, borders and money; those things that supposedly were not to be lost by becoming members of a common market, but which latter was a superstate in the making, deliberately disguised as such by those who knew that electorates who were told the truth would not vote for it. Free even if less wealthy may be preferred to subservient but richer.
January 6, 2022
The Protocol does NOT ‘condemn diversion of trade’. Why don’t you try reading it?
Reply I have anD it does
January 6, 2022
You should try reading this:
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9330/
“Article 16 is an emergency mechanism in the Protocol that either the UK or the EU can use to introduce temporary safeguard measures to protect its economy and society. This is only if the application of the Protocol leads to “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist”, or to “diversion of trade”. These measures, however, need to be targeted to directly address the problems they are trying to fix.”
Personally I would not bother with it, I would just announce that we are no longer going to carry out any of the EU mandated checks and controls on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, or indeed from the rest of the world. But I would first pass the necessary UK laws to provide an alternative, superior, system of protection to the EU Single Market, as anticipated in the Command Paper back in July.
January 6, 2022
You want that. They don’t.
January 6, 2022
+1 – but no political will other than for a surrender NI it seems.
January 6, 2022
I voted to LEAVE THE EU in its entirety. I didn’t vote for this mish mash created by Remainers. Our vote to leave, which incidentally won, was interfered with by parliament, the Lords and the courts. We had a coward of a PM who just walked away, another who did nothing she promised to and now one who it would appear lies about leaving the EU and everything else in his manifesto. I firmly believe the only reason Boris hasn’t locked us down right now is because he’s afraid his back benches will throw him out. It’s got nothing to do with the welfare of the country and everything to do with saving his skin.
January 6, 2022
The Conservative manifesto in 2019 said clearly that Northern ireland would stay under EU rule. That was the oven ready deal – the ONLY difference between Boris’s deal and mrs May’s. Stop complaining! Brexit is rubbish – but it is what you voted for
January 6, 2022
Johnson was actually saying no border controls in the Irish Sea. We should just throw any such papers away. That’s what we voted for and that’s what should happen in a sovereign country.
January 6, 2022
+1
Totally agree.
They are biding their time maybe? Building up strength?
When they decide to pounce Johnson will be toast.
And they need to get someone who will BEHAVE!
(But who??).
January 6, 2022
This mess is exactly what you voted for. It is not the fault of anyone who voted remain that you didn’t understand what you were voting for. You should have done your homework.
At least have the decency to own your own mess.
January 6, 2022
There probably was a small minority of voters at the time of the referendum who voted remain as they shared the EU’s utopian federalist vision and wanted the UK to be part of it. They were over-represented in Parliament and the media.
But the majority of remain voters simply thought that brexit would mean years of disruption to people and to businesses for little practical benefit, as it would be unlikely that any UK govt, even a Tory one, would actually transform the UK in a radical free market direction.
Whilst project fear with its absurd shroud waving has been proven to be tosh, it does unfortunately seem clear that this larger group of remain voters were right. We are seeing disruption to people and to businesses, we have damaged the UK’s relationship with many EU countries, especially France and Ireland, and the govt under this PM seems to have not the slightest intention of moving away from the EU big state, high tax, interventionist model.
Let’s give it 2022, but in the absence of a significant change of direction I think Labour / LibDem / SNP could be onto a winner at the next election by proposing moving to an EEA- Norway style model, as was in fact proposed by some brexit supporters.
January 6, 2022
“But the majority of remain voters simply thought …. it would be unlikely that any UK govt, even a Tory one, would actually transform the UK in a radical free market direction.”
How long did it take you to poll 16 million Remain voters to come to that conclusion ? Or are you just assuming a majority of the 16 million think exactly the same as you do ? It’s an interesting proposition though, Remain voters would have switched to Leave if they had been sure taxes would have been slashed and the NHS privatised as soon as we left.
January 6, 2022
Well perhaps 5% off energy bills might soon convince them… Wait until those bills are horrendous, then ditch the Protocol by referendum in NI based on being able to reduce VAT on fuel. Every cloud and all that…
January 6, 2022
If you want to be ruled by the EU, join the EEA.
