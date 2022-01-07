How to cut energy prices

it sounds as if the government does now think it has to act to cushion the impact of energy bills on household budgets in April. It also sounds as if they will let the price go up, so they will probably determine to route more taxpayer cash to lower income families through benefits and tax credits. Alternatively they will subsidise energy companies to keep bills down. This would be a dearer route but would help more bill payers.
What they need to do is to solve the underlying problem of a shortage of energy. Our electricity system is too reliant on wind and solar which can drop off to very little power when the weather changes. They need to keep more of the fossil fuel capacity we currently have as back up. They need to install more reliable green generation with more hydro, biomass and nuclear. Depending more and more on unreliable imports means paying peak prices at times of general shortage with adverse effects on bills.
The government as argued here before needs to licence new gas and oil from U.K. sources. It is not green to ban domestic production only to rely on more carbon intensive imports of coal and gas instead. The U.K. could follow the US model of lower gas prices with plenty of home production rather than the European model of very high prices, gas scarcity and reliance on Russian imports.
It is far from helpful that the government will end up with higher benefits, more subsidies and higher public spending because they have allowed a severe shortage of gas to emerge. Cutting our stockholding capacity and our domestic output comes with a dear price.
January 7, 2022
What a depressing article. An article that does little to address the underlying problem that it has been government policy that has led to this. It is NOT the lack of supply that is driving up the price of energy, it is the government policy of destroying and not building new power stations, and instead rely on others. It has been government policy to introduce means of generating energy from renewables and pay large subsidies to them even when they are producing no energy. It was government that interfered with the market with price caps. And so on, and so on.
Now government has realised that its own policies are hurting the poorest and thereby its election chances, so have decided to subsidies energy bills to the detriment of others.
I would like to remind our kind host that this government is committed to removing all fossil fuels from our energy supply and replacing them with renewables. It is committed to policies that create even more energy demand and a system that simply cannot ever meet it. This will intern lead to problems further down the line.
No ! Making bad policies based on the short term needs of you party to get elected and not the long term needs of our nation are. The real reason why we have such high energy prices is the Climate Change Act and the governments eco fanaticism.