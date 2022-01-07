In 2010 President Yanukovych was elected President of Ukraine. International observers did not claim the election was unfair. As an Eastern Ukrainian with sympathies for Russia in 2014 the President rejected the draft EU Association Agreement and opted for closer ties with Russia. This was highly contentious in western Ukraine and led to protests. Some think the EU and the US encouraged the protesters, leading to the resignation of a President who could no longer keep control. His replacement led Ukraine to an EU tie up. Russia sent in troops to Crimea, took control with no resistance and held a referendum. They claimed 97% support for their takeover on an 83% turnout. There were no western observers or audit of this result, and the two choices did not include the old status quo. Subsequent independent opinion polls have shown a high level of support for the results of the referendum anyway, just as independent polls before the annexation showed majority support for closer links with Russia.
Western policy has failed towards Ukraine. The UN did on a majority vote condemn the Russian actions and called for the restoration of Crimea to Ukraine, The Western powers rightly did not seek to claim Crimea back by military intervention. To this day they have said Crimea should be returned but have ruled out military involvement. It would kill too many people, and it would be difficult to impose Kiev and EU rule on many people of Russian origin in Crimea who prefer Russian rule.
All this is topical again because some other parts of Eastern Ukraine are in revolt against Kiev rule and have sympathies for Russia. Russian troops have been massed on the frontiers. The West led by President Biden has told Russia not to invade and has threatened penal sanctions were they to do so. What is clearly needed is a political solution in Eastern Ukraine that works for its people. The eastern voters have little chance of winning an countrywide election in Ukraine any more, unlike 2010, because their numbers have ben reduced by the loss of Crimea.
Ukraine is the political battleground between EU and Russian influences in Eastern Europe. The EU and US misjudged the situation badly in Crimea when they pressed the EU Association Agreement against the wishes of the then President and lost a part of the country. They need to be careful not to misjudge again.
Sir John I think you are giving the typical Western one side view which ignores History, the USSR/Soviet Union.
Crimea was part of Russia until a President of the USSR , who was a Ukrainian transferred/gave it to Ukraine.
A political gesture as it made no real difference to the USSR. Crimea is made up of 98% ethnic Russians.
Now Ukraine is made up of ethnic Ukrainians and ethnic Russians (mostly in the East of Ukraine). They don’t get on too well with animosity routed back to the 2nd World War. The Kiev Government supports Nazis Groups and banned the use of the Russian language. Not a good move if a large percentage of your population is Russian and about 16 million Russians killed by Nazis Germany in the WW2.
We should not forget that the West/NATO promised the last President of the USSR that NATO would not
move into the newly independent Eastern European Countries previously in the USSR.
When Putin made this point recently the response was you did not get it in writing.
It is another example of Western double standards. One can imagine if Cuba tried to get the Americans out of their base in Cuba.
Well said John.
Ukraine is joining NATO. Russia do not like that because WMD would be minutes away from Moscow . Very understandable
Washington had a fit when Russian missiles were heading to Cuba !
What is our interest in Ukraine .How many British people even know where it is
Why is the UK going to fund the Ukrainian navy
Thanks for that balanced and considered interpretation of the current situation in Ukraine. Cool heads and not hot heads are needed to get an equitable solution. It is clear that Russia would have little interest or benefit in invading Ukraine. It quite rightly, however, as would we, wants secure borders and NATO and the Western Alliance does itself no favours with its continual posturing against Russia in the eyes of discerning commentators.
It’s a credit to the European Union that it has maintained peace despite the best efforts of NATO to destroy it.
reply The EU was not helpful in the Balkans
That post is good JR, a reasonable view of the situation. You wrote ‘Russian troops have been massed on the frontiers. ‘ I have read for many weeks that they are 200 kms from the border – has that eally changed?
I think Putin should warn the US not to invade Mexico or Canada and keep saying it as we get the other side repeatedly.
If the US was in the same position as Russia / Crimea naval base you can be sure the US would have done the same.
Russia invades South Ossetia Georgia under the pretence of protecting the Russian speaking population; the world does nothing.
Russia invades the Crimea Ukraine under the pretence of protecting the Russian speaking population; the world does nothing.
Russia invades Eastern Ukraine under the pretence of protecting the Russian speaking population; the world does nothing.
Can anybody else see history repeating itself with the deployments and appeasement in Europe late 1930s
“What is clearly needed is a political solution in Eastern Ukraine that works for its people. The eastern voters have little chance of winning an countrywide election in Ukraine any more, unlike 2010, because their numbers have ben reduced by the loss of Crimea.”
Why don’t they just leave and live in Russia? It sounds as though they’d be more welcome there.
I realise it is rash to pass comment on another country’s affairs.
It seems probable that without Russia as an ally in WW2, the Allies would not have won. Russia, so I have read, left a million men dead in Crimea – at a time when the whole of the Ukraine was in the USSR. It’s not surprising they think of it as theirs.
Two points immediately arise, being: –
– let us hope Ben Wallace knows that Ukraine is a far away country of which we know little – and so there must be an absolute prohibition on U.K. troops pulling others’ chestnuts out of the fire. If Mr Wallace does not know this or is in any doubt, let him be replaced soonest.
– are you not sick with worry, as I suppose I could even become myself, that Messrs. Putin and Biden seem to be getting on with sorting matters out whilst bypassing the Evil Empire, with Mr. Putin apparently putting dents in E.E. cohesion as French foreign minister Le Drian expresses it?
Is it not past time that reality was conformed to such that even our own Foreign Office acknowledged that Crimea is part of Russia?