January 6, 2022
I see the unions representing Border Farce are going to call for strike action if asked to push back boats. We’ll saxk the bloody lot of them and get in our armed forces to do the job. I am fed up with the unions running the country.
January 6, 2022
What do they think they’d achieve by a strike ? Would we actually notice ?
January 6, 2022
Hot air but zero action Priti Patel is still doing nothing, her new bill will also make little or no difference. She also did nothing over the college of policing and the recording of non crime hate incidents. Thank goodness we now have a sensible court ruling on this issue.
January 6, 2022
You might not care if you pushed back a boat and dozens of people drowned as a result, but decent people do.
The fact that you ask that they be sacked for not Just Obeying Orders – remember that? – says plenty about you on the other hand.
January 6, 2022
Strike ! Strike ! Strike !
January 6, 2022
I have lost faith in our political system. There are far too many undemocratic politicians who see nothing wrong in their attempts to overturn the biggest democratic vote in the UK’s history and even brag about it!
I believe we are heading towards a version of Orwells 1984, where history is rewritten (already happening), the dictionary is re-written (already happening) and people are punished for having ‘incorrect thoughts’ (already happening).
The loony, but noisy and demanding minorities are in charge and there will be NO equality, tolerance or compassion. Thank goodness I am old, but I pity future generations.
January 6, 2022
Well, we seem to have a government of a party, whose MPs are selected by a particularly loony, demanding, and noisy – despite being generally old – minority in constituency Conservative memberships.
Goodness me, does it show too.
January 6, 2022
Some hope from a jelly spined government. It will be a fudge sell out and the ECJ will have the ultimate say.
January 6, 2022
And in other news the scrapping of the pre departure back to the U.K. demonstrates the utter futility of it in the first place which in turn showed the Governments contempt for its citizens who had booked holidays and the travel industry.
January 6, 2022
“In threatening to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the United Kingdom threatens to not only destabilize trade relations, but also that hard earned peace. We call on the UK to abandon this dangerous path, and to commit to implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in full.”
Permalink: https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/2021/11/meeks-keating-blumenauer-and-boyle-issue-statement-on-uk-s-threat-to-invoke-article-16-of-the-northern-ireland-protocol
January 6, 2022
Did anybody tell him the EU already did that once?
January 6, 2022
So far as transforming the UK for the better, my priorities include your proposals of scrapping the forthcoming tax on jobs seen in the NI increase and scrapping VAT on supply of domestic fuels. I was stunned and delighted to see that Jacob Rees Mogg, despite being in the Cabinet, is now calling for the former and Angela Rayner, despite being all that she is, is now calling for the latter.
Mindful that in the past this diary has sometimes proved to be magical so far as requests go, I am emboldened to ask if we can please have a Government that ceases to disappoint us all and starts to deliver what it can and should?
January 6, 2022
Angela Rayner may be calling for VAT on fuel to go, but that is the smallest part. She is certainly not calling for the loony green taxes to be scrapped, which would make the biggest difference to bills of about 20 percent of the cost. Seems like the government is going to tax us so they can pay some in the population to be able to pay the govts. taxes. Alice in Wonderland is fine and well.
January 6, 2022
There needs to be a bonfire of EU red tape/rules/laws/instructions/interference etc. etc.
Bojo ain’t got the bottle to do it. Elect someone who has………………..
January 6, 2022
Just identify the worst rule that you want removing.
And let’s all remember that it is the worst that you can come up with.
January 6, 2022
It is possible that Johnson’s commitment to Brexit was and is only skin deep, a means to the power that he has achieved. Cummings was fully committed but left No 10 after rows. It is obvious that Remainers have used every available device to frustrate the transition and continue to do so.
January 6, 2022
Johnson wrote two letters. One setting out a pro-EU argument and one against – all allegedly of course 😉
January 6, 2022
If we have actually left the EU in any meaningful way why did Johnson slavishly follow the EU/globalist response to “covid” when his initial reaction was a far more normal one?
His gut feeling that this was the flu and we should carry on as normal was so right. And look at the mess his subsequent nonsense has caused.
This country is an empty shell.
He should have stuck to his guns.
January 6, 2022
“Sacrificing NI to the EU is a calculated political act.” this certainly seems to be what Boris is doing. The resignation or Frost and appointment of Truss surely confirms this.
Boris mutters about abating the energy price increases and going for sustainable clean energy – but his moronic net zero policies (also supported by Labour, Libdims, SNP …) are the main reasons and cause of this expensive energy. Surely even he can see this? He is indeed heading for an Iceberg as Angela Rayner said.
Allister Heath is spot on as usual today.
“Inflation is out of control, taxes are being increased to their highest levels since Attlee, real wages are collapsing, migration and crime are not fixed, the schools are a mess, the NHS and social care are a bottomless, dysfunctional pit and yet Johnson seems the picture of insouciance, focusing on radical green policies that will make us even poorer.”
Boris’s abject conversion to Brownism on tax is a betrayal of Middle England
PM’s refusal to cut VAT on fuel because it would help ‘the rich’ is symbolic of a much deeper malaise.
January 6, 2022
JR, you may be interested to learn that two days ago I took it upon myself to write to Jacob Rees-Mogg, copied to Attorney General Suella Braverman, as follows:
“Dear Mr Rees-Mogg
I am writing to you in your capacity of Leader of the House to inquire about progress on the new UK laws to help protect the EU Single Market which were anticipated in paragraphs 43 and 62 of the July Command Paper “Northern Ireland Protocol: the way forward”:
“We also stand ready to bring in new legislation to deter anyone in Northern Ireland looking to export to Ireland goods which do not meet EU standards or to evade these enforcement processes.”
“Once again we are also ready to put in place legislation to provide for penalties for UK traders seeking to place non-compliant goods on the EU market.”
With due respect it seems to me that it would have been wiser to put such UK legislation in place BEFORE the government indefinitely extended grace periods on certain goods, so that it was clear to our neighbours, and the rest of the world, that even while it is not possible to apply all the checks and controls on imports into Northern Ireland that may be expected by the EU the UK still does not intend to stand idly by as enterprising traders exploit the open Irish land border as a “back door” to supply various black markets in the Republic and across the rest of the EU Single Market, but in any case it would be better late than never.
Yours sincerely
Dr D R Cooper”
I don’t suppose anything will come of it because even if Tory MPs or ministers press the Prime Minister to neutralise the protocol he values his pathetic “Canada style” trade deal with the EU far more than he values the integrity of the United Kingdom, despite such hypocritical pronouncements as this:
https://www.theyworkforyou.com/debates/?id=2021-05-11b.23.4
“Everything we do will be done as one United Kingdom, combining the genius of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – joined together by blood and family tradition and history in the most successful political, economic and social union the world has ever known”
The man makes me want to vomit; I can no longer bear to see him on TV or listen to him; his effect on me is now as bad as the nauseating effect of that incorrigible liar and deceiver Tony Blair.
January 6, 2022
He is surely far better than “Sir” Tony Blair but you have a point.
January 6, 2022
The government has triggered the collapse of many energy firms because the price cap meant price rises couldn’t be passed on. It is now looking to provide loans to energy companies. Er. Loans to a business to cover losses which unless the cap is abolished or set at a pragmatic market rate, in which case what’s the purpose of the cap, will continue? No mention of one solution. Increase our production.
And in the meantime a pensioner I know whose money has been frozen has to almost instantly to find double the money merely to stay warm. Forget ripping inflation and increased food prices. And Johnson yesterday showed he didn’t care.
Utter economic and therefore political insanity like so much from Boris.
January 6, 2022
Newpaper Headline Yesterday – Boris backed into a corner over UK energy crisis – PM caves to Tory fury with emergency plan.
Could this plan include the ideas put forward by Sir John?
No, the plan is for the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to dip into taxpayers’ pockets to provide extra support for the low-paid.
You really couldn’t make this up.
And people think Rishi Sunak is a PM in waiting.
January 6, 2022
A short while after our ‘exit’ from the EU it was announced that to make our transition to freedom and self government much simpler and quicker, EU law was enshrined in British law and from which amendments would be easier and simpler.
I would suggest that it has done quite the reverse and played right into the hands of the hard core Remainers both in parliament and the Civil service who are now putting up every obstacle to delay any changes and diminish any advantages of Brexit. This is why we are stuck with the channel problem, have failed so far with taking control of our fishing waters and made little or progress on the NI protocol. As for paying farmers to reduce their food producing acreage, it beggars belief.
January 6, 2022
Although the Conservative Party got a large majority (aided by Nigel Farage) to Get Brexit Done it remains a fact that a majority of the CONservative MPs elected were former Remainers who, at best, wanted a semi-detached relationship with the EU not a clean break. As did some of those who supported Leave including, I believe, Johnson and Gove.
Johnson was never going to leave without “a deal” ….. not least because a majority of his (former Remainer) MPs would not have supported it. Having negotiated and signed a marginally better deal than the sell-out May wanted, but betraying Northern Ireland in the process, he is refusing to do what is necessary …. ditch the Protocol …. so Lord Frost resigned.
If he was focussed on OUR priorities, he’d be taking SERIOUS ACTION to deal with the channel invasion – including scrapping/reforming the Human Rights Act which is the main source of the problem, together with demanding that international treaties agreed in the 1950s are scrapped since they are inappropriate for the 21st century or withdrawing from them. But he’s done NOTHING. Just allowed almost 30,000 undocumented and potentially dangerous chancers into the UK last year, with predictions from the usually correct Migration Watch that this year the numbers could be as high as 70,000.
January 6, 2022
Certainly this seems to be the correct.
January 6, 2022
Boris is fudging GBD.
January 6, 2022
“The UK should instruct our Customs officials to allow free passage of goods from GB to NI as we do within the rest of the UK, if necessary confirming the instruction to them in UK legislation and making clear this is the UK interpretation of the NI Protocol. ”
You believe them? If the government believed in their cause, they could have done this from day 1, arguing that the agreement was signed under coercion. That they didn’t do that proves that they don’t. This will be left as a loose end I’m afraid.
January 6, 2022
Meanwhile with all our new found freedoms the govt is planning to rewild 741,000 acres of farmland. And paying farmers to do this.
January 6, 2022
For those who aren’t aware, by happy co-incidence ConservativeHome is focusing on Brexit this week with a series of five posts on the subject. Commenters here who are interested in the subject may find interesting reading there as well.
January 6, 2022
Back in 2016 the Brexitists wanted to leave the EU because they said leaving the EU would make our country better.
Whilst you could disagree with them on leaving, you couldn’t disagree with their initial aim – making the country better. That is why I voted Remain. It was in the best interests of my country and my countrymen. I am now very smug because I was right and you were all demonstrably not.
Your Brexit really started going wrong in 2017 – when it became clear that Brexit would not make the country better. At this point Brexitists changed from wanting to leave the EU to make the U.K. better to simply wanting to leave the EU whatever damage their Brexit caused to our country and its people.
And there is no doubt that the Brexitists have caused huge harm. From the massive new trade barriers they have erected to the tsunami of Brexit red tape the have imposed to the rights they have removed from Britons to the border they have erected in the Irish Sea. The list is their destruction is long. You have harmed an immeasurable number of people’s lives. It is disgraceful.
In 50 years – long after we are all gone and long after your miserable failed Brexit folly has been undone – your great grandchildren will ask what went so wrong with you all that you were prepared to inflict such deliberate harm on your own country and own people. I still don’t know the answer to this. When did Brexitists go from being proud but misguided patriots to failed traitors?
January 6, 2022
We will not ‘get brexit done’ until we have a fully fledged, leaving voting PM, Cabinet, Government and Civil Service in compliance with the wishes of the majority of the people
At some stage we need to get off the EU carousel and start behaving like a true independent sovereign country